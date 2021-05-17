Oklahoma schools are seeing an influx of federal coronavirus relief dollars to help students recover from educational disruptions amid the pandemic.
The latest allocation, made through the American Rescue Plan, was nearly $1.5 billion for K-12 schools. Combined with previous packages under the CARES Act, Oklahoma schools have been given more than $2 billion.
The funds are significant enough for districts to invest in ambitious programs. Because the dollars were awarded based on Title I funding, schools serving the most low-income children receive more.
School districts are tasked with using the funds to address the impacts of COVID-19 on students, including meeting their social, emotional, mental health and academic needs. Extended learning programs, like after-school and summer and early childhood programs, are a critical piece. And, the federal government says the funds should be used to invest in staff and avoid layoffs.
District leaders are already planning and implementing new programs.
There’s also a coordinated effort underway by the National Parents Union, a network of advocacy groups focusing on education, to ensure those leaders listen to and value parents’ input while making these decisions.
“We could really innovate and do something special. We have the resources and time to do it,” said Keri Rodrigues, president of the National Parents Union.
“And parents want to do it. The fear factor is very high because we’re very concerned about the long-term impact this is going to have on our kids, and we’re willing to stand shoulder to shoulder with educators.”
Teachers should be asking parents questions, she said, and districts should be including students, parents and community members on teams tasked with developing programs.
Having community buy-in and collaboration could pay off in the future, too, if districts want to keep successful programs after the federal relief funds are spent, she said. “Because it’s the community that elects the people who fund these programs,” Rodrigues said.
Oklahoma Watch spoke with four school district leaders about the challenges COVID-19 presented and how they’re investing the federal relief funds.
They are:
• Robert Romines, superintendent of Moore Public Schools, which has been allotted more than $33 million for 23,390 students;
• Steven Stefanick, superintendent and principal of Harding Charter Preparatory High School, which has been allotted nearly $900,000 for 524 students;
• Victor Salcedo, superintendent of Vian Public School, which has been allotted more than $4.3 million for 809 students;
• Jorge Robles, chief finance and operations officer at Tulsa Public Schools, which has been allotted more than $205 million for 32,569 students.
Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Question: What are the COVID-19 related challenges students and staff in your schools are facing now?
Romines (Moore): Our biggest challenges have been leading up to the first day of school and continued navigation through the health crisis to safeguard the health and safety of our students and staff. We remain vigilant with mitigation efforts and focused on finishing strong to provide students with a quality education and memorable end-of-year activities (such as prom, graduation, award recognitions, and Super Kids Day).
Stefanick (Harding): The ability to follow the social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control in classrooms, but also providing in-person instruction for all students. (Harding Charter Preparatory re-opened for in-person instruction April 6, one of the last state schools to do so.)
Salcedo (Vian): Right now, we’re still wearing masks at school (for fourth grade and up). We are still maintaining social distancing. Is it challenging? A little bit because it’s warmer now and kids don’t want to have their masks on, but for the most part, everybody’s done a pretty good job.
Robles (Tulsa): Safety protocols make it at times challenging — to teach while wearing a mask and social distancing. They (teachers and staff) are doing a tremendous job navigating through that and keeping themselves and our kids safe but it’s a change. They’re also having to support students in different ways. Some students remain in distance learning. Others are in-person. From a planning perspective and adjusting, how do you support the two? It’s something they continue to deal with.
Q: How has your district spent federal relief funds so far?
Romines (Moore): We have utilized the funds to fill deficits due to budget cuts. We allocated a significant portion to providing multiple learning options for students and much-needed technology (one-to-one devices for students in seventh through 12th grades, WiFi, software for our students and teachers.) We were able to maintain existing staffing positions to maintain lower class sizes for social distancing.
Stefanick (Harding): Harding Charter Preparatory has spent the federal relief funds on laptops for each student during distance learning, Edgenuity (an online learning platform) for our families that chose a 100% virtual option all school year, updating the building HVAC for air quality and water fountains to touchless models, PPE supplies, extending summer school for loss of instruction, and professional development for educators.
Salcedo (Vian): Personnel, and we also bought technology. Technology-wise we had to catch up because we had so many kids going virtual. We provided a Chromebook and a hotspot for all the kids who needed one because we were going to an AB schedule. During the time when they’re at home, they still need to do their lessons.
Robles (Tulsa): We have done a lot of investment in air quality, essentially making sure that our systems are able to bring in fresh air. We’ve upgraded all our air filters at every school. The work on air quality is something as a district we have been doing for some time and since the pandemic started, we have accelerated a lot of the work. The stimulus dollars have helped us complete that successfully. We’ve done a lot of other upgrades such as touchless water bottle fillers and replacing windows.
Q: What specific programs or items are you planning to purchase with the incoming federal relief funds?
Romines (Moore): We will address educational deficiencies with remediation, increase and improve technology, and build upon our current initiatives of providing mental and emotional health and physical health professionals for our students and staff.
Stefanick (Harding): The focus will be on remediation for the loss of instruction and credit recovery. Summer school has been expanded to be the entire month of June and is open and free for all students. Students will be working on a learning platform with teachers in math, science, history, English, and world language. Summer school will also include free breakfast and lunch for all students.
Salcedo (Vian): We’re looking to develop a virtual curriculum, more than what we had this year, and to staff that with teachers and staff just for virtual setting kids. That way we can provide more of a one-on-one resource for the kids and parents. We are in a very diverse and low economic area. So we’re trying to provide more of a resource for parents. We’re also going to continue tutoring and do summer school to get some of our kids caught up that are behind or are struggling. Even the kids who are on task, if they want to come in and get more enrichment and resources, we’re going to do that.
Robles (Tulsa): We want to have extended learning programs for more than one year. It’s going to take longer than one summer and one school year or two to help our students recover and re engage and really have support. Our students, 80% of whom qualify for free and reduced lunch (a measure of poverty), don’t have access to enrichment activities like summer camps and after-school activities. This is going to give us an opportunity to provide access to all of our students and really create a strong set of support for every kid. We know that makes a huge difference in their learning.
Q: How “normal” do you expect the 21-22 school year to look? And which COVID related changes are you planning to keep?
Romines (Moore): We remain hopeful it will be similar to pre-COVID-19. Mitigation efforts and quarantine protocols will be determined by CDC recommendations and positive cases in the county and school district. Our hope is that we are back to our old normal. Fortunately, at the beginning of our current school year, we invested in and installed ionization air filtration systems in all 35 schools.
Stefanick (Harding): Harding Charter Preparatory fully intends to be in-person five days a week with mitigation efforts in place if necessary. If mitigation efforts are necessary, we’ll maintain a mask mandate and social distancing efforts in hallways and cafeteria. If not, we will continue to provide hand sanitizer in all classrooms, practice quality hygiene techniques, and expand on our cleaning and disinfectant efforts.
Salcedo (Vian): One thing we’ve learned is using Google classroom. We used it to some extent before COVID but now, the teachers have gotten used to it and they are going to continue. We’re in a technology world now. We jumped into it because we had to and teachers have adjusted. So that’s one thing that’s a very big positive.
Robles (Tulsa): I think a lot of it is dependent on what continues to happen with new COVID-19 variants and how quickly we can get everyone vaccinated, etc. I would expect that we’ll have families that choose our Tulsa Virtual Academy next year because they feel that it works better for their students. Then, trying to bring kids back who did not enroll this year. We saw an enrollment decline, as most urban school districts around the country have. And we want to welcome them back.
