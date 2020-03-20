The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma rose to 49 on Friday, and several early patterns became evident, although with limited testing, no conclusions can be made about long-term trends.

Among the early tendencies:

-More men than women – 55% to 45% – have come down with the respiratory disease so far, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Worldwide, the coronavirus has killed more men than women. Oklahoma has reported only one death from COVID-19 so far – a Tulsa man who died Wednesday night.

-Larger metropolitan counties have seen the most cases. Oklahoma County has led the way with 19 positive tests, followed by Cleveland County with 11 cases and Tulsa County with 5. The number of cases per county is too small to measure per capita, but if one county stands out in relation to its population, it’s Kay County, home to Ponca City. The county has three confirmed cases, including a nursing home resident who was taken to the hospital last weekend.

-While global infections have put those over 65 at higher risk for the virus, in Oklahoma young and middle-aged adults have made up a higher proportion of positive cases. Thirty-six cases, or 73 percent, have been adults ages 18 to 49 or 50 to 64.

Nationally, Oklahoma’s 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases through March 20 is lower than numbers in most other states. It also reflects the fact that many interior states have had lower numbers than coastal and border states, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s likely too early to make comparisons among states relative to population, as states are testing and keeping data in different ways and availability of test kits has varied widely. Public health experts warn as more testing comes online, numbers will spike.

Officials at OU Medicine said earlier this week the state’s testing numbers were subject to a lag because it may take several days to present symptoms and get tested, during which time people were likely infectious. As of Friday, test results were being analyzed for 374 “persons under investigation,” the state health department reported. That number has more than tripled since Wednesday, when the count was 110.

Oklahoma Watch staff members Trevor Brown, Paul Monies and David Fritze contributed to this report.

