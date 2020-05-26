Using data on COVID-19 cases across the country, this map estimates the number of contact tracers needed in each state, county and tribal area. The map, which is updated regularly, was developed by George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health. The higher the number of contact tracers needed, the darker the shade of color. Click or tap on a state to see county-level data. Select display options on the left, including for tribal areas and for either rates or numbers of contact tracers.

