Oklahoma private schools have qualified for federal relief funds in several ways.

Those include a tuition grant program created by Gov. Kevin Stitt, the Paycheck Protection Program, and a newly created federal program for non public schools.

Stay in School Fund

One of the education relief programs Stitt created was the Stay in School Fund, using $10 million for tuition grants for returning private school students to remain in their schools. The fund gave out 1,893 awards averaging $5,132 each, according to a report by the governor’s office.

Just over half (57%) of the recipients were considered low-income, with a family income of 185% of the federal poverty level or less.

More than 15,000 students applied for tuition assistance, according to the governor’s office. The most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics showed 31,500 Oklahoma students attended private school in 2017.

The funds came from Stitt’s $39.9 million allocation under the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, authorized by the CARES Act. The purpose of the fund is to provide emergency assistance to K-12, higher education and other education related entities for COVID-19.

Stitt has yet to announce plans for the $17.7 million he will receive from the second round of that federal funding through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act

Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools program

Under this program, created by Congress under that same act, Oklahoma qualified for nearly $31 million. State governors have to apply for it and Oklahoma has already been approved. The state Education Department will distribute the funds.

Schools applying for funds through the program must be: non-profit; accredited, licensed or otherwise legal; in existence prior to March 13, 2020; and have not/will not receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan after Dec 27, 2020. Schools that received a Paycheck Protection Program loan before that date are eligible, as are faith-based schools.

Private schools can apply for funding or reimbursement for many services and items related to COVID-19 including sanitizing supplies, physical barriers, personal protective equipment, technology and many other items. More information can be found on the U.S. Department of Education website.

Paycheck Protection Program

This program was created in March to help small businesses and nonprofits keep staff employed during the COVID-19 crisis. Loans are partially or fully forgivable if businesses keep employee counts and wages stable.

Private schools, as well as charter schools, educating K-12 students received an estimated $6 billion through the program, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization focusing on fiscal policy.

Traditional public schools are not eligible but instead received direct allocations through the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund. Charter schools, owing to their quasi-public-private structure, qualified for both the Paycheck Protection Program and direct allocations.

Private Schools Receiving Federal Funds

The governor’s office provided Oklahoma Watch a list of the 97 schools and the number of funds disbursed to each through the Stay in School program, shown below. We searched a database of Paycheck Protection Program recipients for all the schools in the Stay in School grant program and added those amounts in the right column. In some instances, a related entity received the loan; for instance, a church that operates a private school. Those amounts are not reflected in the table.

