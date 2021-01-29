Oklahoma has received more than $825 million in federal relief dollars for K-12 education since the start of the pandemic.

The second allocation was more than four times the initial amount. Oklahoma received $160.9 million under the first package, approved by Congress in March, and $665 million under the second, which was signed into law Dec. 27.

The majority of the funds are available directly to districts, while a small portion was set aside for new and expanding charter schools, grant programs and agency administration.

Districts have significant latitude to use their funds on education related expenses, including connectivity and technology, cleaning supplies, mental health, summer school and training for staff. The purpose of the funds are to address student learning loss, safely reopen schools and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on students and families.

The funds come with a stipulation that the state will maintain funding levels for education to be at least equivalent to the average of fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019, though states where revenue declined significantly can apply for a waiver.

The relief funds were distributed based on Title I, the federal program to assist high poverty districts.

States and districts have until September 2022 to spend the initial allocation and September 2023 to spend the second.

Federal Relief Dollars by School District

Federal dollars allotted to Oklahoma school districts through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, known as ESSER.

School District Total Enrollment 2020-21 ESSER I Formula Funds ESSER I Per Student ESSER II Formula Funds ESSER II Per student Academy Of Seminole Charter 295 $40,517 $137 $160,208 $543 Achille 311 $63,502 $204 $248,064 $798 Ada 2,423 $488,642 $202 $2,110,042 $871 Adair 988 $143,120 $145 $642,088 $650 Afton 458 $173,568 $379 $683,363 $1,492 Agra 321 $104,092 $324 $404,836 $1,261 Albion 61 $20,716 $340 $77,556 $1,271 Alex 288 $88,941 $309 $350,173 $1,216 Aline-Cleo 114 $19,054 $167 $76,211 $669 Allen 464 $150,716 $325 $615,614 $1,327 Allen-Bowden 259 $97,889 $378 $385,404 $1,488 Altus 3,294 $919,211 $279 $3,566,528 $1,083 Alva 1,033 $123,640 $120 $488,041 $472 Amber-Pocasset 446 $68,606 $154 $268,002 $601 Anadarko 1,495 $514,011 $344 $2,007,942 $1,343 Anderson 203 $45,825 $226 $212,721 $1,048 Antlers 906 $281,749 $311 $1,109,289 $1,224 Arapaho-Butler 474 $44,841 $95 $296,309 $625 Ardmore 2,693 $989,711 $368 $3,855,459 $1,432 Arkoma 401 $124,161 $310 $485,025 $1,210 Arnett 167 $19,077 $114 $70,242 $421 Asher 249 $64,139 $258 $248,858 $999 ASTEC Charter 1,294 $326,020 $252 $1,420,922 $1,098 Atoka 870 $240,843 $277 $940,832 $1,081 Avant 74 $28,811 $389 $112,546 $1,521 Balko 139 $9,915 $71 $35,182 $253 Banner 260 $28,628 $110 $109,918 $423 Barnsdall 377 $75,204 $199 $293,779 $779 Bartlesville 5,828 $1,043,369 $179 $4,075,839 $699 Battiest 249 $65,856 $264 $272,802 $1,096 Bearden 139 $30,342 $218 $117,728 $847 Beaver 275 $56,674 $206 $214,146 $779 Beggs 944 $206,252 $218 $835,605 $885 Belfonte 158 $68,379 $433 $283,358 $1,793 Bennington 304 $115,076 $379 $465,036 $1,530 Berryhill 1,133 $95,079 $84 $382,368 $337 Bethany 1,703 $199,228 $117 $892,162 $524 Bethel 1,113 $151,958 $137 $569,718 $512 Big Pasture 191 $27,074 $142 $147,029 $770 Billings 74 $22,683 $307 $93,775 $1,267 Binger-Oney 331 $78,488 $237 $324,914 $982 Bishop 492 $104,285 $212 $467,266 $950 Bixby 6,560 $294,654 $45 $1,102,474 $168 Blackwell 1,090 $271,222 $249 $1,131,015 $1,038 Blair 243 $50,613 $208 $201,494 $829 Blanchard 1,937 $201,137 $104 $822,565 $425 Bluejacket 202 $41,132 $204 $160,678 $795 Boise City 307 $50,916 $166 $242,827 $791 Bokoshe 153 $67,285 $440 $262,842 $1,718 Boone-Apache 513 $142,553 $278 $561,255 $1,094 Boswell 282 $95,011 $337 $379,542 $1,346 Bowlegs 231 $91,096 $394 $355,858 $1,541 Bowring 57 $15,795 $277 $61,701 $1,082 Braggs 115 $38,477 $335 $177,627 $1,545 Bray-Doyle 263 $43,880 $167 $166,964 $635 Bridge Creek 1,671 $170,210 $102 $710,547 $425 Briggs 424 $146,345 $345 $708,177 $1,670 Bristow 1,667 $327,048 $196 $1,346,162 $808 Broken Arrow 18,619 $1,635,839 $88 $6,390,275 $343 Broken Bow 1,537 $459,210 $299 $1,942,761 $1,264 Brushy 360 $99,347 $276 $447,801 $1,244 Buffalo 284 $47,583 $168 $185,879 $655 Buffalo Valley 118 $33,644 $285 $131,427 $1,114 Burlington 133 $15,993 $120 $62,474 $470 Burns Flat-Dill City 488 $162,843 $334 $663,879 $1,360 Butner 188 $71,971 $383 $324,202 $1,724 Byng 1,671 $248,424 $149 $984,561 $589 Cache 1,936 $236,918 $122 $1,019,312 $527 Caddo 498 $104,464 $210 $488,669 $981 Calera 824 $132,756 $161 $518,603 $629 Calumet 286 $54,609 $191 $260,682 $911 Calvin 168 $60,731 $362 $239,108 $1,423 Cameron 248 $87,430 $353 $344,224 $1,388 Canadian 420 $118,964 $283 $565,185 $1,346 Caney 261 $71,787 $275 $424,811 $1,628 Caney Valley 771 $136,885 $178 $546,785 $709 Canton 312 $68,904 $221 $281,343 $902 Canute 357 $69,945 $196 $275,386 $771 Carlton Landing Academy Charter 65 $12,688 $195 $49,955 $769 Carnegie 532 $151,164 $284 $642,867 $1,208 Carney 234 $57,689 $247 $240,796 $1,029 Cashion 620 $34,972 $56 $139,256 $225 Catoosa 1,795 $453,320 $253 $1,784,791 $994 Cave Springs 165 $75,939 $460 $298,983 $1,812 Cement 214 $67,194 $314 $260,712 $1,218 Central 451 $92,237 $205 $405,442 $899 Central High 388 $42,078 $108 $176,913 $456 Chandler 1,100 $159,774 $145 $615,312 $559 Chattanooga 238 $28,570 $120 $115,785 $486 Checotah 1,336 $340,809 $255 $1,364,030 $1,021 Chelsea 759 $250,395 $330 $978,149 $1,289 Cherokee 410 $42,028 $103 $244,269 $596 Cherokee Immersion Charter 114 $12,827 $113 $81,311 $713 Cheyenne 304 $43,009 $141 $168,012 $553 Chickasha 2,050 $723,290 $353 $2,865,113 $1,398 Chisholm 1,148 $81,407 $71 $310,480 $270 Choctaw-Nicoma Park 5,329 $392,418 $74 $1,540,982 $289 Chouteau-Mazie 785 $251,245 $320 $1,007,959 $1,284 Cimarron 204 $44,828 $220 $175,116 $858 Claremore 3,652 $463,201 $127 $1,761,529 $482 Clayton 252 $93,026 $369 $363,400 $1,442 Cleora 143 $14,160 $99 $56,790 $397 Cleveland 1,585 $396,299 $250 $1,537,636 $970 Clinton 2,066 $560,763 $271 $2,362,698 $1,144 Coalgate 627 $139,171 $222 $521,031 $831 Colbert 718 $189,903 $264 $745,168 $1,038 Colcord 645 $203,537 $316 $902,718 $1,400 Coleman 155 $38,897 $251 $151,948 $980 College Bound Academy Charter 481 $116,995 $243 $600,296 $1,248 Collegiate Hall Charter 296 $75,476 $255 $297,161 $1,004 Collinsville 2,852 $268,760 $94 $1,047,758 $367 Comanche 922 $163,990 $178 $636,279 $690 Commerce 838 $228,099 $272 $898,063 $1,072 Copan 201 $48,024 $239 $186,331 $927 Cordell 625 $119,184 $191 $510,004 $816 Cottonwood 156 $33,419 $214 $148,709 $953 Covington-Douglas 275 $66,009 $240 $271,161 $986 Coweta 3,226 $315,216 $98 $1,464,958 $454 Coyle 257 $78,899 $307 $308,211 $1,199 Crescent 552 $94,288 $171 $368,330 $667 Crooked Oak 1,116 $415,461 $372 $2,130,195 $1,909 Crowder 299 $102,558 $343 $400,636 $1,340 Crutcho 298 $120,309 $404 $469,979 $1,577 Cushing 1,495 $299,637 $200 $1,170,508 $783 Cyril 344 $64,517 $188 $326,509 $949 Dahlonegah 168 $55,214 $329 $317,895 $1,892 Dale 754 $60,731 $81 $241,307 $320 Darlington 228 $84,145 $369 $336,384 $1,475 Davenport 373 $60,890 $163 $307,976 $826 Davidson 41 $21,779 $531 $81,537 $1,989 Davis 893 $130,770 $146 $529,562 $593 Deborah Brown Charter 232 $80,265 $346 $313,547 $1,351 Deer Creek 6,741 $205,031 $30 $786,439 $117 Deer Creek-Lamont 137 $24,181 $177 $85,799 $626 Denison 295 $49,777 $169 $247,959 $841 Depew 343 $65,388 $191 $248,809 $725 Dewar 409 $76,708 $188 $313,129 $766 Dewey 1,213 $193,131 $159 $826,276 $681 Dibble 645 $109,963 $170 $560,606 $869 Dickson 1,286 $213,347 $166 $931,732 $725 Dove Schools Of Tulsa Charter 1,209 $251,319 $208 $1,453,923 $1,203 Dove Science Academy Charter 1,504 $375,202 $249 $1,575,646 $1,048 Dover 153 $38,202 $250 $175,642 $1,148 Drummond 359 $38,490 $107 $171,490 $478 Drumright 417 $137,906 $331 $535,074 $1,283 Duke 148 $28,742 $194 $156,435 $1,057 Duncan 3,142 $933,410 $297 $3,431,961 $1,092 Durant 3,478 $713,898 $205 $2,835,139 $815 Eagletown 182 $38,936 $214 $152,101 $836 Earlsboro 275 $55,952 $203 $242,759 $883 Edmond 23,496 $1,653,330 $70 $7,499,199 $319 El Reno 2,648 $692,950 $262 $2,927,957 $1,106 Elgin 2,306 $187,055 $81 $1,034,652 $449 Elk City 2,024 $410,290 $203 $1,663,594 $822 Elmore City-Pernell 504 $87,930 $174 $343,493 $682 Empire 522 $76,899 $147 $344,198 $659 Enid 7,390 $1,624,186 $220 $6,344,756 $859 Epic Blended Learning Charter 23,714 $1,089,643 $46 $7,419,154 $313 Epic One On One Charter 35,731 $2,098,783 $59 $12,546,547 $351 Erick 221 $41,168 $186 $183,305 $829 Eschool Virtual Charter Academy 978 $6,413 $7 $857,719 $877 Eufaula 1,112 $256,573 $231 $1,096,777 $986 Fairland 598 $117,868 $197 $464,064 $776 Fairview 720 $99,166 $138 $456,891 $635 Fanshawe 110 $27,564 $251 $127,588 $1,160 Fargo 228 $51,112 $224 $207,953 $912 Felt 74 $12,804 $173 $50,412 $681 Fletcher 484 $61,193 $126 $296,381 $612 Flower Mound 330 $29,481 $89 $116,597 $353 Forest Grove 125 $56,267 $450 $219,610 $1,757 Forgan 117 $22,937 $196 $93,712 $801 Fort Cobb-Broxton 292 $78,988 $271 $327,315 $1,121 Fort Gibson 1,743 $374,245 $215 $1,473,462 $845 Fort Supply 146 $18,277 $125 $102,244 $700 Fort Towson 315 $158,250 $502 $623,056 $1,978 Fox 216 $78,012 $361 $303,993 $1,407 Foyil 444 $119,236 $269 $465,784 $1,049 Frederick 825 $221,965 $269 $927,399 $1,124 Freedom 42 $12,783 $304 $46,986 $1,119 Friend 245 $40,724 $166 $159,084 $649 Frink-Chambers 408 $69,918 $171 $323,091 $792 Frontier 375 $78,290 $209 $349,890 $933 Gans 371 $129,014 $348 $503,982 $1,358 Garber 391 $79,454 $203 $315,873 $808 Geary 306 $120,931 $395 $476,126 $1,556 Geronimo 310 $62,884 $203 $272,874 $880 Glencoe 306 $64,764 $212 $284,862 $931 Glenpool 2,668 $382,176 $143 $1,518,709 $569 Glover 84 $25,471 $303 $99,499 $1,185 Goodwell 216 $27,902 $129 $109,854 $509 Gore 494 $137,954 $279 $611,454 $1,238 Gracemont 133 $35,014 $263 $135,854 $1,021 Graham-Dustin 172 $56,460 $328 $216,479 $1,259 Grand View 503 $189,201 $376 $744,915 $1,481 Grandfield 215 $59,760 $278 $245,448 $1,142 Grandview 135 $29,626 $219 $115,732 $857 Granite 222 $40,537 $183 $158,356 $713 Greasy* * $26,164 NA NA NA Greenville 63 $31,488 $500 $123,973 $1,968 Grove-Delaware 2,305 $414,645 $180 $1,925,354 $835 Grove-Pottawatomie 473 $20,143 $43 $83,370 $176 Guthrie 2,623 $782,107 $298 $2,775,105 $1,058 Guymon 2,956 $743,350 $251 $3,326,993 $1,126 Gypsy 55 $32,440 $590 $119,241 $2,168 Haileyville 292 $78,956 $270 $343,659 $1,177 Hammon 240 $44,568 $186 $209,040 $871 Hanna 72 $23,816 $331 $93,035 $1,292 Hardesty 81 $21,213 $262 $82,865 $1,023 Harding Charter 524 $58,549 $112 $258,517 $493 Harding Fine Arts Charter 337 $46,436 $138 $181,398 $538 Harmony 217 $58,293 $269 $227,716 $1,049 Harrah 1,950 $299,320 $154 $1,267,360 $650 Hartshorne 713 $248,292 $348 $1,079,141 $1,514 Haskell 650 $241,996 $372 $976,368 $1,502 Haworth 509 $148,765 $292 $611,768 $1,202 Haywood 116 $32,744 $282 $136,808 $1,179 Healdton 492 $106,852 $217 $417,408 $848 Heavener 859 $254,778 $297 $995,269 $1,159 Hennessey 846 $293,452 $347 $1,325,128 $1,566 Henryetta 1,055 $256,903 $244 $1,080,545 $1,024 Hilldale 1,936 $249,387 $129 $1,328,729 $686 Hinton 716 $159,799 $223 $629,155 $879 Hobart 680 $221,622 $326 $905,049 $1,331 Hodgen 260 $81,351 $313 $326,108 $1,254 Holdenville 945 $305,343 $323 $1,225,295 $1,297 Hollis 511 $128,153 $251 $542,555 $1,062 Holly Creek 239 $86,792 $363 $341,715 $1,430 Hominy 560 $140,859 $252 $550,254 $983 Hooker 610 $98,141 $161 $444,792 $729 Howe 626 $234,467 $375 $1,023,523 $1,635 Hugo 1,092 $431,163 $395 $1,684,304 $1,542 Hulbert 528 $140,473 $266 $550,578 $1,043 Hydro-Eakly 467 $68,891 $148 $297,882 $638 Idabel 1,250 $488,257 $391 $2,062,301 $1,650 Independence Middle School Charter 309 $68,178 $221 $292,399 $946 Indiahoma 191 $53,416 $280 $210,308 $1,101 Indianola 249 $66,223 $266 $294,401 $1,182 Inola 1,197 $195,568 $163 $763,969 $638 Insight School Of Oklahoma Charter 800 $74,096 $93 $418,948 $524 Jay 1,470 $486,760 $331 $1,941,732 $1,321 Jenks 11,979 $1,107,678 $92 $4,162,407 $347 Jennings 223 $53,530 $240 $246,449 $1,105 John W. Rex Charter 717 $44,700 $62 $202,207 $282 Jones 1,049 $167,156 $159 $652,983 $622 Justice 138 $78,188 $567 $346,338 $2,510 Justus-Tiawah 525 $43,942 $84 $162,938 $310 Kansas 778 $298,212 $383 $1,181,932 $1,519 Kellyville 802 $181,989 $227 $682,360 $851 Kenwood 70 $38,657 $552 $152,197 $2,174 Keota 423 $140,816 $333 $629,894 $1,489 Ketchum 560 $151,834 $271 $597,793 $1,067 Keyes** •• $11,245 NA NA NA Keys 683 $150,953 $221 $588,948 $862 Keystone 272 $58,030 $213 $226,688 $833 Kiefer 860 $103,820 $121 $408,755 $475 Kildare 102 $15,303 $150 $74,732 $733 Kingfisher 1,373 $185,724 $135 $834,709 $608 Kingston 1,124 $481,155 $428 $1,894,383 $1,685 Kinta 180 $71,071 $395 $296,293 $1,646 Kiowa 277 $48,228 $174 $192,024 $693 KIPP OKC Charter 465 $150,563 $324 $592,790 $1,275 KIPP Tulsa Charter 370 $141,360 $382 $722,410 $1,952 Konawa 557 $179,443 $322 $696,236 $1,250 Krebs 418 $87,361 $209 $341,269 $816 Kremlin-Hillsdale 286 $20,046 $70 $85,329 $298 Lane 251 $68,077 $271 $265,936 $1,060 Latta 864 $107,974 $125 $465,360 $539 Laverne 462 $67,158 $145 $262,348 $568 Lawton 12,897 $3,622,631 $281 $14,841,923 $1,151 Le Flore 227 $84,526 $372 $392,359 $1,728 Le Monde International School Charter 232 $6,427 $28 $26,323 $113 Leach 141 $31,954 $227 $134,462 $954 Leedey 202 $19,274 $95 $75,292 $373 Lexington 946 $188,330 $199 $796,007 $841 Liberty-Sequoyah 347 $101,126 $291 $421,489 $1,215 Liberty-Tulsa 469 $117,746 $251 $469,996 $1,002 Lindsay 1,177 $202,398 $172 $790,653 $672 Little Axe 1,136 $306,964 $270 $1,215,824 $1,070 Locust Grove 1,299 $500,868 $386 $1,943,361 $1,496 Lomega 212 $37,287 $176 $142,099 $670 Lone Grove 1,364 $184,696 $135 $737,892 $541 Lone Star 874 $126,815 $145 $495,393 $567 Lone Wolf 118 $34,646 $294 $134,427 $1,139 Lookeba Sickles 230 $64,082 $279 $254,448 $1,106 Lowrey 111 $52,311 $471 $204,350 $1,841 Lukfata 366 $60,978 $167 $284,070 $776 Luther 726 $136,624 $188 $513,381 $707 Macomb 254 $93,835 $369 $366,549 $1,443 Madill 1,709 $453,617 $265 $1,785,963 $1,045 Mangum 680 $209,327 $308 $850,388 $1,251 Mannford 1,430 $245,720 $172 $959,884 $671 Mannsville 95 $25,203 $265 $99,228 $1,045 Maple 189 $7,300 $39 $30,268 $160 Marble City 79 $25,547 $323 $95,916 $1,214 Marietta 1,107 $257,722 $233 $1,208,747 $1,092 Marlow 1,304 $166,964 $128 $652,233 $500 Maryetta 636 $207,177 $326 $912,122 $1,434 Mason 233 $56,139 $241 $233,132 $1,001 Maud 241 $107,195 $445 $415,913 $1,726 Maysville 283 $64,742 $229 $252,908 $894 Mcalester 2,900 $758,202 $261 $3,147,539 $1,085 Mccord 301 $51,894 $172 $202,721 $673 Mccurtain 225 $83,806 $372 $343,414 $1,526 Mcloud 1,488 $362,333 $244 $1,430,743 $962 Medford 279 $36,114 $129 $150,337 $539 Meeker 660 $131,159 $199 $622,406 $943 Merritt 836 $151,088 $181 $594,857 $712 Miami 2,109 $597,121 $283 $2,658,850 $1,261 Mid-Del 11,044 $2,773,212 $251 $12,634,623 $1,144 Middleberg 203 $21,573 $106 $77,337 $381 Midway 216 $76,793 $356 $344,979 $1,597 Milburn 196 $43,109 $220 $168,401 $859 Mill Creek 159 $39,259 $247 $153,361 $965 Millwood 905 $339,817 $375 $1,371,608 $1,516 Minco 523 $76,414 $146 $298,505 $571 Moffett 351 $98,498 $281 $428,069 $1,220 Monroe 120 $32,592 $272 $135,065 $1,126 Moore 23,390 $2,074,234 $89 $8,044,293 $344 Mooreland 561 $62,916 $112 $245,551 $438 Morris 953 $196,683 $206 $768,327 $806 Morrison 582 $103,375 $178 $403,826 $694 Moseley 161 $44,805 $278 $175,029 $1,087 Moss 262 $42,567 $162 $183,586 $701 Mounds 576 $144,936 $252 $584,072 $1,014 Mountain View-Gotebo 227 $41,608 $183 $173,491 $764 Moyers 149 $54,268 $364 $220,088 $1,477 Muldrow 1,207 $342,551 $284 $1,338,148 $1,109 Mulhall-Orlando 206 $41,524 $202 $162,211 $787 Muskogee 4,794 $2,664,416 $556 $10,329,866 $2,155 Mustang 11,868 $609,233 $51 $2,311,633 $195 Nashoba 