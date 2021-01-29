Oklahoma has received more than $825 million in federal relief dollars for K-12 education since the start of the pandemic.
The second allocation was more than four times the initial amount. Oklahoma received $160.9 million under the first package, approved by Congress in March, and $665 million under the second, which was signed into law Dec. 27.
The majority of the funds are available directly to districts, while a small portion was set aside for new and expanding charter schools, grant programs and agency administration.
Districts have significant latitude to use their funds on education related expenses, including connectivity and technology, cleaning supplies, mental health, summer school and training for staff. The purpose of the funds are to address student learning loss, safely reopen schools and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on students and families.
The funds come with a stipulation that the state will maintain funding levels for education to be at least equivalent to the average of fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019, though states where revenue declined significantly can apply for a waiver.
The relief funds were distributed based on Title I, the federal program to assist high poverty districts.
States and districts have until September 2022 to spend the initial allocation and September 2023 to spend the second.
Federal Relief Dollars by School DistrictFederal dollars allotted to Oklahoma school districts through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, known as ESSER.
|School District
|Total Enrollment 2020-21
|ESSER I Formula Funds
|ESSER I Per Student
|ESSER II Formula Funds
|ESSER II Per student
|Academy Of Seminole Charter
|295
|$40,517
|$137
|$160,208
|$543
|Achille
|311
|$63,502
|$204
|$248,064
|$798
|Ada
|2,423
|$488,642
|$202
|$2,110,042
|$871
|Adair
|988
|$143,120
|$145
|$642,088
|$650
|Afton
|458
|$173,568
|$379
|$683,363
|$1,492
|Agra
|321
|$104,092
|$324
|$404,836
|$1,261
|Albion
|61
|$20,716
|$340
|$77,556
|$1,271
|Alex
|288
|$88,941
|$309
|$350,173
|$1,216
|Aline-Cleo
|114
|$19,054
|$167
|$76,211
|$669
|Allen
|464
|$150,716
|$325
|$615,614
|$1,327
|Allen-Bowden
|259
|$97,889
|$378
|$385,404
|$1,488
|Altus
|3,294
|$919,211
|$279
|$3,566,528
|$1,083
|Alva
|1,033
|$123,640
|$120
|$488,041
|$472
|Amber-Pocasset
|446
|$68,606
|$154
|$268,002
|$601
|Anadarko
|1,495
|$514,011
|$344
|$2,007,942
|$1,343
|Anderson
|203
|$45,825
|$226
|$212,721
|$1,048
|Antlers
|906
|$281,749
|$311
|$1,109,289
|$1,224
|Arapaho-Butler
|474
|$44,841
|$95
|$296,309
|$625
|Ardmore
|2,693
|$989,711
|$368
|$3,855,459
|$1,432
|Arkoma
|401
|$124,161
|$310
|$485,025
|$1,210
|Arnett
|167
|$19,077
|$114
|$70,242
|$421
|Asher
|249
|$64,139
|$258
|$248,858
|$999
|ASTEC Charter
|1,294
|$326,020
|$252
|$1,420,922
|$1,098
|Atoka
|870
|$240,843
|$277
|$940,832
|$1,081
|Avant
|74
|$28,811
|$389
|$112,546
|$1,521
|Balko
|139
|$9,915
|$71
|$35,182
|$253
|Banner
|260
|$28,628
|$110
|$109,918
|$423
|Barnsdall
|377
|$75,204
|$199
|$293,779
|$779
|Bartlesville
|5,828
|$1,043,369
|$179
|$4,075,839
|$699
|Battiest
|249
|$65,856
|$264
|$272,802
|$1,096
|Bearden
|139
|$30,342
|$218
|$117,728
|$847
|Beaver
|275
|$56,674
|$206
|$214,146
|$779
|Beggs
|944
|$206,252
|$218
|$835,605
|$885
|Belfonte
|158
|$68,379
|$433
|$283,358
|$1,793
|Bennington
|304
|$115,076
|$379
|$465,036
|$1,530
|Berryhill
|1,133
|$95,079
|$84
|$382,368
|$337
|Bethany
|1,703
|$199,228
|$117
|$892,162
|$524
|Bethel
|1,113
|$151,958
|$137
|$569,718
