Here is reporter Trevor Brown’s live tweeting, with analysis, of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally speech in Tulsa. Read the entire speech, transcribed by machine RelatedArrest of a Protester; Trump's Visits to the StateJune 20, 2020In "Elections"Despite Trump's Claim at Rally, State Official Denies There Is Effort to 'Slow Down' COVID-19 TestingJune 21, 2020Similar postOn Mostly Peaceful Day, Trump Brings Combative Message to a RallyJune 21, 2020In "Elections" Support our publication Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you. This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support. Donate now