How Federal Relief Funds Were Allocated to Oklahoma SchoolsFederal dollars allotted to Oklahoma school districts through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, known as ESSER. Dollars are allocated proportionately to a district’s low-income student population. The state Department of Education in March made a supplemental allocation to districts receiving less than $550 per student under the second installment.
|School District
|Total
|Per Student
|Third Installment
|Second Installment Supplemental
|Second Installlment
|First Enstallment
|Enrollment 2020-21
|Academy Of Seminole Charter
|$560,519
|$1,900
|$359,794
|$160,208
|$40,517
|295
|Achille
|$868,339
|$2,792
|$556,774
|$248,064
|$63,502
|311
|Ada
|$7,337,491
|$3,028
|$4,738,807
|$2,110,042
|$488,642
|2423
|Adair
|$2,227,225
|$2,254
|$1,442,017
|$642,088
|$143,120
|988
|Afton
|$2,390,725
|$5,220
|$1,533,794
|$683,363
|$173,568
|458
|Agra
|$1,417,559
|$4,416
|$908,632
|$404,836
|$104,092
|321
|Albion
|$272,343
|$4,465
|$174,072
|$77,556
|$20,716
|61
|Alex
|$1,225,071
|$4,254
|$785,957
|$350,173
|$88,941
|288
|Aline-Cleo
|$266,417
|$2,337
|$171,153
|$76,211
|$19,054
|114
|Allen
|$2,148,913
|$4,631
|$1,382,583
|$615,614
|$150,716
|464
|Allen-Bowden
|$1,348,327
|$5,206
|$865,033
|$385,404
|$97,889
|259
|Altus
|$12,490,720
|$3,792
|$8,004,981
|$3,566,528
|$919,211
|3294
|Alva
|$1,786,023
|$1,729
|$1,095,741
|$78,601
|$488,041
|$123,640
|1033
|Amber-Pocasset
|$942,706
|$2,114
|$601,525
|$4,573
|$268,002
|$68,606
|446
|Anadarko
|$7,028,728
|$4,701
|$4,506,775
|$2,007,942
|$514,011
|1495
|Anderson
|$736,273
|$3,627
|$477,727
|$212,721
|$45,825
|203
|Antlers
|$3,880,815
|$4,283
|$2,489,778
|$1,109,289
|$281,749
|906
|Arapaho-Butler
|$1,006,613
|$2,124
|$665,462
|$296,309
|$44,841
|474
|Ardmore
|$13,498,651
|$5,012
|$8,653,480
|$3,855,459
|$989,711
|2693
|Arkoma
|$1,697,812
|$4,234
|$1,088,626
|$485,025
|$124,161
|401
|Arnett
|$270,809
|$1,622
|$157,741
|$23,750
|$70,242
|$19,077
|167
|Asher
|$871,552
|$3,500
|$558,555
|$248,858
|$64,139
|249
|ASTEC Charter
|$4,938,131
|$3,816
|$3,191,189
|$1,420,922
|$326,020
|1294
|Atoka
|$3,293,349
|$3,785
|$2,111,674
|$940,832
|$240,843
|870
|Avant
|$393,961
|$5,324
|$252,605
|$112,546
|$28,811
|74
|Balko
|$170,802
|$1,229
|$78,966
|$46,738
|$35,182
|$9,915
|139
|Banner
|$439,231
|$1,689
|$246,795
|$53,890
|$109,918
|$28,628
|260
|Barnsdall
|$1,028,362
|$2,728
|$659,379
|$293,779
|$75,204
|377
|Bartlesville
|$14,267,325
|$2,448
|$9,148,117
|$4,075,839
|$1,043,369
|5828
|Battiest
|$951,331
|$3,821
|$612,673
|$272,802
|$65,856
|249
|Bearden
|$412,308
|$2,966
|$264,238
|$117,728
|$30,342
|139
|Beaver
|$751,590
|$2,733
|$480,770
|$214,146
|$56,674
|275
|Beggs
|$2,918,483
|$3,092
|$1,876,625
|$835,605
|$206,252
|944
|Belfonte
|$988,122
|$6,254
|$636,384
|$283,358
|$68,379
|158
|Bennington
|$1,624,519
|$5,344
|$1,044,407
|$465,036
|$115,076
|304
|Berryhill
|$1,602,708
|$1,415
|$858,399
|$266,863
|$382,368
|$95,079
|1133
|Bethany
|$3,153,653
|$1,852
|$2,003,670
|$58,593
|$892,162
|$199,228
|1703
|Bethel
|$2,077,516
|$1,867
|$1,278,685
|$77,156
|$569,718
|$151,958
|1113
|Big Pasture
|$504,304
|$2,640
|$330,202
|$147,029
|$27,074
|191
|Billings
|$327,063
|$4,420
|$210,605
|$93,775
|$22,683
|74
|Binger-Oney
|$1,133,106
|$3,423
|$729,704
|$324,914
|$78,488
|331
|Bishop
|$1,620,958
|$3,295
|$1,049,407
|$467,266
|$104,285
|492
|Bixby
|$6,467,507
|$986
|$2,474,475
|$2,595,904
|$1,102,474
|$294,654
|6560
|Blackwell
|$3,942,304
|$3,617
|$2,540,067
|$1,131,015
|$271,222
|1090
|Blair
|$704,627
|$2,900
|$452,519
|$201,494
|$50,613
|243
|Blanchard
|$3,176,898
|$1,640
|$1,847,299
|$305,897
|$822,565
|$201,137
|1937
|Bluejacket
|$562,448
|$2,784
|$360,638
|$160,678
|$41,132
|202
|Boise City
|$838,763
|$2,732
|$545,020
|$242,827
|$50,916
|307
|Bokoshe
|$920,069
|$6,014
|$589,942
|$262,842
|$67,285
|153
|Boone-Apache
|$1,963,535
|$3,828
|$1,259,727
|$561,255
|$142,553
|513
|Boswell
|$1,326,950
|$4,705
|$852,397
|$379,542
|$95,011
|282
|Bowlegs
|$1,245,667
|$5,392
|$798,714
|$355,858
|$91,096
|231
|Bowring
|$215,983
|$3,789
|$138,487
|$61,701
|$15,795
|57
|Braggs
|$615,028
|$5,348
|$398,924
|$177,627
|$38,477
|115
|Bray-Doyle
|$587,994
|$2,236
|$374,854
|$2,297
|$166,964
|$43,880
|263
|Bridge Creek
|$2,686,046
|$1,607
|$1,595,730
|$209,559
|$710,547
|$170,210
|1671
|Briggs
|$2,444,990
|$5,766
|$1,590,467
|$708,177
|$146,345
|424
|Bristow
|$4,696,464
|$2,817
|$3,023,254
|$1,346,162
|$327,048
|1667
|Broken Arrow
|$26,663,106
|$1,432
|$14,342,810
|$4,294,182
|$6,390,275
|$1,635,839
|18619
|Broken Bow
|$6,765,138
|$4,402
|$4,363,167
|$1,942,761
|$459,210
|1537
|Brushy
|$1,552,849
|$4,313
|$1,005,700
|$447,801
|$99,347
|360
|Buffalo
|$650,648
|$2,291
|$417,187
|$185,879
|$47,583
|284
|Buffalo Valley
|$460,054
|$3,899
|$294,984
|$131,427
|$33,644
|118
|Burlington
|$229,861
|$1,728
|$140,221
|$11,174
|$62,474
|$15,993
|133
|Burns Flat-Dill City
|$2,317,694
|$4,749
|$1,490,972
|$663,879
|$162,843
|488
|Butner
|$1,124,280
|$5,980
|$728,108
|$324,202
|$71,971
|188
|Byng
|$3,444,119
|$2,061
|$2,211,134
|$984,561
|$248,424
|1671
|Cache
|$3,651,648
|$1,886
|$2,289,183
|$106,236
|$1,019,312
|$236,918
|1936
|Caddo
|$1,690,605
|$3,395
|$1,097,472
|$488,669
|$104,464
|498
|Calera
|$1,815,350
|$2,203
|$1,163,990
|$518,603
|$132,756
|824
|Calumet
|$900,741
|$3,149
|$585,451
|$260,682
|$54,609
|286
|Calvin
|$836,514
|$4,979
