Oklahoma schools are seeing an influx of federal coronavirus relief dollars to help students recover from educational disruptions amid the pandemic.

The latest allocation, made through the American Rescue Plan, was nearly $1.5 billion for K-12 schools. Combined with previous packages under the CARES Act, Oklahoma schools have been given more than $2 billion.

The funds are significant enough for districts to invest in ambitious programs. Because the dollars were awarded based on Title I funding, schools serving the most low-income children receive more.

School districts are tasked with using the funds to address the impacts of COVID-19 on students, including meeting their social, emotional, mental health and academic needs. Extended learning programs, like after-school and summer and early childhood programs, are a critical piece. And, the federal government says the funds should be used to invest in staff and avoid layoffs.

District leaders are already planning and implementing new programs.

There’s also a coordinated effort underway by the National Parents Union, a network of advocacy groups focusing on education, to ensure those leaders listen to and value parents’ input while making these decisions.

“We could really innovate and do something special. We have the resources and time to do it,” said Keri Rodrigues, president of the National Parents Union.

“And parents want to do it. The fear factor is very high because we’re very concerned about the long-term impact this is going to have on our kids, and we’re willing to stand shoulder to shoulder with educators.”

Teachers should be asking parents questions, she said, and districts should be including students, parents and community members on teams tasked with developing programs.

Having community buy-in and collaboration could pay off in the future, too, if districts want to keep successful programs after the federal relief funds are spent, she said. “Because it’s the community that elects the people who fund these programs,” Rodrigues said.

Oklahoma Watch spoke with four school district leaders about the challenges COVID-19 presented and how they’re investing the federal relief funds.

They are:

• Robert Romines, superintendent of Moore Public Schools, which has been allotted more than $33 million for 23,390 students;

• Steven Stefanick, superintendent and principal of Harding Charter Preparatory High School, which has been allotted nearly $900,000 for 524 students;

• Victor Salcedo, superintendent of Vian Public School, which has been allotted more than $4.3 million for 809 students;

• Jorge Robles, chief finance and operations officer at Tulsa Public Schools, which has been allotted more than $205 million for 32,569 students.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Question: What are the COVID-19 related challenges students and staff in your schools are facing now?

Robert Romines Credit: Courtesy of Robert Romines

Romines (Moore): Our biggest challenges have been leading up to the first day of school and continued navigation through the health crisis to safeguard the health and safety of our students and staff. We remain vigilant with mitigation efforts and focused on finishing strong to provide students with a quality education and memorable end-of-year activities (such as prom, graduation, award recognitions, and Super Kids Day).

Stefanick (Harding): The ability to follow the social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control in classrooms, but also providing in-person instruction for all students. (Harding Charter Preparatory re-opened for in-person instruction April 6, one of the last state schools to do so.)

Salcedo (Vian): Right now, we’re still wearing masks at school (for fourth grade and up). We are still maintaining social distancing. Is it challenging? A little bit because it’s warmer now and kids don’t want to have their masks on, but for the most part, everybody’s done a pretty good job.

Robles (Tulsa): Safety protocols make it at times challenging — to teach while wearing a mask and social distancing. They (teachers and staff) are doing a tremendous job navigating through that and keeping themselves and our kids safe but it’s a change. They’re also having to support students in different ways. Some students remain in distance learning. Others are in-person. From a planning perspective and adjusting, how do you support the two? It’s something they continue to deal with.

Q: How has your district spent federal relief funds so far?

Romines (Moore): We have utilized the funds to fill deficits due to budget cuts. We allocated a significant portion to providing multiple learning options for students and much-needed technology (one-to-one devices for students in seventh through 12th grades, WiFi, software for our students and teachers.) We were able to maintain existing staffing positions to maintain lower class sizes for social distancing.

Steven Stefanick

Stefanick (Harding): Harding Charter Preparatory has spent the federal relief funds on laptops for each student during distance learning, Edgenuity (an online learning platform) for our families that chose a 100% virtual option all school year, updating the building HVAC for air quality and water fountains to touchless models, PPE supplies, extending summer school for loss of instruction, and professional development for educators.

Salcedo (Vian): Personnel, and we also bought technology. Technology-wise we had to catch up because we had so many kids going virtual. We provided a Chromebook and a hotspot for all the kids who needed one because we were going to an AB schedule. During the time when they’re at home, they still need to do their lessons.

Robles (Tulsa): We have done a lot of investment in air quality, essentially making sure that our systems are able to bring in fresh air. We’ve upgraded all our air filters at every school. The work on air quality is something as a district we have been doing for some time and since the pandemic started, we have accelerated a lot of the work. The stimulus dollars have helped us complete that successfully. We’ve done a lot of other upgrades such as touchless water bottle fillers and replacing windows.

Q: What specific programs or items are you planning to purchase with the incoming federal relief funds?

Romines (Moore): We will address educational deficiencies with remediation, increase and improve technology, and build upon our current initiatives of providing mental and emotional health and physical health professionals for our students and staff.

Stefanick (Harding): The focus will be on remediation for the loss of instruction and credit recovery. Summer school has been expanded to be the entire month of June and is open and free for all students. Students will be working on a learning platform with teachers in math, science, history, English, and world language. Summer school will also include free breakfast and lunch for all students.

Victor Salcedo

Salcedo (Vian): We’re looking to develop a virtual curriculum, more than what we had this year, and to staff that with teachers and staff just for virtual setting kids. That way we can provide more of a one-on-one resource for the kids and parents. We are in a very diverse and low economic area. So we’re trying to provide more of a resource for parents. We’re also going to continue tutoring and do summer school to get some of our kids caught up that are behind or are struggling. Even the kids who are on task, if they want to come in and get more enrichment and resources, we’re going to do that.

Robles (Tulsa): We want to have extended learning programs for more than one year. It’s going to take longer than one summer and one school year or two to help our students recover and re engage and really have support. Our students, 80% of whom qualify for free and reduced lunch (a measure of poverty), don’t have access to enrichment activities like summer camps and after-school activities. This is going to give us an opportunity to provide access to all of our students and really create a strong set of support for every kid. We know that makes a huge difference in their learning.

Q: How “normal” do you expect the 21-22 school year to look? And which COVID related changes are you planning to keep?

Romines (Moore): We remain hopeful it will be similar to pre-COVID-19. Mitigation efforts and quarantine protocols will be determined by CDC recommendations and positive cases in the county and school district. Our hope is that we are back to our old normal. Fortunately, at the beginning of our current school year, we invested in and installed ionization air filtration systems in all 35 schools.

Stefanick (Harding): Harding Charter Preparatory fully intends to be in-person five days a week with mitigation efforts in place if necessary. If mitigation efforts are necessary, we’ll maintain a mask mandate and social distancing efforts in hallways and cafeteria. If not, we will continue to provide hand sanitizer in all classrooms, practice quality hygiene techniques, and expand on our cleaning and disinfectant efforts.

Salcedo (Vian): One thing we’ve learned is using Google classroom. We used it to some extent before COVID but now, the teachers have gotten used to it and they are going to continue. We’re in a technology world now. We jumped into it because we had to and teachers have adjusted. So that’s one thing that’s a very big positive.

