(Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)

A broken promise to the class of 2021 has turned into a golden opportunity for current high school students. 

This fall, students in 10th through 12th grades can take an additional college entrance exam for free if their school opts in. Available exams are the ACT, SAT and PSAT, which is the qualifying test for the National Merit Scholarship Program

All Oklahoma juniors currently take either the ACT or SAT during school hours in the spring as part of state testing. The exams weren’t held in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, and were not made up in the fall due to a budget shortfall. 

Expanded opportunities to take the exams this fall were recently announced by the state Education Department. 

The tests are offered at no cost to the student or district. Federal COVID-19 relief dollars are being used to pay for it. 

The test dates are Oct. 5 for ACT and Oct. 13 for SAT and PSAT. The ACT will be offered to students in 10th-12th, SAT to students in 11th and 12th and PSAT for students in 10th and 11th. 

RELATED

Schools must register with the Education Department by Friday to offer the ACT and by Sept. 15 for the SAT/PSAT. 

Students can use the additional opportunity to take a different test than the one offered by their school in 11th grade or try to improve their score. 

“We recognize that students with the highest ACT or SAT scores don’t typically take that test just once,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said last week, speaking at the State of Schools, hosted by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. “Students improve as they acclimate to the college entrance exam – which actually is a composite of all the skills they should have mastered in high school.” 

In 2017, Oklahoma began using the ACT or SAT to assess high school students instead of end-of-instruction exams. Most schools administer the ACT, which is scored from 1 to 36. 

As participation reached 100%, the state’s average ACT score made an expected decline but has continued to lag. 

The average composite score for Oklahoma’s class of 2020 was 18.7, slightly lower than the previous year’s 18.9. It was also one of the lowest among the 15 states that test all students; only Nevada and Mississippi produced lower average scores, according to ACT.

Data from the Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education reveals a wide range of average composite scores at high schools, from 25.3 at Classen School of Advanced Studies in Oklahoma City Public Schools to 14.07 at Butner High School. 

