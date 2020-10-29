"I voted" stickers are seen at Oklahoma County Election Commission offices. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)

Early voting begins today in Oklahoma. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Follow this link to find your early voting site.

Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Sample Ballot

Type your address into the link below to generate your sample ballot.

Election Day

General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Your mail-in ballot must be received by 7 p.m. to be counted.

Follow this link to check your registration and find your polling place.

Check your registration

To check your registration and absentee ballot status or track your absentee ballot status, use this OK Voter Portal search tool

Voting Issues Across the Nation

Use this interactive map to view voting issues across the U.S.

