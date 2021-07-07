When Pam Matthews became a teacher in 1981, it was rare for even one of her students in southeast Oklahoma to have divorced parents. Now, kids who haven’t experienced the emotional toll of divorce are the exception.

Three years ago, Matthews became the superintendent at Lane Public Schools — a pre-kindergarten through eighth grade district serving 250 students about 2½ hours southeast of Oklahoma City.

After working in education for nearly four decades, Matthews said students’ mental health is at an all-time low. She said they struggle to cope with family stress, which increased during the pandemic as unemployment spiked and physical and mental health declined. In rural areas like Lane, it is difficult to find help.

A new state initiative aims to increase support for struggling students. But administrators from some of Oklahoma’s small, rural districts said the effort doesn’t address their community’s needs.

District officials said even if they received the funding, a shortage of mental health professionals in rural parts of the state would make it nearly impossible to find qualified candidates.

Of the state’s 529 school districts, 35% applied for the School Counselor Corps program, which beginning this school year provides half of the salary and benefits to hire new school counselors or licensed mental health professionals for three years. Districts are responsible for the remaining costs.

Every district that applied was awarded the full amount they requested, said Annette Price, a spokeswoman for the State Department of Education.

Nearly $35.7 million in federal pandemic relief funds were awarded to 186 districts, including six charter schools and a cooperative of districts in and around Osage County that will fund positions in six districts. More than 300 new school counselors, social workers, licensed mental health professionals and recreational therapists were funded through the initiative, which was announced days after an Oklahoma Watch investigation found that schools are often the only resource for rural students in crises.

These new positions will improve Oklahoma’s counselor-to-student ratio. Students at schools with the American School Counselor Association’s recommendation of one counselor per 250 students tend to miss less school and have higher test scores, according to research. Oklahoma currently has an average of one counselor per 411 students.

The U.S. Department of Education touted Oklahoma’s Counselor Corps initiative in an announcement last month praising the use of funds for mental health support. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona highlighted the program on Twitter as one of six “amazing examples” of states addressing student needs.

The grant, however, leaves rural districts at a disadvantage, according to Matthews and her eastern Oklahoma counterparts in Peggs, Lowery and Shady Grove.

None of those districts had a school counselor on staff during the 2020-21 school year. Yet only one applied for the grant, despite heightened mental health challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“We need a counselor on site who can help our kids deal with things like when a parent dies or loses a job,” Matthews said. “But that’s just not an easy thing to do in smaller districts like ours with limited resources.”

Large Districts Capitalize on Grant

Quanetta Broom, a school counselor at Cesar Chavez Elementary School in Oklahoma City, said it is easier to help kids learn how to cope if they can first understand what they’re feeling and why. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)

More than 75% of Oklahoma’s school districts have fewer than 1,000 students, according to state enrollment data. And while they were all eligible, only one-third of those districts applied for the grants. More than half of the state’s larger districts applied for and received funding. (See sortable table below)

Tulsa Public Schools will also add 12 counselors, including six focused on college and careers and six mental health specialists starting this fall. Edmond Public Schools will add five elementary school counselors and three high school counselors.

Epic Charter Schools, which is among the state’s largest districts and one of the largest virtual charter schools in the nation, did not apply for the grant.

Lowrey Superintendent Cris Wyse said his district, located 20 miles northwest of Tahlequah, cannot afford to pay its share for even one school counselor despite receiving $715,000 from a federal emergency relief program. He also said the application’s two-week turnaround didn’t leave enough time for staff to prepare the required information, which included student demographic information, a budget breakdown, a description of the new positions and how they would be evaluated.

State education officials said the quick turnaround was necessary to give districts that received the grants enough time to post the positions, interview candidates and train new staff for the upcoming school year.

Matthews and Shady Grove Superintendent Emmett Thompson echoed Wyse’s concerns and added that access to qualified candidates provides another challenge for rural districts.

Peggs Superintendent John Cox did apply and received funding for a new licensed professional counselor for his 200-student district. He personally filled out the application and plans to move a part-time teacher, who is already licensed, into a full-time counseling position next school year.

Cox is president of the Organization of Rural Elementary Schools, a coalition that represents more than 100 schools statewide. He said many rural schools can’t afford to take a teacher out of the classroom. It’s difficult to attract licensed counselors to schools when they can make more money in private practice, he said.