Oklahoma ACT Scores 2019

In the table below, you can find out your public high school’s average score on the ACT college-readiness exam. These scores are averages of the highest score achieved on the test by 2019 graduating seniors.
Only public high schools are included in the table. Previous years' versions included private high schools and state high schools but the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education stopped collecting that data.
The average composite was 18.9 but dipped to 18.7 for the class of 2020, according to ACT. The national average composite for 2020 is 20.6.
Numbers for schools with fewer than six testers were withheld to protect students’ privacy. The scores come from ACT Inc.
CountyDistrictHigh SchoolEnglishMathReadingScienceCompositeNumber of
Testers		 
AdairCave SpringsCave Springs High School13.4814.6816.2315.7115.1631
AdairStilwellStilwell High School15.9616.8618.1518.0717.42156
AdairWattsWatts High School13.7915.9015.2816.7915.5929
AdairWestvilleWestville High School16.9117.1718.3617.6517.6075
AlfalfaBurlingtonBurlington High School19.6718.7820.3320.1119.789
AlfalfaCherokeeCherokee High School18.2119.0822.0020.8320.1724
AlfalfaTimberlakeTimberlake High School17.7918.0521.2619.7919.3719
AtokaAtokaAtoka High School18.1717.1119.7518.0318.3977
AtokaCaneyCaney High School16.2516.5019.8318.3317.7512
AtokaStringtownStringtown High School14.9016.2519.4017.9017.1020
AtokaTushkaTushka High School15.7616.8218.3915.9716.9433
BeaverBalkoBalko High School15.1317.7517.0015.1316.388
BeaverBeaverBeaver High School14.4216.4715.9516.5815.9519
BeaverForganForgan High School14.1315.0015.5016.1315.508
BeaverTurpinTurpin High School17.7317.8619.4118.7318.5522
BeckhamElk CityElk City High School17.6517.7319.9418.8718.68142
BeckhamErickErick High School16.0517.2017.1017.8017.2520
BeckhamMerrittMerritt High School17.1819.2119.0320.0018.9734
BeckhamSayreSayre High School15.9517.5517.8418.3717.5538
BlaineCantonCanton High School15.5517.9116.6418.6417.2711
BlaineGearyGeary High School13.9017.5016.3217.4516.5722
BlaineOkeeneOkeene Jr-Sr High School16.6018.9617.3617.9217.8025
BlaineWatongaWatonga High School16.7117.5819.4018.4418.1748
BryanAchilleAchille High School16.8119.0017.5719.1418.2421
BryanBenningtonBennington High School13.9416.0314.5515.6515.1931
BryanCaddoCaddo High School16.3117.8917.8118.6717.8136
BryanCaleraCalera High School18.3318.0920.6420.4019.5145
BryanColbertColbert High School16.8417.6719.5719.2918.5149
BryanDurantDurant High School18.7218.4920.9019.3519.50207
BryanRock CreekRock Creek High School14.5516.6316.0517.1116.2638
BryanSiloSilo High School18.6517.7619.3918.7618.7446
CaddoAnadarkoAnadarko High School16.0917.0617.8417.4717.2587
CaddoBoone-ApacheApache High School15.3217.8417.1216.9216.9850
CaddoBinger-OneyBinger-Oney High School14.5916.3317.0017.0016.2627
CaddoCarnegieCarnegie High School16.5516.3118.1917.4517.3342
CaddoCementCement High School15.0016.8118.1318.3817.1916
CaddoCyrilCyril High School17.2718.8118.5819.3118.6526
CaddoFort Cobb-BroxtonFort Cobb-Broxton High School15.3916.7017.8318.1317.0423
CaddoGracemontGracemont High School13.1816.3616.3616.7315.8211
CaddoHintonHinton High School16.4017.4717.5318.6317.6343
CaddoHydro-EaklyHydro-Eakly High School21.2619.8323.4821.1321.6123
CaddoLookeba SicklesLookeba-Sickles High School17.0616.3819.0019.1318.0616
