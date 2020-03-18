Oklahoma State University announced today all classes at its Stillwater and Tulsa campuses will be delivered online for the remainder of the spring semester to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Let me assure our students: We are working together with our faculty and staff to make sure you can complete and pursue your academic goals,” OSU President Burns Hargis said in the announcement.

Hargis said officials also are considering alternatives to the traditional spring graduation events.

Most classes will be taught through the university’s cloud-based learning management system, Canvas.

All classes at the University of Oklahoma’s Norman campus also will move to online instruction through April 3. OU has not indicated whether it will extend the all-virtual instruction to the end of the semester.

Both universities are on spring break until Monday. Both have offered training during the break for faculty who need assistance migrating to online instruction.

“It’s a challenge for some of our faculty who aren’t as comfortable with technology,” said Mark Morvant, OU vice provost of instruction and student success. “Part of it is just keeping it simple.”

The top concern is to make sure students have access to the devices, internet and cellular services they need to complete the spring semester, he said.