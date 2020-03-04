President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were the big winners following Oklahoma’s Super Tuesday presidential primary contests.

With 14 candidates on the ballot, Biden topped the crowded Democratic field as he claimed 38.7% of the statewide vote. Biden won each of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with votes ranging from about 23% in the panhandle’s Cimarron County to just over 46% in Comanche County.

As expected, Trump also had a strong day Tuesday.

He faced five other Republican candidates on the ballot, including one who had already dropped out. Trump took 92.6% of the vote against his longshot challengers.

Like Biden, Trump won every county in the state. His largest victory came in Haskell County, where he claimed 99.75% of the vote. While it was still an overwhelming victory, he performed the weakest in Oklahoma County, where he received 88.2% of the vote.

Related