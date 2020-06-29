Confirmed cases of COVID-19 spiked in Oklahoma in the last week of June, with more than 2,600 new cases reported by the Oklahoma State Health Department.

Young and middle-aged adults made up most of the new cases from June 19 to June 26. Health officials said many of the infected were not showing symptoms and recommended people still maintain social distancing and wear a mask in places where social distancing wasn’t possible.

Hospitalizations, which had been on the decline consistently until the beginning of June, also rose again, going to 327 on June 26. That’s up from 197 on June 19. Check out the latest hot spots by ZIP code in the interactive map below.

June 19-26

Related