Jorge Robles

Robles (Tulsa): I think a lot of it is dependent on what continues to happen with new COVID-19 variants and how quickly we can get everyone vaccinated, etc. I would expect that we’ll have families that choose our Tulsa Virtual Academy next year because they feel that it works better for their students. Then, trying to bring kids back who did not enroll this year. We saw an enrollment decline, as most urban school districts around the country have. And we want to welcome them back.

Show 10 25 50 100 entries How Federal Relief Funds Were Allocated to Oklahoma Schools Federal dollars allotted to Oklahoma school districts through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, known as ESSER. Dollars are allocated proportionately to a district’s low-income student population. The state Department of Education in March made a supplemental allocation to districts receiving less than $550 per student under the second installment.

School District Total Per Student Third Installment Second Installment Supplemental Second Installlment First Enstallment Enrollment 2020-21 Academy Of Seminole Charter $560,519 $1,900 $359,794 $160,208 $40,517 295 Achille $868,339 $2,792 $556,774 $248,064 $63,502 311 Ada $7,337,491 $3,028 $4,738,807 $2,110,042 $488,642 2423 Adair $2,227,225 $2,254 $1,442,017 $642,088 $143,120 988 Afton $2,390,725 $5,220 $1,533,794 $683,363 $173,568 458 Agra $1,417,559 $4,416 $908,632 $404,836 $104,092 321 Albion $272,343 $4,465 $174,072 $77,556 $20,716 61 Alex $1,225,071 $4,254 $785,957 $350,173 $88,941 288 Aline-Cleo $266,417 $2,337 $171,153 $76,211 $19,054 114 Allen $2,148,913 $4,631 $1,382,583 $615,614 $150,716 464 Allen-Bowden $1,348,327 $5,206 $865,033 $385,404 $97,889 259 Altus $12,490,720 $3,792 $8,004,981 $3,566,528 $919,211 3294 Alva $1,786,023 $1,729 $1,095,741 $78,601 $488,041 $123,640 1033 Amber-Pocasset $942,706 $2,114 $601,525 $4,573 $268,002 $68,606 446 Anadarko $7,028,728 $4,701 $4,506,775 $2,007,942 $514,011 1495 Anderson $736,273 $3,627 $477,727 $212,721 $45,825 203 Antlers $3,880,815 $4,283 $2,489,778 $1,109,289 $281,749 906 Arapaho-Butler $1,006,613 $2,124 $665,462 $296,309 $44,841 474 Ardmore $13,498,651 $5,012 $8,653,480 $3,855,459 $989,711 2693 Arkoma $1,697,812 $4,234 $1,088,626 $485,025 $124,161 401 Arnett $270,809 $1,622 $157,741 $23,750 $70,242 $19,077 167 Asher $871,552 $3,500 $558,555 $248,858 $64,139 249 ASTEC Charter $4,938,131 $3,816 $3,191,189 $1,420,922 $326,020 1294 Atoka $3,293,349 $3,785 $2,111,674 $940,832 $240,843 870 Avant $393,961 $5,324 $252,605 $112,546 $28,811 74 Balko $170,802 $1,229 $78,966 $46,738 $35,182 $9,915 139 Banner $439,231 $1,689 $246,795 $53,890 $109,918 $28,628 260 Barnsdall $1,028,362 $2,728 $659,379 $293,779 $75,204 377 Bartlesville $14,267,325 $2,448 $9,148,117 $4,075,839 $1,043,369 5828 Battiest $951,331 $3,821 $612,673 $272,802 $65,856 249 Bearden $412,308 $2,966 $264,238 $117,728 $30,342 139 Beaver $751,590 $2,733 $480,770 $214,146 $56,674 275 Beggs $2,918,483 $3,092 $1,876,625 $835,605 $206,252 944 Belfonte $988,122 $6,254 $636,384 $283,358 $68,379 158 Bennington $1,624,519 $5,344 $1,044,407 $465,036 $115,076 304 Berryhill $1,602,708 $1,415 $858,399 $266,863 $382,368 $95,079 1133 Bethany $3,153,653 $1,852 $2,003,670 $58,593 $892,162 $199,228 1703 Bethel $2,077,516 $1,867 $1,278,685 $77,156 $569,718 $151,958 1113 Big Pasture $504,304 $2,640 $330,202 $147,029 $27,074 191 Billings $327,063 $4,420 $210,605 $93,775 $22,683 74 Binger-Oney $1,133,106 $3,423 $729,704 $324,914 $78,488 331 Bishop $1,620,958 $3,295 $1,049,407 $467,266 $104,285 492 Bixby $6,467,507 $986 $2,474,475 $2,595,904 $1,102,474 $294,654 6560 Blackwell $3,942,304 $3,617 $2,540,067 $1,131,015 $271,222 1090 Blair $704,627 $2,900 $452,519 $201,494 $50,613 243 Blanchard $3,176,898 $1,640 $1,847,299 $305,897 $822,565 $201,137 1937 Bluejacket $562,448 $2,784 $360,638 $160,678 $41,132 202 Boise City $838,763 $2,732 $545,020 $242,827 $50,916 307 Bokoshe $920,069 $6,014 $589,942 $262,842 $67,285 153 Boone-Apache $1,963,535 $3,828 $1,259,727 $561,255 $142,553 513 Boswell $1,326,950 $4,705 $852,397 $379,542 $95,011 282 Bowlegs $1,245,667 $5,392 $798,714 $355,858 $91,096 231 Bowring $215,983 $3,789 $138,487 $61,701 $15,795 57 Braggs $615,028 $5,348 $398,924 $177,627 $38,477 115 Bray-Doyle $587,994 $2,236 $374,854 $2,297 $166,964 $43,880 263 Bridge Creek $2,686,046 $1,607 $1,595,730 $209,559 $710,547 $170,210 1671 Briggs $2,444,990 $5,766 $1,590,467 $708,177 $146,345 424 Bristow $4,696,464 $2,817 $3,023,254 $1,346,162 $327,048 1667 Broken Arrow $26,663,106 $1,432 $14,342,810 $4,294,182 $6,390,275 $1,635,839 18619 Broken Bow $6,765,138 $4,402 $4,363,167 $1,942,761 $459,210 1537 Brushy $1,552,849 $4,313 $1,005,700 $447,801 $99,347 360 Buffalo $650,648 $2,291 $417,187 $185,879 $47,583 284 Buffalo Valley $460,054 $3,899 $294,984 $131,427 $33,644 118 Burlington $229,861 $1,728 $140,221 $11,174 $62,474 $15,993 