CanadianCalumetCalumet High School16.3316.3316.8917.3316.899
CanadianEl RenoEl Reno High School15.7517.4517.7317.5417.24201
CanadianMustangMustang High School19.4919.1821.2020.2020.13732
CanadianPiedmontPiedmont High School20.7819.3022.3121.2921.00249
CanadianUnion CityUnion City High School17.2817.8920.1719.0018.6718
CanadianYukonYukon High School21.4620.4723.0922.2221.96316
CarterArdmoreArdmore High School16.2816.9717.8817.9917.43204
CarterDicksonDickson High School18.2218.4820.5119.4419.3088
CarterFoxFox High School15.2617.7917.8919.0017.5319
CarterHealdtonHealdton High School15.1216.5216.5816.9116.3933
CarterLone GroveLone Grove High School18.3218.5720.2318.9419.1484
CarterPlainviewPlainview High School21.7721.0123.7322.4722.3794
CarterSpringerSpringer High School14.6217.0817.0816.0816.3813
CarterWilsonWilson High School17.4417.6419.0019.2018.4825
CherokeeHulbertHulbert Jr-Sr High School15.6916.5918.2218.3517.3551
CherokeeKeysKeys High School17.7417.7919.3718.7818.5578
CherokeeTahlequahTahlequah High School16.8117.5918.5218.4817.99277
ChoctawBoswellBoswell High School16.8918.0518.8917.4218.0019
ChoctawFort TowsonFort Towson High School14.3715.6015.7716.4115.6930
ChoctawChoctawHugo High School14.6416.5816.9216.3216.2674
ChoctawSoperSoper High School16.3815.7317.2717.1116.6237
CimarronBoise CityBoise City High School15.8416.7418.9518.2617.4719
CimarronFeltFelt High School.....4
CimarronKeyesKeyes High School.....3
ClevelandNormanDimensions Academy.....3
ClevelandLexingtonLexington High School16.5117.6718.9918.3417.9967
ClevelandLittle AxeLittle Axe High School16.2517.0417.8918.0617.40106
ClevelandMooreMoore High School18.6518.5720.4419.8919.51562
ClevelandNobleNoble High School16.5017.4918.3118.1817.72212
ClevelandNormanNorman High School22.2421.7923.4022.1822.51212
ClevelandNormanNorman North High School23.2522.7124.9023.5723.74341
ClevelandMooreSouthmoore High School18.1218.5519.8319.6819.15446
ClevelandMooreWestmoore High School19.6620.0921.3120.9420.63589
CoalCoalgateCoalgate High School16.9118.5817.1317.0417.5353
CoalTupeloTupelo High School16.2516.9418.9420.4418.3816
ComancheCacheCache High School18.7418.6020.6519.8819.58139
ComancheChattanoogaChattanooga High School15.6016.4517.8518.1017.1020
ComancheLawtonEisenhower High School16.7817.5518.4317.9217.81274
ComancheElginElgin High School18.3418.7220.0519.7419.34154
ComancheFletcherFletcher High School16.1017.1416.8118.0017.0021
ComancheGeronimoGeronimo High School16.7716.6418.8617.0517.4522
ComancheIndiahomaIndiahoma High School16.8215.7318.7318.4517.7311
ComancheLawtonLawton High School15.4516.7217.7316.8216.83336
ComancheLawtonMacArthur High School17.0317.7518.6317.6117.90228
ComancheSterlingSterling High School15.9118.0618.7518.0017.7532
CottonBig PastureBig Pasture High School17.0018.3318.3319.0018.339
CottonTempleTemple High School16.2917.2915.2915.1416.147
CottonWaltersWalters High School17.5817.5718.9819.5518.5553
CraigBluejacketBluejacket High School15.8318.8320.5018.1718.4212
CraigKetchumKetchum High School15.8117.1618.8617.7717.5843
CraigVinitaVinita High School17.0417.9218.8918.4218.1895
CraigWelchWelch High School17.4018.7018.3518.6518.4020
CreekBristowBristow High School16.7017.4218.4418.4717.87109
CreekDepewDepew High School14.9717.4117.1817.4416.8834