|$512
|Big Pasture
|191
|$27,074
|$142
|$147,029
|$770
|Billings
|74
|$22,683
|$307
|$93,775
|$1,267
|Binger-Oney
|331
|$78,488
|$237
|$324,914
|$982
|Bishop
|492
|$104,285
|$212
|$467,266
|$950
|Bixby
|6,560
|$294,654
|$45
|$1,102,474
|$168
|Blackwell
|1,090
|$271,222
|$249
|$1,131,015
|$1,038
|Blair
|243
|$50,613
|$208
|$201,494
|$829
|Blanchard
|1,937
|$201,137
|$104
|$822,565
|$425
|Bluejacket
|202
|$41,132
|$204
|$160,678
|$795
|Boise City
|307
|$50,916
|$166
|$242,827
|$791
|Bokoshe
|153
|$67,285
|$440
|$262,842
|$1,718
|Boone-Apache
|513
|$142,553
|$278
|$561,255
|$1,094
|Boswell
|282
|$95,011
|$337
|$379,542
|$1,346
|Bowlegs
|231
|$91,096
|$394
|$355,858
|$1,541
|Bowring
|57
|$15,795
|$277
|$61,701
|$1,082
|Braggs
|115
|$38,477
|$335
|$177,627
|$1,545
|Bray-Doyle
|263
|$43,880
|$167
|$166,964
|$635
|Bridge Creek
|1,671
|$170,210
|$102
|$710,547
|$425
|Briggs
|424
|$146,345
|$345
|$708,177
|$1,670
|Bristow
|1,667
|$327,048
|$196
|$1,346,162
|$808
|Broken Arrow
|18,619
|$1,635,839
|$88
|$6,390,275
|$343
|Broken Bow
|1,537
|$459,210
|$299
|$1,942,761
|$1,264
|Brushy
|360
|$99,347
|$276
|$447,801
|$1,244
|Buffalo
|284
|$47,583
|$168
|$185,879
|$655
|Buffalo Valley
|118
|$33,644
|$285
|$131,427
|$1,114
|Burlington
|133
|$15,993
|$120
|$62,474
|$470
|Burns Flat-Dill City
|488
|$162,843
|$334
|$663,879
|$1,360
|Butner
|188
|$71,971
|$383
|$324,202
|$1,724
|Byng
|1,671
|$248,424
|$149
|$984,561
|$589
|Cache
|1,936
|$236,918
|$122
|$1,019,312
|$527
|Caddo
|498
|$104,464
|$210
|$488,669
|$981
|Calera
|824
|$132,756
|$161
|$518,603
|$629
|Calumet
|286
|$54,609
|$191
|$260,682
|$911
|Calvin
|168
|$60,731
|$362
|$239,108
|$1,423
|Cameron
|248
|$87,430
|$353
|$344,224
|$1,388
|Canadian
|420
|$118,964
|$283
|$565,185
|$1,346
|Caney
|261
|$71,787
|$275
|$424,811
|$1,628
|Caney Valley
|771
|$136,885
|$178
|$546,785
|$709
|Canton
|312
|$68,904
|$221
|$281,343
|$902
|Canute
|357
|$69,945
|$196
|$275,386
|$771
|Carlton Landing Academy Charter
|65
|$12,688
|$195
|$49,955
|$769
|Carnegie
|532
|$151,164
|$284
|$642,867
|$1,208
|Carney
|234
|$57,689
|$247
|$240,796
|$1,029
|Cashion
|620
|$34,972
|$56
|$139,256
|$225
|Catoosa
|1,795
|$453,320
|$253
|$1,784,791
|$994
|Cave Springs
|165
|$75,939
|$460
|$298,983
|$1,812
|Cement
|214
|$67,194
|$314
|$260,712
|$1,218
|Central
|451
|$92,237
|$205
|$405,442
|$899
|Central High
|388
|$42,078
|$108
|$176,913
|$456
|Chandler
|1,100
|$159,774
|$145
|$615,312
|$559
|Chattanooga
|238
|$28,570
|$120
|$115,785
|$486
|Checotah
|1,336
|$340,809
|$255
|$1,364,030
|$1,021
|Chelsea
|759
|$250,395
|$330
|$978,149
|$1,289
|Cherokee
|410
|$42,028
|$103
|$244,269
|$596
|Cherokee Immersion Charter
|114
|$12,827
|$113
|$81,311
|$713
|Cheyenne
|304
|$43,009
|$141
|$168,012
|$553
|Chickasha
|2,050
|$723,290
|$353
|$2,865,113
|$1,398
|Chisholm
|1,148
|$81,407
|$71
|$310,480
|$270
|Choctaw-Nicoma Park
|5,329
|$392,418
|$74
|$1,540,982
|$289
|Chouteau-Mazie
|785
|$251,245
|$320
|$1,007,959
|$1,284
|Cimarron
|204
|$44,828
|$220
|$175,116
|$858
|Claremore
|3,652
|$463,201
|$127
|$1,761,529
|$482
|Clayton
|252
|$93,026
|$369
|$363,400
|$1,442
|Cleora
|143
|$14,160
|$99
|$56,790
|$397
|Cleveland
|1,585
|$396,299
|$250
|$1,537,636
|$970
|Clinton
|2,066
|$560,763
|$271
|$2,362,698
|$1,144
|Coalgate
|627
|$139,171
|$222
|$521,031
|$831
|Colbert
|718
|$189,903
|$264
|$745,168
|$1,038
|Colcord
|645
|$203,537
|$316
|$902,718
|$1,400
|Coleman
|155
|$38,897
|$251
|$151,948
|$980
|College Bound Academy Charter
|481
|$116,995
|$243
|$600,296
|$1,248
|Collegiate Hall Charter
|296
|$75,476
|$255
|$297,161
|$1,004
|Collinsville
|2,852
|$268,760
|$94
|$1,047,758
