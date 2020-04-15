Journalists wishing to contribute to The Coronavirus Storytelling Project can go to this link to apply each week for a grant. The deadline will be midnight Saturday. The recipients will be chosen each Monday for work that week.

The Oklahoma-based Inasmuch Foundation has pledged $50,000 to launch the project in collaboration with the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame and Oklahoma Watch. Other funders also will be sought for the statewide project.

Each grant would provide journalists with a one-time $500 stipend to write a first-person, narrative or data-journalism story or multimedia piece (podcast, photo package or video) on either the coronavirus outbreak, challenges faced by journalists during the pandemic, or an issue important to Oklahoma in 2020.

Apply to Contribute a Story

While the piece would be published by Oklahoma Watch, it also would be shared in collaboration with the journalist’s news organizations and other news organizations in Oklahoma. The stories and multimedia pieces would then be archived for future historical perspectives on the pandemic in Oklahoma.



