Oklahoma has received more than $825 million in federal relief dollars for K-12 education since the start of the pandemic. 

The second allocation was more than four times the initial amount. Oklahoma received $160.9 million under the first package, approved by Congress in March, and $665 million under the second, which was signed into law Dec. 27. 

The majority of the funds are available directly to districts, while a small portion was set aside for new and expanding charter schools, grant programs and agency administration. 

Districts have significant latitude to use their funds on education related expenses, including connectivity and technology, cleaning supplies, mental health, summer school and training for staff. The purpose of the funds are to address student learning loss, safely reopen schools and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on students and families.

The funds come with a stipulation that the state will maintain funding levels for education to be at least equivalent to the average of fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019, though states where revenue declined significantly can apply for a waiver.

The relief funds were distributed based on Title I, the federal program to assist high poverty districts. 

States and districts have until September 2022 to spend the initial allocation and September 2023 to spend the second.

Federal Relief Dollars by School District

Federal dollars allotted to Oklahoma school districts through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, known as ESSER.
School DistrictTotal Enrollment 2020-21ESSER I Formula FundsESSER I Per StudentESSER II Formula FundsESSER II Per student
Academy Of Seminole Charter295$40,517$137$160,208$543
Achille311$63,502$204$248,064$798
Ada2,423$488,642$202$2,110,042$871
Adair988$143,120$145$642,088$650
Afton458$173,568$379$683,363$1,492
Agra321$104,092$324$404,836$1,261
Albion61$20,716$340$77,556$1,271
Alex288$88,941$309$350,173$1,216
Aline-Cleo114$19,054$167$76,211$669
Allen464$150,716$325$615,614$1,327
Allen-Bowden259$97,889$378$385,404$1,488
Altus3,294$919,211$279$3,566,528$1,083
Alva1,033$123,640$120$488,041$472
Amber-Pocasset446$68,606$154$268,002$601
Anadarko1,495$514,011$344$2,007,942$1,343
Anderson203$45,825$226$212,721$1,048
Antlers906$281,749$311$1,109,289$1,224
Arapaho-Butler474$44,841$95$296,309$625
Ardmore2,693$989,711$368$3,855,459$1,432
Arkoma401$124,161$310$485,025$1,210
Arnett167$19,077$114$70,242$421
Asher249$64,139$258$248,858$999
ASTEC Charter1,294$326,020$252$1,420,922$1,098
Atoka870$240,843$277$940,832$1,081
Avant74$28,811$389$112,546$1,521
Balko139$9,915$71$35,182$253
Banner260$28,628$110$109,918$423
Barnsdall377$75,204$199$293,779$779
Bartlesville5,828$1,043,369$179$4,075,839$699
Battiest249$65,856$264$272,802$1,096
Bearden139$30,342$218$117,728$847
Beaver275$56,674$206$214,146$779
Beggs944$206,252$218$835,605$885
Belfonte158$68,379$433$283,358$1,793
Bennington304$115,076$379$465,036$1,530
Berryhill1,133$95,079$84$382,368$337
Bethany1,703$199,228$117$892,162$524
Bethel1,113$151,958$137$569,718$512
Big Pasture191$27,074$142$147,029$770
Billings74$22,683$307$93,775$1,267
Binger-Oney331$78,488$237$324,914$982
Bishop492$104,285$212$467,266$950