|$367
|Comanche
|922
|$163,990
|$178
|$636,279
|$690
|Commerce
|838
|$228,099
|$272
|$898,063
|$1,072
|Copan
|201
|$48,024
|$239
|$186,331
|$927
|Cordell
|625
|$119,184
|$191
|$510,004
|$816
|Cottonwood
|156
|$33,419
|$214
|$148,709
|$953
|Covington-Douglas
|275
|$66,009
|$240
|$271,161
|$986
|Coweta
|3,226
|$315,216
|$98
|$1,464,958
|$454
|Coyle
|257
|$78,899
|$307
|$308,211
|$1,199
|Crescent
|552
|$94,288
|$171
|$368,330
|$667
|Crooked Oak
|1,116
|$415,461
|$372
|$2,130,195
|$1,909
|Crowder
|299
|$102,558
|$343
|$400,636
|$1,340
|Crutcho
|298
|$120,309
|$404
|$469,979
|$1,577
|Cushing
|1,495
|$299,637
|$200
|$1,170,508
|$783
|Cyril
|344
|$64,517
|$188
|$326,509
|$949
|Dahlonegah
|168
|$55,214
|$329
|$317,895
|$1,892
|Dale
|754
|$60,731
|$81
|$241,307
|$320
|Darlington
|228
|$84,145
|$369
|$336,384
|$1,475
|Davenport
|373
|$60,890
|$163
|$307,976
|$826
|Davidson
|41
|$21,779
|$531
|$81,537
|$1,989
|Davis
|893
|$130,770
|$146
|$529,562
|$593
|Deborah Brown Charter
|232
|$80,265
|$346
|$313,547
|$1,351
|Deer Creek
|6,741
|$205,031
|$30
|$786,439
|$117
|Deer Creek-Lamont
|137
|$24,181
|$177
|$85,799
|$626
|Denison
|295
|$49,777
|$169
|$247,959
|$841
|Depew
|343
|$65,388
|$191
|$248,809
|$725
|Dewar
|409
|$76,708
|$188
|$313,129
|$766
|Dewey
|1,213
|$193,131
|$159
|$826,276
|$681
|Dibble
|645
|$109,963
|$170
|$560,606
|$869
|Dickson
|1,286
|$213,347
|$166
|$931,732
|$725
|Dove Schools Of Tulsa Charter
|1,209
|$251,319
|$208
|$1,453,923
|$1,203
|Dove Science Academy Charter
|1,504
|$375,202
|$249
|$1,575,646
|$1,048
|Dover
|153
|$38,202
|$250
|$175,642
|$1,148
|Drummond
|359
|$38,490
|$107
|$171,490
|$478
|Drumright
|417
|$137,906
|$331
|$535,074
|$1,283
|Duke
|148
|$28,742
|$194
|$156,435
|$1,057
|Duncan
|3,142
|$933,410
|$297
|$3,431,961
|$1,092
|Durant
|3,478
|$713,898
|$205
|$2,835,139
|$815
|Eagletown
|182
|$38,936
|$214
|$152,101
|$836
|Earlsboro
|275
|$55,952
|$203
|$242,759
|$883
|Edmond
|23,496
|$1,653,330
|$70
|$7,499,199
|$319
|El Reno
|2,648
|$692,950
|$262
|$2,927,957
|$1,106
|Elgin
|2,306
|$187,055
|$81
|$1,034,652
|$449
|Elk City
|2,024
|$410,290
|$203
|$1,663,594
|$822
|Elmore City-Pernell
|504
|$87,930
|$174
|$343,493
|$682
|Empire
|522
|$76,899
|$147
|$344,198
|$659
|Enid
|7,390
|$1,624,186
|$220
|$6,344,756
|$859
|Epic Blended Learning Charter
|23,714
|$1,089,643
|$46
|$7,419,154
|$313
|Epic One On One Charter
|35,731
|$2,098,783
|$59
|$12,546,547
|$351
|Erick
|221
|$41,168
|$186
|$183,305
|$829
|Eschool Virtual Charter Academy
|978
|$6,413
|$7
|$857,719
|$877
|Eufaula
|1,112
|$256,573
|$231
|$1,096,777
|$986
|Fairland
|598
|$117,868
|$197
|$464,064
|$776
|Fairview
|720
|$99,166
|$138
|$456,891
|$635
|Fanshawe
|110
|$27,564
|$251
|$127,588
|$1,160
|Fargo
|228
|$51,112
|$224
|$207,953
|$912
|Felt
|74
|$12,804
|$173
|$50,412
|$681
|Fletcher
|484
|$61,193
|$126
|$296,381
|$612
|Flower Mound
|330
|$29,481
|$89
|$116,597
|$353
|Forest Grove
|125
|$56,267
|$450
|$219,610
|$1,757
|Forgan
|117
|$22,937
|$196
|$93,712
|$801
|Fort Cobb-Broxton
|292
|$78,988
|$271
|$327,315
|$1,121
|Fort Gibson
|1,743
|$374,245
|$215
|$1,473,462
|$845
|Fort Supply
|146
|$18,277
|$125
|$102,244
|$700
|Fort Towson
|315
|$158,250
|$502
|$623,056
|$1,978
|Fox
|216
|$78,012
|$361
|$303,993
|$1,407
|Foyil
|444
|$119,236
|$269
|$465,784
|$1,049
|Frederick
|825
|$221,965
|$269
|$927,399
|$1,124
|Freedom
|42
|$12,783
|$304
|$46,986
|$1,119
|Friend
|245
|$40,724
|$166
|$159,084
|$649
|Frink-Chambers
|408
|$69,918
|$171
|$323,091
|$792
|Frontier
|375
|$78,290
|$209
|$349,890
|$933
|Gans
|371
|$129,014
|$348
|$503,982
|$1,358
|Garber
|391
|$79,454
|$203
|$315,873
