Oklahoma continued to have large daily increases in COVID-19 cases in the past week, with more than 2,700 new cases through July 3, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Heading into the July Fourth holiday weekend, public health officials reminded people to maintain social distancing and wear a mask inside. The mayors of Oklahoma City and Tulsa also put in place new city ordinances to require bar and restaurant staff to wear masks after spikes in cases traced to those establishments.

Hospitalizations continued to rise in June after falling from highs in late March. There were 391 people in the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on July 2, up from 308 a week earlier. Check out the latest hot spots by ZIP code in the interactive map below.