CreekDrumrightDrumright High School15.5016.3117.2516.5016.5032
CreekKellyvilleKellyville High School15.9016.7017.7416.7016.8686
CreekKieferKiefer High School19.0219.5220.5219.7719.7560
CreekMannfordMannford High School16.3718.0118.8318.0517.9494
CreekMoundsMounds High School16.0817.5017.8818.7017.6340
CreekOiltonOilton High School16.1016.5718.8118.1017.4821
CreekOliveOlive High School16.1818.2118.5718.7118.0428
CreekSapulpaSapulpa High School16.6917.7718.2918.3317.88321
CusterArapaho-ButlerArapaho-Butler High School18.3320.1019.7119.1019.4821
CusterClintonClinton High School16.6116.6518.2517.6917.39132
CusterThomas-Fay-Custer Unified DistThomas-Fay-Custer Unified High School16.5718.8718.2219.6518.4823
CusterWeatherfordWeatherford High School20.6919.5522.2021.1521.01113
DelawareColcordColcord High School16.2017.7017.6417.3017.2744
DelawareGroveGrove High School17.7018.3319.4218.7918.69196
DelawareJayJay High School15.7617.6717.5717.6117.3294
DelawareKansasKansas High School14.9616.9016.9517.4816.7183
DelawareOaks-MissionOaks-Mission High School13.5215.2215.2615.2214.9123
DeweySeilingSeiling Jr-Sr High School (Sr)19.3218.7520.1319.7219.6532
DeweyTalogaTaloga High School16.6717.6719.3117.8518.4213
DeweyViciVici High School16.6816.6519.0618.8117.9431
EllisArnettArnett High School19.0018.8019.7320.6719.7315
EllisFargoFargo High School16.6416.7917.9318.1417.5014
EllisShattuckShattuck High School16.3316.9618.1118.9317.6727
GarfieldChisholmChisholm High School23.1221.8324.4423.0423.3152
GarfieldCovington-DouglasCovington-Douglas High School15.6316.8918.1616.8417.1119
GarfieldDrummondDrummond High School19.3819.5222.5920.8320.6629
GarfieldEnidEnid High School17.5117.8919.1718.5518.37422
GarfieldGarberGarber High School17.6219.5418.4220.1219.0426
GarfieldKremlin-HillsdaleKremlin-Hillsdale High School18.8418.6820.7421.2119.9519
GarfieldPioneer-Pleasant ValePioneer-Pleasant Vale High School18.0318.2319.1819.1018.8040
GarfieldWaukomisWaukomis High School16.8617.4218.2218.2217.7536
GarvinLindsayLindsay High School16.4618.0418.7118.9318.1180
GarvinMaysvilleMaysville High School15.1417.2918.4818.2917.3821
GarvinPaoliPaoli High School13.8515.7516.9518.1516.4020
GarvinPauls ValleyPauls Valley High School17.8919.2119.8220.0019.34110
GarvinElmore City-PernellElmore City Senior High School17.5618.2220.0318.7818.7532
GarvinStratfordStratford High School16.0218.0917.9818.0717.6743
GarvinWynnewoodWynnewood High School15.1516.8517.8016.9516.7841
GradyAlexAlex High School15.0016.3316.1717.2516.2924
GradyAmber-PocassetAmber-Pocasset High School19.5320.7020.5320.1720.2030
GradyBridge CreekBridge Creek High School19.4618.7821.6720.3520.23102
GradyChickashaChickasha High School17.0018.0619.9518.5118.53153
GradyMincoMinco High School16.5718.3319.8819.1918.7142
GradyRush SpringsRush Springs High School16.9217.1518.1018.1017.6752
GradyNinnekahNinnekah Senior High School17.2116.6319.8318.5818.2524
GradyTuttleTuttle High School18.5818.7821.3120.1819.84142
GradyVerdenVerden High School15.7017.3517.6516.4816.8323
GrantDeer Creek-LamontDeer Creek-Lamont High School16.6718.1318.6718.1317.9315
GrantMedfordMedford High School21.0017.6720.1420.2919.8621
GrantPond Creek-HunterPond Creek-Hunter High School19.1019.3519.5020.9519.8020
GreerGraniteGranite High School17.1716.7518.5417.7117.7124
GreerMangumMangum High School16.9218.8219.7018.8418.7050
