Concerns of the spread of the coronavirus is prompting Oklahoma’s most populous county to indefinitely suspend enforcing evictions.

Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor announced the move Wednesday.

In a video the sheriff’s department shared on Twitter, Taylor said the decision was made to protect the health of tenants, landlords and the deputies who enforce writs of execution, also known as lockouts.

Taylor said the sheriff’s department has recorded up to 52 evictions per day in the past.

Many other cities and counties across the country have also suspended their evictions amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The White House also announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Developments would suspend evictions for those with mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration