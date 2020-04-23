The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma broke through the 3,000 mark Thursday, reaching 3,017, and deaths climbed by nine to a total of 179, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported.

Well over half of the coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in five counties – Tulsa, Cleveland, Oklahoma, Wagoner and Washington. More than 80% percent of people who have died were aged 65 or older, and as of Tuesday, more than a third had lived or worked in nursing homes.

Oklahoma now ranks No. 22 among states in deaths per 100,000 people, as of Wednesday morning. The state had 4.2 deaths per 100,000 population, compared with rates of 76 for New York and 53.5 for New Jersey. By Thursday morning, Oklahoma’s rate had risen to 4.52.

Positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 69 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, as of Tuesday.

Here’s how the numbers break down overall and in certain demographic categories:

Oklahoma Test Results
(as of April 23, 2020)		Number of Tests
Positive (in-state)3,017
Negative specimens (cumulative, April 10)44,761
Hospitalized (currently)284
Hospitalized (cumulative)622
Deaths179

Oklahoma Watch staff members Paul Monies, Trevor Brown and David Fritze contributed to this report.

