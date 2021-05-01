Private schools across Oklahoma have qualified for more than $63 million in federal relief aid, the latest data shows. 

The recovery dollars are coming from three programs:

* The newest, Emergency Assistance to Nonpublic Schools, allocated $31 million to Oklahoma to help schools address pandemic-related disruptions. More than 50 schools applied and qualified for that program, which reimburses for purchases of items like sanitation supplies, personal protective equipment, ventilation systems, staff training and redeveloping student instruction for remote learning. 

Congress authorized the program through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. The state Department of Education is distributing the funds. 

* Private schools in Oklahoma have also qualified for at least $22.9 million through the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal relief effort intended to help small businesses and nonprofits retain and pay their employees. The aid is given as loans, which are fully or partially forgiven if the businesses keep employee counts and wages stable. 

Private schools that received a Paycheck Protection Program loan after Dec. 27, 2020, were not eligible for Emergency Assistance to Nonpublic Schools. 

* Additionally, Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2020 created a temporary education relief program to distribute $10 million in tuition grants to private school students called the Stay in School Fund. The fund gave out 1,893 awards averaging $5,132 each. 

Last week, Stitt’s office fulfilled a request by Oklahoma Watch made Jan. 26 for enrollment at the nearly 100 private schools in that program. 

A combined 28,000 students attended these schools this year, the data shows. That figure includes all students at most, but not all, private schools across Oklahoma. 

The schools ranged in enrollment from 10 students to over 1,000. 

Search or sort the table below. 

In some instances, a related entity — such as a church that operates a private school — received a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Those amounts are not reflected in the table. 

Federal Relief Funds Allocated to Oklahoma Private Schools

The governor’s office provided Oklahoma Watch the number of funds disbursed to each through the Stay in School program and the schools' enrollment, shown below. Emergency Assistance to Nonpublic Schools data comes from the state Education Department and the amounts shown are what's available to the school for reimbursement. We searched a database of Paycheck Protection Program recipients for all the schools in the Stay in School grant program. In some instances, a related entity received the loan; for instance, a church that operates a private school. Those amounts are not reflected in the table.
School NameLocationStay in School ProgramPaycheck Protection ProgramEmergency Assistance To Non-Public Schools2020-21 Enrollment
All Saints Catholic SchoolNorman$26,342$534,547343
All Saints Catholic SchoolBroken Arrow$21,330$448,664375
Altus Christian AcademyAltus$58,850$128,500$218,626158
Antioch Christian AcademyMoore$47,621$88,80040
Ardmore Adventist AcademyArdmore$3,75010
Bishop John Carroll SchoolOklahoma City$121,539$220,449$424,661220
Bishop Kelley High SchoolTulsa$323,950$1,341,000$1,458,271939
Bishop McGuinness Catholic High SchoolOklahoma City$403,000$1,079,600$1,189,281688
Boulevard Christian SchoolMuskogee$51,00057
Casady SchoolOklahoma City939
Total$9,716,000$22,902,549$30,786,20326,470
Showing 1 to 10 of 110 entries

Sources: Governor’s Office, federalpay.org, Oklahoma Department of Education

Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers education. Contact her at (405) 761-0093 or jpalmer@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @jpalmerOKC

Support our publication

Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.

This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.