Bixby6,560$294,654$45$1,102,474$168
Blackwell1,090$271,222$249$1,131,015$1,038
Blair243$50,613$208$201,494$829
Blanchard1,937$201,137$104$822,565$425
Bluejacket202$41,132$204$160,678$795
Boise City307$50,916$166$242,827$791
Bokoshe153$67,285$440$262,842$1,718
Boone-Apache513$142,553$278$561,255$1,094
Boswell282$95,011$337$379,542$1,346
Bowlegs231$91,096$394$355,858$1,541
Bowring57$15,795$277$61,701$1,082
Braggs115$38,477$335$177,627$1,545
Bray-Doyle263$43,880$167$166,964$635
Bridge Creek1,671$170,210$102$710,547$425
Briggs424$146,345$345$708,177$1,670
Bristow1,667$327,048$196$1,346,162$808
Broken Arrow18,619$1,635,839$88$6,390,275$343
Broken Bow1,537$459,210$299$1,942,761$1,264
Brushy360$99,347$276$447,801$1,244
Buffalo284$47,583$168$185,879$655
Buffalo Valley118$33,644$285$131,427$1,114
Burlington133$15,993$120$62,474$470
Burns Flat-Dill City488$162,843$334$663,879$1,360
Butner188$71,971$383$324,202$1,724
Byng1,671$248,424$149$984,561$589
Cache1,936$236,918$122$1,019,312$527
Caddo498$104,464$210$488,669$981
Calera824$132,756$161$518,603$629
Calumet286$54,609$191$260,682$911
Calvin168$60,731$362$239,108$1,423
Cameron248$87,430$353$344,224$1,388
Canadian420$118,964$283$565,185$1,346
Caney261$71,787$275$424,811$1,628
Caney Valley771$136,885$178$546,785$709
Canton312$68,904$221$281,343$902
Canute357$69,945$196$275,386$771
Carlton Landing Academy Charter65$12,688$195$49,955$769
Carnegie532$151,164$284$642,867$1,208
Carney234$57,689$247$240,796$1,029
Cashion620$34,972$56$139,256$225
Catoosa1,795$453,320$253$1,784,791$994
Cave Springs165$75,939$460$298,983$1,812
Cement214$67,194$314$260,712$1,218
Central451$92,237$205$405,442$899
Central High388$42,078$108$176,913$456
Chandler1,100$159,774$145$615,312$559
Chattanooga238$28,570$120$115,785$486
Checotah1,336$340,809$255$1,364,030$1,021
Chelsea759$250,395$330$978,149$1,289
Cherokee410$42,028$103$244,269$596
Cherokee Immersion Charter114$12,827$113$81,311$713
Cheyenne304$43,009$141$168,012$553
Chickasha2,050$723,290$353$2,865,113$1,398
Chisholm1,148$81,407$71$310,480$270
Choctaw-Nicoma Park5,329$392,418$74$1,540,982$289
Chouteau-Mazie785$251,245$320$1,007,959$1,284
Cimarron204$44,828$220$175,116$858
Claremore3,652$463,201$127$1,761,529$482
Clayton252$93,026$369$363,400$1,442
Cleora143$14,160$99$56,790$397
Cleveland1,585$396,299$250$1,537,636$970
Clinton2,066$560,763$271$2,362,698$1,144
Coalgate627$139,171$222$521,031$831
Colbert718$189,903$264$745,168$1,038
Colcord645$203,537$316$902,718$1,400
Coleman155$38,897$251$151,948$980
College Bound Academy Charter481$116,995$243$600,296$1,248
Collegiate Hall Charter296$75,476$255$297,161$1,004
Collinsville2,852$268,760$94$1,047,758$367
Comanche922$163,990$178$636,279$690
Commerce838$228,099$272$898,063$1,072
Copan201$48,024$239$186,331$927
Cordell625$119,184$191$510,004$816
Cottonwood156$33,419$214$148,709$953
Covington-Douglas275$66,009$240$271,161$986
Coweta3,226$315,216$98$1,464,958$454
Coyle257$78,899$307$308,211$1,199
Crescent552$94,288$171$368,330$667
Crooked Oak1,116$415,461$372$2,130,195$1,909
Crowder299$102,558$343$400,636$1,340
Crutcho298$120,309$404$469,979$1,577
Cushing1,495$299,637$200$1,170,508$783
Cyril344$64,517$188$326,509$949
Dahlonegah168$55,214$329$317,895$1,892
Dale754$60,731$81$241,307$320