|$536,675
|$239,108
|$60,731
|168
|Cameron
|$1,204,260
|$4,856
|$772,606
|$344,224
|$87,430
|248
|Canadian
|$1,953,471
|$4,651
|$1,269,322
|$565,185
|$118,964
|420
|Caney
|$1,450,665
|$5,558
|$954,067
|$424,811
|$71,787
|261
|Caney Valley
|$1,911,131
|$2,479
|$1,227,461
|$546,785
|$136,885
|771
|Canton
|$982,093
|$3,148
|$631,846
|$281,343
|$68,904
|312
|Canute
|$963,429
|$2,699
|$618,099
|$275,386
|$69,945
|357
|Carlton Landing Academy Charter
|$174,768
|$2,689
|$112,125
|$49,955
|$12,688
|65
|Carnegie
|$2,237,817
|$4,206
|$1,443,787
|$642,867
|$151,164
|532
|Carney
|$839,276
|$3,587
|$540,790
|$240,796
|$57,689
|234
|Cashion
|$694,636
|$1,120
|$312,731
|$207,678
|$139,256
|$34,972
|620
|Catoosa
|$6,244,051
|$3,479
|$4,005,940
|$1,784,791
|$453,320
|1795
|Cave Springs
|$1,045,980
|$6,339
|$671,059
|$298,983
|$75,939
|165
|Cement
|$913,069
|$4,267
|$585,162
|$260,712
|$67,194
|214
|Central
|$1,408,241
|$3,122
|$910,563
|$405,442
|$92,237
|451
|Central High
|$664,190
|$1,712
|$397,310
|$47,889
|$176,913
|$42,078
|388
|Chandler
|$2,191,512
|$1,992
|$1,381,053
|$35,373
|$615,312
|$159,774
|1100
|Chattanooga
|$417,679
|$1,755
|$259,956
|$13,368
|$115,785
|$28,570
|238
|Checotah
|$4,768,225
|$3,569
|$3,063,386
|$1,364,030
|$340,809
|1336
|Chelsea
|$3,423,975
|$4,511
|$2,195,431
|$978,149
|$250,395
|759
|Cherokee
|$834,881
|$2,036
|$548,585
|$244,269
|$42,028
|410
|Cherokee Immersion Charter
|$276,747
|$2,428
|$182,609
|$81,311
|$12,827
|114
|Cheyenne
|$613,017
|$2,017
|$377,098
|$24,898
|$168,012
|$43,009
|304
|Chickasha
|$10,023,006
|$4,889
|$6,434,603
|$2,865,113
|$723,290
|2050
|Chisholm
|$1,421,692
|$1,238
|$697,045
|$332,761
|$310,480
|$81,407
|1148
|Choctaw-Nicoma Park
|$7,004,184
|$1,314
|$3,458,804
|$1,611,980
|$1,540,982
|$392,418
|5329
|Chouteau-Mazie
|$3,522,928
|$4,488
|$2,263,724
|$1,007,959
|$251,245
|785
|Cimarron
|$612,976
|$3,005
|$393,032
|$175,116
|$44,828
|204
|Claremore
|$6,475,720
|$1,773
|$3,953,692
|$297,298
|$1,761,529
|$463,201
|3652
|Clayton
|$1,272,069
|$5,048
|$815,642
|$363,400
|$93,026
|252
|Cleora
|$214,247
|$1,498
|$127,535
|$15,763
|$56,790
|$14,160
|143
|Cleveland
|$5,385,119
|$3,398
|$3,451,184
|$1,537,636
|$396,299
|1585
|Clinton
|$8,229,712
|$3,983
|$5,306,251
|$2,362,698
|$560,763
|2066
|Coalgate
|$1,829,644
|$2,918
|$1,169,441
|$521,031
|$139,171
|627
|Colbert
|$2,608,594
|$3,633
|$1,673,523
|$745,168
|$189,903
|718
|Colcord
|$3,133,636
|$4,858
|$2,027,381
|$902,718
|$203,537
|645
|Coleman
|$531,887
|$3,432
|$341,043
|$151,948
|$38,897
|155
|College Bound Academy Charter
|$2,065,468
|$4,294
|$1,348,177
|$600,296
|$116,995
|481
|Collegiate Hall Charter
|$1,039,610
|$3,512
|$666,973
|$297,161
|$75,476
|296
|Collinsville
|$4,200,421
|$1,473
|$2,352,937
|$530,966
|$1,047,758
|$268,760
|2852
|Comanche
|$2,228,380
|$2,417
|$1,428,111
|$636,279
|$163,990
|922
|Commerce
|$3,141,849
|$3,749
|$2,015,686
|$898,063
|$228,099
|838
|Copan
|$652,571
|$3,247
|$418,216
|$186,331
|$48,024
|201
|Cordell
|$1,774,561
|$2,839
|$1,145,373
|$510,004
|$119,184
|625
|Cottonwood
|$516,110
|$3,308
|$333,982
|$148,709
|$33,419
|156
|Covington-Douglas
|$946,152
|$3,441
|$608,983
|$271,161
|$66,009
|275
|Coweta
|$5,454,162
|$1,691
|$3,289,971
|$384,017
|$1,464,958
|$315,216
|3226
|Coyle
|$1,078,881
|$4,198
|$691,771
|$308,211
|$78,899
|257
|Crescent
|$1,289,325
|$2,336
|$826,707
|$368,330
|$94,288
|552
|Crooked Oak
|$7,329,817
|$6,568
|$4,784,161
|$2,130,195
|$415,461
|1116
|Crowder
|$1,402,410
|$4,690
|$899,216
|$400,636
|$102,558
|299
|Crutcho
|$1,645,146
|$5,521
|$1,054,857
|$469,979
|$120,309
|298
|Cushing
|$4,097,320
|$2,741
|$2,627,175
|$1,170,508
|$299,637
|1495
|Cyril
|$1,124,314
|$3,268
|$733,288
|$326,509
|$64,517
|344
|Dahlonegah
|$1,086,597
|$6,468
|$713,488
|$317,895
|$55,214
|168
|Dale
|$1,033,648
|$1,371
|$541,919
|$189,692
|$241,307
|$60,731
|754
|Darlington
|$1,175,710
|$5,157
|$755,180
|$336,384
|$84,145
|228
|Davenport
|$1,060,532
|$2,843
|$691,666
|$307,976
|$60,890
|373
|Davidson
|$286,325
|$6,984
|$183,008
|$81,537
|$21,779
|41
|Davis
|$1,849,624
|$2,071
|$1,189,292
|$529,562
|$130,770
|893
|Deborah Brown Charter
|$1,097,560
|$4,731
|$703,749
|$313,547
|$80,265
|232
|Deer Creek
|$5,749,107
|$853
|$1,765,134
|$2,992,504
|$786,439
|$205,031
|6741
|Deer Creek-Lamont
|$302,552
|$2,208
|$192,573
|$85,799
|$24,181
|137
|Denison
|$854,613
|$2,897
|$556,877
|$247,959
|$49,777
|295
|Depew
|$872,642
|$2,544
|$558,445
|$248,809
|$65,388
|343
|Dewar
|$1,093,077
|$2,673
|$703,240
|$313,129
|$76,708
|409
|Dewey
|$2,875,083
|$2,370
|$1,855,676
|$826,276
|$193,131
|1213
|Dibble
|$1,929,585
|$2,992
|$1,259,016
|$560,606
|$109,963
|645
|Dickson
|$3,237,605
|$2,518
|$2,092,526
|$931,732
|$213,347
|1286
|Dove Schools Of Tulsa Charter
|$4,970,536
|$4,111
|$3,265,294
|$1,453,923
|$251,319
|1209
|Dove Science Academy Charter
|$5,489,514
|$3,650
|$3,538,666
|$1,575,646
|$375,202
|1504
|Dover
|$608,304
|$3,976
|$394,460
|$175,642
|$38,202
|153
|Drummond
|$618,180
|$1,722
|$385,133
|$23,067
|$171,490
|$38,490
|359
|Drumright
|$1,873,939
|$4,494
|$1,200,959
|$535,074
|$137,906
|417
|Duke
|$536,508
|$3,625
|$351,331
|$156,435
|$28,742
|148
|Duncan
|$12,068,287
|$3,841
|$7,702,915
|$3,431,961
|$933,410
|3142
|Durant
|$9,914,844
|$2,851
|$6,365,808
|$2,835,139
|$713,898
|3478
|Eagletown
|$532,425
|$2,925
|$341,387
|$152,101
|$38,936
|182
|Earlsboro
|$843,908
|$3,069
|$545,197