|$808
|Geary
|306
|$120,931
|$395
|$476,126
|$1,556
|Geronimo
|310
|$62,884
|$203
|$272,874
|$880
|Glencoe
|306
|$64,764
|$212
|$284,862
|$931
|Glenpool
|2,668
|$382,176
|$143
|$1,518,709
|$569
|Glover
|84
|$25,471
|$303
|$99,499
|$1,185
|Goodwell
|216
|$27,902
|$129
|$109,854
|$509
|Gore
|494
|$137,954
|$279
|$611,454
|$1,238
|Gracemont
|133
|$35,014
|$263
|$135,854
|$1,021
|Graham-Dustin
|172
|$56,460
|$328
|$216,479
|$1,259
|Grand View
|503
|$189,201
|$376
|$744,915
|$1,481
|Grandfield
|215
|$59,760
|$278
|$245,448
|$1,142
|Grandview
|135
|$29,626
|$219
|$115,732
|$857
|Granite
|222
|$40,537
|$183
|$158,356
|$713
|Greasy*
|*
|$26,164
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Greenville
|63
|$31,488
|$500
|$123,973
|$1,968
|Grove-Delaware
|2,305
|$414,645
|$180
|$1,925,354
|$835
|Grove-Pottawatomie
|473
|$20,143
|$43
|$83,370
|$176
|Guthrie
|2,623
|$782,107
|$298
|$2,775,105
|$1,058
|Guymon
|2,956
|$743,350
|$251
|$3,326,993
|$1,126
|Gypsy
|55
|$32,440
|$590
|$119,241
|$2,168
|Haileyville
|292
|$78,956
|$270
|$343,659
|$1,177
|Hammon
|240
|$44,568
|$186
|$209,040
|$871
|Hanna
|72
|$23,816
|$331
|$93,035
|$1,292
|Hardesty
|81
|$21,213
|$262
|$82,865
|$1,023
|Harding Charter
|524
|$58,549
|$112
|$258,517
|$493
|Harding Fine Arts Charter
|337
|$46,436
|$138
|$181,398
|$538
|Harmony
|217
|$58,293
|$269
|$227,716
|$1,049
|Harrah
|1,950
|$299,320
|$154
|$1,267,360
|$650
|Hartshorne
|713
|$248,292
|$348
|$1,079,141
|$1,514
|Haskell
|650
|$241,996
|$372
|$976,368
|$1,502
|Haworth
|509
|$148,765
|$292
|$611,768
|$1,202
|Haywood
|116
|$32,744
|$282
|$136,808
|$1,179
|Healdton
|492
|$106,852
|$217
|$417,408
|$848
|Heavener
|859
|$254,778
|$297
|$995,269
|$1,159
|Hennessey
|846
|$293,452
|$347
|$1,325,128
|$1,566
|Henryetta
|1,055
|$256,903
|$244
|$1,080,545
|$1,024
|Hilldale
|1,936
|$249,387
|$129
|$1,328,729
|$686
|Hinton
|716
|$159,799
|$223
|$629,155
|$879
|Hobart
|680
|$221,622
|$326
|$905,049
|$1,331
|Hodgen
|260
|$81,351
|$313
|$326,108
|$1,254
|Holdenville
|945
|$305,343
|$323
|$1,225,295
|$1,297
|Hollis
|511
|$128,153
|$251
|$542,555
|$1,062
|Holly Creek
|239
|$86,792
|$363
|$341,715
|$1,430
|Hominy
|560
|$140,859
|$252
|$550,254
|$983
|Hooker
|610
|$98,141
|$161
|$444,792
|$729
|Howe
|626
|$234,467
|$375
|$1,023,523
|$1,635
|Hugo
|1,092
|$431,163
|$395
|$1,684,304
|$1,542
|Hulbert
|528
|$140,473
|$266
|$550,578
|$1,043
|Hydro-Eakly
|467
|$68,891
|$148
|$297,882
|$638
|Idabel
|1,250
|$488,257
|$391
|$2,062,301
|$1,650
|Independence Middle School Charter
|309
|$68,178
|$221
|$292,399
|$946
|Indiahoma
|191
|$53,416
|$280
|$210,308
|$1,101
|Indianola
|249
|$66,223
|$266
|$294,401
|$1,182
|Inola
|1,197
|$195,568
|$163
|$763,969
|$638
|Insight School Of Oklahoma Charter
|800
|$74,096
|$93
|$418,948
|$524
|Jay
|1,470
|$486,760
|$331
|$1,941,732
|$1,321
|Jenks
|11,979
|$1,107,678
|$92
|$4,162,407
|$347
|Jennings
|223
|$53,530
|$240
|$246,449
|$1,105
|John W. Rex Charter
|717
|$44,700
|$62
|$202,207
|$282
|Jones
|1,049
|$167,156
|$159
|$652,983
|$622
|Justice
|138
|$78,188
|$567
|$346,338
|$2,510
|Justus-Tiawah
|525
|$43,942
|$84
|$162,938
|$310
|Kansas
|778
|$298,212
|$383
|$1,181,932
|$1,519
|Kellyville
|802
|$181,989
|$227
|$682,360
|$851
|Kenwood
|70
|$38,657
|$552
|$152,197
|$2,174
|Keota
|423
|$140,816
|$333
|$629,894
|$1,489
|Ketchum
|560
|$151,834
|$271
|$597,793
|$1,067
|Keyes**
|••
|$11,245
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Keys
|683
|$150,953
|$221
|$588,948
|$862
|Keystone
|272
|$58,030
|$213
|$226,688
|$833
|Kiefer
|860
|$103,820
|$121
|$408,755
|$475
|Kildare
|102
|$15,303
|$150
|$74,732
|$733
|Kingfisher
