OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Watch has announced that two longtime Oklahoma journalists will join the nonprofit news organization in June.

Ted Streuli

Former Journal Record Executive Editor and Associate Publisher Ted Streuli has been named Oklahoma Watch’s executive director and Mike Sherman, who spent 24 years at The Oklahoman, will serve as executive editor. The pair take over the leadership of the organization from retiring Executive Editor David Fritze.

Under Fritze’s leadership, Oklahoma Watch won numerous awards; expanded fundraising and distribution; fostered collaborations with other news organizations; moved into multimedia, and hosted numerous public forums on important issues in our state.

Mike Sherman

Oklahoma Watch Board Chairman Joe Hight said, “We’re excited to have Ted and Mike join Oklahoma Watch. They are award-winning and nationally recognized journalists who care deeply about Oklahoma and the important investigative news stories published by Oklahoma Watch.”

Streuli has lived in Oklahoma since 2004, when he joined The Journal Record. Since leaving the news organization in 2018, he has served as president and executive director of Peaceful Family Solutions, a nonprofit that provides services for children whose families are affected by addiction.

Sherman returns to Oklahoma from Tampa Bay, Florida, where he was a deputy editor for The Tampa Bay Times. He is currently the project manager for The Coronavirus Storytelling Project, a collaboration between three organizations, including Oklahoma Watch, to help state journalists who have been furloughed or displaced as well as those in struggling community news organizations.

“The need for quality, investigative journalism grows daily with the announcement of additional layoffs and furloughs at local papers,” Hight said. “Oklahoma Watch offers investigative, fact-driven journalism, that examines significant issues facing our state. The work that Ted and Mike will do will lead to positive change.”