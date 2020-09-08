The State Auditor’s pursuit of records to account for at least $69 million spent by Epic Charter School’s management company is headed to trial Dec. 16.

The date was set today by Oklahoma County District Judge Natalie Mai, who also ruled that the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, which oversees Epic’s virtual school, can weigh in on the case with an amicus brief. A similar request by Rose State College, which oversees Epic’s blended school, was denied.

A pair of OSBI search warrants filed last summer raised allegations of financial mismanagement and "ghost students" at the school, the state's largest virtual charter school. Epic denies wrongdoing. 2/8 https://t.co/S88ITTcG4z — Jennifer Palmer (@jpalmerOKC) September 8, 2020

Epic Youth Services refused to comply with the auditor's subpoenas. The attorney general's office, representing the state auditor, asked a judge to force Epic Youth Services to turn over the information. That was in March. 4/8 — Jennifer Palmer (@jpalmerOKC) September 8, 2020

The State Chamber and Rose State College asked to weigh in on the case via an amicus brief but were denied. The judge, however, ruled today she will allow the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to file one. 6/8 — Jennifer Palmer (@jpalmerOKC) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, enrollment at @EpicCharter in Oklahoma continues to rise. The school says more than 40,000 students have enrolled for the 2020-21 school year, which started today. It's likely to surpass OKCPS as the state's largest school district. 8/8 — Jennifer Palmer (@jpalmerOKC) September 8, 2020

