The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is recruiting volunteers to make cloth masks that can be used during the shortage of medical-grade personal protective equipment.

The Homeless Alliance of Oklahoma City, which represents a network of agencies serving some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, has an urgent need because they are out of disposable masks, said Ken Johnson, the health department’s strategic communications coordinator.

The washable cloth masks will be used by health care providers and distributed to symptomatic members of the community, Johnson said.

The Homeless Alliance has requested 500 cloth masks this week and 1,500 in total to help limit the spread of Covid-19 among people experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City and those who serve them.

Volunteers can find more information, a downloadable pattern, supply list and video link here.