|1,373
|$185,724
|$135
|$834,709
|$608
|Kingston
|1,124
|$481,155
|$428
|$1,894,383
|$1,685
|Kinta
|180
|$71,071
|$395
|$296,293
|$1,646
|Kiowa
|277
|$48,228
|$174
|$192,024
|$693
|KIPP OKC Charter
|465
|$150,563
|$324
|$592,790
|$1,275
|KIPP Tulsa Charter
|370
|$141,360
|$382
|$722,410
|$1,952
|Konawa
|557
|$179,443
|$322
|$696,236
|$1,250
|Krebs
|418
|$87,361
|$209
|$341,269
|$816
|Kremlin-Hillsdale
|286
|$20,046
|$70
|$85,329
|$298
|Lane
|251
|$68,077
|$271
|$265,936
|$1,060
|Latta
|864
|$107,974
|$125
|$465,360
|$539
|Laverne
|462
|$67,158
|$145
|$262,348
|$568
|Lawton
|12,897
|$3,622,631
|$281
|$14,841,923
|$1,151
|Le Flore
|227
|$84,526
|$372
|$392,359
|$1,728
|Le Monde International School Charter
|232
|$6,427
|$28
|$26,323
|$113
|Leach
|141
|$31,954
|$227
|$134,462
|$954
|Leedey
|202
|$19,274
|$95
|$75,292
|$373
|Lexington
|946
|$188,330
|$199
|$796,007
|$841
|Liberty-Sequoyah
|347
|$101,126
|$291
|$421,489
|$1,215
|Liberty-Tulsa
|469
|$117,746
|$251
|$469,996
|$1,002
|Lindsay
|1,177
|$202,398
|$172
|$790,653
|$672
|Little Axe
|1,136
|$306,964
|$270
|$1,215,824
|$1,070
|Locust Grove
|1,299
|$500,868
|$386
|$1,943,361
|$1,496
|Lomega
|212
|$37,287
|$176
|$142,099
|$670
|Lone Grove
|1,364
|$184,696
|$135
|$737,892
|$541
|Lone Star
|874
|$126,815
|$145
|$495,393
|$567
|Lone Wolf
|118
|$34,646
|$294
|$134,427
|$1,139
|Lookeba Sickles
|230
|$64,082
|$279
|$254,448
|$1,106
|Lowrey
|111
|$52,311
|$471
|$204,350
|$1,841
|Lukfata
|366
|$60,978
|$167
|$284,070
|$776
|Luther
|726
|$136,624
|$188
|$513,381
|$707
|Macomb
|254
|$93,835
|$369
|$366,549
|$1,443
|Madill
|1,709
|$453,617
|$265
|$1,785,963
|$1,045
|Mangum
|680
|$209,327
|$308
|$850,388
|$1,251
|Mannford
|1,430
|$245,720
|$172
|$959,884
|$671
|Mannsville
|95
|$25,203
|$265
|$99,228
|$1,045
|Maple
|189
|$7,300
|$39
|$30,268
|$160
|Marble City
|79
|$25,547
|$323
|$95,916
|$1,214
|Marietta
|1,107
|$257,722
|$233
|$1,208,747
|$1,092
|Marlow
|1,304
|$166,964
|$128
|$652,233
|$500
|Maryetta
|636
|$207,177
|$326
|$912,122
|$1,434
|Mason
|233
|$56,139
|$241
|$233,132
|$1,001
|Maud
|241
|$107,195
|$445
|$415,913
|$1,726
|Maysville
|283
|$64,742
|$229
|$252,908
|$894
|Mcalester
|2,900
|$758,202
|$261
|$3,147,539
|$1,085
|Mccord
|301
|$51,894
|$172
|$202,721
|$673
|Mccurtain
|225
|$83,806
|$372
|$343,414
|$1,526
|Mcloud
|1,488
|$362,333
|$244
|$1,430,743
|$962
|Medford
|279
|$36,114
|$129
|$150,337
|$539
|Meeker
|660
|$131,159
|$199
|$622,406
|$943
|Merritt
|836
|$151,088
|$181
|$594,857
|$712
|Miami
|2,109
|$597,121
|$283
|$2,658,850
|$1,261
|Mid-Del
|11,044
|$2,773,212
|$251
|$12,634,623
|$1,144
|Middleberg
|203
|$21,573
|$106
|$77,337
|$381
|Midway
|216
|$76,793
|$356
|$344,979
|$1,597
|Milburn
|196
|$43,109
|$220
|$168,401
|$859
|Mill Creek
|159
|$39,259
|$247
|$153,361
|$965
|Millwood
|905
|$339,817
|$375
|$1,371,608
|$1,516
|Minco
|523
|$76,414
|$146
|$298,505
|$571
|Moffett
|351
|$98,498
|$281
|$428,069
|$1,220
|Monroe
|120
|$32,592
|$272
|$135,065
|$1,126
|Moore
|23,390
|$2,074,234
|$89
|$8,044,293
|$344
|Mooreland
|561
|$62,916
|$112
|$245,551
|$438
|Morris
|953
|$196,683
|$206
|$768,327
|$806
|Morrison
|582
|$103,375
|$178
|$403,826
|$694
|Moseley
|161
|$44,805
|$278
|$175,029
|$1,087
|Moss
|262
|$42,567
|$162
|$183,586
|$701
|Mounds
|576
|$144,936
|$252
|$584,072
|$1,014
|Mountain View-Gotebo
|227
|$41,608
|$183
|$173,491
|$764
|Moyers
|149
|$54,268
|$364
|$220,088
|$1,477
|Muldrow
|1,207
|$342,551
|$284
|$1,338,148
|$1,109
|Mulhall-Orlando
|206
|$41,524
|$202
|$162,211
|$787
|Muskogee
|4,794
|$2,664,416
|$556
|$10,329,866
|$2,155
|Mustang
|11,868
|$609,233
|$51
|$2,311,633
|$195
|Nashoba
