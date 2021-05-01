Private schools across Oklahoma have qualified for more than $63 million in federal relief aid, the latest data shows.

The recovery dollars are coming from three programs:

* The newest, Emergency Assistance to Nonpublic Schools, allocated $31 million to Oklahoma to help schools address pandemic-related disruptions. More than 50 schools applied and qualified for that program, which reimburses for purchases of items like sanitation supplies, personal protective equipment, ventilation systems, staff training and redeveloping student instruction for remote learning.

Congress authorized the program through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. The state Department of Education is distributing the funds.

* Private schools in Oklahoma have also qualified for at least $22.9 million through the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal relief effort intended to help small businesses and nonprofits retain and pay their employees. The aid is given as loans, which are fully or partially forgiven if the businesses keep employee counts and wages stable.

Private schools that received a Paycheck Protection Program loan after Dec. 27, 2020, were not eligible for Emergency Assistance to Nonpublic Schools.

* Additionally, Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2020 created a temporary education relief program to distribute $10 million in tuition grants to private school students called the Stay in School Fund. The fund gave out 1,893 awards averaging $5,132 each.

Last week, Stitt’s office fulfilled a request by Oklahoma Watch made Jan. 26 for enrollment at the nearly 100 private schools in that program.

A combined 28,000 students attended these schools this year, the data shows. That figure includes all students at most, but not all, private schools across Oklahoma.

The schools ranged in enrollment from 10 students to over 1,000.

Search or sort the table below.

In some instances, a related entity — such as a church that operates a private school — received a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Those amounts are not reflected in the table.

Show 10 25 50 100 entries Federal Relief Funds Allocated to Oklahoma Private Schools The governor’s office provided Oklahoma Watch the number of funds disbursed to each through the Stay in School program and the schools' enrollment, shown below. Emergency Assistance to Nonpublic Schools data comes from the state Education Department and the amounts shown are what's available to the school for reimbursement. We searched a database of Paycheck Protection Program recipients for all the schools in the Stay in School grant program. In some instances, a related entity received the loan; for instance, a church that operates a private school. Those amounts are not reflected in the table.