HarmonHollisHollis High School15.7616.5917.5416.6216.8137
HarperBuffaloBuffalo High School16.4117.8819.4118.8818.2417
HarperLaverneLaverne High School16.2117.8318.1717.6917.5929
HaskellKeotaKeota High School14.3815.8816.6916.7816.0032
HaskellKintaKinta High School17.3317.6719.4218.9218.5012
HaskellMccurtainMcCurtain High School18.2917.1420.5019.0018.9314
HaskellStiglerStigler High School15.8816.5017.7717.1916.9484
HughesCalvinCalvin High School15.1814.6415.4515.9115.4511
HughesHoldenvilleHoldenville High School16.3116.5818.5118.1517.4455
HughesMossMoss High School16.7216.8420.0018.5618.2025
HughesStuartStuart High School16.6017.0819.0018.4017.8825
HughesWetumkaWetumka High School13.2815.5615.8216.6415.3839
JacksonAltusAltus High School16.3118.3618.2218.3217.93200
JacksonBlairBlair High School17.3118.0816.7717.6917.6213
JacksonDukeDuke High School19.2118.8421.4720.2120.1119
JacksonNavajoNavajo High School17.2917.9619.3619.4618.6128
JacksonOlustee-EldoradoOlustee-Eldorado High School15.1115.3316.4416.4415.899
JeffersonRinglingRingling High School16.6917.5617.8818.3117.7532
JeffersonRyanRyan High School17.4616.7117.7517.2917.4624
JeffersonWaurikaWaurika High School15.7316.6717.1717.4716.8030
JohnstonColemanColeman High School16.5316.6718.0016.6717.2015
JohnstonMilburnMilburn High School17.7116.7119.5718.0018.147
JohnstonMill CreekMill Creek High School15.7816.3316.0617.7816.6718
JohnstonTishomingoTishomingo High School18.2118.5019.4019.1518.9448
JohnstonWapanuckaWapanucka High School15.0016.7716.3817.7716.5413
KayBlackwellBlackwell High School16.9117.8018.8218.2318.09100
KayNewkirkNewkirk High School16.0316.3118.4818.1017.4562
KayPonca CityPonca City High School16.5217.7118.6218.5418.00321
KayTonkawaTonkawa High School17.4517.7618.8618.5118.2449
KingfisherCashionCashion High School19.3019.0020.5720.0320.0030
KingfisherDoverDover High School13.5315.3514.8215.7615.0017
KingfisherHennesseyHennessey High School16.1317.2717.8018.3017.4864
KingfisherKingfisherKingfisher High School18.6418.7120.0819.7019.42106
KingfisherLomegaLomega High School17.3117.0019.0618.8818.2516
KingfisherOkarcheOkarche High School18.9119.2619.3419.5719.3435
KiowaHobartHobart High School17.9618.2319.8918.8818.8574
KiowaLone WolfLone Wolf High School16.0016.3316.8318.3317.006
KiowaMountain View-GoteboMountain View-Gotebo High School20.8319.8922.1120.5621.0018
KiowaSnyderSnyder High School16.3717.4718.3318.0017.7030
LatimerBuffalo ValleyBuffalo Valley High School14.5016.6716.0015.4215.7512
LatimerPanolaPanola High School16.1016.4018.7018.8017.7010
LatimerRed OakRed Oak High School19.1017.6020.1020.1019.3020
LatimerWilburtonWilburton High School14.8416.7617.2717.0416.6045
Le FloreArkomaArkoma High School17.5116.4018.6318.0017.7435
Le FloreBokosheBokoshe High School20.9017.5021.0019.0019.7010
Le FloreCameronCameron High School14.8915.1617.1617.0016.2619
Le FloreHeavenerHeavener High School16.2017.5219.1717.9417.8666
Le FloreHoweHowe High School14.9216.4915.8816.7516.1851
Le FloreLe FloreLeflore High School17.3517.3520.4519.6018.8520
Le FlorePanamaPanama High School16.0916.7717.1317.2116.9653
Le FlorePocolaPocola High School17.3916.7318.8918.2717.9271
Le FlorePoteauPoteau High School19.0018.5520.7919.2719.52150
Le FloreSpiroSpiro High School17.7417.7419.3118.6818.5074