|52
|$16,545
|$318
|$86,956
|$1,672
|Navajo
|433
|$47,181
|$109
|$201,448
|$465
|New Lima
|237
|$97,806
|$413
|$388,160
|$1,638
|Newcastle
|2,292
|$171,746
|$75
|$817,864
|$357
|Newkirk
|696
|$139,515
|$200
|$550,331
|$791
|Ninnekah
|511
|$94,762
|$185
|$496,442
|$972
|Noble
|2,777
|$498,889
|$180
|$1,948,870
|$702
|Norman
|14,419
|$2,093,212
|$145
|$8,016,607
|$556
|North Rock Creek
|1,114
|$79,333
|$71
|$490,492
|$440
|Norwood
|138
|$48,815
|$354
|$190,691
|$1,382
|Nowata
|769
|$174,876
|$227
|$729,850
|$949
|Oak Grove
|186
|$29,629
|$159
|$115,743
|$622
|Oakdale
|652
|$15,785
|$24
|$61,664
|$95
|Oaks-Mission
|173
|$67,694
|$391
|$248,655
|$1,437
|Oilton
|251
|$65,263
|$260
|$289,045
|$1,152
|Okarche
|387
|$20,600
|$53
|$97,307
|$251
|Okay
|340
|$79,257
|$233
|$309,613
|$911
|Okeene
|319
|$52,269
|$164
|$212,669
|$667
|Okemah
|683
|$226,126
|$331
|$883,343
|$1,293
|Oklahoma City
|31,026
|$17,314,785
|$558
|$73,388,235
|$2,365
|Oklahoma Connections Virtual Charter
|1,779
|$153,286
|$86
|$634,834
|$357
|Oklahoma Union
|634
|$96,430
|$152
|$387,231
|$611
|Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy
|4,011
|$518,804
|$129
|$2,347,170
|$585
|Oklahoma Youth Academy Charter
|63
|$40,671
|$646
|$158,877
|$2,522
|Okmulgee
|1,117
|$476,388
|$426
|$1,860,972
|$1,666
|Oktaha
|656
|$189,215
|$288
|$801,122
|$1,221
|Olive
|248
|$59,742
|$241
|$233,376
|$941
|Olustee-Eldorado
|180
|$63,905
|$355
|$292,743
|$1,626
|Oologah-Talala
|1,690
|$168,184
|$100
|$629,778
|$373
|Optima
|50
|$17,308
|$346
|$61,412
|$1,228
|Osage
|143
|$28,333
|$198
|$130,269
|$911
|Osage Hills
|189
|$38,371
|$203
|$183,171
|$969
|Owasso
|9,035
|$579,039
|$64
|$2,193,430
|$243
|Paden
|222
|$46,839
|$211
|$182,972
|$824
|Panama
|709
|$240,172
|$339
|$1,023,581
|$1,444
|Panola
|67
|$38,758
|$578
|$137,467
|$2,052
|Paoli
|203
|$82,590
|$407
|$305,915
|$1,507
|Pauls Valley
|1,199
|$251,556
|$210
|$1,083,306
|$904
|Pawhuska
|701
|$149,628
|$213
|$841,014
|$1,200
|Pawnee
|605
|$231,734
|$383
|$899,124
|$1,486
|Peavine
|113
|$46,011
|$407
|$179,740
|$1,591
|Peckham
|104
|$29,309
|$282
|$127,025
|$1,221
|Peggs
|199
|$47,204
|$237
|$184,397
|$927
|Perkins-Tryon
|1,544
|$164,580
|$107
|$642,917
|$416
|Perry
|1,011
|$135,564
|$134
|$554,115
|$548
|Piedmont
|4,416
|$137,580
|$31
|$537,444
|$122
|Pioneer
|385
|$53,741
|$140
|$215,210
|$559
|Pioneer-Pleasant Vale
|469
|$85,691
|$183
|$380,780
|$812
|Pittsburg
|162
|$36,418
|$225
|$143,383
|$885
|Plainview
|1,495
|$124,437
|$83
|$573,920
|$384
|Pleasant Grove
|204
|$96,274
|$472
|$450,372
|$2,208
|Pocola
|713
|$169,487
|$238
|$662,793
|$930
|Ponca City
|4,408
|$1,078,840
|$245
|$5,068,054
|$1,150
|Pond Creek-Hunter
|331
|$42,467
|$128
|$210,901
|$637
|Porter Consolidated
|536
|$94,029
|$175
|$398,243
|$743
|Porum
|438
|$130,298
|$297
|$508,998
|$1,162
|Poteau
|2,155
|$587,175
|$272
|$2,544,176
|$1,181
|Prague
|948
|$143,479
|$151
|$664,517
|$701
|Preston
|606
|$95,540
|$158
|$486,156
|$802
|Pretty Water
|232
|$50,567
|$218
|$185,873
|$801
|Prue
|316
|$99,481
|$315
|$388,614
|$1,230
|Pryor
|2,569
|$460,034
|$179
|$1,937,257
|$754
|Purcell
|1,356
|$231,688
|$171
|$905,777
|$668
|Putnam City
|17,829
|$4,536,118
|$254
|$21,430,225
|$1,202
|Quapaw
|563
|$132,702
|$236
|$563,747
|$1,001
|Quinton
|387
|$121,163
|$313
|$477,039
|$1,233
|Rattan
|440
|$105,818
|$241
|$434,195
|$987
|Ravia
|88
|$34,743
|$395
|$141,375
|$1,607
|Red Oak
|328
|$85,818
|$262
|$399,709
|$1,219
|Reydon
|117
|$18,003
|$154
|$70,328
|$601
|Ringling
|356
|$102,481
|$288
|$397,626
|$1,117
|Ringwood
|360
|$58,482
|$162
|$228,456
|$635
|Ripley
|413
|$86,633
|$210
|$338,424
