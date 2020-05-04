Competing against some of the largest news outlets in Texas, three Oklahoma Watch reporters captured awards in a Fort Worth chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists contest.

Paul Monies

Reporters Paul Monies and Trevor Brown, who work out of the State Capitol, won first place in general news stories for their story titled, “Working in Background, Lawyer Reaps Fees in Opioid Case.”

The investigation revealed that the firm of a private attorney in the state’s sprawling opioid lawsuit, former legislative leader Glenn Coffee, stood to make $5.6 million in a settlement against a drugmaker despite having no obvious role documented in court filings.

Coffee later withdrew from the case, saying he had completed his work.

In the same general news category, the only finalist was Oklahoma Watch reporter Whitney Bryen for her story titled “In Rural Areas, a Ceaseless Struggle to Get Domestic Violence Victims to Testify.”

Bryen’s story, part of a series on domestic violence and the justice system, examined how some district attorneys are prosecuting domestic abuse cases even when the victim refuses to testify, while others aren’t.