Darlington228$84,145$369$336,384$1,475
Davenport373$60,890$163$307,976$826
Davidson41$21,779$531$81,537$1,989
Davis893$130,770$146$529,562$593
Deborah Brown Charter232$80,265$346$313,547$1,351
Deer Creek6,741$205,031$30$786,439$117
Deer Creek-Lamont137$24,181$177$85,799$626
Denison295$49,777$169$247,959$841
Depew343$65,388$191$248,809$725
Dewar409$76,708$188$313,129$766
Dewey1,213$193,131$159$826,276$681
Dibble645$109,963$170$560,606$869
Dickson1,286$213,347$166$931,732$725
Dove Schools Of Tulsa Charter1,209$251,319$208$1,453,923$1,203
Dove Science Academy Charter1,504$375,202$249$1,575,646$1,048
Dover153$38,202$250$175,642$1,148
Drummond359$38,490$107$171,490$478
Drumright417$137,906$331$535,074$1,283
Duke148$28,742$194$156,435$1,057
Duncan3,142$933,410$297$3,431,961$1,092
Durant3,478$713,898$205$2,835,139$815
Eagletown182$38,936$214$152,101$836
Earlsboro275$55,952$203$242,759$883
Edmond23,496$1,653,330$70$7,499,199$319
El Reno2,648$692,950$262$2,927,957$1,106
Elgin2,306$187,055$81$1,034,652$449
Elk City2,024$410,290$203$1,663,594$822
Elmore City-Pernell504$87,930$174$343,493$682
Empire522$76,899$147$344,198$659
Enid7,390$1,624,186$220$6,344,756$859
Epic Blended Learning Charter23,714$1,089,643$46$7,419,154$313
Epic One On One Charter35,731$2,098,783$59$12,546,547$351
Erick221$41,168$186$183,305$829
Eschool Virtual Charter Academy978$6,413$7$857,719$877
Eufaula1,112$256,573$231$1,096,777$986
Fairland598$117,868$197$464,064$776
Fairview720$99,166$138$456,891$635
Fanshawe110$27,564$251$127,588$1,160
Fargo228$51,112$224$207,953$912
Felt74$12,804$173$50,412$681
Fletcher484$61,193$126$296,381$612
Flower Mound330$29,481$89$116,597$353
Forest Grove125$56,267$450$219,610$1,757
Forgan117$22,937$196$93,712$801
Fort Cobb-Broxton292$78,988$271$327,315$1,121
Fort Gibson1,743$374,245$215$1,473,462$845
Fort Supply146$18,277$125$102,244$700
Fort Towson315$158,250$502$623,056$1,978
Fox216$78,012$361$303,993$1,407
Foyil444$119,236$269$465,784$1,049
Frederick825$221,965$269$927,399$1,124
Freedom42$12,783$304$46,986$1,119
Friend245$40,724$166$159,084$649
Frink-Chambers408$69,918$171$323,091$792
Frontier375$78,290$209$349,890$933
Gans371$129,014$348$503,982$1,358
Garber391$79,454$203$315,873$808
Geary306$120,931$395$476,126$1,556
Geronimo310$62,884$203$272,874$880
Glencoe306$64,764$212$284,862$931
Glenpool2,668$382,176$143$1,518,709$569
Glover84$25,471$303$99,499$1,185
Goodwell216$27,902$129$109,854$509
Gore494$137,954$279$611,454$1,238
Gracemont133$35,014$263$135,854$1,021
Graham-Dustin172$56,460$328$216,479$1,259
Grand View503$189,201$376$744,915$1,481
Grandfield215$59,760$278$245,448$1,142
Grandview135$29,626$219$115,732$857
Granite222$40,537$183$158,356$713
Greasy**$26,164NANANA
Greenville63$31,488$500$123,973$1,968
Grove-Delaware2,305$414,645$180$1,925,354$835
Grove-Pottawatomie473$20,143$43$83,370$176
Guthrie2,623$782,107$298$2,775,105$1,058
Guymon2,956$743,350$251$3,326,993$1,126
Gypsy55$32,440$590$119,241$2,168
Haileyville292$78,956$270$343,659$1,177
Hammon240$44,568$186$209,040$871
Hanna72$23,816$331$93,035$1,292
Hardesty81$21,213$262$82,865$1,023
Harding Charter524$58,549$112$258,517$493
Harding Fine Arts Charter337$46,436$138$181,398$538
Harmony217$58,293$269$227,716$1,049
Harrah1,950$299,320$154$1,267,360$650