School Name Location Stay in School Program Paycheck Protection Program Emergency Assistance To Non-Public Schools 2020-21 Enrollment All Saints Catholic School Norman $26,342 $534,547 343 All Saints Catholic School Broken Arrow $21,330 $448,664 375 Altus Christian Academy Altus $58,850 $128,500 $218,626 158 Antioch Christian Academy Moore $47,621 $88,800 40 Ardmore Adventist Academy Ardmore $3,750 10 Bishop John Carroll School Oklahoma City $121,539 $220,449 $424,661 220 Bishop Kelley High School Tulsa $323,950 $1,341,000 $1,458,271 939 Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School Oklahoma City $403,000 $1,079,600 $1,189,281 688 Boulevard Christian School Muskogee $51,000 57 Casady School Oklahoma City 939 Cascia Hall Preparatory School Tulsa $71,500 $1,227,555 535 Christ the King School Oklahoma City $22,575 $685,639 514 Christian Heritage Academy Del City $591,500 $656,500 548 Christian Montessori Academy Tulsa $34,075 $62,600 54 Claremore Christian School Claremore $82,330 $327,367 135 Cookson Hills Christian School Kansas $169,407 N/A Corn Bible Academy Corn $69,280 $266,677 81 Cornerstone Christian Academy of South Oklahoma City Oklahoma City $24,750 $40,100 28 Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School, Inc. Oklahoma City $780,000 $356,400 $2,480,435 243 Crossings Christian School Oklahoma City $148,625 1149 Crossover Prep Tulsa $526,500 $547,469 105 Destiny Christian School Del City $273,199 $783,800 439 Eagle Point Christian Academy Sapulpa $18,020 $124,800 $588,345 140 Emmanuel Christian School Enid $57,970 $140,000 203 Family of Faith Christian School Shawnee $18,000 $135,068 84 First Lutheran School Ponca City $11,007 $335,380 174 Good Shepherd Catholic School Oklahoma City $13,000 $507,800 36 Good Shepherd Lutheran School Midwest City $21,960 75 Higher Plain Christian Academy Oklahoma City $17,700 41 Holland Hall School Tulsa $227,500 $1,990,000 1000 Holy Family Cathedral School Tulsa $105,638 $156,816 98 Holy Trinity Lutheran School Edmond $21,400 $204,891 180 Holy Trinity School Okarche $58,400 $314,776 104 Hope Harbor Academy Claremore $19,500 14 Immanuel Lutheran Christian Academy Broken Arrow $42,359 141 Keystone Adventure School and Farm Edmond $12,680 $261,800 65 King's Gate Christian School Yukon $12,250 $158,800 123 Lakewood Christian School McAlester $34,074 162605 180 Legacy Christian Academy Broken Arrow $37,180 $270,135 64 Life Christian Academy Choctaw $6,298 $143,200 130 Lighthouse Christian Academy Tulsa $69,350 105 Lincoln Christian School Tulsa $303,964 893 Little Light Christian School Oklahoma City $26,000 $87,570 $89,282 40 Marquette Catholic School Tulsa $58,193 $462,435 385 Messiah Lutheran School Oklahoma City $14,800 77 Mercy School Institute Edmond $295,317 N/A Metro Christian Academy Tulsa $289,875 $1,046,201 894 Mingo Valley Christian School Tulsa $45,500 $291,800 $649,011 320 Mission Academy High School Oklahoma City $6,500 10 Monte Cassino School Tulsa $19,500 $1,059,100 $725,702 720 Mount St. Mary Catholic High School Oklahoma City $199,825 $678,300 $676,482 391 Mt. Olive Lutheran School Miami $10,800 $28,400 $218,626 30 Muskogee Seventh-Day Adventist Christian Academy Muskogee $6,600 16 Odyssey Leadership Academy Oklahoma City $6,000 $119,000 36 Oklahoma Bible Academy Enid $240,340 $619,800 216 Oklahoma Christian Academy Edmond $130,212 $448,200 $729,136 470 Oklahoma Christian School Edmond $19,500 $1,031,400 1025 Paths to Independence Bartlesville $42,769 $138,900 $271,280 55 Peace Academy Tulsa $581,477 N/A Positive Tomorrows Oklahoma City $377,000 $261,200 $969,510 70 Regent Preparatory School Tulsa 528 Rejoice Christian School Owasso $39,000 $1,001,800 $1,173,256 912 Riverfield Country Day School Tulsa $48,030 $2,449,400 535 Rosary Catholic School Oklahoma City $47,996 252 Sacred Heart Catholic School El Reno $8,140 $167,117 105 Sacred Heart Catholic School Oklahoma City $103,400 $932,882 135 School of Saint Mary Tulsa $54,392 $297,606 219 Shiloh Christian School Tahlequah $42,000 $61,088 $57,232 40 SNU Lab School Bethany $120,375 $315,921 125 Solid Foundation Preparatory Academy Tulsa $5,280 52 Southwest Covenant Schools Yukon $116,794 $355,300 492 St. Augustine Academy Tulsa $38,877 $304,600 142 St. Catherine Catholic School Tulsa $79,625 168 St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School Oklahoma City $58,726 $1,051,925 145 St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School Edmond $76,395 $638,709 391 St. Eugene Catholic School Oklahoma City $110,088 $425,806 300 St. James Catholic School Oklahoma City $203,500 $1,413,630 150 St. John Bosco Institute Edmond 27 St. John Catholic School Bartlesville $4,510 $196,878 133 St. John Lutheran School Moore $23,291 $137,615 N/A St. John Nepomuk Catholic School Yukon $34,880 $247,242 190 St. John's Lutheran School Moore $14,356 54 St. Joseph Catholic School Muskogee $122,791 $239,230 75 St. Mary Catholic School Ponca City $33,388 $230,073 111 St. Paul's Community School Oklahoma City $128,500 $43,700 $410,926 41 St. Philip Neri Catholic Midwest City $88,250 $256,399 147 St. Pius X Catholic School Tulsa $234,451 $453,277 327 Stillwater Christian School Stillwater $71,435 $131,592 80 Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School Tulsa $237,000 $2,013,422 169 Summit Christian Academy Broken Arrow $13,000 450 Terra Verde Discovery School Norman 156 The Academy of Classical Christian Studies Oklahoma City $177,500 $598,179 $1,206,451 695 Town & Country School Tulsa $65,000 $420,300 $270,135 173 Trinity School Oklahoma City $30,580 $137,900 107 Tulsa Adventist Academy Tulsa $30,850 $199,167 70 Tulsa Hope Academy Tulsa $39,000 $23,100 30 Undercroft Montessori School Tulsa $39,000 $361,600 208 University School Tulsa $272,424 N/A Veritas Christian School Inc. Sulphur $4,100 $27,100 51 Victory Christian School Tulsa $435,240 875 Victory Life Academy Durant $96,600 $179,400 $367,429 151 Wagoner Christian School Wagoner $190,010 N/A Wesleyan Christian School Bartlesville $532,258 230 Western Oklahoma Christian School Clinton $74,000 $264,050 172 Westminster School Oklahoma City $34,030 $1,047,700 581 Woodward Christian School Woodward $114,464 N/A Wright Christian Academy Tulsa $192,950 $193,100 $455,567 185 Young Achievers Christian Academy Oklahoma City $55,300 $112,900 86 Total $9,716,000 $22,902,549 $30,786,203 26,470 ‹

Sources: Governor’s Office, federalpay.org, Oklahoma Department of Education

Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers education. Contact her at (405) 761-0093 or jpalmer@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @jpalmerOKC