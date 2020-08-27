Resident:

Linda Campbell, Northeast Oklahoma City

Context: Campbell recently moved to Oklahoma City from Midwest City. She enjoys how close her home is to her job and sees potential in the area. She purchased the lot next to her and wants to purchase the lot on the other side as well. She wants her love for cleanliness to have a ripple effect in the neighborhood.

Response:

Beth Crounse, Action Center Spokeswoman

Context: Crounse said the Action Center relies on residents calling in complaints, which could include junk and debris in yards, overgrown brush, high weeds and drug houses. The center dispatches the appropriate city service to address the issue, and it’s busiest in spring and summer. In late 2014, the city began offering a mobile app allowing residents to take photos of code violations and send them immediately to the Action Center, which acquires the GPS location. Whether people in some areas will use it more than those in others is unclear.

A Deeper Look:

Battling Brush

Use this chart to look at the number of complaints the city receives each year for overgrown brush, and how many of those complaints were a code enforcement violation. In Linda Campbell’s case, her complaint was a violation and the city removed the brush, which was on Oklahoma City Public Schools’ property.