|$819
|Riverside
|152
|$37,873
|$249
|$143,638
|$945
|Robin Hill
|372
|$27,451
|$74
|$122,482
|$329
|Rock Creek
|438
|$104,615
|$239
|$408,671
|$933
|Rocky Mountain
|165
|$72,274
|$438
|$288,522
|$1,749
|Roff
|273
|$69,739
|$255
|$272,430
|$998
|Roland
|838
|$246,395
|$294
|$1,080,878
|$1,290
|Rush Springs
|453
|$88,856
|$196
|$346,966
|$766
|Ryal
|58
|$31,238
|$539
|$122,988
|$2,120
|Ryan
|221
|$55,138
|$250
|$222,912
|$1,009
|Salina
|741
|$251,146
|$339
|$988,800
|$1,334
|Sallisaw
|1,813
|$620,357
|$342
|$2,408,620
|$1,329
|Sand Springs
|4,879
|$782,342
|$160
|$2,621,720
|$537
|Sankofa Middle School Charter
|87
|$37,434
|$430
|$173,811
|$1,998
|Santa Fe South Charter
|3,636
|$943,357
|$259
|$4,602,973
|$1,266
|Sapulpa
|3,562
|$612,304
|$172
|$2,356,655
|$662
|Sasakwa
|213
|$75,825
|$356
|$377,775
|$1,774
|Savanna
|382
|$73,275
|$192
|$327,494
|$857
|Sayre
|636
|$119,680
|$188
|$467,521
|$735
|Schulter
|129
|$49,144
|$381
|$193,488
|$1,500
|Seiling
|422
|$57,244
|$136
|$255,506
|$605
|Seminole
|1,399
|$549,550
|$393
|$2,185,672
|$1,562
|Sentinel
|315
|$66,786
|$212
|$261,090
|$829
|Sequoyah
|1,239
|$124,493
|$100
|$490,830
|$396
|Shady Grove
|146
|$36,135
|$248
|$156,045
|$1,069
|Shady Point
|142
|$64,087
|$451
|$279,308
|$1,967
|Sharon-Mutual
|178
|$20,614
|$116
|$96,961
|$545
|Shattuck
|355
|$48,345
|$136
|$190,340
|$536
|Shawnee
|3,392
|$1,219,997
|$360
|$4,704,042
|$1,387
|Shidler
|200
|$72,150
|$361
|$284,066
|$1,420
|Silo
|961
|$173,810
|$181
|$678,974
|$707
|Skiatook
|2,199
|$319,521
|$145
|$1,248,184
|$568
|Smithville
|264
|$67,501
|$256
|$264,704
|$1,003
|Snyder
|452
|$94,389
|$209
|$406,170
|$899
|Soper
|344
|$68,901
|$200
|$341,921
|$994
|South Coffeyville
|235
|$44,693
|$190
|$204,035
|$868
|South Rock Creek
|403
|$38,202
|$95
|$150,406
|$373
|Sovereign Community School Charter
|92
|$9,590
|$104
|$88,466
|$962
|Sperry
|1,018
|$176,904
|$174
|$691,062
|$679
|Spiro
|1,029
|$319,535
|$311
|$1,248,239
|$1,213
|Springer
|193
|$50,870
|$264
|$198,719
|$1,030
|Stanley Hupfeld Academy Charter
|330
|$114,844
|$348
|$507,857
|$1,539
|Sterling
|359
|$38,579
|$107
|$136,999
|$382
|Stidham
|89
|$29,115
|$327
|$121,817
|$1,369
|Stigler
|1,187
|$353,858
|$298
|$1,494,468
|$1,259
|Stillwater
|5,668
|$861,574
|$152
|$3,330,680
|$588
|Stilwell
|1,347
|$425,670
|$316
|$1,930,046
|$1,433
|Stonewall
|413
|$110,130
|$267
|$430,212
|$1,042
|Straight***
|39
|$5,646
|$145
|$22,055
|$566
|Stratford
|608
|$122,635
|$202
|$479,062
|$788
|Stringtown
|232
|$65,415
|$282
|$257,944
|$1,112
|Strother
|396
|$89,642
|$226
|$350,179
|$884
|Stroud
|789
|$124,461
|$158
|$546,569
|$693
|Stuart
|211
|$82,515
|$391
|$417,928
|$1,981
|Sulphur
|1,423
|$239,848
|$169
|$1,164,570
|$818
|Sweetwater
|137
|$32,421
|$237
|$134,993
|$985
|Tahlequah
|3,516
|$1,017,443
|$289
|$3,610,134
|$1,027
|Talihina
|515
|$143,406
|$278
|$560,205
|$1,088
|Taloga
|100
|$16,572
|$166
|$64,737
|$647
|Tannehill
|131
|$36,497
|$279
|$143,696
|$1,097
|Tecumseh
|1,923
|$396,880
|$206
|$1,712,272
|$890
|Temple
|194
|$64,627
|$333
|$290,826
|$1,499
|Tenkiller
|250
|$72,521
|$290
|$320,237
|$1,281
|Terral
|45
|$16,551
|$368
|$62,622
|$1,392
|Texhoma
|300
|$32,487
|$108
|$147,796
|$493
|Thackerville
|287
|$66,270
|$231
|$258,879
|$902
|Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified
|467
|$66,931
|$143
|$273,083
|$585
|Timberlake
|251
|$40,191
|$160
|$157,005
|$626
|Tipton
|237
|$89,817
|$379
|$389,043
|$1,642
|Tishomingo
|841
|$223,011
|$265
|$904,909
|$1,076
|Tonkawa
|785
|$137,110
|$175
|$631,397
|$804
|Tulsa
|32,569
|$16,266,099
|$499
|$58,271,076
|$1,789
|Tulsa Honor Academy Charter
|682