Le FloreTalihinaTalihina High School16.5317.0718.6018.1617.6945
Le FloreWhitesboroWhitesboro High School15.5416.2117.2116.6116.5728
Le FloreWisterWister High School17.5517.3419.8219.2418.5838
LincolnAgraAgra High School15.3316.8817.8317.3816.9224
LincolnCarneyCarney High School16.3617.4316.4318.7917.4314
LincolnChandlerChandler High School18.9619.9020.5820.0620.0481
LincolnDavenportDavenport High School19.0020.5323.1821.9421.2417
LincolnMeekerMeeker High School18.5818.5520.7319.9719.5471
LincolnPraguePrague High School18.7819.0520.3520.4519.7860
LincolnStroudStroud High School16.2616.9519.1018.5917.8739
LincolnWellstonWellston High School18.4919.3120.1820.0019.6439
LoganCoyleCoyle High School16.7117.8117.9517.3817.5221
LoganCrescentCrescent High School15.7016.2618.2618.1917.2643
LoganGuthrieGuthrie High School16.7717.5818.8018.4618.04239
LoganMulhall-OrlandoMulhall-Orlando High School18.8920.2219.5619.8919.679
LoveMariettaMarietta High School16.2216.3117.9518.1617.2696
LoveThackervilleThackerville High School14.3115.9417.1916.8116.2516
LoveTurnerTurner High School17.5017.2520.3118.7518.5016
MajorAline-CleoAline-Cleo High School15.3018.6018.1016.3017.2010
MajorCimarronCimarron High School14.8617.5016.5018.5016.9314
MajorFairviewFairview High School19.4719.6521.5019.6620.2762
MajorRingwoodRingwood High School17.8219.3618.7519.1119.0028
MarshallKingstonKingston High School18.1718.8019.2519.7419.12106
MarshallMadillMadill High School14.6716.1217.2017.6816.58137
MayesAdairAdair High School18.2218.7919.6419.4719.1573
MayesChouteau-MazieChouteau-Mazie High School16.7117.5618.6718.4418.0055
MayesLocust GroveLocust Grove High School16.0516.9618.6418.3717.6097
MayesPryorPryor High School17.9018.2419.8119.3118.98197
MayesSalinaSalina High School15.7117.9718.3018.9517.8666
McClainBlanchardBlanchard High School19.1919.5521.9520.4620.42133
McClainDibbleDibble High School15.7716.0017.4618.0616.9848
McClainNewcastleNewcastle High School18.9818.5721.2920.2119.89135
McClainPurcellPurcell High School18.7619.2920.0519.7119.6179
McClainWashingtonWashington High School18.7818.7620.5420.3419.7367
McClainWayneWayne High School15.3016.9517.4217.7717.0243
McCurtainBattiestBattiest High School16.5318.6518.1217.8217.8817
McCurtainBroken BowBroken Bow High School15.8417.1418.2218.2717.48147
McCurtainEagletownEagletown High School16.2917.7118.7116.5717.437
McCurtainHaworthHaworth High School14.9416.9717.9117.5317.0332
McCurtainIdabelIdabel High School17.4916.8918.8817.8117.8994
McCurtainSmithvilleSmithville High School16.6117.2718.7618.7317.9433
McCurtainValliantValliant High School15.3116.8817.8917.2016.9764
McCurtainWright CityWright City High School18.1717.9018.7819.1018.5641
McIntoshChecotahChecotah High School15.2516.3517.4617.2716.70105
McIntoshEufaulaEufaula High School17.7517.4018.9718.4518.3067
McIntoshMidwayMidway High School15.5917.9417.6517.4717.4717
MurrayDavisDavis High School19.0317.9920.5619.9219.5579
MurraySulphurSulphur High School17.8018.1819.6519.7118.9889
MuskogeeBraggsBraggs High School15.3015.6017.3015.3016.1010
MuskogeeFort GibsonFort Gibson High School18.8518.5120.7019.6019.53137
MuskogeeHaskellHaskell High School15.8417.0718.4618.4117.5956
MuskogeeHilldaleHilldale High School17.9818.2620.1520.0219.27125
MuskogeeMuskogeeMuskogee High School17.3917.3219.9318.6718.46168