Hartshorne713$248,292$348$1,079,141$1,514
Haskell650$241,996$372$976,368$1,502
Haworth509$148,765$292$611,768$1,202
Haywood116$32,744$282$136,808$1,179
Healdton492$106,852$217$417,408$848
Heavener859$254,778$297$995,269$1,159
Hennessey846$293,452$347$1,325,128$1,566
Henryetta1,055$256,903$244$1,080,545$1,024
Hilldale1,936$249,387$129$1,328,729$686
Hinton716$159,799$223$629,155$879
Hobart680$221,622$326$905,049$1,331
Hodgen260$81,351$313$326,108$1,254
Holdenville945$305,343$323$1,225,295$1,297
Hollis511$128,153$251$542,555$1,062
Holly Creek239$86,792$363$341,715$1,430
Hominy560$140,859$252$550,254$983
Hooker610$98,141$161$444,792$729
Howe626$234,467$375$1,023,523$1,635
Hugo1,092$431,163$395$1,684,304$1,542
Hulbert528$140,473$266$550,578$1,043
Hydro-Eakly467$68,891$148$297,882$638
Idabel1,250$488,257$391$2,062,301$1,650
Independence Middle School Charter309$68,178$221$292,399$946
Indiahoma191$53,416$280$210,308$1,101
Indianola249$66,223$266$294,401$1,182
Inola1,197$195,568$163$763,969$638
Insight School Of Oklahoma Charter800$74,096$93$418,948$524
Jay1,470$486,760$331$1,941,732$1,321
Jenks11,979$1,107,678$92$4,162,407$347
Jennings223$53,530$240$246,449$1,105
John W. Rex Charter717$44,700$62$202,207$282
Jones1,049$167,156$159$652,983$622
Justice138$78,188$567$346,338$2,510
Justus-Tiawah525$43,942$84$162,938$310
Kansas778$298,212$383$1,181,932$1,519
Kellyville802$181,989$227$682,360$851
Kenwood70$38,657$552$152,197$2,174
Keota423$140,816$333$629,894$1,489
Ketchum560$151,834$271$597,793$1,067
Keyes**••$11,245NANANA
Keys683$150,953$221$588,948$862
Keystone272$58,030$213$226,688$833
Kiefer860$103,820$121$408,755$475
Kildare102$15,303$150$74,732$733
Kingfisher1,373$185,724$135$834,709$608
Kingston1,124$481,155$428$1,894,383$1,685
Kinta180$71,071$395$296,293$1,646
Kiowa277$48,228$174$192,024$693
KIPP OKC Charter465$150,563$324$592,790$1,275
KIPP Tulsa Charter370$141,360$382$722,410$1,952
Konawa557$179,443$322$696,236$1,250
Krebs418$87,361$209$341,269$816
Kremlin-Hillsdale286$20,046$70$85,329$298
Lane251$68,077$271$265,936$1,060
Latta864$107,974$125$465,360$539
Laverne462$67,158$145$262,348$568
Lawton12,897$3,622,631$281$14,841,923$1,151
Le Flore227$84,526$372$392,359$1,728
Le Monde International School Charter232$6,427$28$26,323$113
Leach141$31,954$227$134,462$954
Leedey202$19,274$95$75,292$373
Lexington946$188,330$199$796,007$841
Liberty-Sequoyah347$101,126$291$421,489$1,215
Liberty-Tulsa469$117,746$251$469,996$1,002
Lindsay1,177$202,398$172$790,653$672
Little Axe1,136$306,964$270$1,215,824$1,070
Locust Grove1,299$500,868$386$1,943,361$1,496
Lomega212$37,287$176$142,099$670
Lone Grove1,364$184,696$135$737,892$541
Lone Star874$126,815$145$495,393$567
Lone Wolf118$34,646$294$134,427$1,139
Lookeba Sickles230$64,082$279$254,448$1,106
Lowrey111$52,311$471$204,350$1,841
Lukfata366$60,978$167$284,070$776
Luther726$136,624$188$513,381$707
Macomb254$93,835$369$366,549$1,443
Madill1,709$453,617$265$1,785,963$1,045
Mangum680$209,327$308$850,388$1,251
Mannford1,430$245,720$172$959,884$671
Mannsville95$25,203$265$99,228$1,045
Maple189$7,300$39$30,268$160
Marble City79$25,547$323$95,916$1,214
Marietta1,107$257,722$233$1,208,747$1,092
Marlow1,304$166,964$128$652,233$500
Maryetta636$207,177$326$912,122$1,434
Mason233$56,139$241$233,132$1,001
