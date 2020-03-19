A Tulsa County man in his 50s died of complications from the COVID-19 respiratory disease on Wednesday, one day after he tested positive for the illness.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm that a Tulsa County resident has passed away due to COVID-19,” Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart said in a news release. “This is a tragedy for our community. In these unprecedented times, everyone feels the weight of this loss. COVID-19 has impacted our community on a monumental level, but today I ask you to take a moment to pause and recognize that a family has lost their loved one. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The Tulsa Health Department did not release any other details, such as location or whether the victim had conditions that made him more susceptible to the coronavirus’s worst effects. An epidemiological investigation is underway.

The health department’s news release emphasized the short duration between the time the man was tested and the day he died. Controversy has arisen over a limited supply of testing kits and the materials needed to conduct the tests, with Oklahomans with possible early symptoms being told to wait while other groups have been tested, such as NBA players and state Senate staff members.

“Testing capabilities remain limited in Oklahoma. Individuals with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath are advised to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement,” the Tulsa Health Department said. ” Call your health care provider to discuss your symptoms. Emergency rooms should be utilized only for medical emergencies. Tulsa County residents are encouraged to implement social distancing and avoid large crowds and gatherings to slow the spread of the disease. Frequent handwashing and disinfecting of surfaces are imperative to limit the spread.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is from Tulsa, said in a statement, “I am deeply saddened to learn of Oklahoma’s first death from COVID-19. Sarah and I send our sincere condolences and ask Oklahomans to join us in praying for his family and loved ones.

“My highest priority is the safety and well-being of every Oklahoman and I will deploy every resource available to protect the health of all of our families, friends and neighbors,” he added.