|$123,675
|$181
|$684,093
|$1,003
|Tulsa Legacy Charter
|633
|$197,919
|$313
|$974,895
|$1,540
|Tulsa School Of Arts and Sciences Charter
|527
|$60,363
|$115
|$286,066
|$543
|Tupelo
|234
|$82,205
|$351
|$330,337
|$1,412
|Turkey Ford
|91
|$30,645
|$337
|$122,037
|$1,341
|Turner
|304
|$50,058
|$165
|$217,987
|$717
|Turpin
|412
|$84,196
|$204
|$361,276
|$877
|Tushka
|455
|$111,666
|$245
|$454,213
|$998
|Tuskahoma
|65
|$24,002
|$369
|$94,500
|$1,454
|Tuttle
|1,843
|$99,460
|$54
|$438,376
|$238
|Twin Hills
|334
|$108,715
|$325
|$435,892
|$1,305
|Tyrone
|221
|$50,291
|$228
|$196,459
|$889
|Union
|14,959
|$2,761,498
|$185
|$10,422,986
|$697
|Union City
|300
|$43,783
|$146
|$168,351
|$561
|Valliant
|908
|$169,034
|$186
|$836,744
|$922
|Vanoss
|485
|$104,703
|$216
|$409,013
|$843
|Varnum
|340
|$75,215
|$221
|$355,035
|$1,044
|Velma-Alma
|426
|$51,403
|$121
|$281,694
|$661
|Verden
|282
|$52,256
|$185
|$232,687
|$825
|Verdigris
|1,356
|$81,267
|$60
|$351,079
|$259
|Vian
|809
|$310,779
|$384
|$1,254,436
|$1,551
|Vici
|292
|$29,007
|$99
|$134,114
|$459
|Vinita
|1,214
|$273,163
|$225
|$1,067,089
|$879
|Wagoner
|2,063
|$638,855
|$310
|$2,495,636
|$1,210
|Wainwright
|83
|$26,994
|$325
|$105,448
|$1,270
|Walters
|580
|$100,613
|$173
|$477,010
|$822
|Wanette
|115
|$41,969
|$365
|$157,124
|$1,366
|Wapanucka
|224
|$48,615
|$217
|$248,561
|$1,110
|Warner
|806
|$200,897
|$249
|$863,557
|$1,071
|Washington
|1,005
|$56,169
|$56
|$219,418
|$218
|Watonga
|711
|$184,893
|$260
|$828,275
|$1,165
|Watts
|260
|$60,909
|$234
|$237,936
|$915
|Waukomis
|406
|$51,496
|$127
|$192,793
|$475
|Waurika
|426
|$105,266
|$247
|$411,215
|$965
|Wayne
|452
|$105,288
|$233
|$411,301
|$910
|Waynoka
|202
|$23,657
|$117
|$120,503
|$597
|Weatherford
|2,223
|$248,946
|$112
|$1,099,217
|$494
|Webbers Falls
|272
|$65,227
|$240
|$341,234
|$1,255
|Welch
|282
|$32,694
|$116
|$177,652
|$630
|Weleetka
|387
|$133,939
|$346
|$583,396
|$1,507
|Wellston
|510
|$99,979
|$196
|$390,560
|$766
|Western Heights
|2,729
|$1,300,049
|$476
|$5,078,537
|$1,861
|Westville
|999
|$331,281
|$332
|$1,294,124
|$1,295
|Wetumka
|394
|$136,115
|$345
|$575,287
|$1,460
|Wewoka
|647
|$233,605
|$361
|$990,551
|$1,531
|White Oak
|26
|$26,481
|$1,019
|$93,922
|$3,612
|White Rock
|113
|$26,578
|$235
|$100,391
|$888
|Whitebead
|365
|$53,602
|$147
|$278,472
|$763
|Whitefield
|192
|$33,441
|$174
|$295,119
|$1,537
|Whitesboro
|192
|$51,964
|$271
|$208,789
|$1,087
|Wickliffe
|90
|$25,790
|$287
|$91,473
|$1,016
|Wilburton
|834
|$150,336
|$180
|$622,788
|$747
|Wilson-Carter
|416
|$85,804
|$206
|$340,782
|$819
|Wilson-Okmulgee
|283
|$96,457
|$341
|$427,789
|$1,512
|Wister
|487
|$135,623
|$278
|$589,762
|$1,211
|Woodall
|378
|$90,313
|$239
|$374,381
|$990
|Woodland
|390
|$99,958
|$256
|$439,068
|$1,126
|Woodward
|2,497
|$505,790
|$203
|$1,962,916
|$786
|Wright City
|471
|$158,934
|$337
|$635,642
|$1,350
|Wyandotte
|725
|$151,011
|$208
|$639,905
|$883
|Wynnewood
|698
|$127,234
|$182
|$572,053
|$820
|Wynona
|101
|$30,173
|$299
|$117,870
|$1,167
|Yale
|353
|$89,619
|$254
|$350,090
|$992
|Yarbrough
|77
|$27,071
|$352
|$106,581
|$1,384
|Yukon
|8,158
|$566,250
|$69
|$2,212,009
|$271
|Zaneis
|303
|$82,359
|$272
|$433,599
|$1,431
|Zion
|310
|$79,758
|$257
|$356,926
|$1,151
|Total Allocated to School Districts
|693,692
|$144,655,428
|$598,034,878
(SOURCE: Oklahoma Department of Education; * – annexed to Dahlonegah in 2020; ** – annexed to Boise City in 2020; *** – refused funds)
Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers education. Contact her at (405) 761-0093 or jpalmer@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @jpalmerOKC