Maud241$107,195$445$415,913$1,726
Maysville283$64,742$229$252,908$894
Mcalester2,900$758,202$261$3,147,539$1,085
Mccord301$51,894$172$202,721$673
Mccurtain225$83,806$372$343,414$1,526
Mcloud1,488$362,333$244$1,430,743$962
Medford279$36,114$129$150,337$539
Meeker660$131,159$199$622,406$943
Merritt836$151,088$181$594,857$712
Miami2,109$597,121$283$2,658,850$1,261
Mid-Del11,044$2,773,212$251$12,634,623$1,144
Middleberg203$21,573$106$77,337$381
Midway216$76,793$356$344,979$1,597
Milburn196$43,109$220$168,401$859
Mill Creek159$39,259$247$153,361$965
Millwood905$339,817$375$1,371,608$1,516
Minco523$76,414$146$298,505$571
Moffett351$98,498$281$428,069$1,220
Monroe120$32,592$272$135,065$1,126
Moore23,390$2,074,234$89$8,044,293$344
Mooreland561$62,916$112$245,551$438
Morris953$196,683$206$768,327$806
Morrison582$103,375$178$403,826$694
Moseley161$44,805$278$175,029$1,087
Moss262$42,567$162$183,586$701
Mounds576$144,936$252$584,072$1,014
Mountain View-Gotebo227$41,608$183$173,491$764
Moyers149$54,268$364$220,088$1,477
Muldrow1,207$342,551$284$1,338,148$1,109
Mulhall-Orlando206$41,524$202$162,211$787
Muskogee4,794$2,664,416$556$10,329,866$2,155
Mustang11,868$609,233$51$2,311,633$195
Nashoba52$16,545$318$86,956$1,672
Navajo433$47,181$109$201,448$465
New Lima237$97,806$413$388,160$1,638
Newcastle2,292$171,746$75$817,864$357
Newkirk696$139,515$200$550,331$791
Ninnekah511$94,762$185$496,442$972
Noble2,777$498,889$180$1,948,870$702
Norman14,419$2,093,212$145$8,016,607$556
North Rock Creek1,114$79,333$71$490,492$440
Norwood138$48,815$354$190,691$1,382
Nowata769$174,876$227$729,850$949
Oak Grove186$29,629$159$115,743$622
Oakdale652$15,785$24$61,664$95
Oaks-Mission173$67,694$391$248,655$1,437
Oilton251$65,263$260$289,045$1,152
Okarche387$20,600$53$97,307$251
Okay340$79,257$233$309,613$911
Okeene319$52,269$164$212,669$667
Okemah683$226,126$331$883,343$1,293
Oklahoma City31,026$17,314,785$558$73,388,235$2,365
Oklahoma Connections Virtual Charter1,779$153,286$86$634,834$357
Oklahoma Union634$96,430$152$387,231$611
Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy4,011$518,804$129$2,347,170$585
Oklahoma Youth Academy Charter63$40,671$646$158,877$2,522
Okmulgee1,117$476,388$426$1,860,972$1,666
Oktaha656$189,215$288$801,122$1,221
Olive248$59,742$241$233,376$941
Olustee-Eldorado180$63,905$355$292,743$1,626
Oologah-Talala1,690$168,184$100$629,778$373
Optima50$17,308$346$61,412$1,228
Osage143$28,333$198$130,269$911
Osage Hills189$38,371$203$183,171$969
Owasso9,035$579,039$64$2,193,430$243
Paden222$46,839$211$182,972$824
Panama709$240,172$339$1,023,581$1,444
Panola67$38,758$578$137,467$2,052
Paoli203$82,590$407$305,915$1,507
Pauls Valley1,199$251,556$210$1,083,306$904
Pawhuska701$149,628$213$841,014$1,200
Pawnee605$231,734$383$899,124$1,486
Peavine113$46,011$407$179,740$1,591
Peckham104$29,309$282$127,025$1,221
Peggs199$47,204$237$184,397$927
Perkins-Tryon1,544$164,580$107$642,917$416
Perry1,011$135,564$134$554,115$548
Piedmont4,416$137,580$31$537,444$122
Pioneer385$53,741$140$215,210$559
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale469$85,691$183$380,780$812
Pittsburg162$36,418$225$143,383$885
Plainview1,495$124,437$83$573,920$384
Pleasant Grove204$96,274$472$450,372$2,208
Pocola713$169,487$238$662,793$930
