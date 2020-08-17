As classes begin, communities face the unique challenge of providing students with an education safely and effectively during a global pandemic.

Oklahoma’s 500-plus school districts are taking varied approaches to instruction as COVID-19 remains active in the state. While Oklahoma City, Norman and Tulsa Public Schools are starting the school year online, Moore Public Schools began in-person classes last Thursday. Some districts, including McAlester, Kingston and Yukon Public Schools, have delayed their in-person start date and moved classes online because staff or students tested positive for the coronavirus.

We want to help Oklahomans understand what it is like to be a teacher, student, school staff member and parent during these uncertain times.

Our work aims to hold those in power accountable. Behind policies are your stories. We want to know if your school is supporting you, if the education system is serving your family, if there are COVID-19 outbreaks in your community and any other issue you may come across as the school year begins.

Let us know what we should be investigating at this time. Fill out the form below and share your educational experience during a pandemic. If you have a story or tip you would like to share privately, email us at tipline@oklahomawatch.org.

In addition, Oklahoma Watch reporters and Report for America corps members Supriya Sridhar and Keaton Ross are looking to partner with an Oklahoma City area classroom and lead a youth media service project. This project, sponsored by Report for America, aims to connect corps members to the community and inspire the next generation of journalists. Teachers interested in receiving more information about this project may indicate their interest in the form below.

By responding to this survey, you are indicating you are willing to be contacted by an Oklahoma Watch reporter to further discuss your answers. Oklahoma Watch will only publish your responses if a reporter has contacted you and you have allowed your name to be published.

