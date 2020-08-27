Resident:

Mekeisha Daily, Northeast Oklahoma City

Context: Areas on the northeast side lack adequate streetlights. Mekeisha Daily would like to see the city install better lighting, which she believes will help cut down on crime in the area. She is looking to move because she doesn’t feel that she or her kids are safe.

Response:

Georgie Rasco, Executive Director, Neighborhood Alliance of Central Oklahoma

Context:

A Deeper Look:

Lighting the Streets

Oklahoma Gas & Electric, which maintains most street lights in Oklahoma, completed an average of about 14,800 street light maintenance requests each year over the past five years. This did not include security lights, strip mall lights or parking lot lights. Tap the bars below to see how many work-orders it completed each year.

Source: Oklahoma Gas & Electric Energy Corp

Support our publication

Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.

This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.