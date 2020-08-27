Resident:
Mekeisha Daily, Northeast Oklahoma City
Context: Areas on the northeast side lack adequate streetlights. Mekeisha Daily would like to see the city install better lighting, which she believes will help cut down on crime in the area. She is looking to move because she doesn’t feel that she or her kids are safe.
Response:
Georgie Rasco, Executive Director, Neighborhood Alliance of Central Oklahoma
Context:
A Deeper Look:
Lighting the Streets
Oklahoma Gas & Electric, which maintains most street lights in Oklahoma, completed an average of about 14,800 street light maintenance requests each year over the past five years. This did not include security lights, strip mall lights or parking lot lights. Tap the bars below to see how many work-orders it completed each year.
Source: Oklahoma Gas & Electric Energy Corp