|$242,759
|$55,952
|275
|Edmond
|$32,569,813
|$1,386
|$16,832,304
|$6,584,982
|$7,499,199
|$1,653,330
|23496
|El Reno
|$10,196,625
|$3,851
|$6,575,718
|$2,927,957
|$692,950
|2648
|Elgin
|$3,836,436
|$1,664
|$2,323,646
|$291,083
|$1,034,652
|$187,055
|2306
|Elk City
|$5,810,029
|$2,871
|$3,736,145
|$1,663,594
|$410,290
|2024
|Elmore City-Pernell
|$1,202,384
|$2,386
|$770,961
|$343,493
|$87,930
|504
|Empire
|$1,194,109
|$2,288
|$773,013
|$344,198
|$76,899
|522
|Enid
|$22,209,585
|$3,005
|$14,240,643
|$6,344,756
|$1,624,186
|7390
|Epic Blended Learning Charter
|$25,171,064
|$1,061
|$16,662,267
|$7,419,154
|$1,089,643
|23714
|Epic One On One Charter
|$42,823,276
|$1,198
|$28,177,946
|$12,546,547
|$2,098,783
|35731
|Erick
|$636,144
|$2,878
|$411,671
|$183,305
|$41,168
|221
|Eschool Virtual Charter Academy
|$2,790,427
|$2,853
|$1,926,296
|$857,719
|$6,413
|978
|Eufaula
|$3,816,543
|$3,432
|$2,463,194
|$1,096,777
|$256,573
|1112
|Fairland
|$1,623,518
|$2,715
|$1,041,586
|$464,064
|$117,868
|598
|Fairview
|$1,582,151
|$2,197
|$1,026,094
|$456,891
|$99,166
|720
|Fanshawe
|$441,695
|$4,015
|$286,543
|$127,588
|$27,564
|110
|Fargo
|$726,092
|$3,185
|$467,026
|$207,953
|$51,112
|228
|Felt
|$176,365
|$2,383
|$113,149
|$50,412
|$12,804
|74
|Fletcher
|$1,023,190
|$2,114
|$665,616
|$296,381
|$61,193
|484
|Flower Mound
|$470,488
|$1,426
|$261,805
|$62,605
|$116,597
|$29,481
|330
|Forest Grove
|$768,787
|$6,150
|$492,910
|$219,610
|$56,267
|125
|Forgan
|$327,108
|$2,796
|$210,459
|$93,712
|$22,937
|117
|Fort Cobb-Broxton
|$1,141,399
|$3,909
|$735,096
|$327,315
|$78,988
|292
|Fort Gibson
|$5,154,868
|$2,957
|$3,307,161
|$1,473,462
|$374,245
|1743
|Fort Supply
|$350,146
|$2,398
|$229,624
|$102,244
|$18,277
|146
|Fort Towson
|$2,179,741
|$6,920
|$1,398,435
|$623,056
|$158,250
|315
|Fox
|$1,064,699
|$4,929
|$682,694
|$303,993
|$78,012
|216
|Foyil
|$1,630,460
|$3,672
|$1,045,440
|$465,784
|$119,236
|444
|Frederick
|$3,232,164
|$3,918
|$2,082,801
|$927,399
|$221,965
|825
|Freedom
|$165,228
|$3,934
|$105,459
|$46,986
|$12,783
|42
|Friend
|$556,869
|$2,273
|$357,061
|$159,084
|$40,724
|245
|Frink-Chambers
|$1,118,625
|$2,742
|$725,616
|$323,091
|$69,918
|408
|Frontier
|$1,213,981
|$3,237
|$785,801
|$349,890
|$78,290
|375
|Gans
|$1,764,170
|$4,755
|$1,131,174
|$503,982
|$129,014
|371
|Garber
|$1,104,559
|$2,825
|$709,232
|$315,873
|$79,454
|391
|Geary
|$1,665,715
|$5,444
|$1,068,657
|$476,126
|$120,931
|306
|Geronimo
|$948,585
|$3,060
|$612,827
|$272,874
|$62,884
|310
|Glencoe
|$989,373
|$3,233
|$639,747
|$284,862
|$64,764
|306
|Glenpool
|$5,350,736
|$2,006
|$3,409,480
|$40,372
|$1,518,709
|$382,176
|2668
|Glover
|$348,291
|$4,146
|$223,322
|$99,499
|$25,471
|84
|Goodwell
|$397,577
|$1,841
|$246,567
|$13,254
|$109,854
|$27,902
|216
|Gore
|$2,122,648
|$4,297
|$1,373,240
|$611,454
|$137,954
|494
|Gracemont
|$475,790
|$3,577
|$304,921
|$135,854
|$35,014
|133
|Graham-Dustin
|$759,002
|$4,413
|$486,063
|$216,479
|$56,460
|172
|Grand View
|$2,606,067
|$5,181
|$1,671,950
|$744,915
|$189,201
|503
|Grandfield
|$856,449
|$3,983
|$551,241
|$245,448
|$59,760
|215
|Grandview
|$405,116
|$3,001
|$259,757
|$115,732
|$29,626
|135
|Granite
|$554,321
|$2,497
|$355,427
|$158,356
|$40,537
|222
|Greasy
|$26,164
|$26,164
|*
|Greenville
|$433,718
|$6,884
|$278,257
|$123,973
|$31,488
|63
|Grove-Delaware
|$6,664,023
|$2,891
|$4,324,024
|$1,925,354
|$414,645
|2305
|Grove-Pottawatomie
|$494,402
|$1,045
|$187,228
|$203,660
|$83,370
|$20,143
|473
|Guthrie
|$9,785,865
|$3,731
|$6,228,653
|$2,775,105
|$782,107
|2623
|Guymon
|$11,542,293
|$3,905
|$7,471,950
|$3,326,993
|$743,350
|2956
|Gypsy
|$419,313
|$7,624
|$267,632
|$119,241
|$32,440
|55
|Haileyville
|$1,194,414
|$4,090
|$771,799
|$343,659
|$78,956
|292
|Hammon
|$723,078
|$3,013
|$469,470
|$209,040
|$44,568
|240
|Hanna
|$325,666
|$4,523
|$208,815
|$93,035
|$23,816
|72
|Hardesty
|$290,066
|$3,581
|$185,988
|$82,865
|$21,213
|81
|Harding Charter
|$897,645
|$1,713
|$580,579
|$258,517
|$58,549
|524
|Harding Fine Arts Charter
|$653,628
|$1,940
|$407,144
|$18,650
|$181,398
|$46,436
|337
|Harmony
|$797,110
|$3,673
|$511,102
|$227,716
|$58,293
|217
|Harrah
|$4,412,917
|$2,263
|$2,846,237
|$1,267,360
|$299,320
|1950
|Hartshorne
|$3,751,034
|$5,261
|$2,423,601
|$1,079,141
|$248,292
|713
|Haskell
|$3,411,134
|$5,248
|$2,192,770
|$976,368
|$241,996
|650
|Haworth
|$2,134,473
|$4,193
|$1,373,940
|$611,768
|$148,765
|509
|Haywood
|$476,747
|$4,110
|$307,195
|$136,808
|$32,744
|116
|Healdton
|$1,461,120
|$2,970
|$936,861
|$417,408
|$106,852
|492
|Heavener
|$3,483,902
|$4,056
|$2,233,856
|$995,269
|$254,778
|859
|Hennessey
|$4,594,637
|$5,431
|$2,976,056
|$1,325,128
|$293,452
|846
|Henryetta
|$3,764,174
|$3,568
|$2,426,726
|$1,080,545
|$256,903
|1055
|Hilldale
|$4,562,234
|$2,357
|$2,984,117
|$1,328,729
|$249,387
|1936
|Hinton
|$2,201,082
|$3,074
|$1,412,128
|$629,155
|$159,799
|716
|Hobart
|$3,159,281
|$4,646
|$2,032,610
|$905,049
|$221,622
|680
|Hodgen
|$1,139,692
|$4,383
|$732,233
|$326,108
|$81,351
|260
|Holdenville
|$4,282,469
|$4,532
|$2,751,831
|$1,225,295
|$305,343
|945
|Hollis
|$1,889,203
|$3,697
|$1,218,495
|$542,555
|$128,153
|511
|Holly Creek
|$1,195,482
|$5,002
|$766,974
|$341,715
|$86,792
|239
|Hominy
|$1,926,144
|$3,440
|$1,235,031
|$550,254
|$140,859
|560
|Hooker
|$1,541,864
|$2,528
|$998,930
|$444,792
|$98,141
|610
|Howe
|$3,556,701
|$5,682
|$2,298,711
|$1,023,523
|$234,467
|626