133 Burns Flat-Dill City $2,317,694 $4,749 $1,490,972 $663,879 $162,843 488 Butner $1,124,280 $5,980 $728,108 $324,202 $71,971 188 Byng $3,444,119 $2,061 $2,211,134 $984,561 $248,424 1671 Cache $3,651,648 $1,886 $2,289,183 $106,236 $1,019,312 $236,918 1936 Caddo $1,690,605 $3,395 $1,097,472 $488,669 $104,464 498 Calera $1,815,350 $2,203 $1,163,990 $518,603 $132,756 824 Calumet $900,741 $3,149 $585,451 $260,682 $54,609 286 Calvin $836,514 $4,979 $536,675 $239,108 $60,731 168 Cameron $1,204,260 $4,856 $772,606 $344,224 $87,430 248 Canadian $1,953,471 $4,651 $1,269,322 $565,185 $118,964 420 Caney $1,450,665 $5,558 $954,067 $424,811 $71,787 261 Caney Valley $1,911,131 $2,479 $1,227,461 $546,785 $136,885 771 Canton $982,093 $3,148 $631,846 $281,343 $68,904 312 Canute $963,429 $2,699 $618,099 $275,386 $69,945 357 Carlton Landing Academy Charter $174,768 $2,689 $112,125 $49,955 $12,688 65 Carnegie $2,237,817 $4,206 $1,443,787 $642,867 $151,164 532 Carney $839,276 $3,587 $540,790 $240,796 $57,689 234 Cashion $694,636 $1,120 $312,731 $207,678 $139,256 $34,972 620 Catoosa $6,244,051 $3,479 $4,005,940 $1,784,791 $453,320 1795 Cave Springs $1,045,980 $6,339 $671,059 $298,983 $75,939 165 Cement $913,069 $4,267 $585,162 $260,712 $67,194 214 Central $1,408,241 $3,122 $910,563 $405,442 $92,237 451 Central High $664,190 $1,712 $397,310 $47,889 $176,913 $42,078 388 Chandler $2,191,512 $1,992 $1,381,053 $35,373 $615,312 $159,774 1100 Chattanooga $417,679 $1,755 $259,956 $13,368 $115,785 $28,570 238 Checotah $4,768,225 $3,569 $3,063,386 $1,364,030 $340,809 1336 Chelsea $3,423,975 $4,511 $2,195,431 $978,149 $250,395 759 Cherokee $834,881 $2,036 $548,585 $244,269 $42,028 410 Cherokee Immersion Charter $276,747 $2,428 $182,609 $81,311 $12,827 114 Cheyenne $613,017 $2,017 $377,098 $24,898 $168,012 $43,009 304 Chickasha $10,023,006 $4,889 $6,434,603 $2,865,113 $723,290 2050 Chisholm $1,421,692 $1,238 $697,045 $332,761 $310,480 $81,407 1148 Choctaw-Nicoma Park $7,004,184 $1,314 $3,458,804 $1,611,980 $1,540,982 $392,418 5329 Chouteau-Mazie $3,522,928 $4,488 $2,263,724 $1,007,959 $251,245 785 Cimarron $612,976 $3,005 $393,032 $175,116 $44,828 204 Claremore $6,475,720 $1,773 $3,953,692 $297,298 $1,761,529 $463,201 3652 Clayton $1,272,069 $5,048 $815,642 $363,400 $93,026 252 Cleora $214,247 $1,498 $127,535 $15,763 $56,790 $14,160 143 Cleveland $5,385,119 $3,398 $3,451,184 $1,537,636 $396,299 1585 Clinton $8,229,712 $3,983 $5,306,251 $2,362,698 $560,763 2066 Coalgate $1,829,644 $2,918 $1,169,441 $521,031 $139,171 627 Colbert $2,608,594 $3,633 $1,673,523 $745,168 $189,903 718 Colcord $3,133,636 $4,858 $2,027,381 $902,718 $203,537 645 Coleman $531,887 $3,432 $341,043 $151,948 $38,897 155 College Bound Academy Charter $2,065,468 $4,294 $1,348,177 $600,296 $116,995 481 Collegiate Hall Charter $1,039,610 $3,512 $666,973 $297,161 $75,476 296 Collinsville $4,200,421 $1,473 $2,352,937 $530,966 $1,047,758 $268,760 2852 Comanche $2,228,380 $2,417 $1,428,111 $636,279 $163,990 922 Commerce $3,141,849 $3,749 $2,015,686 $898,063 $228,099 838 Copan $652,571 $3,247 $418,216 $186,331 $48,024 201 Cordell $1,774,561 $2,839 $1,145,373 $510,004 $119,184 625 Cottonwood $516,110 $3,308 $333,982 $148,709 $33,419 156 Covington-Douglas $946,152 $3,441 $608,983 $271,161 $66,009 275 Coweta $5,454,162 $1,691 $3,289,971 $384,017 $1,464,958 $315,216 3226 Coyle $1,078,881 $4,198 $691,771 $308,211 $78,899 257 Crescent $1,289,325 $2,336 $826,707 $368,330 $94,288 552 Crooked Oak $7,329,817 $6,568 $4,784,161 $2,130,195 $415,461 1116 Crowder $1,402,410 $4,690 $899,216 $400,636 $102,558 299 Crutcho $1,645,146 $5,521 $1,054,857 $469,979 $120,309 298 Cushing $4,097,320 $2,741 $2,627,175 $1,170,508 $299,637 1495 Cyril $1,124,314 $3,268 $733,288 $326,509 $64,517 344 Dahlonegah $1,086,597 $6,468 $713,488 $317,895 $55,214 168 Dale $1,033,648 $1,371 $541,919 $189,692 $241,307 $60,731 754 Darlington $1,175,710 $5,157 $755,180 $336,384 $84,145 228 Davenport $1,060,532 $2,843 $691,666 $307,976 $60,890 373 Davidson $286,325 $6,984 $183,008 $81,537 $21,779 41 Davis $1,849,624 $2,071 $1,189,292 $529,562 $130,770 893 Deborah Brown Charter $1,097,560 $4,731 $703,749 $313,547 $80,265 232 Deer Creek $5,749,107 $853 $1,765,134 $2,992,504 $786,439 $205,031 6741 Deer Creek-Lamont $302,552 $2,208 $192,573 $85,799 $24,181 137 Denison $854,613 $2,897 $556,877 $247,959 $49,777 295 Depew $872,642 $2,544 $558,445 $248,809 $65,388 343 Dewar $1,093,077 $2,673 $703,240 $313,129 $76,708 409 Dewey $2,875,083 $2,370 $1,855,676 $826,276 $193,131 1213 Dibble $1,929,585 $2,992 $1,259,016 $560,606 $109,963 645 Dickson $3,237,605 $2,518 $2,092,526 $931,732 $213,347 1286 Dove Schools Of Tulsa Charter $4,970,536 $4,111 $3,265,294 $1,453,923 $251,319 1209 Dove Science Academy Charter $5,489,514 $3,650 $3,538,666 $1,575,646 $375,202 1504 Dover $608,304 $3,976 $394,460 $175,642 $38,202 153 Drummond $618,180 $1,722 $385,133 $23,067 $171,490 $38,490 359 