MuskogeeOktahaOktaha High School15.3716.4717.3717.7816.9852
MuskogeePorumPorum High School16.0416.7817.8118.3317.3727
MuskogeeWarnerWarner High School17.2418.1918.6718.7418.3842
MuskogeeWebbers FallsWebbers Falls High School14.5815.6916.5416.3815.8126
NobleBillingsBillings High School16.3316.8316.0014.6716.006
NobleFrontierFrontier High School15.7817.1717.6917.3117.0336
NobleMorrisonMorrison High School17.7918.1318.4718.4518.2938
NoblePerryPerry High School18.2518.2419.9320.6319.3972
NowataNowataNowata High School17.7917.2319.0919.0518.4243
NowataOklahoma UnionOklahoma Union High School18.4218.3120.4620.1319.4252
NowataSouth CoffeyvilleSouth Coffeyville High School16.0016.2416.4117.2416.6517
OkfuskeeGraham-DustinGraham High School12.1714.1715.8314.8314.176
OkfuskeeMasonMason High School15.0016.0817.0016.4816.2025
OkfuskeeOkemahOkemah High School16.1218.1217.2718.3217.6341
OkfuskeePadenPaden High School15.4317.1417.1417.5017.0014
OkfuskeeWeleetkaWeleetka High School14.5016.6817.5517.3616.5522
OklahomaAstec ChartersAstec Charter High School16.0317.0317.5317.4717.13115
OklahomaBethanyBethany High School19.9719.3621.3120.2620.35118
OklahomaOklahoma CityCapitol Hill High School15.3216.1517.5817.1816.6662
OklahomaMidwest City-Del CityCarl Albert High School20.6019.8022.5921.1721.15157
OklahomaChoctaw-Nicoma ParkChoctaw High School18.9518.6820.6519.8719.67409
OklahomaOklahoma CityClassen High School Of Advanced Studies25.5523.0527.0924.8525.30100
OklahomaCrooked OakCrooked Oak High School14.6415.6616.5116.3415.9376
OklahomaDeer CreekDeer Creek High School22.3221.5223.7622.7022.71362
OklahomaMidwest City-Del CityDel City High School17.2817.4419.6218.7018.43100
OklahomaOklahoma CityDouglass High School13.1214.8515.2616.0414.9381
OklahomaDove Science AcademyDove Science Academy High School21.3522.4722.3921.8422.1049
OklahomaOklahoma CityEmerson Alternative (High School).....4
OklahomaEpic Charter SchoolsEpic One-On-One Charter High School15.4116.0417.5216.8416.581401
OklahomaHarding CharterHarding Charter Preparatory High School22.3021.2822.8322.0622.23120
OklahomaHarding Fine ArtsHarding Fine Arts Academy20.1418.7522.8021.4220.9283
OklahomaHarrahHarrah High School17.2317.4319.0218.1018.04159
OklahomaInsight School Of OklahomaInsight School Of Oklahoma High School14.9515.0517.3317.1316.2364
OklahomaOklahoma CityJohn Marshall High School15.8816.2418.2417.4217.1250
OklahomaJonesJones High School17.6617.9618.7019.1518.4580
OklahomaLutherLuther High School16.1815.9018.3117.7617.1362
OklahomaEdmondMemorial High School22.5221.8923.1422.5322.67529
OklahomaMidwest City-Del CityMidwest City High School17.7318.2419.9719.0118.85144
OklahomaMillwoodMillwood High School14.2015.5315.9516.6315.7060
OklahomaEdmondNorth High School23.3422.4724.1523.3423.46624
OklahomaOklahoma CityNortheast High School15.0015.4217.1616.4216.1619
OklahomaOklahoma CityNorthwest Classen High School14.7116.6217.1317.2016.6086
OklahomaOklahoma Virtual Charter AcadOklahome Virtual Charter Academy High School18.5717.2820.2219.1818.95186
OklahomaOklahoma Connections AcademyOklahoma Connections Academy High School17.1316.9119.7518.5718.24150
OklahomaPutnam CityPutnam City High School16.5717.1217.9818.0317.56451
OklahomaPutnam CityPutnam City North High School18.1917.9719.6018.7818.78438
OklahomaPutnam CityPutnam City West High School15.4216.6917.6017.5316.94375