|Hugo
|$5,895,845
|$5,399
|$3,780,378
|$1,684,304
|$431,163
|1092
|Hulbert
|$1,927,564
|$3,651
|$1,236,512
|$550,578
|$140,473
|528
|Hydro-Eakly
|$1,035,761
|$2,218
|$668,988
|$297,882
|$68,891
|467
|Idabel
|$7,182,203
|$5,746
|$4,631,645
|$2,062,301
|$488,257
|1250
|Independence Middle School Charter
|$1,017,259
|$3,292
|$656,682
|$292,399
|$68,178
|309
|Indiahoma
|$735,756
|$3,852
|$472,032
|$210,308
|$53,416
|191
|Indianola
|$1,021,801
|$4,104
|$661,178
|$294,401
|$66,223
|249
|Inola
|$2,674,247
|$2,234
|$1,714,710
|$763,969
|$195,568
|1197
|Insight School Of Oklahoma Charter
|$1,433,930
|$1,792
|$940,887
|$418,948
|$74,096
|800
|Jay
|$6,789,328
|$4,619
|$4,360,836
|$1,941,732
|$486,760
|1470
|Jenks
|$17,336,428
|$1,447
|$9,342,379
|$2,723,963
|$4,162,407
|$1,107,678
|11979
|Jennings
|$853,469
|$3,827
|$553,489
|$246,449
|$53,530
|223
|John W. Rex Charter
|$852,838
|$1,189
|$454,107
|$151,824
|$202,207
|$44,700
|717
|Jones
|$2,285,742
|$2,179
|$1,465,603
|$652,983
|$167,156
|1049
|Justice
|$1,202,362
|$8,713
|$777,836
|$346,338
|$78,188
|138
|Justus-Tiawah
|$720,379
|$1,372
|$365,823
|$147,676
|$162,938
|$43,942
|525
|Kansas
|$4,134,599
|$5,314
|$2,654,455
|$1,181,932
|$298,212
|778
|Kellyville
|$2,395,890
|$2,987
|$1,531,541
|$682,360
|$181,989
|802
|Kenwood
|$532,456
|$7,607
|$341,603
|$152,197
|$38,657
|70
|Keota
|$2,185,361
|$5,166
|$1,414,651
|$629,894
|$140,816
|423
|Ketchum
|$2,091,360
|$3,735
|$1,341,734
|$597,793
|$151,834
|560
|Keyes
|$11,245
|$11,245
|••
|Keys
|$2,062,240
|$3,019
|$1,322,340
|$588,948
|$150,953
|683
|Keystone
|$793,514
|$2,917
|$508,796
|$226,688
|$58,030
|272
|Kiefer
|$1,523,186
|$1,771
|$917,558
|$93,053
|$408,755
|$103,820
|860
|Kildare
|$257,863
|$2,528
|$167,829
|$74,732
|$15,303
|102
|Kingfisher
|$2,895,072
|$2,109
|$1,874,596
|$44
|$834,709
|$185,724
|1373
|Kingston
|$6,627,437
|$5,896
|$4,251,899
|$1,894,383
|$481,155
|1124
|Kinta
|$1,032,794
|$5,738
|$665,430
|$296,293
|$71,071
|180
|Kiowa
|$671,505
|$2,424
|$431,252
|$192,024
|$48,228
|277
|KIPP OKC Charter
|$2,073,857
|$4,460
|$1,330,504
|$592,790
|$150,563
|465
|KIPP Tulsa Charter
|$2,486,198
|$6,719
|$1,622,429
|$722,410
|$141,360
|370
|Konawa
|$2,438,364
|$4,378
|$1,562,684
|$696,236
|$179,443
|557
|Krebs
|$1,194,598
|$2,858
|$765,969
|$341,269
|$87,361
|418
|Kremlin-Hillsdale
|$363,952
|$1,273
|$191,627
|$66,950
|$85,329
|$20,046
|286
|Lane
|$930,898
|$3,709
|$596,886
|$265,936
|$68,077
|251
|Latta
|$1,653,749
|$1,914
|$1,045,113
|$35,301
|$465,360
|$107,974
|864
|Laverne
|$918,340
|$1,988
|$588,834
|$262,348
|$67,158
|462
|Lawton
|$51,777,950
|$4,015
|$33,313,396
|$14,841,923
|$3,622,631
|12897
|Le Flore
|$1,358,067
|$5,983
|$881,183
|$392,359
|$84,526
|227
|Le Monde International School Charter
|$174,969
|$754
|$59,114
|$83,105
|$26,323
|$6,427
|232
|Leach
|$468,395
|$3,322
|$301,978
|$134,462
|$31,954
|141
|Leedey
|$306,996
|$1,520
|$168,985
|$43,446
|$75,292
|$19,274
|202
|Lexington
|$2,772,023
|$2,930
|$1,787,686
|$796,007
|$188,330
|946
|Liberty-Sequoyah
|$1,469,211
|$4,234
|$946,597
|$421,489
|$101,126
|347
|Liberty-Tulsa
|$1,643,274
|$3,504
|$1,055,532
|$469,996
|$117,746
|469
|Lindsay
|$2,767,652
|$2,351
|$1,774,600
|$790,653
|$202,398
|1177
|Little Axe
|$4,252,697
|$3,744
|$2,729,909
|$1,215,824
|$306,964
|1136
|Locust Grove
|$6,806,054
|$5,239
|$4,361,825
|$1,943,361
|$500,868
|1299
|Lomega
|$498,314
|$2,351
|$318,928
|$142,099
|$37,287
|212
|Lone Grove
|$2,633,786
|$1,931
|$1,657,157
|$54,041
|$737,892
|$184,696
|1364
|Lone Star
|$1,750,347
|$2,003
|$1,111,896
|$16,243
|$495,393
|$126,815
|874
|Lone Wolf
|$470,793
|$3,990
|$301,719
|$134,427
|$34,646
|118
|Lookeba Sickles
|$889,739
|$3,868
|$571,209
|$254,448
|$64,082
|230
|Lowrey
|$715,321
|$6,444
|$458,659
|$204,350
|$52,311
|111
|Lukfata
|$983,029
|$2,686
|$637,980
|$284,070
|$60,978
|366
|Luther
|$1,802,276
|$2,482
|$1,152,271
|$513,381
|$136,624
|726
|Macomb
|$1,283,093
|$5,052
|$822,709
|$366,549
|$93,835
|254
|Madill
|$6,248,144
|$3,656
|$4,008,564
|$1,785,963
|$453,617
|1709
|Mangum
|$2,969,568
|$4,367
|$1,909,852
|$850,388
|$209,327
|680
|Mannford
|$3,360,039
|$2,350
|$2,154,436
|$959,884
|$245,720
|1430
|Mannsville
|$347,154
|$3,654
|$222,723
|$99,228
|$25,203
|95
|Maple
|$177,550
|$939
|$67,975
|$72,006
|$30,268
|$7,300
|189
|Marble City
|$336,794
|$4,263
|$215,332
|$95,916
|$25,547
|79
|Marietta
|$4,181,142
|$3,777
|$2,714,673
|$1,208,747
|$257,722
|1107
|Marlow
|$2,377,239
|$1,823
|$1,463,920
|$94,122
|$652,233
|$166,964
|1304
|Maryetta
|$3,167,819
|$4,981
|$2,048,520
|$912,122
|$207,177
|636
|Mason
|$812,851
|$3,489
|$523,579
|$233,132
|$56,139
|233
|Maud
|$1,456,615
|$6,044
|$933,507
|$415,913
|$107,195
|241
|Maysville
|$885,296
|$3,128
|$567,646
|$252,908
|$64,742
|283
|Mcalester
|$10,974,644
|$3,784
|$7,068,902
|$3,147,539
|$758,202
|2900
|McCord
|$709,617
|$2,358
|$455,002
|$202,721
|$51,894
|301
|McCurtain
|$1,198,483
|$5,327
|$771,262
|$343,414
|$83,806
|225
|McLoud
|$5,005,496
|$3,364
|$3,212,420
|$1,430,743
|$362,333
|1488
|Medford
|$528,713
|$1,895
|$337,624
|$4,637
|$150,337
|$36,114
|279
|Meeker
|$2,151,377
|$3,260
|$1,397,812
|$622,406
|$131,159
|660
|Merritt
|$2,081,091
|$2,489
|$1,335,147
|$594,857
|$151,088
|836
|Miami
|$9,227,335
|$4,375
|$5,971,363
|$2,658,850
|$597,121
|2109
|Mid-Del
|$43,766,839
|$3,963
|$28,359,004
|$12,634,623
|$2,773,212
|11044
|Middleberg
|$310,641
|$1,530
|$173,632