Ponca City4,408$1,078,840$245$5,068,054$1,150
Pond Creek-Hunter331$42,467$128$210,901$637
Porter Consolidated536$94,029$175$398,243$743
Porum438$130,298$297$508,998$1,162
Poteau2,155$587,175$272$2,544,176$1,181
Prague948$143,479$151$664,517$701
Preston606$95,540$158$486,156$802
Pretty Water232$50,567$218$185,873$801
Prue316$99,481$315$388,614$1,230
Pryor2,569$460,034$179$1,937,257$754
Purcell1,356$231,688$171$905,777$668
Putnam City17,829$4,536,118$254$21,430,225$1,202
Quapaw563$132,702$236$563,747$1,001
Quinton387$121,163$313$477,039$1,233
Rattan440$105,818$241$434,195$987
Ravia88$34,743$395$141,375$1,607
Red Oak328$85,818$262$399,709$1,219
Reydon117$18,003$154$70,328$601
Ringling356$102,481$288$397,626$1,117
Ringwood360$58,482$162$228,456$635
Ripley413$86,633$210$338,424$819
Riverside152$37,873$249$143,638$945
Robin Hill372$27,451$74$122,482$329
Rock Creek438$104,615$239$408,671$933
Rocky Mountain165$72,274$438$288,522$1,749
Roff273$69,739$255$272,430$998
Roland838$246,395$294$1,080,878$1,290
Rush Springs453$88,856$196$346,966$766
Ryal58$31,238$539$122,988$2,120
Ryan221$55,138$250$222,912$1,009
Salina741$251,146$339$988,800$1,334
Sallisaw1,813$620,357$342$2,408,620$1,329
Sand Springs4,879$782,342$160$2,621,720$537
Sankofa Middle School Charter87$37,434$430$173,811$1,998
Santa Fe South Charter3,636$943,357$259$4,602,973$1,266
Sapulpa3,562$612,304$172$2,356,655$662
Sasakwa213$75,825$356$377,775$1,774
Savanna382$73,275$192$327,494$857
Sayre636$119,680$188$467,521$735
Schulter129$49,144$381$193,488$1,500
Seiling422$57,244$136$255,506$605
Seminole1,399$549,550$393$2,185,672$1,562
Sentinel315$66,786$212$261,090$829
Sequoyah1,239$124,493$100$490,830$396
Shady Grove146$36,135$248$156,045$1,069
Shady Point142$64,087$451$279,308$1,967
Sharon-Mutual178$20,614$116$96,961$545
Shattuck355$48,345$136$190,340$536
Shawnee3,392$1,219,997$360$4,704,042$1,387
Shidler200$72,150$361$284,066$1,420
Silo961$173,810$181$678,974$707
Skiatook2,199$319,521$145$1,248,184$568
Smithville264$67,501$256$264,704$1,003
Snyder452$94,389$209$406,170$899
Soper344$68,901$200$341,921$994
South Coffeyville235$44,693$190$204,035$868
South Rock Creek403$38,202$95$150,406$373
Sovereign Community School Charter92$9,590$104$88,466$962
Sperry1,018$176,904$174$691,062$679
Spiro1,029$319,535$311$1,248,239$1,213
Springer193$50,870$264$198,719$1,030
Stanley Hupfeld Academy Charter330$114,844$348$507,857$1,539
Sterling359$38,579$107$136,999$382
Stidham89$29,115$327$121,817$1,369
Stigler1,187$353,858$298$1,494,468$1,259
Stillwater5,668$861,574$152$3,330,680$588
Stilwell1,347$425,670$316$1,930,046$1,433
Stonewall413$110,130$267$430,212$1,042
Straight***39$5,646$145$22,055$566
Stratford608$122,635$202$479,062$788
Stringtown232$65,415$282$257,944$1,112
Strother396$89,642$226$350,179$884
Stroud789$124,461$158$546,569$693
Stuart211$82,515$391$417,928$1,981
Sulphur1,423$239,848$169$1,164,570$818
Sweetwater137$32,421$237$134,993$985
Tahlequah3,516$1,017,443$289$3,610,134$1,027
Talihina515$143,406$278$560,205$1,088
Taloga100$16,572$166$64,737$647
Tannehill131$36,497$279$143,696$1,097
Tecumseh1,923$396,880$206$1,712,272$890
Temple194$64,627$333$290,826$1,499
Tenkiller250$72,521$290$320,237$1,281
Terral45$16,551$368$62,622$1,392