“If I was in a different situation where I didn’t have access to a counselor… it would almost feel like it would be a waste of time to write the application because I wouldn’t be able to find somebody if I was awarded,” Cox said.

This concern is heightened for districts in what state education officials call mental health deserts, pockets of eastern and western Oklahoma where there are as few as one mental health provider per 150,000 people.

Re-Emphasizing the Role of School Counselor

A second grader at Cesar Chavez Elementary School in Oklahoma City listens to a lesson about kindness during a summer program on June 16, 2021. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)

While licensed counselors are in short supply, there is an abundance of certified school counselors, which have different training and requirements from licensed mental health providers.

Oklahoma has more than 700 certified school counselors currently working as teachers, according to unpublished research conducted by the Oklahoma Educator Supply and Demand Network state education officials said.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said over the past decade these counselors were asked to move into the classroom amid Oklahoma’s teacher shortage. Now, the state will again look to these counselors to meet student needs.

“As we are seeing more teachers coming into schools, then we are able to replace them with another teacher and pull that licensed professional counselor or our credentialed school counselor back into the role,” Hofmeister said.

Hofmeister said the grant protects counselors from being used as a “catchall in the administrative office.”

School counselor duties often include test proctoring, lunch or recess duty, data entry and other tasks that do not require counseling credentials. The grant refers districts to American School Counselor Association guidelines for appropriate and inappropriate duties, and mandates that the counselors work “only in roles that reflect their professional expertise.”

Oklahoma City Public Schools, the state’s largest urban district, will add 12 new mental health professionals and a coordinator through the grant.

Since 2019, the district of more than 30,000 students has been ramping up its team of counselors and mental health providers in an effort to boost students’ academic success by helping them cope with stress at home that often creates distractions in the classroom. The district added counselors, worked closely with social workers to get resources to parents in need of food or other assistance and hired a director of mental health to coordinate the effort.

Now, the district has at least one counselor at every school, which was a goal of the Pathway to Greatness Plan to boost student wellbeing.

Deputy Superintendent Jason Brown said the district cut costs elsewhere, like reducing professional development, to fund the efforts.

“Those things are still important,” Brown said. “But they were less important than mental health.”

‘These Kids Need Someone They Can Trust’

Quanetta Broom, a school counselor at Cesar Chavez Elementary School in Oklahoma City, listened as students told her about compliments they were paid that made them feel happy on June 16, 2021. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)

On a Wednesday morning in a classroom on the second floor of Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Quanetta Broom reads to a small group of second graders during summer school.

Broom raises and lowers her voice emphatically as she paces around the room holding up the book to show off pictures of a bucket. The bucket, she explains, is for positive emotions. She compliments a student’s drawing and explains how that helps fill up both of their buckets. She smiles under her blue mask and then giggles with the students as she realizes they can’t see the smile.

“We can smile with our eyes,” she tells them. “That fills up the bucket, too.”

Saying something mean to another student or experiencing something sad at home can empty the bucket, too.

Broom has been a school counselor for six years. When she started with the district, she worked at two schools. She spent one day a week at Oakridge Elementary, which made it difficult to build relationships and trust with students. On the other four days, she was the only counselor at Cesar Chavez so she was constantly responding to kids in crisis.

“I was having to turn away kids, especially those friends that would come by a lot,” Broom said. “I was reacting instead of being proactive because that’s all I could do to keep up.”

Now, Broom is one of two full-time counselors at Cesar Chavez.

She spends time in classrooms teaching second graders about their feelings and helping fourth graders learn coping techniques.

And she makes time for her “friends,” students who frequently show up to her colorful office to talk.

“I have a friend who comes by pretty much every morning around this time,” she said looking at her clock as 9 a.m. approached. “These kids need someone to talk to, someone they can trust and those positive relationships, they can change everything.”

Grants Totaling $35 Million Bring Mental Health Counselors to Schools Statewide

The Oklahoma State Department of Education awarded $35.7 million in federal pandemic relief funds to school districts across the state to increase the number of counselors and mental health professionals in schools. School Counselor Corps grants were awarded to 193 districts, including six charter schools and a cooperative of 13 smaller districts in and around Osage County that applied together. The grants will support more than 300 new school counselors, social workers, licensed mental health professionals and recreational therapists. The funds will be spread out over three years beginning in the fall and require matching funds from the districts.