52 $16,545 $318 $86,956 $1,672 Navajo 433 $47,181 $109 $201,448 $465 New Lima 237 $97,806 $413 $388,160 $1,638 Newcastle 2,292 $171,746 $75 $817,864 $357 Newkirk 696 $139,515 $200 $550,331 $791 Ninnekah 511 $94,762 $185 $496,442 $972 Noble 2,777 $498,889 $180 $1,948,870 $702 Norman 14,419 $2,093,212 $145 $8,016,607 $556 North Rock Creek 1,114 $79,333 $71 $490,492 $440 Norwood 138 $48,815 $354 $190,691 $1,382 Nowata 769 $174,876 $227 $729,850 $949 Oak Grove 186 $29,629 $159 $115,743 $622 Oakdale 652 $15,785 $24 $61,664 $95 Oaks-Mission 173 $67,694 $391 $248,655 $1,437 Oilton 251 $65,263 $260 $289,045 $1,152 Okarche 387 $20,600 $53 $97,307 $251 Okay 340 $79,257 $233 $309,613 $911 Okeene 319 $52,269 $164 $212,669 $667 Okemah 683 $226,126 $331 $883,343 $1,293 Oklahoma City 31,026 $17,314,785 $558 $73,388,235 $2,365 Oklahoma Connections Virtual Charter 1,779 $153,286 $86 $634,834 $357 Oklahoma Union 634 $96,430 $152 $387,231 $611 Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy 4,011 $518,804 $129 $2,347,170 $585 Oklahoma Youth Academy Charter 63 $40,671 $646 $158,877 $2,522 Okmulgee 1,117 $476,388 $426 $1,860,972 $1,666 Oktaha 656 $189,215 $288 $801,122 $1,221 Olive 248 $59,742 $241 $233,376 $941 Olustee-Eldorado 180 $63,905 $355 $292,743 $1,626 Oologah-Talala 1,690 $168,184 $100 $629,778 $373 Optima 50 $17,308 $346 $61,412 $1,228 Osage 143 $28,333 $198 $130,269 $911 Osage Hills 189 $38,371 $203 $183,171 $969 Owasso 9,035 $579,039 $64 $2,193,430 $243 Paden 222 $46,839 $211 $182,972 $824 Panama 709 $240,172 $339 $1,023,581 $1,444 Panola 67 $38,758 $578 $137,467 $2,052 Paoli 203 $82,590 $407 $305,915 $1,507 Pauls Valley 1,199 $251,556 $210 $1,083,306 $904 Pawhuska 701 $149,628 $213 $841,014 $1,200 Pawnee 605 $231,734 $383 $899,124 $1,486 Peavine 113 $46,011 $407 $179,740 $1,591 Peckham 104 $29,309 $282 $127,025 $1,221 Peggs 199 $47,204 $237 $184,397 $927 Perkins-Tryon 1,544 $164,580 $107 $642,917 $416 Perry 1,011 $135,564 $134 $554,115 $548 Piedmont 4,416 $137,580 $31 $537,444 $122 Pioneer 385 $53,741 $140 $215,210 $559 Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 469 $85,691 $183 $380,780 $812 Pittsburg 162 $36,418 $225 $143,383 $885 Plainview 1,495 $124,437 $83 $573,920 $384 Pleasant Grove 204 $96,274 $472 $450,372 $2,208 Pocola 713 $169,487 $238 $662,793 $930 Ponca City 4,408 $1,078,840 $245 $5,068,054 $1,150 Pond Creek-Hunter 331 $42,467 $128 $210,901 $637 Porter Consolidated 536 $94,029 $175 $398,243 $743 Porum 438 $130,298 $297 $508,998 $1,162 Poteau 2,155 $587,175 $272 $2,544,176 $1,181 Prague 948 $143,479 $151 $664,517 $701 Preston 606 $95,540 $158 $486,156 $802 Pretty Water 232 $50,567 $218 $185,873 $801 Prue 316 $99,481 $315 $388,614 $1,230 Pryor 2,569 $460,034 $179 $1,937,257 $754 Purcell 1,356 $231,688 $171 $905,777 $668 Putnam City 17,829 $4,536,118 $254 $21,430,225 $1,202 Quapaw 563 $132,702 $236 $563,747 $1,001 Quinton 387 $121,163 $313 $477,039 $1,233 Rattan 440 $105,818 $241 $434,195 $987 Ravia 88 $34,743 $395 $141,375 $1,607 Red Oak 328 $85,818 $262 $399,709 $1,219 Reydon 117 $18,003 $154 $70,328 $601 Ringling 356 $102,481 $288 $397,626 $1,117 Ringwood 360 $58,482 $162 $228,456 $635 Ripley 413 $86,633 $210 $338,424 $819 Riverside 152 $37,873 $249 $143,638 $945 Robin Hill 372 $27,451 $74 $122,482 $329 Rock Creek 438 $104,615 $239 $408,671 $933 Rocky Mountain 165 $72,274 $438 $288,522 $1,749 Roff 273 $69,739 $255 $272,430 $998 Roland 838 $246,395 $294 $1,080,878 $1,290 Rush Springs 453 $88,856 $196 $346,966 $766 Ryal 58 $31,238 $539 $122,988 $2,120 Ryan 221 $55,138 $250 $222,912 $1,009 Salina 741 $251,146 $339 $988,800 $1,334 Sallisaw 1,813 $620,357 $342 $2,408,620 $1,329 Sand Springs 4,879 $782,342 $160 $2,621,720 $537 Sankofa Middle School Charter 87 $37,434 $430 $173,811 $1,998 Santa Fe South Charter 3,636 $943,357 $259 $4,602,973 $1,266 Sapulpa 3,562 $612,304 $172 $2,356,655 $662 Sasakwa 213 $75,825 $356 $377,775 $1,774 Savanna 382 $73,275 $192 $327,494 $857 Sayre 636 $119,680 $188 $467,521 $735 Schulter 129 $49,144 $381 $193,488 $1,500 Seiling 422 $57,244 $136 $255,506 $605 Seminole 1,399 $549,550 $393 $2,185,672 $1,562 Sentinel 315 $66,786 $212 $261,090 $829 Sequoyah 1,239 $124,493 $100 $490,830 $396 Shady Grove 146 $36,135 $248 $156,045 $1,069 Shady Point 142 $64,087 $451 $279,308 $1,967 Sharon-Mutual 178 $20,614 $116 $96,961 $545 Shattuck 355 $48,345 $136 $190,340 $536 Shawnee 3,392 $1,219,997 $360 $4,704,042 $1,387 Shidler 200 $72,150 $361 $284,066 $1,420 Silo 961 $173,810 $181 $678,974 $707 Skiatook 2,199 $319,521 $145 $1,248,184 $568 Smithville 264 $67,501 $256 $264,704 $1,003 Snyder 452 $94,389 $209 $406,170 $899 Soper 344 $68,901 $200 $341,921 $994 South Coffeyville 235 $44,693 $190 $204,035 $868 South Rock Creek 403 $38,202 $95 $150,406 $373 Sovereign Community School Charter 92 $9,590 $104 $88,466 $962 Sperry 1,018 $176,904 $174 $691,062 $679 Spiro 1,029 $319,535 $311 $1,248,239 $1,213 Springer 193 $50,870 $264 $198,719 $1,030 Stanley Hupfeld Academy Charter 330 $114,844 $348 $507,857 $1,539 Sterling 359 $38,579 $107 $136,999 $382 Stidham 89 $29,115 $327 $121,817 $1,369 Stigler 1,187 $353,858 $298 $1,494,468 $1,259 Stillwater 5,668 $861,574 $152 $3,330,680 $588 Stilwell 1,347 $425,670 $316 $1,930,046 $1,433 Stonewall 413 $110,130 $267 $430,212 $1,042 Straight*** 39 $5,646 $145 $22,055 $566 Stratford 608 $122,635 $202 $479,062 $788 Stringtown 232 $65,415 $282 $257,944 $1,112 Strother 396 $89,642 $226 $350,179 $884 Stroud 789 $124,461 $158 $546,569 $693 Stuart 211 $82,515 $391 $417,928 $1,981 Sulphur 1,423 $239,848 $169 $1,164,570 $818 Sweetwater 137 $32,421 $237 $134,993 $985 Tahlequah 3,516 $1,017,443 $289 $3,610,134 $1,027 Talihina 515 $143,406 $278 $560,205 $1,088 Taloga 100 $16,572 $166 $64,737 $647 Tannehill 131 $36,497 $279 $143,696 $1,097 Tecumseh 1,923 $396,880 $206 $1,712,272 $890 Temple 194 $64,627 $333 $290,826 $1,499 Tenkiller 250 $72,521 $290 $320,237 $1,281 Terral 45 $16,551 $368 $62,622 $1,392 Texhoma 300 $32,487 $108 $147,796 $493 Thackerville 287 $66,270 $231 $258,879 $902 Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified 467 $66,931 $143 $273,083 $585 Timberlake 251 $40,191 $160 $157,005 $626 Tipton 237 $89,817 $379 $389,043 $1,642 Tishomingo 841 $223,011 $265 $904,909 $1,076 Tonkawa 785 $137,110 $175 $631,397 $804 Tulsa 32,569 $16,266,099 $499 $58,271,076 $1,789 Tulsa Honor Academy Charter 682 $123,675 $181 $684,093 $1,003 Tulsa Legacy Charter 633 $197,919 $313 $974,895 $1,540 Tulsa School Of Arts and Sciences Charter 527 $60,363 $115 $286,066 $543 Tupelo 234 $82,205 $351 $330,337 $1,412 Turkey Ford 91 $30,645 $337 $122,037 $1,341 Turner 304 $50,058 $165 $217,987 $717 Turpin 412 $84,196 $204 $361,276 $877 Tushka 455 $111,666 $245 $454,213 $998 Tuskahoma 65 $24,002 $369 $94,500 $1,454 Tuttle 1,843 $99,460 $54 $438,376 $238 Twin Hills 334 $108,715 $325 $435,892 $1,305 Tyrone 221 $50,291 $228 $196,459 $889 Union 14,959 $2,761,498 $185 $10,422,986 $697 Union City 300 $43,783 $146 $168,351 $561 Valliant 908 $169,034 $186 $836,744 $922 Vanoss 485 $104,703 $216 $409,013 $843 Varnum 340 $75,215 $221 $355,035 $1,044 Velma-Alma 426 $51,403 $121 $281,694 $661 Verden 282 $52,256 $185 $232,687 $825 Verdigris 1,356 $81,267 $60 $351,079 $259 Vian 809 $310,779 $384 $1,254,436 $1,551 Vici 292 $29,007 $99 $134,114 $459 Vinita 1,214 $273,163 $225 $1,067,089 $879 Wagoner 2,063 $638,855 $310 $2,495,636 $1,210 Wainwright 83 $26,994 $325 $105,448 $1,270 Walters 580 $100,613 $173 $477,010 $822 Wanette 115 $41,969 $365 $157,124 $1,366 Wapanucka 224 $48,615 $217 $248,561 $1,110 Warner 806 $200,897 $249 $863,557 $1,071 Washington 1,005 $56,169 $56 $219,418 $218 Watonga 711 $184,893 $260 $828,275 $1,165 Watts 260 $60,909 $234 $237,936 $915 Waukomis 406 $51,496 $127 $192,793 $475 Waurika 426 $105,266 $247 $411,215 $965 Wayne 452 $105,288 $233 $411,301 $910 Waynoka 202 $23,657 $117 $120,503 $597 Weatherford 2,223 $248,946 $112 $1,099,217 $494 Webbers Falls 272 $65,227 $240 $341,234 $1,255 Welch 282 $32,694 $116 $177,652 $630 Weleetka 387 $133,939 $346 $583,396 $1,507 Wellston 510 $99,979 $196 $390,560 $766 Western Heights 2,729 $1,300,049 $476 $5,078,537 $1,861 Westville 999 $331,281 $332 $1,294,124 $1,295 Wetumka 394 $136,115 $345 $575,287 $1,460 Wewoka 647 $233,605 $361 $990,551 $1,531 White Oak 26 $26,481 $1,019 $93,922 $3,612 White Rock 113 $26,578 $235 $100,391 $888 Whitebead 365 $53,602 $147 $278,472 $763 Whitefield 192 $33,441 $174 $295,119 $1,537 Whitesboro 192 $51,964 $271 $208,789 $1,087 Wickliffe 90 $25,790 $287 $91,473 $1,016 Wilburton 834 $150,336 $180 $622,788 $747 Wilson-Carter 416 $85,804 $206 $340,782 $819 Wilson-Okmulgee 283 $96,457 $341 $427,789 $1,512 Wister 487 $135,623 $278 $589,762 $1,211 Woodall 378 $90,313 $239 $374,381 $990 Woodland 390 $99,958 $256 $439,068 $1,126 Woodward 2,497 $505,790 $203 $1,962,916 $786 Wright City 471 $158,934 $337 $635,642 $1,350 Wyandotte 725 $151,011 $208 $639,905 $883 Wynnewood 698 $127,234 $182 $572,053 $820 Wynona 101 $30,173 $299 $117,870 $1,167 Yale 353 $89,619 $254 $350,090 $992 Yarbrough 77 $27,071 $352 $106,581 $1,384 Yukon 8,158 $566,250 $69 $2,212,009 $271 Zaneis 303 $82,359 $272 $433,599 $1,431 Zion 310 $79,758 $257 $356,926 $1,151 Total Allocated to School Districts 693,692 $144,655,428 $598,034,878

(SOURCE: Oklahoma Department of Education; * – annexed to Dahlonegah in 2020; ** – annexed to Boise City in 2020; *** – refused funds)

Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers education. Contact her at (405) 761-0093 or jpalmer@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @jpalmerOKC