|$38,098
|$77,337
|$21,573
|203
|Midway
|$1,196,544
|$5,540
|$774,772
|$344,979
|$76,793
|216
|Milburn
|$589,482
|$3,008
|$377,972
|$168,401
|$43,109
|196
|Mill Creek
|$536,835
|$3,376
|$344,215
|$153,361
|$39,259
|159
|Millwood
|$4,791,177
|$5,294
|$3,079,752
|$1,371,608
|$339,817
|905
|Minco
|$1,047,552
|$2,003
|$669,987
|$2,645
|$298,505
|$76,414
|523
|Moffett
|$1,487,966
|$4,239
|$961,399
|$428,069
|$98,498
|351
|Monroe
|$470,987
|$3,925
|$303,330
|$135,065
|$32,592
|120
|Moore
|$33,851,269
|$1,447
|$18,055,211
|$5,677,531
|$8,044,293
|$2,074,234
|23390
|Mooreland
|$921,921
|$1,643
|$551,209
|$62,243
|$245,551
|$62,916
|561
|Morris
|$2,689,502
|$2,822
|$1,724,491
|$768,327
|$196,683
|953
|Morrison
|$1,413,580
|$2,429
|$906,378
|$403,826
|$103,375
|582
|Moseley
|$612,681
|$3,805
|$392,847
|$175,029
|$44,805
|161
|Moss
|$638,460
|$2,437
|$412,307
|$183,586
|$42,567
|262
|Mounds
|$2,040,733
|$3,543
|$1,311,725
|$584,072
|$144,936
|576
|Mountain View-Gotebo
|$604,729
|$2,664
|$389,630
|$173,491
|$41,608
|227
|Moyers
|$768,646
|$5,159
|$494,290
|$220,088
|$54,268
|149
|Muldrow
|$4,684,138
|$3,881
|$3,003,439
|$1,338,148
|$342,551
|1207
|Mulhall-Orlando
|$567,815
|$2,756
|$364,079
|$162,211
|$41,524
|206
|Muskogee
|$36,179,104
|$7,547
|$23,184,822
|$10,329,866
|$2,664,416
|4794
|Mustang
|$12,590,929
|$1,061
|$5,188,379
|$4,481,684
|$2,311,633
|$609,233
|11868
|Nashoba
|$298,793
|$5,746
|$195,292
|$86,956
|$16,545
|52
|Navajo
|$762,876
|$1,762
|$452,413
|$61,834
|$201,448
|$47,181
|433
|New Lima
|$1,357,344
|$5,727
|$871,378
|$388,160
|$97,806
|237
|Newcastle
|$3,292,606
|$1,437
|$1,836,744
|$466,252
|$817,864
|$171,746
|2292
|Newkirk
|$1,925,499
|$2,767
|$1,235,653
|$550,331
|$139,515
|696
|Ninnekah
|$1,706,131
|$3,339
|$1,114,927
|$496,442
|$94,762
|511
|Noble
|$6,821,949
|$2,457
|$4,374,190
|$1,948,870
|$498,889
|2777
|Norman
|$29,038,519
|$2,014
|$17,993,059
|$935,640
|$8,016,607
|$2,093,212
|14419
|North Rock Creek
|$1,679,884
|$1,508
|$1,101,560
|$8,498
|$490,492
|$79,333
|1114
|Norwood
|$667,507
|$4,837
|$428,001
|$190,691
|$48,815
|138
|Nowata
|$2,543,843
|$3,308
|$1,639,117
|$729,850
|$174,876
|769
|Oak Grove
|$405,155
|$2,178
|$259,783
|$115,743
|$29,629
|186
|Oakdale
|$530,334
|$813
|$138,400
|$314,484
|$61,664
|$15,785
|652
|Oaks-Mission
|$874,468
|$5,055
|$558,119
|$248,655
|$67,694
|173
|Oilton
|$1,003,455
|$3,998
|$649,147
|$289,045
|$65,263
|251
|Okarche
|$455,195
|$1,176
|$218,526
|$118,762
|$97,307
|$20,600
|387
|Okay
|$1,083,787
|$3,188
|$694,917
|$309,613
|$79,257
|340
|Okeene
|$742,553
|$2,328
|$477,615
|$212,669
|$52,269
|319
|Okemah
|$3,092,111
|$4,527
|$1,982,641
|$883,343
|$226,126
|683
|Oklahoma City
|$255,426,485
|$8,233
|$164,723,465
|$73,388,235
|$17,314,785
|31026
|Oklahoma Connections Virtual Charter
|$2,213,828
|$1,244
|$1,425,709
|$634,834
|$153,286
|1779
|Oklahoma Information and Technology School
|$13,750
|$550
|$0
|$13,750
|$0
|$0
|25
|Oklahoma Union
|$1,353,103
|$2,134
|$869,442
|$387,231
|$96,430
|634
|Oklahoma Virtual Academy Charter
|$8,137,337
|$2,029
|$5,271,363
|$2,347,170
|$518,804
|4011
|Oklahoma Youth Academy Charter
|$556,143
|$8,828
|$356,595
|$158,877
|$40,671
|63
|Okmulgee
|$6,514,265
|$5,832
|$4,176,905
|$1,860,972
|$476,388
|1117
|Oktaha
|$2,789,553
|$4,252
|$1,799,216
|$801,122
|$189,215
|656
|Olive
|$816,922
|$3,294
|$523,805
|$233,376
|$59,742
|248
|Olustee-Eldorado
|$1,014,103
|$5,634
|$657,456
|$292,743
|$63,905
|180
|Oologah-Talala
|$2,555,472
|$1,512
|$1,413,764
|$343,746
|$629,778
|$168,184
|1690
|Optima
|$216,557
|$4,331
|$137,837
|$61,412
|$17,308
|50
|Osage
|$451,160
|$3,155
|$292,557
|$130,269
|$28,333
|143
|Osage Hills
|$632,920
|$3,349
|$411,379
|$183,171
|$38,371
|189
|Owasso
|$10,880,399
|$1,204
|$4,923,094
|$3,184,836
|$2,193,430
|$579,039
|9035
|Paden
|$640,485
|$2,885
|$410,675
|$182,972
|$46,839
|222
|Panama
|$3,562,576
|$5,025
|$2,298,824
|$1,023,581
|$240,172
|709
|Panola
|$484,765
|$7,235
|$308,540
|$137,467
|$38,758
|67
|Paoli
|$1,075,124
|$5,296
|$686,619
|$305,915
|$82,590
|203
|Pauls Valley
|$3,767,786
|$3,142
|$2,432,925
|$1,083,306
|$251,556
|1199
|Pawhuska
|$2,879,430
|$4,108
|$1,888,788
|$841,014
|$149,628
|701
|Pawnee
|$3,148,919
|$5,205
|$2,018,061
|$899,124
|$231,734
|605
|Peavine
|$629,172
|$5,568
|$403,421
|$179,740
|$46,011
|113
|Peckham
|$441,615
|$4,246
|$285,281
|$127,025
|$29,309
|104
|Peggs
|$645,474
|$3,244
|$413,874
|$184,397
|$47,204
|199
|Perkins-Tryon
|$2,451,853
|$1,588
|$1,443,011
|$201,346
|$642,917
|$164,580
|1544
|Perry
|$1,974,831
|$1,953
|$1,244,080
|$41,072
|$554,115
|$135,564
|1011
|Piedmont
|$3,837,634
|$869
|$1,206,254
|$1,956,356
|$537,444
|$137,580
|4416
|Pioneer
|$752,276
|$1,954
|$483,325
|$215,210
|$53,741
|385
|Pioneer-Pleasant Vale
|$1,321,636
|$2,818
|$855,166
|$380,780
|$85,691
|469
|Pittsburg
|$501,623
|$3,096
|$321,821
|$143,383
|$36,418
|162
|Plainview
|$2,251,056
|$1,506
|$1,288,899
|$263,800
|$573,920
|$124,437
|1495
|Pleasant Grove
|$1,558,130
|$7,638
|$1,011,484
|$450,372
|$96,274
|204
|Pocola
|$2,320,807
|$3,255
|$1,488,528
|$662,793
|$169,487
|713
|Ponca City
|$17,522,378
|$3,975
|$11,375,484
|$5,068,054
|$1,078,840
|4408
|Pond Creek-Hunter
|$727,017
|$2,196
|$473,649
|$210,901
|$42,467
|331
|Porter Consolidated
|$1,386,648
|$2,587
|$894,376
|$398,243
|$94,029
|536
|Porum
|$1,781,729
|$4,068
|$1,142,433
|$508,998
|$130,298
|438
|Poteau
|$8,845,203