County School District 2020-21

Enrollment Grant Award Tulsa Broken Arrow 18,619 $1,620,000 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 31,026 $1,338,000 Tulsa Tulsa 32,569 $1,332,000 Pittsburg McAlester 2,900 $1,038,000 Cleveland Moore 23,390 $825,000 Le Flore Poteau 2,155 $810,000 Oklahoma Edmond 23,496 $768,000 Oklahoma Putnam City 17,829 $666,000 Delaware Grove 2,305 $573,000 Kay Ponca City 4,408 $560,400 Creek Sapulpa 3,562 $540,000 Muskogee Hilldale 1,936 $537,000 Canadian Mustang 11,868 $534,000 Osage * Osage County Inter-Local Coop * 4,779 $522,000 McClain Newcastle 2,292 $498,000 Cherokee Tahlequah 3,516 $480,000 Logan Guthrie 2,623 $474,000 Cleveland Norman 14,419 $384,000 Oklahoma Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy 4,011 $378,000 Caddo Anadarko 1,495 $375,000 Comanche Lawton 12,897 $372,000 Mayes Locust Grove 1,299 $372,000 Grady Chickasha 2,050 $366,000 Kingfisher Kingfisher 1,373 $318,000 Seminole Wewoka 647 $318,000 Texas Guymon 2,956 $315,000 Kingfisher Hennessey 846 $315,000 Washington Bartlesville 5,828 $288,000 Canadian El Reno 2,648 $288,000 Carter Lone Grove 1,364 $288,000 Oklahoma Oklahoma Connections Academy 1,779 $288,000 Payne Stillwater 5,668 $288,000 Pottawatomie Shawnee 3,392 $285,000 Muskogee Muskogee 4,794 $279,000 Grady Tuttle 1,843 $276,000 Okmulgee Okmulgee 1,117 $252,000 Canadian Piedmont 4,416 $252,000 Tulsa Bixby 6,560 $222,000 Tulsa Collinsville 2,852 $222,000 Creek Olive 248 $222,000 Adair Stilwell 1,347 $222,000 Oklahoma Insight School Of Oklahoma 800 $219,000 Marshall Kingston 1,124 $219,000 Cleveland Noble 2,777 $219,000 Grady Alex 288 $216,000 Oklahoma Bethany 1,703 $192,000 Comanche Cache 1,936 $192,000 McIntosh Checotah 1,336 $192,000 Oklahoma Dove Schools Of OKC 1,504 $192,000 Garfield Enid 7,390 $192,000 Pottawatomie Tecumseh 1,923 $192,000 Adair Westville 999 $192,000 Charter Tulsa Legacy Charter 633 $192,000 Lincoln Chandler 1,100 $189,000 Okmulgee Henryetta 1,055 $189,000 Marshall Madill 1,709 $189,000 Sequoyah Roland 838 $189,000 Charter Tulsa Honor Academy 437 $189,000 Sequoyah Belfonte 158 $186,000 Pontotoc Stonewall 413 $186,000 Dewey Taloga 100 $186,000 Charter Kipp OKC College Prep 465 $180,000 Carter Ardmore 2,693 $172,503 Charter Santa Fe South 3,636 $171,000 Alfalfa Cherokee 410 $136,500 Garvin Wynnewood 698 $135,000 McClain Blanchard 1,937 $126,000 Blaine Canton 312 $126,000 Stephens Comanche 922 $126,000 Oklahoma Deer Creek 6,741 $126,000 Tillman Frederick 825 $126,000 Oklahoma Millwood 905 $126,000 Cherokee Peggs 199 $126,000 Adair Rocky Mountain 165 $126,000 Grady Rush Springs 453 $126,000 Cherokee Tenkiller 250 $126,000 Seminole Varnum 340 $126,000 Pushmataha Albion 61 $96,000 Creek Allen-Bowden 259 $96,000 Atoka Atoka 870 $96,000 Tulsa Berryhill 1,133 $96,000 Cotton Big Pasture 191 $96,000 Muskogee Braggs 115 $96,000 Washington Caney Valley 771 $96,000 Caddo Carnegie 532 $96,000 Adair Cave Springs 165 $96,000 Garfield Chisholm 1,148 $96,000 Oklahoma Choctaw-Nicoma Park 5,329 $96,000 Pushmataha Clayton 252 $96,000 Logan Coyle 257 $96,000 Logan Crescent 