Drumright $1,873,939 $4,494 $1,200,959 $535,074 $137,906 417 Duke $536,508 $3,625 $351,331 $156,435 $28,742 148 Duncan $12,068,287 $3,841 $7,702,915 $3,431,961 $933,410 3142 Durant $9,914,844 $2,851 $6,365,808 $2,835,139 $713,898 3478 Eagletown $532,425 $2,925 $341,387 $152,101 $38,936 182 Earlsboro $843,908 $3,069 $545,197 $242,759 $55,952 275 Edmond $32,569,813 $1,386 $16,832,304 $6,584,982 $7,499,199 $1,653,330 23496 El Reno $10,196,625 $3,851 $6,575,718 $2,927,957 $692,950 2648 Elgin $3,836,436 $1,664 $2,323,646 $291,083 $1,034,652 $187,055 2306 Elk City $5,810,029 $2,871 $3,736,145 $1,663,594 $410,290 2024 Elmore City-Pernell $1,202,384 $2,386 $770,961 $343,493 $87,930 504 Empire $1,194,109 $2,288 $773,013 $344,198 $76,899 522 Enid $22,209,585 $3,005 $14,240,643 $6,344,756 $1,624,186 7390 Epic Blended Learning Charter $25,171,064 $1,061 $16,662,267 $7,419,154 $1,089,643 23714 Epic One On One Charter $42,823,276 $1,198 $28,177,946 $12,546,547 $2,098,783 35731 Erick $636,144 $2,878 $411,671 $183,305 $41,168 221 Eschool Virtual Charter Academy $2,790,427 $2,853 $1,926,296 $857,719 $6,413 978 Eufaula $3,816,543 $3,432 $2,463,194 $1,096,777 $256,573 1112 Fairland $1,623,518 $2,715 $1,041,586 $464,064 $117,868 598 Fairview $1,582,151 $2,197 $1,026,094 $456,891 $99,166 720 Fanshawe $441,695 $4,015 $286,543 $127,588 $27,564 110 Fargo $726,092 $3,185 $467,026 $207,953 $51,112 228 Felt $176,365 $2,383 $113,149 $50,412 $12,804 74 Fletcher $1,023,190 $2,114 $665,616 $296,381 $61,193 484 Flower Mound $470,488 $1,426 $261,805 $62,605 $116,597 $29,481 330 Forest Grove $768,787 $6,150 $492,910 $219,610 $56,267 125 Forgan $327,108 $2,796 $210,459 $93,712 $22,937 117 Fort Cobb-Broxton $1,141,399 $3,909 $735,096 $327,315 $78,988 292 Fort Gibson $5,154,868 $2,957 $3,307,161 $1,473,462 $374,245 1743 Fort Supply $350,146 $2,398 $229,624 $102,244 $18,277 146 Fort Towson $2,179,741 $6,920 $1,398,435 $623,056 $158,250 315 Fox $1,064,699 $4,929 $682,694 $303,993 $78,012 216 Foyil $1,630,460 $3,672 $1,045,440 $465,784 $119,236 444 Frederick $3,232,164 $3,918 $2,082,801 $927,399 $221,965 825 Freedom $165,228 $3,934 $105,459 $46,986 $12,783 42 Friend $556,869 $2,273 $357,061 $159,084 $40,724 245 Frink-Chambers $1,118,625 $2,742 $725,616 $323,091 $69,918 408 Frontier $1,213,981 $3,237 $785,801 $349,890 $78,290 375 Gans $1,764,170 $4,755 $1,131,174 $503,982 $129,014 371 Garber $1,104,559 $2,825 $709,232 $315,873 $79,454 391 Geary $1,665,715 $5,444 $1,068,657 $476,126 $120,931 306 Geronimo $948,585 $3,060 $612,827 $272,874 $62,884 310 Glencoe $989,373 $3,233 $639,747 $284,862 $64,764 306 Glenpool $5,350,736 $2,006 $3,409,480 $40,372 $1,518,709 $382,176 2668 Glover $348,291 $4,146 $223,322 $99,499 $25,471 84 Goodwell $397,577 $1,841 $246,567 $13,254 $109,854 $27,902 216 Gore $2,122,648 $4,297 $1,373,240 $611,454 $137,954 494 Gracemont $475,790 $3,577 $304,921 $135,854 $35,014 133 Graham-Dustin $759,002 $4,413 $486,063 $216,479 $56,460 172 Grand View $2,606,067 $5,181 $1,671,950 $744,915 $189,201 503 Grandfield $856,449 $3,983 $551,241 $245,448 $59,760 215 Grandview $405,116 $3,001 $259,757 $115,732 $29,626 135 Granite $554,321 $2,497 $355,427 $158,356 $40,537 222 Greasy $26,164 $26,164 * Greenville $433,718 $6,884 $278,257 $123,973 $31,488 63 Grove-Delaware $6,664,023 $2,891 $4,324,024 $1,925,354 $414,645 2305 Grove-Pottawatomie $494,402 $1,045 $187,228 $203,660 $83,370 $20,143 473 Guthrie $9,785,865 $3,731 $6,228,653 $2,775,105 $782,107 2623 Guymon $11,542,293 $3,905 $7,471,950 $3,326,993 $743,350 2956 Gypsy $419,313 $7,624 $267,632 $119,241 $32,440 55 Haileyville $1,194,414 $4,090 $771,799 $343,659 $78,956 292 Hammon $723,078 $3,013 $469,470 $209,040 $44,568 240 Hanna $325,666 $4,523 $208,815 $93,035 $23,816 72 Hardesty $290,066 $3,581 $185,988 $82,865 $21,213 81 Harding Charter $897,645 $1,713 $580,579 $258,517 $58,549 524 Harding Fine Arts Charter $653,628 $1,940 $407,144 $18,650 $181,398 $46,436 337 Harmony $797,110 $3,673 $511,102 $227,716 $58,293 217 Harrah $4,412,917 $2,263 $2,846,237 $1,267,360 $299,320 1950 Hartshorne $3,751,034 $5,261 $2,423,601 $1,079,141 $248,292 713 Haskell $3,411,134 $5,248 $2,192,770 $976,368 $241,996 650 Haworth $2,134,473 $4,193 $1,373,940 $611,768 $148,765 509 Haywood $476,747 $4,110 $307,195 $136,808 $32,744 116 Healdton $1,461,120 $2,970 $936,861 $417,408 $106,852 492 Heavener $3,483,902 $4,056 $2,233,856 $995,269 $254,778 859 Hennessey $4,594,637 $5,431 $2,976,056 $1,325,128 $293,452 846 Henryetta $3,764,174 $3,568 $2,426,726 $1,080,545 $256,903 1055 Hilldale $4,562,234 $2,357 $2,984,117 $1,328,729 $249,387 1936 Hinton $2,201,082 $3,074 $1,412,128 $629,155 $159,799 716 Hobart $3,159,281 $4,646 $2,032,610 $905,049 $221,622 680 Hodgen $1,139,692 $4,383 $732,233 $326,108 $81,351 260 Holdenville $4,282,469 $4,532 $2,751,831 $1,225,295 $305,343 945 Hollis $1,889,203 $3,697 $1,218,495 $542,555 $128,153 511 Holly Creek $1,195,482 $5,002 $766,974 $341,715 $86,792 239 Hominy $1,926,144 $3,440 $1,235,031 $550,254 $140,859 560 Hooker $1,541,864 $2,528 $998,930 $444,792 $98,141 610 Howe $3,556,701 $5,682 $2,298,711 $1,023,523 $234,467 626 Hugo $5,895,845 $5,399 $3,780,378 $1,684,304 $431,163 1092 Hulbert $1,927,564 $3,651 $1,236,512 $550,578 $140,473 528 Hydro-Eakly $1,035,761 $2,218 $668,988 $297,882 $68,891 467 Idabel $7,182,203 $5,746 $4,631,645 $2,062,301 $488,257 1250 Independence Middle School Charter $1,017,259 $3,292 $656,682 $292,399 $68,178 309 Indiahoma $735,756 $3,852 $472,032 $210,308 $53,416 191 Indianola $1,021,801 $4,104 $661,178 $294,401 $66,223 249 Inola $2,674,247 $2,234 $1,714,710 $763,969 $195,568 1197 Insight School Of Oklahoma Charter $1,433,930 $1,792 $940,887 $418,948 $74,096 800 Jay $6,789,328 $4,619 $4,360,836 $1,941,732 $486,760 1470 Jenks $17,336,428 $1,447 $9,342,379 $2,723,963 $4,162,407 $1,107,678 11979 Jennings $853,469 $3,827 $553,489 $246,449 $53,530 223 John W. Rex Charter $852,838 $1,189 $454,107 $151,824 $202,207 $44,700 717 Jones $2,285,742 $2,179 $1,465,603 $652,983 $167,156 1049 Justice $1,202,362 $8,713 $777,836 $346,338 $78,188 138 Justus-Tiawah $720,379 $1,372 $365,823 $147,676 $162,938 $43,942 525 Kansas $4,134,599 $5,314 $2,654,455 $1,181,932 $298,212 778 Kellyville $2,395,890 $2,987 $1,531,541 $682,360 $181,989 802 Kenwood $532,456 $7,607 $341,603 $152,197 $38,657 70 Keota $2,185,361 $5,166 $1,414,651 $629,894 $140,816 423 Ketchum $2,091,360 $3,735 $1,341,734 $597,793 $151,834 560 Keyes $11,245 $11,245 •• Keys $2,062,240 $3,019 $1,322,340 $588,948 $150,953 683 Keystone $793,514 $2,917 $508,796 $226,688 $58,030 272 Kiefer $1,523,186 $1,771 $917,558 $93,053 $408,755 $103,820 860 Kildare $257,863 $2,528 $167,829 $74,732 $15,303 102 Kingfisher $2,895,072 $2,109 $1,874,596 $44 $834,709 $185,724 1373 Kingston $6,627,437 $5,896 $4,251,899 $1,894,383 $481,155 1124 Kinta $1,032,794 $5,738 $665,430 $296,293 $71,071 180 Kiowa $671,505 $2,424 $431,252 $192,024 $48,228 277 KIPP OKC Charter $2,073,857 $4,460 $1,330,504 $592,790 $150,563 465 KIPP Tulsa Charter $2,486,198 $6,719 $1,622,429 $722,410 $141,360 370 Konawa $2,438,364 $4,378 $1,562,684 $696,236 $179,443 557 Krebs $1,194,598 $2,858 $765,969 $341,269 $87,361 418 Kremlin-Hillsdale $363,952 $1,273 $191,627 $66,950 $85,329 $20,046 286 Lane $930,898 $3,709 $596,886 $265,936 $68,077 251 Latta $1,653,749 $1,914 $1,045,113 $35,301 $465,360 $107,974 864 Laverne $918,340 $1,988 $588,834 $262,348 $67,158 462 Lawton $51,777,950 $4,015 $33,313,396 $14,841,923 $3,622,631 12897 Le Flore $1,358,067 $5,983 $881,183 $392,359 $84,526 227 Le Monde International School Charter $174,969 $754 $59,114 $83,105 $26,323 $6,427 232 Leach $468,395 $3,322 $301,978 $134,462 $31,954 141 Leedey $306,996 $1,520 $168,985 $43,446 $75,292 $19,274 202 Lexington $2,772,023 $2,930 $1,787,686 $796,007 $188,330 946 Liberty-Sequoyah $1,469,211 $4,234 $946,597 $421,489 $101,126 347 Liberty-Tulsa $1,643,274 $3,504 $1,055,532 $469,996 $117,746 469 Lindsay $2,767,652 $2,351 $1,774,600 $790,653 $202,398 1177 Little Axe $4,252,697 $3,744 $2,729,909 $1,215,824 $306,964 1136 Locust Grove $6,806,054 $5,239 $4,361,825 $1,943,361 $500,868 1299 Lomega $498,314 $2,351 $318,928 $142,099 $37,287 212 Lone Grove $2,633,786 $1,931 $1,657,157 $54,041 $737,892 $184,696 1364 Lone Star $1,750,347 $2,003 $1,111,896 $16,243 $495,393 $126,815 874 Lone Wolf $470,793 $3,990 $301,719 $134,427 $34,646 118 Lookeba Sickles $889,739 $3,868 $571,209 $254,448 $64,082 230 Lowrey $715,321 $6,444 $458,659 $204,350 $52,311 111 Lukfata $983,029 $2,686 $637,980 $284,070 $60,978 366 Luther $1,802,276 $2,482 $1,152,271 $513,381 $136,624 726 Macomb $1,283,093 $5,052 $822,709 $366,549 $93,835 254 Madill $6,248,144 $3,656 $4,008,564 $1,785,963 $453,617 1709 Mangum $2,969,568 $4,367 $1,909,852 $850,388 $209,327 680 Mannford $3,360,039 $2,350 $2,154,436 $959,884 $245,720 1430 Mannsville $347,154 $3,654 $222,723 $99,228 $25,203 95 Maple $177,550 $939 $67,975 $72,006 $30,268 $7,300 189 Marble City $336,794 $4,263 $215,332 $95,916 $25,547 79 Marietta $4,181,142 $3,777 $2,714,673 $1,208,747 $257,722 1107 Marlow $2,377,239 $1,823 $1,463,920 $94,122 $652,233 $166,964 1304 Maryetta $3,167,819 $4,981 $2,048,520 $912,122 $207,177 636 Mason $812,851 $3,489 $523,579 $233,132 $56,139 233 Maud $1,456,615 $6,044 $933,507 $415,913 $107,195 241 Maysville $885,296 $3,128 $567,646 $252,908 $64,742 283 Mcalester $10,974,644 $3,784 $7,068,902 $3,147,539 $758,202 2900 McCord $709,617 $2,358 $455,002 $202,721 $51,894 301 McCurtain $1,198,483 $5,327 $771,262 $343,414 $83,806 225 McLoud $5,005,496 $3,364 $3,212,420 $1,430,743 $362,333 1488 Medford $528,713 $1,895 $337,624 $4,637 $150,337 $36,114 279 Meeker $2,151,377 $3,260 $1,397,812 $622,406 $131,159 660 Merritt $2,081,091 $2,489 $1,335,147 $594,857 $151,088 836 Miami $9,227,335 $4,375 $5,971,363 $2,658,850 $597,121 2109 Mid-Del $43,766,839 $3,963 $28,359,004 $12,634,623 $2,773,212 11044 Middleberg $310,641 $1,530 $173,632 $38,098 $77,337 $21,573 203 Midway $1,196,544 $5,540 $774,772 $344,979 $76,793 216 Milburn $589,482 $3,008 $377,972 $168,401 $43,109 196 Mill Creek $536,835 $3,376 $344,215 $153,361 $39,259 159 Millwood $4,791,177 $5,294 $3,079,752 $1,371,608 $339,817 905 Minco $1,047,552 $2,003 $669,987 $2,645 $298,505 $76,414 523 Moffett $1,487,966 $4,239 $961,399 $428,069 $98,498 351 Monroe $470,987 $3,925 $303,330 $135,065 $32,592 120 Moore $33,851,269 $1,447 $18,055,211 $5,677,531 $8,044,293 $2,074,234 23390 Mooreland $921,921 $1,643 $551,209 $62,243 $245,551 $62,916 561 Morris $2,689,502 $2,822 $1,724,491 $768,327 $196,683 953 Morrison $1,413,580 $2,429 $906,378 $403,826 $103,375 582 Moseley $612,681 $3,805 $392,847 $175,029 $44,805 161 Moss $638,460 $2,437 $412,307 $183,586 $42,567 262 Mounds $2,040,733 $3,543 $1,311,725 $584,072 $144,936 576 Mountain View-Gotebo $604,729 $2,664 $389,630 $173,491 $41,608 227 Moyers $768,646 $5,159 $494,290 $220,088 $54,268 149 Muldrow $4,684,138 $3,881 $3,003,439 $1,338,148 $342,551 1207 Mulhall-Orlando $567,815 $2,756 $364,079 $162,211 $41,524 206 Muskogee $36,179,104 $7,547 $23,184,822 $10,329,866 $2,664,416 4794 Mustang $12,590,929 $1,061 $5,188,379 $4,481,684 $2,311,633 $609,233 11868 Nashoba $298,793 $5,746 $195,292 $86,956 $16,545 52 Navajo $762,876 $1,762 $452,413 $61,834 $201,448 $47,181 433 New Lima $1,357,344 $5,727 $871,378 $388,160 $97,806 237 Newcastle $3,292,606 $1,437 $1,836,744 $466,252 $817,864 $171,746 2292 Newkirk $1,925,499 $2,767 $1,235,653 $550,331 $139,515 696 Ninnekah $1,706,131 $3,339 $1,114,927 $496,442 $94,762 511 Noble $6,821,949 $2,457 $4,374,190 $1,948,870 $498,889 2777 Norman $29,038,519 $2,014 $17,993,059 $935,640 $8,016,607 $2,093,212 14419 North Rock Creek $1,679,884 $1,508 $1,101,560 $8,498 $490,492 $79,333 1114 Norwood $667,507 $4,837 $428,001 $190,691 $48,815 138 Nowata $2,543,843 $3,308 $1,639,117 $729,850 $174,876 769 Oak Grove $405,155 $2,178 $259,783 $115,743 $29,629 186 Oakdale $530,334 $813 $138,400 $314,484 $61,664 $15,785 652 Oaks-Mission $874,468 $5,055 $558,119 $248,655 $67,694 173 Oilton $1,003,455 $3,998 $649,147 $289,045 $65,263 251 Okarche $455,195 $1,176 $218,526 $118,762 $97,307 $20,600 387 Okay $1,083,787 $3,188 $694,917 $309,613 $79,257 340 Okeene $742,553 $2,328 $477,615 $212,669 $52,269 319 Okemah $3,092,111 $4,527 $1,982,641 $883,343 $226,126 683 Oklahoma City $255,426,485 $8,233 $164,723,465 $73,388,235 $17,314,785 31026 Oklahoma Connections Virtual Charter $2,213,828 $1,244 $1,425,709 $634,834 $153,286 1779 Oklahoma Information and Technology School $13,750 $550 $0 $13,750 $0 $0 25 Oklahoma Union $1,353,103 $2,134 $869,442 $387,231 $96,430 634 Oklahoma Virtual Academy Charter $8,137,337 $2,029 $5,271,363 $2,347,170 $518,804 4011 Oklahoma Youth Academy Charter $556,143 $8,828 $356,595 $158,877 $40,671 63 Okmulgee $6,514,265 $5,832 $4,176,905 $1,860,972 $476,388 1117 Oktaha $2,789,553 $4,252 $1,799,216 $801,122 $189,215 656 Olive $816,922 $3,294 $523,805 $233,376 $59,742 248 Olustee-Eldorado $1,014,103 $5,634 $657,456 $292,743 $63,905 180 Oologah-Talala $2,555,472 $1,512 $1,413,764 $343,746 $629,778 $168,184 1690 Optima $216,557 $4,331 $137,837 $61,412 $17,308 50 Osage $451,160 $3,155 $292,557 $130,269 $28,333 143 Osage Hills $632,920 $3,349 $411,379 $183,171 $38,371 189 Owasso $10,880,399 $1,204 $4,923,094 $3,184,836 $2,193,430 $579,039 9035 Paden $640,485 $2,885 $410,675 $182,972 $46,839 222 Panama $3,562,576 $5,025 $2,298,824 $1,023,581 $240,172 709 Panola $484,765 $7,235 $308,540 $137,467 $38,758 67 Paoli $1,075,124 $5,296 $686,619 $305,915 $82,590 203 Pauls Valley $3,767,786 $3,142 $2,432,925 $1,083,306 $251,556 1199 Pawhuska $2,879,430 $4,108 $1,888,788 $841,014 $149,628 701 Pawnee $3,148,919 $5,205 $2,018,061 $899,124 $231,734 605 Peavine $629,172 $5,568 $403,421 $179,740 $46,011 113 Peckham $441,615 $4,246 $285,281 $127,025 $29,309 104 Peggs $645,474 $3,244 $413,874 $184,397 $47,204 199 Perkins-Tryon $2,451,853 $1,588 $1,443,011 $201,346 $642,917 $164,580 1544 Perry $1,974,831 $1,953 $1,244,080 $41,072 $554,115 $135,564 1011 Piedmont $3,837,634 $869 $1,206,254 $1,956,356 $537,444 $137,580 4416 Pioneer $752,276 $1,954 $483,325 $215,210 $53,741 385 Pioneer-Pleasant Vale $1,321,636 $2,818 $855,166 $380,780 $85,691 469 Pittsburg $501,623 $3,096 $321,821 $143,383 $36,418 162 Plainview $2,251,056 $1,506 $1,288,899 $263,800 $573,920 $124,437 1495 Pleasant Grove $1,558,130 $7,638 $1,011,484 $450,372 $96,274 204 Pocola $2,320,807 $3,255 $1,488,528 $662,793 $169,487 713 Ponca City $17,522,378 $3,975 $11,375,484 $5,068,054 $1,078,840 4408 Pond Creek-Hunter $727,017 $2,196 $473,649 $210,901 $42,467 331 Porter Consolidated $1,386,648 $2,587 $894,376 $398,243 $94,029 536 Porum $1,781,729 $4,068 $1,142,433 $508,998 $130,298 438 Poteau $8,845,203 $4,105 $5,713,853 $2,544,176 $587,175 2155 Prague $2,300,374 $2,427 $1,492,378 $664,517 $143,479 948 Preston $1,673,542 $2,762 $1,091,845 $486,156 $95,540 606 Pretty Water $653,629 $2,817 $417,188 $185,873 $50,567 232 Prue $1,360,331 $4,305 $872,235 $388,614 $99,481 316 Pryor $6,748,040 $2,627 $4,350,748 $1,937,257 $460,034 2569 Purcell $3,171,658 $2,339 $2,034,193 $905,777 $231,688 1356 Putnam City $74,067,500 $4,154 $48,101,157 $21,430,225 $4,536,118 17829 Quapaw $1,962,537 $3,486 $1,266,088 $563,747 $132,702 563 Quinton $1,668,908 $4,312 $1,070,706 $477,039 $121,163 387 Rattan $1,515,152 $3,444 $975,139 $434,195 $105,818 440 Ravia $493,621 $5,609 $317,503 $141,375 $34,743 88 Red Oak $1,383,221 $4,217 $897,694 $399,709 $85,818 328 Reydon $246,179 $2,104 $157,849 $70,328 $18,003 117 Ringling $1,392,567 $3,912 $892,460 $397,626 $102,481 356 Ringwood $799,703 $2,221 $512,764 $228,456 $58,482 360 Ripley $1,184,640 $2,868 $759,583 $338,424 $86,633 413 Riverside $503,988 $3,316 $322,477 $143,638 $37,873 152 Robin Hill $504,273 $1,356 $275,075 $79,265 $122,482 $27,451 372 Rock Creek $1,430,537 $3,266 $917,251 $408,671 $104,615 438 Rocky Mountain $1,008,501 $6,112 $647,705 $288,522 $72,274 165 Roff $953,631 $3,493 $611,462 $272,430 $69,739 273 Roland $3,754,767 $4,481 $2,427,494 $1,080,878 $246,395 838 Rush Springs $1,214,778 $2,682 $778,955 $346,966 $88,856 453 Ryal $430,268 $7,418 $276,043 $122,988 $31,238 58 Ryan $778,676 $3,523 $500,626 $222,912 $55,138 221 Salina $3,459,290 $4,668 $2,219,344 $988,800 $251,146 741 Sallisaw $8,435,063 $4,653 $5,406,086 $2,408,620 $620,357 1813 Sand Springs $9,449,733 $1,937 $5,884,384 $161,288 $2,621,720 $782,342 4879 Sankofa Middle School Charter $601,600 $6,915 $390,355 $173,811 $37,434 87 Santa Fe South Charter $15,883,960 $4,369 $10,337,629 $4,602,973 $943,357 3636 Sapulpa $8,258,409 $2,318 $5,289,451 $2,356,655 $612,304 3562 Sasakwa $1,302,030 $6,113 $848,431 $377,775 $75,825 213 Savanna $1,136,273 $2,975 $735,504 $327,494 $73,275 382 Sayre $1,636,540 $2,573 $1,049,339 $467,521 $119,680 636 Schulter $676,911 $5,247 $434,280 $193,488 $49,144 129 Seiling $886,569 $2,101 $573,819 $255,506 $57,244 422 Seminole $7,644,880 $5,465 $4,909,657 $2,185,672 $549,550 1399 Sentinel $913,889 $2,901 $586,013 $261,090 $66,786 315 Sequoyah $1,932,577 $1,560 $1,102,294 $214,959 $490,830 $124,493 1239 Shady Grove $542,631 $3,717 $350,451 $156,045 $36,135 146 Shady Point $970,681 $6,836 $627,286 $279,308 $64,087 142 Sharon-Mutual $369,183 $2,074 $217,750 $33,858 $96,961 $20,614 178 Shattuck $676,702 $1,906 $427,217 $10,801 $190,340 $48,345 355 Shawnee $16,482,142 $4,859 $10,558,103 $4,704,042 $1,219,997 3392 Shidler $993,797 $4,969 $637,581 $284,066 $72,150 200 Silo $2,376,724 $2,473 $1,523,940 $678,974 $173,810 961 Skiatook $4,413,595 $2,007 $2,801,518 $44,372 $1,248,184 $319,521 2199 Smithville $926,329 $3,509 $594,124 $264,704 $67,501 264 Snyder $1,412,750 $3,126 $912,191 $406,170 $94,389 452 Soper $1,178,728 $3,427 $767,906 $341,921 $68,901 344 South Coffeyville $706,957 $3,008 $458,230 $204,035 $44,693 235 South Rock Creek $604,463 $1,500 $337,587 $78,268 $150,406 $38,202 403 Sovereign Community School Charter $298,460 $3,244 $200,405 $88,466 $9,590 92 Sperry $2,419,037 $2,376 $1,551,071 $691,062 $176,904 1018 Spiro $4,369,415 $4,246 $2,801,641 $1,248,239 $319,535 1029 Springer $695,607 $3,604 $446,019 $198,719 $50,870 193 Stanley Hupfeld Academy Charter $1,763,279 $5,343 $1,140,578 $507,857 $114,844 330 Sterling $537,906 $1,498 $307,491 $54,836 $136,999 $38,579 359 Stidham $424,516 $4,770 $273,584 $121,817 $29,115 89 Stigler $5,204,685 $4,385 $3,356,359 $1,494,468 $353,858 1187 Stillwater $11,806,015 $2,083 $7,475,626 $138,136 $3,330,680 $861,574 5668 Stilwell $6,690,326 $4,967 $4,334,610 $1,930,046 $425,670 1347 Stonewall $1,505,943 $3,646 $965,601 $430,212 $110,130 413 Straight $27,701 $710 ••• $22,055 $5,646 39 Stratford $1,676,939 $2,758 $1,075,243 $479,062 $122,635 608 Stringtown $902,413 $3,890 $579,055 $257,944 $65,415 232 Strother $1,225,790 $3,095 $785,968 $350,179 $89,642 396 Stroud $1,898,525 $2,406 $1,227,494 $546,569 $124,461 789 Stuart $1,439,060 $6,820 $938,616 $417,928 $82,515 211 Sulphur $4,019,846 $2,825 $2,615,428 $1,164,570 $239,848 1423 Sweetwater $470,590 $3,435 $303,176 $134,993 $32,421 137 Tahlequah $12,730,432 $3,621 $8,102,855 $3,610,134 $1,017,443 3516 Talihina $1,960,936 $3,808 $1,257,325 $560,205 $143,406 515 Taloga $226,609 $2,266 $145,300 $64,737 $16,572 100 Tannehill $502,717 $3,838 $322,523 $143,696 $36,497 131 Tecumseh $5,954,624 $3,097 $3,845,472 $1,712,272 $396,880 1923 Temple $1,008,609 $5,199 $653,155 $290,826 $64,627 194 Tenkiller $1,111,964 $4,448 $719,205 $320,237 $72,521 250 Terral $219,760 $4,884 $140,587 $62,622 $16,551 45 Texhoma $525,983 $1,753 $331,920 $13,781 $147,796 $32,487 300 Thackerville $906,195 $3,157 $581,047 $258,879 $66,270 287 Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified $953,299 $2,041 $613,285 $273,083 $66,931 467 Timberlake $553,053 $2,203 $352,393 $3,464 $157,005 $40,191 251 Tipton $1,352,598 $5,707 $873,738 $389,043 $89,817 237 Tishomingo $3,160,212 $3,758 $2,032,292 $904,909 $223,011 841 Tonkawa $2,186,520 $2,785 $1,418,013 $631,397 $137,110 785 Tulsa $205,324,973 $6,304 $130,787,798 $58,271,076 $16,266,099 32569 Tulsa Honor Academy Charter $2,344,142 $3,437 $1,536,374 $684,093 $123,675 682 Tulsa Legacy Charter $3,362,294 $5,312 $2,189,481 $974,895 $197,919 633 Tulsa School Of Arts and Sciences Charter $988,880 $1,876 $642,451 $286,066 $60,363 527 Tupelo $1,154,271 $4,933 $741,729 $330,337 $82,205 234 Turkey Ford $426,754 $4,690 $274,073 $122,037 $30,645 91 Turner $757,601 $2,492 $489,556 $217,987 $50,058 304 Turpin $1,256,841 $3,051 $811,369 $361,276 $84,196 412 Tushka $1,585,980 $3,486 $1,020,101 $454,213 $111,666 455 Tuskahoma $330,604 $5,086 $212,102 $94,500 $24,002 65 Tuttle $2,163,772 $1,174 $984,478 $641,457 $438,376 $99,460 1843 Twin Hills $1,523,557 $4,562 $978,951 $435,892 $108,715 334 Tyrone $687,698 $3,112 $440,948 $196,459 $50,291 221 Union $36,578,513 $2,445 $23,394,029 $10,422,986 $2,761,498 14959 Union City $594,769 $1,983 $377,877 $4,758 $168,351 $43,783 300 Valliant $2,884,979 $3,177 $1,879,201 $836,744 $169,034 908 Vanoss $1,431,736 $2,952 $918,020 $409,013 $104,703 485 Varnum $1,227,609 $3,611 $797,360 $355,035 $75,215 340 Velma-Alma $965,734 $2,267 $632,636 $281,694 $51,403 426 Verden $807,521 $2,864 $522,577 $232,687 $52,256 282 Verdigris $1,620,711 $1,195 $788,438 $399,927 $351,079 $81,267 1356 Vian $4,382,512 $5,417 $2,817,297 $1,254,436 $310,779 809 Vici $502,234 $1,720 $301,190 $37,924 $134,114 $29,007 292 Vinita $3,735,306 $3,077 $2,395,054 $1,067,089 $273,163 1214 Wagoner $8,735,883 $4,235 $5,601,392 $2,495,636 $638,855 2063 Wainwright $369,118 $4,447 $236,676 $105,448 $26,994 83 Walters $1,648,908 $2,843 $1,071,285 $477,010 $100,613 580 Wanette $551,755 $4,798 $352,662 $157,124 $41,969 115 Wapanucka $855,405 $3,819 $558,230 $248,561 $48,615 224 Warner $3,003,882 $3,727 $1,939,428 $863,557 $200,897 806 Washington $1,112,752 $1,107 $492,466 $344,698 $219,418 $56,169 1005 Watonga $2,873,350 $4,041 $1,860,182 $828,275 $184,893 711 Watts $832,887 $3,203 $534,042 $237,936 $60,909 260 Waukomis $702,954 $1,731 $432,719 $25,946 $192,793 $51,496 406 Waurika $1,439,442 $3,379 $922,961 $411,215 $105,266 426 Wayne $1,439,743 $3,185 $923,154 $411,301 $105,288 452 Waynoka $416,832 $2,064 $270,625 $2,046 $120,503 $23,657 202 Weatherford $4,065,248 $1,829 $2,468,622 $248,464 $1,099,217 $248,946 2223 Webbers Falls $1,172,818 $4,312 $766,358 $341,234 $65,227 272 Welch $609,318 $2,161 $398,972 $177,652 $32,694 282 Weleetka $2,027,564 $5,239 $1,310,228 $583,396 $133,939 387 Wellston $1,367,140 $2,681 $876,601 $390,560 $99,979 510 Western Heights $17,777,233 $6,514 $11,398,647 $5,078,537 $1,300,049 2729 Westville $4,530,034 $4,535 $2,904,628 $1,294,124 $331,281 999 Wetumka $2,003,417 $5,085 $1,292,015 $575,287 $136,115 394 Wewoka $3,448,792 $5,330 $2,224,635 $990,551 $233,605 647 White Oak $331,207 $12,739 $210,805 $93,922 $26,481 26 White Rock $352,352 $3,118 $225,383 $100,391 $26,578 113 Whitebead $957,477 $2,623 $625,404 $278,472 $53,602 365 Whitefield $707,903 $3,687 $379,343 $295,119 $33,441 192 Whitesboro $729,662 $3,800 $468,908 $208,789 $51,964 192 Wickliffe $322,571 $3,584 $205,308 $91,473 $25,790 90 Wilburton $2,171,800 $2,604 $1,398,676 $622,788 $150,336 834 Wilson-Carter $1,191,917 $2,865 $765,330 $340,782 $85,804 416 Wilson-Okmulgee $1,485,009 $5,247 $960,763 $427,789 $96,457 283 Wister $2,049,908 $4,209 $1,324,523 $589,762 $135,623 487 Woodall $1,305,500 $3,454 $840,806 $374,381 $90,313 378 Woodland $1,525,103 $3,911 $986,077 $439,068 $99,958 390 Woodward $6,874,420 $2,753 $4,405,714 $1,962,916 $505,790 2497 Wright City $2,221,531 $4,717 $1,426,956 $635,642 $158,934 471 Wyandotte $2,228,038 $3,073 $1,437,122 $639,905 $151,011 725 Wynnewood $1,984,018 $2,842 $1,284,732 $572,053 $127,234 698 Wynona $412,599 $4,085 $264,556 $117,870 $30,173 101 Yale $1,225,478 $3,472 $785,769 $350,090 $89,619 353 Yarbrough $372,871 $4,842 $239,219 $106,581 $27,071 77 Yukon $10,481,949 $1,285 $4,964,798 $2,738,891 $2,212,009 $566,250 8158 Zaneis $1,489,770 $4,917 $973,812 $433,599 $82,359 303 Zion $1,238,296 $3,995 $801,612 $356,926 $79,758 310 Total Allocated to School Districts $2,134,008,023 $1,342,224,313 $49,093,403 $598,034,878 $144,655,428 693692 ‹

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

51

52

53

54

55

› Showing 1 to 10 of 544 entries

Sources: Governor’s Office, federalpay.org, Oklahoma Department of Education; • Annexed to Dahlonegah in 2020; •• Annexed to Boise City in 2020; ••• Refused Title I funds, which were used to allocate ESSER.

Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers education. Contact her at (405) 761-0093 or jpalmer@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @jpalmerOKC