|$4,105
|$5,713,853
|$2,544,176
|$587,175
|2155
|Prague
|$2,300,374
|$2,427
|$1,492,378
|$664,517
|$143,479
|948
|Preston
|$1,673,542
|$2,762
|$1,091,845
|$486,156
|$95,540
|606
|Pretty Water
|$653,629
|$2,817
|$417,188
|$185,873
|$50,567
|232
|Prue
|$1,360,331
|$4,305
|$872,235
|$388,614
|$99,481
|316
|Pryor
|$6,748,040
|$2,627
|$4,350,748
|$1,937,257
|$460,034
|2569
|Purcell
|$3,171,658
|$2,339
|$2,034,193
|$905,777
|$231,688
|1356
|Putnam City
|$74,067,500
|$4,154
|$48,101,157
|$21,430,225
|$4,536,118
|17829
|Quapaw
|$1,962,537
|$3,486
|$1,266,088
|$563,747
|$132,702
|563
|Quinton
|$1,668,908
|$4,312
|$1,070,706
|$477,039
|$121,163
|387
|Rattan
|$1,515,152
|$3,444
|$975,139
|$434,195
|$105,818
|440
|Ravia
|$493,621
|$5,609
|$317,503
|$141,375
|$34,743
|88
|Red Oak
|$1,383,221
|$4,217
|$897,694
|$399,709
|$85,818
|328
|Reydon
|$246,179
|$2,104
|$157,849
|$70,328
|$18,003
|117
|Ringling
|$1,392,567
|$3,912
|$892,460
|$397,626
|$102,481
|356
|Ringwood
|$799,703
|$2,221
|$512,764
|$228,456
|$58,482
|360
|Ripley
|$1,184,640
|$2,868
|$759,583
|$338,424
|$86,633
|413
|Riverside
|$503,988
|$3,316
|$322,477
|$143,638
|$37,873
|152
|Robin Hill
|$504,273
|$1,356
|$275,075
|$79,265
|$122,482
|$27,451
|372
|Rock Creek
|$1,430,537
|$3,266
|$917,251
|$408,671
|$104,615
|438
|Rocky Mountain
|$1,008,501
|$6,112
|$647,705
|$288,522
|$72,274
|165
|Roff
|$953,631
|$3,493
|$611,462
|$272,430
|$69,739
|273
|Roland
|$3,754,767
|$4,481
|$2,427,494
|$1,080,878
|$246,395
|838
|Rush Springs
|$1,214,778
|$2,682
|$778,955
|$346,966
|$88,856
|453
|Ryal
|$430,268
|$7,418
|$276,043
|$122,988
|$31,238
|58
|Ryan
|$778,676
|$3,523
|$500,626
|$222,912
|$55,138
|221
|Salina
|$3,459,290
|$4,668
|$2,219,344
|$988,800
|$251,146
|741
|Sallisaw
|$8,435,063
|$4,653
|$5,406,086
|$2,408,620
|$620,357
|1813
|Sand Springs
|$9,449,733
|$1,937
|$5,884,384
|$161,288
|$2,621,720
|$782,342
|4879
|Sankofa Middle School Charter
|$601,600
|$6,915
|$390,355
|$173,811
|$37,434
|87
|Santa Fe South Charter
|$15,883,960
|$4,369
|$10,337,629
|$4,602,973
|$943,357
|3636
|Sapulpa
|$8,258,409
|$2,318
|$5,289,451
|$2,356,655
|$612,304
|3562
|Sasakwa
|$1,302,030
|$6,113
|$848,431
|$377,775
|$75,825
|213
|Savanna
|$1,136,273
|$2,975
|$735,504
|$327,494
|$73,275
|382
|Sayre
|$1,636,540
|$2,573
|$1,049,339
|$467,521
|$119,680
|636
|Schulter
|$676,911
|$5,247
|$434,280
|$193,488
|$49,144
|129
|Seiling
|$886,569
|$2,101
|$573,819
|$255,506
|$57,244
|422
|Seminole
|$7,644,880
|$5,465
|$4,909,657
|$2,185,672
|$549,550
|1399
|Sentinel
|$913,889
|$2,901
|$586,013
|$261,090
|$66,786
|315
|Sequoyah
|$1,932,577
|$1,560
|$1,102,294
|$214,959
|$490,830
|$124,493
|1239
|Shady Grove
|$542,631
|$3,717
|$350,451
|$156,045
|$36,135
|146
|Shady Point
|$970,681
|$6,836
|$627,286
|$279,308
|$64,087
|142
|Sharon-Mutual
|$369,183
|$2,074
|$217,750
|$33,858
|$96,961
|$20,614
|178
|Shattuck
|$676,702
|$1,906
|$427,217
|$10,801
|$190,340
|$48,345
|355
|Shawnee
|$16,482,142
|$4,859
|$10,558,103
|$4,704,042
|$1,219,997
|3392
|Shidler
|$993,797
|$4,969
|$637,581
|$284,066
|$72,150
|200
|Silo
|$2,376,724
|$2,473
|$1,523,940
|$678,974
|$173,810
|961
|Skiatook
|$4,413,595
|$2,007
|$2,801,518
|$44,372
|$1,248,184
|$319,521
|2199
|Smithville
|$926,329
|$3,509
|$594,124
|$264,704
|$67,501
|264
|Snyder
|$1,412,750
|$3,126
|$912,191
|$406,170
|$94,389
|452
|Soper
|$1,178,728
|$3,427
|$767,906
|$341,921
|$68,901
|344
|South Coffeyville
|$706,957
|$3,008
|$458,230
|$204,035
|$44,693
|235
|South Rock Creek
|$604,463
|$1,500
|$337,587
|$78,268
|$150,406
|$38,202
|403
|Sovereign Community School Charter
|$298,460
|$3,244
|$200,405
|$88,466
|$9,590
|92
|Sperry
|$2,419,037
|$2,376
|$1,551,071
|$691,062
|$176,904
|1018
|Spiro
|$4,369,415
|$4,246
|$2,801,641
|$1,248,239
|$319,535
|1029
|Springer
|$695,607
|$3,604
|$446,019
|$198,719
|$50,870
|193
|Stanley Hupfeld Academy Charter
|$1,763,279
|$5,343
|$1,140,578
|$507,857
|$114,844
|330
|Sterling
|$537,906
|$1,498
|$307,491
|$54,836
|$136,999
|$38,579
|359
|Stidham
|$424,516
|$4,770
|$273,584
|$121,817
|$29,115
|89
|Stigler
|$5,204,685
|$4,385
|$3,356,359
|$1,494,468
|$353,858
|1187
|Stillwater
|$11,806,015
|$2,083
|$7,475,626
|$138,136
|$3,330,680
|$861,574
|5668
|Stilwell
|$6,690,326
|$4,967
|$4,334,610
|$1,930,046
|$425,670
|1347
|Stonewall
|$1,505,943
|$3,646
|$965,601
|$430,212
|$110,130
|413
|Straight
|$27,701
|$710
|•••
|$22,055
|$5,646
|39
|Stratford
|$1,676,939
|$2,758
|$1,075,243
|$479,062
|$122,635
|608
|Stringtown
|$902,413
|$3,890
|$579,055
|$257,944
|$65,415
|232
|Strother
|$1,225,790
|$3,095
|$785,968
|$350,179
|$89,642
|396
|Stroud
|$1,898,525
|$2,406
|$1,227,494
|$546,569
|$124,461
|789
|Stuart
|$1,439,060
|$6,820
|$938,616
|$417,928
|$82,515
|211
|Sulphur
|$4,019,846
|$2,825
|$2,615,428
|$1,164,570
|$239,848
|1423
|Sweetwater
|$470,590
|$3,435
|$303,176
|$134,993
|$32,421
|137
|Tahlequah
|$12,730,432
|$3,621
|$8,102,855
|$3,610,134
|$1,017,443
|3516
|Talihina
|$1,960,936
|$3,808
|$1,257,325
|$560,205
|$143,406
|515
|Taloga
|$226,609
|$2,266
|$145,300
|$64,737
|$16,572
|100
|Tannehill
|$502,717
|$3,838
|$322,523
|$143,696
|$36,497
|131
|Tecumseh
|$5,954,624
|$3,097
|$3,845,472
|$1,712,272
|$396,880
|1923
|Temple
|$1,008,609
|$5,199
|$653,155
|$290,826
|$64,627
|194
|Tenkiller
|$1,111,964
|$4,448
|$719,205
|$320,237
|$72,521
|250
|Terral
|$219,760
|$4,884
|$140,587
|$62,622
|$16,551
|45
|Texhoma
|$525,983
|$1,753