Texhoma300$32,487$108$147,796$493
Thackerville287$66,270$231$258,879$902
Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified467$66,931$143$273,083$585
Timberlake251$40,191$160$157,005$626
Tipton237$89,817$379$389,043$1,642
Tishomingo841$223,011$265$904,909$1,076
Tonkawa785$137,110$175$631,397$804
Tulsa32,569$16,266,099$499$58,271,076$1,789
Tulsa Honor Academy Charter682$123,675$181$684,093$1,003
Tulsa Legacy Charter633$197,919$313$974,895$1,540
Tulsa School Of Arts and Sciences Charter527$60,363$115$286,066$543
Tupelo234$82,205$351$330,337$1,412
Turkey Ford91$30,645$337$122,037$1,341
Turner304$50,058$165$217,987$717
Turpin412$84,196$204$361,276$877
Tushka455$111,666$245$454,213$998
Tuskahoma65$24,002$369$94,500$1,454
Tuttle1,843$99,460$54$438,376$238
Twin Hills334$108,715$325$435,892$1,305
Tyrone221$50,291$228$196,459$889
Union14,959$2,761,498$185$10,422,986$697
Union City300$43,783$146$168,351$561
Valliant908$169,034$186$836,744$922
Vanoss485$104,703$216$409,013$843
Varnum340$75,215$221$355,035$1,044
Velma-Alma426$51,403$121$281,694$661
Verden282$52,256$185$232,687$825
Verdigris1,356$81,267$60$351,079$259
Vian809$310,779$384$1,254,436$1,551
Vici292$29,007$99$134,114$459
Vinita1,214$273,163$225$1,067,089$879
Wagoner2,063$638,855$310$2,495,636$1,210
Wainwright83$26,994$325$105,448$1,270
Walters580$100,613$173$477,010$822
Wanette115$41,969$365$157,124$1,366
Wapanucka224$48,615$217$248,561$1,110
Warner806$200,897$249$863,557$1,071
Washington1,005$56,169$56$219,418$218
Watonga711$184,893$260$828,275$1,165
Watts260$60,909$234$237,936$915
Waukomis406$51,496$127$192,793$475
Waurika426$105,266$247$411,215$965
Wayne452$105,288$233$411,301$910
Waynoka202$23,657$117$120,503$597
Weatherford2,223$248,946$112$1,099,217$494
Webbers Falls272$65,227$240$341,234$1,255
Welch282$32,694$116$177,652$630
Weleetka387$133,939$346$583,396$1,507
Wellston510$99,979$196$390,560$766
Western Heights2,729$1,300,049$476$5,078,537$1,861
Westville999$331,281$332$1,294,124$1,295
Wetumka394$136,115$345$575,287$1,460
Wewoka647$233,605$361$990,551$1,531
White Oak26$26,481$1,019$93,922$3,612
White Rock113$26,578$235$100,391$888
Whitebead365$53,602$147$278,472$763
Whitefield192$33,441$174$295,119$1,537
Whitesboro192$51,964$271$208,789$1,087
Wickliffe90$25,790$287$91,473$1,016
Wilburton834$150,336$180$622,788$747
Wilson-Carter416$85,804$206$340,782$819
Wilson-Okmulgee283$96,457$341$427,789$1,512
Wister487$135,623$278$589,762$1,211
Woodall378$90,313$239$374,381$990
Woodland390$99,958$256$439,068$1,126
Woodward2,497$505,790$203$1,962,916$786
Wright City471$158,934$337$635,642$1,350
Wyandotte725$151,011$208$639,905$883
Wynnewood698$127,234$182$572,053$820
Wynona101$30,173$299$117,870$1,167
Yale353$89,619$254$350,090$992
Yarbrough77$27,071$352$106,581$1,384
Yukon8,158$566,250$69$2,212,009$271
Zaneis303$82,359$272$433,599$1,431
Zion310$79,758$257$356,926$1,151
Total Allocated to School Districts693,692$144,655,428$598,034,878

(SOURCE: Oklahoma Department of Education; * – annexed to Dahlonegah in 2020; ** – annexed to Boise City in 2020; *** – refused funds)

Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers education. Contact her at (405) 761-0093 or jpalmer@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @jpalmerOKC

Jennifer Palmer

