The night before was filled with rage and defiance, clashes with police and a spreading tide of fear. Or at least that’s how it came across in the video highlights from Oklahoma City’s first significant protest Saturday in the wake of the death of George Floyd following his arrest by officers outside a shop in Minneapolis.
Then came word that Black Lives Matter, a controversial group of activists, would hold another protest Sunday in the northeast part of the city – home to historic black neighborhoods and scenes of enduring tension between citizens and police.
In the end, it was a peaceful gathering, attended by hundreds of people of many colors and by local politicians and other leaders. There were speeches and a one-and-a-half mile walk in the bright sun to the State Capitol. Whether it will lead to any changes or new understandings is unknown. Later, at night, there were flare-ups downtown with firecrackers and plastic water bottles thrown, but no violence. Images capture the mood of the daytime event.
The Signs
The People
The Emotions