552 $96,000 Oklahoma Crutcho 298 $96,000 McCurtain Denison 295 $96,000 Carter Dickson 1,286 $96,000 Creek Drumright 417 $96,000 Jackson Duke 148 $96,000 Comanche Elgin 2,306 $96,000 McIntosh Eufaula 1,112 $96,000 Muskogee Fort Gibson 1,743 $96,000 Choctaw Fort Towson 315 $96,000 Tulsa Glenpool 2,668 $96,000 Creek Gypsy 55 $96,000 McIntosh Hanna 72 $96,000 Muskogee Haskell 650 $96,000 Le Flore Howe 626 $96,000 Caddo Hydro-Eakly 467 $96,000 Rogers Inola 1,197 $96,000 Seminole Justice 138 $96,000 Craig Ketchum 560 $96,000 Kay Kildare 102 $96,000 Delaware Leach 141 $96,000 Cleveland Lexington 946 $96,000 Tulsa Liberty 469 $96,000 McCurtain Lukfata 366 $96,000 Johnston Mannsville 95 $96,000 Adair Maryetta 636 $96,000 Oklahoma Midwest City-Del City 11,044 $96,000 Johnston Milburn 196 $96,000 Johnston Mill Creek 159 $96,000 Okmulgee Morris 953 $96,000 Creek Mounds 576 $96,000 Pottawatomie North Rock Creek 1,114 $96,000 Delaware Oaks-Mission 173 $96,000 Kingfisher Okarche 387 $96,000 Muskogee Oktaha 656 $96,000 Jackson Olustee-Eldorado 180 $96,000 Mayes Osage 143 $96,000 Kay Peckham 104 $96,000 Pittsburg Pittsburg 162 $96,000 Lincoln Prague 948 $96,000 Creek Pretty Water 232 $96,000 McClain Purcell 1,356 $96,000 Ottawa Quapaw 563 $96,000 Pittsburg Quinton 387 $96,000 Pushmataha Rattan 440 $96,000 Payne Ripley 413 $96,000 Canadian Riverside 152 $96,000 Mayes Salina 741 $96,000 Tulsa Sand Springs 4,879 $96,000 Seminole Seminole 1,399 $96,000 Washita Sentinel 315 $96,000 Rogers Sequoyah 1,239 $96,000 Tulsa Skiatook 2,199 $96,000 McCurtain Smithville 264 $96,000 Pottawatomie South Rock Creek 403 $96,000 Le Flore Spiro 1,029 $96,000 Haskell Stigler 1,187 $96,000 Garvin Stratford 608 $96,000 Johnston Tishomingo 841 $96,000 Texas Tyrone 221 $96,000 Canadian Union City 300 $96,000 Pontotoc Vanoss 485 $96,000 Rogers Verdigris 1,356 $96,000 Sequoyah Vian 809 $96,000 McClain Washington 1,005 $96,000 Lincoln Wellston 510 $96,000 Le Flore Whitesboro 192 $96,000 Latimer Wilburton 834 $96,000 Carter Wilson 416 $96,000 Ottawa Wyandotte 725 $96,000 Bryan Colbert 718 $93,000 Murray Davis 893 $93,000 Kay Tonkawa 785 $93,000 Charter Tulsa Collegiate Hall 296 $93,000 Le Flore Heavener 859 $90,000 Grady Minco 523 $90,000 Love Thackerville 287 $90,000 Grady Verden 282 $90,000 Canadian Darlington 228 $83,160 Tillman Grandfield 215 $75,600 Jefferson Ryan 221 $60,000 McCurtain Forest Grove 125 $49,536 Pontotoc Allen 464 $48,000 Cherokee Hulbert 528 $48,000 Carter Springer 193 $45,000 Garvin Maysville 283 $41,400 Lincoln White Rock 113 $37,800 Texas Goodwell 216 $36,000 McCurtain Valliant 908 $30,600 Grady Friend 245 $24,000 Woodward Mooreland 561 $96,000

* This cooperative is made up of 13 districts in and around Osage County. The enrollment total includes all 13 districts. Six of those districts applied and received a shared grant.

Jennifer Palmer contributed to this report.

CORRECTION: This story originally reported that all 13 districts in the Osage County cooperative applied for and received funding. Only six of the districts applied. All of those received funding.

