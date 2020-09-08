The State Auditor’s pursuit of records to account for at least $69 million spent by Epic Charter School’s management company is headed to trial Dec. 16. 

The date was set today by Oklahoma County District Judge Natalie Mai, who also ruled that the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, which oversees Epic’s virtual school, can weigh in on the case with an amicus brief. A similar request by Rose State College, which oversees Epic’s blended school, was denied.

Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers education. Contact her at (405) 325-2084 or jpalmer@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @jpalmerOKC

MORE FROM OKLAHOMA WATCH

Support our publication

Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.

This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.

Jennifer Palmer

Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers education. Contact her at (405) 325-2084 or jpalmer@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @jpalmerOKC