|$331,920
|$13,781
|$147,796
|$32,487
|300
|Thackerville
|$906,195
|$3,157
|$581,047
|$258,879
|$66,270
|287
|Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified
|$953,299
|$2,041
|$613,285
|$273,083
|$66,931
|467
|Timberlake
|$553,053
|$2,203
|$352,393
|$3,464
|$157,005
|$40,191
|251
|Tipton
|$1,352,598
|$5,707
|$873,738
|$389,043
|$89,817
|237
|Tishomingo
|$3,160,212
|$3,758
|$2,032,292
|$904,909
|$223,011
|841
|Tonkawa
|$2,186,520
|$2,785
|$1,418,013
|$631,397
|$137,110
|785
|Tulsa
|$205,324,973
|$6,304
|$130,787,798
|$58,271,076
|$16,266,099
|32569
|Tulsa Honor Academy Charter
|$2,344,142
|$3,437
|$1,536,374
|$684,093
|$123,675
|682
|Tulsa Legacy Charter
|$3,362,294
|$5,312
|$2,189,481
|$974,895
|$197,919
|633
|Tulsa School Of Arts and Sciences Charter
|$988,880
|$1,876
|$642,451
|$286,066
|$60,363
|527
|Tupelo
|$1,154,271
|$4,933
|$741,729
|$330,337
|$82,205
|234
|Turkey Ford
|$426,754
|$4,690
|$274,073
|$122,037
|$30,645
|91
|Turner
|$757,601
|$2,492
|$489,556
|$217,987
|$50,058
|304
|Turpin
|$1,256,841
|$3,051
|$811,369
|$361,276
|$84,196
|412
|Tushka
|$1,585,980
|$3,486
|$1,020,101
|$454,213
|$111,666
|455
|Tuskahoma
|$330,604
|$5,086
|$212,102
|$94,500
|$24,002
|65
|Tuttle
|$2,163,772
|$1,174
|$984,478
|$641,457
|$438,376
|$99,460
|1843
|Twin Hills
|$1,523,557
|$4,562
|$978,951
|$435,892
|$108,715
|334
|Tyrone
|$687,698
|$3,112
|$440,948
|$196,459
|$50,291
|221
|Union
|$36,578,513
|$2,445
|$23,394,029
|$10,422,986
|$2,761,498
|14959
|Union City
|$594,769
|$1,983
|$377,877
|$4,758
|$168,351
|$43,783
|300
|Valliant
|$2,884,979
|$3,177
|$1,879,201
|$836,744
|$169,034
|908
|Vanoss
|$1,431,736
|$2,952
|$918,020
|$409,013
|$104,703
|485
|Varnum
|$1,227,609
|$3,611
|$797,360
|$355,035
|$75,215
|340
|Velma-Alma
|$965,734
|$2,267
|$632,636
|$281,694
|$51,403
|426
|Verden
|$807,521
|$2,864
|$522,577
|$232,687
|$52,256
|282
|Verdigris
|$1,620,711
|$1,195
|$788,438
|$399,927
|$351,079
|$81,267
|1356
|Vian
|$4,382,512
|$5,417
|$2,817,297
|$1,254,436
|$310,779
|809
|Vici
|$502,234
|$1,720
|$301,190
|$37,924
|$134,114
|$29,007
|292
|Vinita
|$3,735,306
|$3,077
|$2,395,054
|$1,067,089
|$273,163
|1214
|Wagoner
|$8,735,883
|$4,235
|$5,601,392
|$2,495,636
|$638,855
|2063
|Wainwright
|$369,118
|$4,447
|$236,676
|$105,448
|$26,994
|83
|Walters
|$1,648,908
|$2,843
|$1,071,285
|$477,010
|$100,613
|580
|Wanette
|$551,755
|$4,798
|$352,662
|$157,124
|$41,969
|115
|Wapanucka
|$855,405
|$3,819
|$558,230
|$248,561
|$48,615
|224
|Warner
|$3,003,882
|$3,727
|$1,939,428
|$863,557
|$200,897
|806
|Washington
|$1,112,752
|$1,107
|$492,466
|$344,698
|$219,418
|$56,169
|1005
|Watonga
|$2,873,350
|$4,041
|$1,860,182
|$828,275
|$184,893
|711
|Watts
|$832,887
|$3,203
|$534,042
|$237,936
|$60,909
|260
|Waukomis
|$702,954
|$1,731
|$432,719
|$25,946
|$192,793
|$51,496
|406
|Waurika
|$1,439,442
|$3,379
|$922,961
|$411,215
|$105,266
|426
|Wayne
|$1,439,743
|$3,185
|$923,154
|$411,301
|$105,288
|452
|Waynoka
|$416,832
|$2,064
|$270,625
|$2,046
|$120,503
|$23,657
|202
|Weatherford
|$4,065,248
|$1,829
|$2,468,622
|$248,464
|$1,099,217
|$248,946
|2223
|Webbers Falls
|$1,172,818
|$4,312
|$766,358
|$341,234
|$65,227
|272
|Welch
|$609,318
|$2,161
|$398,972
|$177,652
|$32,694
|282
|Weleetka
|$2,027,564
|$5,239
|$1,310,228
|$583,396
|$133,939
|387
|Wellston
|$1,367,140
|$2,681
|$876,601
|$390,560
|$99,979
|510
|Western Heights
|$17,777,233
|$6,514
|$11,398,647
|$5,078,537
|$1,300,049
|2729
|Westville
|$4,530,034
|$4,535
|$2,904,628
|$1,294,124
|$331,281
|999
|Wetumka
|$2,003,417
|$5,085
|$1,292,015
|$575,287
|$136,115
|394
|Wewoka
|$3,448,792
|$5,330
|$2,224,635
|$990,551
|$233,605
|647
|White Oak
|$331,207
|$12,739
|$210,805
|$93,922
|$26,481
|26
|White Rock
|$352,352
|$3,118
|$225,383
|$100,391
|$26,578
|113
|Whitebead
|$957,477
|$2,623
|$625,404
|$278,472
|$53,602
|365
|Whitefield
|$707,903
|$3,687
|$379,343
|$295,119
|$33,441
|192
|Whitesboro
|$729,662
|$3,800
|$468,908
|$208,789
|$51,964
|192
|Wickliffe
|$322,571
|$3,584
|$205,308
|$91,473
|$25,790
|90
|Wilburton
|$2,171,800
|$2,604
|$1,398,676
|$622,788
|$150,336
|834
|Wilson-Carter
|$1,191,917
|$2,865
|$765,330
|$340,782
|$85,804
|416
|Wilson-Okmulgee
|$1,485,009
|$5,247
|$960,763
|$427,789
|$96,457
|283
|Wister
|$2,049,908
|$4,209
|$1,324,523
|$589,762
|$135,623
|487
|Woodall
|$1,305,500
|$3,454
|$840,806
|$374,381
|$90,313
|378
|Woodland
|$1,525,103
|$3,911
|$986,077
|$439,068
|$99,958
|390
|Woodward
|$6,874,420
|$2,753
|$4,405,714
|$1,962,916
|$505,790
|2497
|Wright City
|$2,221,531
|$4,717
|$1,426,956
|$635,642
|$158,934
|471
|Wyandotte
|$2,228,038
|$3,073
|$1,437,122
|$639,905
|$151,011
|725
|Wynnewood
|$1,984,018
|$2,842
|$1,284,732
|$572,053
|$127,234
|698
|Wynona
|$412,599
|$4,085
|$264,556
|$117,870
|$30,173
|101
|Yale
|$1,225,478
|$3,472
|$785,769
|$350,090
|$89,619
|353
|Yarbrough
|$372,871
|$4,842
|$239,219
|$106,581
|$27,071
|77
|Yukon
|$10,481,949
|$1,285
|$4,964,798
|$2,738,891
|$2,212,009
|$566,250
|8158
|Zaneis
|$1,489,770
|$4,917
|$973,812
|$433,599
|$82,359
|303
|Zion
|$1,238,296
|$3,995
|$801,612
|$356,926
|$79,758
|310
|Total Allocated to School Districts
|$2,134,008,023
|$1,342,224,313
|$49,093,403
|$598,034,878
|$144,655,428
|693692
Sources: Governor’s Office, federalpay.org, Oklahoma Department of Education; • Annexed to Dahlonegah in 2020; •• Annexed to Boise City in 2020; ••• Refused Title I funds, which were used to allocate ESSER.
