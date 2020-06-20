Arrest of a Protester

Tulsa police arrested a woman wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt Saturday morning outside the BOK Center at the request of the Trump campaign staff.

Sheila Buck, who’s been involved in supporting mental health and HIV/AIDS causes in Tulsa, was booked into the Tulsa County Jail about 2:30 p.m. on complaints of obstruction and interference with a police officer and was released a few hours later.

A video posted online by MSNBC shows that as police tried to remove her, Buck, seated on the ground, told police she had a ticket to the rally.

Police issued a statement saying Buck was in a secure area of the event accessible only to ticket holders. It was considered “a private event area, and the event organizer, in this case the Trump Campaign, can have people removed at their discretion,” the statement read.

In the video, police were seen talking to Buck before handcuffing and arresting her. Officers spent “several minutes trying to convince her to leave on her own accord … (but) she continued to refuse to cooperate,” according to the statement.

Buck, 62, says on the video, “I’ve never been arrested before in my life.” She adds, “They’re arresting me. I’ve done nothing.”

Among other community roles, Buck, served on the board of Mental Health Association Oklahoma and chaired its gala in 2012. She is an art teacher at a private school in Tulsa.

How Often Has Trump Visited Oklahoma?

President Donald Trump’s visit to Tulsa today will be his first to Oklahoma since he was elected president in November 2016. It will be his fifth known visit since formally announcing in June 2015 that he would seek the presidency. His four previous visits:

September 2015: Trump spoke to a crowd of more than 5,000 people at the Oklahoma State Fair.

January 2016: Trump spoke to a crowd of about 9,000 people at Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center.

February 2016: Four days before Super Tuesday, when Oklahomans vote in the presidential preference election, Trump spoke to about 8,000 at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

September 2016: Trump attended a private fundraiser at a home near the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman. The Norman Transcript reported it was at the house of Hunter and Kathy Miller. She is the daughter of Barry Switzer.