The invisible killer known as COVID-19 made its presence known in Oklahoma on March 6. On March 18, Oklahoma City restaurants were asked to close their dine-in areas and only do curbside pickups and to-go orders.

“If I had to rate the traffic of our business from one to a 10, it went down to a four and it was scary,” said Don Goyo, owner of Antojitos Mi Mexico restaurant at 1225 S.W. 59th St. in Oklahoma City.

Watch this report on how Hispanic restaurants and businesses in Oklahoma City have coped and evolved during the pandemic.

Cecilia Hernandez-Crowwell is the news director and anchor at Telemundo Noticiero Oklahoma. She has five years of reporting experience covering crime, education, health, politics and other topics.