Show 10 25 50 100 entries School Name Location Amount Awarded Paycheck Protection Program loan All Saints Catholic School Broken Arrow $21,330 All Saints Catholic School Norman $26,342 Altus Christian Academy Altus $58,850 $128,500 Antioch Christian Academy Moore $47,621 $32,900 Ardmore Adventist Academy Ardmore $3,750 Bishop John Carroll School Oklahoma City $121,539 $220,449 Bishop Kelley High School Tulsa $323,950 $1,341,000 Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School Oklahoma City $403,000 $1,079,600 Boulevard Christian School Muskogee $51,000 Cascia Hall Preparatory School Tulsa $71,500 $1,227,555 Christ the King School Oklahoma City $22,575 Christian Heritage Academy Del City $591,500 $656,500 Christian Montessori Academy Tulsa $34,075 $62,600 Claremore Christian School Claremore $82,330 Corn Bible Academy Corn $69,280 $126,900 Cornerstone Christian Academy of South Oklahoma City Oklahoma City $24,750 $20,900 Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School, Inc. Oklahoma City $780,000 $356,400 Crossings Christian School Oklahoma City $148,625 Crossover Prep Tulsa $526,500 $267,300 Destiny Christian School Del City $273,199 $391,900 Eagle Point Christian Academy Sapulpa $18,020 $124,800 Emmanuel Christian School Enid $57,970 $140,000 Family of Faith Christian School Shawnee $18,000 First Lutheran School Ponca City $11,007 Good Shepherd Catholic School Oklahoma City $13,000 $247,800 Good Shepherd Lutheran School Midwest City $21,960 Higher Plain Christian Academy Oklahoma City $17,700 Holland Hall School Tulsa $227,500 $1,990,000 Holy Family Cathedral School Tulsa $105,638 Holy Trinity Lutheran School Edmond $21,400 Holy Trinity School Okarche $58,400 Hope Harbor Academy Claremore $19,500 Immanuel Lutheran Christian Academy Broken Arrow $42,359 Keystone Adventure School and Farm Edmond $12,680 $133,400 King's Gate Christian School Yukon $12,250 $158,800 Lakewood Christian School McAlester $34,074 Legacy Christian Academy Broken Arrow $37,180 Life Christian Academy Choctaw $6,298 $143,200 Lighthouse Christian Academy Tulsa $69,350 Lincoln Christian School Tulsa $303,964 Little Light Christian School Oklahoma City $26,000 $87,570 Marquette Catholic School Tulsa $58,193 Messiah Lutheran School Oklahoma City $14,800 * Metro Christian Academy Tulsa $289,875 Mingo Valley Christian School Tulsa $45,500 $291,800 Mission Academy High School Oklahoma City $6,500 Monte Cassino School Tulsa $19,500 $1,059,100 Mount St. Mary Catholic High School Oklahoma City $199,825 $678,300 Mt. Olive Lutheran School Miami $10,800 $28,400 Muskogee Seventh-Day Adventist Christian Academy Muskogee $6,600 Odyssey Leadership Academy Oklahoma City $6,000 $58,200 Oklahoma Bible Academy Enid $240,340 $309,900 Oklahoma Christian Academy Edmond $130,212 $448,200 Oklahoma Christian School Edmond $19,500 $1,031,400 Paths to Independence Bartlesville $42,769 $138,900 Positive Tomorrows Oklahoma City $377,000 $261,200 Rejoice Christian School Owasso $39,000 $1,001,800 Riverfield Country Day School Tulsa $48,030 $1,224,700 Rosary Catholic School Oklahoma City $47,996 Sacred Heart Catholic School El Reno $8,140 Sacred Heart Catholic School Oklahoma City $103,400 School of Saint Mary Tulsa $54,392 Shiloh Christian School Tahlequah $42,000 $30,500 SNU Lab School Bethany $120,375 Solid Foundation Preparatory Academy Tulsa $5,280 Southwest Covenant Schools Yukon $116,794 $355,300 St. Augustine Academy Tulsa $38,877 $154,600 St. Catherine Catholic School Tulsa $79,625 St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School Oklahoma City $58,726 St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School Edmond $76,395 St. Eugene Catholic School Oklahoma City $110,088 St. James Catholic School Oklahoma City $203,500 St. John Catholic School Bartlesville $4,510 St. John Lutheran School Moore $23,291 $76,400 St. John Nepomuk Catholic School Yukon $34,880 St. John's Lutheran School Moore $14,356 St. Joseph Catholic School Muskogee $122,791 St. Mary Catholic School Ponca City $33,388 St. Paul's Community School Oklahoma City $128,500 $43,700 St. Philip Neri Catholic Midwest City $88,250 St. Pius X Catholic School Tulsa $234,451 Stillwater Christian School Stillwater $71,435 $63,600 Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School Tulsa $237,000 Summit Christian Academy Broken Arrow $13,000 The Academy of Classical Christian Studies Oklahoma City $177,500 $598,179 Town & Country School Tulsa $65,000 $420,300 Trinity School Oklahoma City $30,580 $137,900 Tulsa Adventist Academy Tulsa $30,850 Tulsa Hope Academy Tulsa $39,000 $23,100 Undercroft Montessori School Tulsa $39,000 $361,600 Veritas Christian School Inc. Sulphur $4,100 $27,100 Victory Christian School Tulsa $435,240 Victory Life Academy Durant $96,600 $179,400 Western Oklahoma Christian School Clinton $74,000 $132,000 Westminster School Oklahoma City $34,030 $1,047,700 Wright Christian Academy Tulsa $192,950 $193,100 Young Achievers Christian Academy Oklahoma City $55,300 $42,900 Total $9,716,000 ‹

Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers education. Contact her at (405) 761-0093 or jpalmer@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @jpalmerOKC