OklahomaEdmondSanta Fe High School21.7520.7822.2821.6921.75588
OklahomaSanta Fe SouthSanta Fe South Pathways Middle College17.7718.0519.5219.3218.7756
OklahomaSanta Fe SouthSanta Fe South High School13.7715.7515.6915.9215.40264
OklahomaOklahoma CitySoutheast High School18.2418.3720.1719.3519.1699
OklahomaOklahoma CityStar Spencer High School13.5214.9615.7015.7015.0423
OklahomaOklahoma CityU. S. Grant High School15.2117.0917.2417.5816.9768
OklahomaWestern HeightsWestern Heights High School14.2215.5916.2916.4815.79187
OkmulgeeBeggsBeggs High School15.6216.6617.3018.0417.0089
OkmulgeeDewarDewar High School14.4415.8415.3216.6415.6425
OkmulgeeHenryettaHenryetta High School16.9317.4218.6719.1718.2076
OkmulgeeMorrisMorris High School18.1917.6219.4118.6218.5874
OkmulgeeOkmulgeeOkmulgee High School14.4715.8616.7316.8116.1395
OkmulgeePrestonPreston High School18.4119.5420.4919.1919.5437
OkmulgeeSchulterSchulter High School17.3316.4416.2217.1116.899
OkmulgeeWilsonWilson High School.....5
OsageBarnsdallBarnsdall High School15.8716.7618.7617.4317.3546
OsageHominyHominy High School14.5615.9416.9116.6316.1332
OsagePawhuskaPawhuska High School15.3216.2918.5317.3217.0034
OsagePruePrue High School15.3216.7217.2816.0816.5625
OsageShidlerShidler High School18.6719.0019.4018.9319.1315
OsageWoodlandWoodland High School15.5718.0017.7618.7617.6221
OsageWynonaWynona High School15.2717.6417.1815.9116.4511
OttawaAftonAfton High School16.5416.8017.4917.9417.3135
OttawaCommerceCommerce High School16.4416.7818.4718.0017.4945
OttawaFairlandFairland High School15.6217.8117.2418.1017.2942
OttawaMiamiMiami High School19.0518.9120.7520.1419.80130
OttawaQuapawQuapaw High School15.5716.3017.0517.5716.7744
OttawaWyandotteWyandotte High School15.9417.0518.2517.6817.3265
PawneeClevelandCleveland High School16.3317.5918.5517.8917.70115
PawneePawneePawnee High School16.4717.0618.4518.0017.6647
PayneCushingCushing High School17.7318.0419.2718.8718.61115
PayneGlencoeGlencoe High School17.7018.4220.0018.1518.7333
PaynePerkins-TryonPerkins-Tryon High School18.2718.7919.1019.0618.93101
PayneRipleyRipley High School17.8517.6219.0418.2718.3126
PayneStillwaterStillwater High School20.8920.7322.1021.6621.50386
PayneYaleYale High School14.5516.8217.6417.7316.7933
PittsburgCanadianCanadian High School16.6017.0019.3519.1518.1520
PittsburgCrowderCrowder High School16.7817.1918.6818.5417.8937
PittsburgHaileyvilleHaileyville High School13.8515.2516.4016.2515.6020
PittsburgHartshorneHartshorne High School14.5715.5217.1216.9816.2365
PittsburgIndianolaIndianola High School16.6216.4319.9517.7617.7121
PittsburgKiowaKiowa High School19.4820.4821.0021.9020.8121
PittsburgMcalesterMcAlester High School17.5018.5119.3018.8818.68182
PittsburgPittsburgPittsburg High School15.8716.4717.9317.8717.1315
PittsburgQuintonQuinton High School16.0317.0018.6517.5317.4134
PittsburgSavannaSavanna High School16.1417.1418.7617.7417.5450
PontotocAdaAda High School18.6218.5420.5719.6619.46208
PontotocAllenAllen High School17.1717.4018.7418.2617.9735
PontotocByngByng High School18.6918.6120.9919.7119.6596
PontotocLattaLatta High School19.1619.7120.5519.4319.7849
PontotocRoffRoff High School17.2118.9617.6319.0418.3824
PontotocStonewallStonewall High School21.1619.7222.5021.3121.2832
PontotocVanossVanoss High School17.6217.5718.7619.5118.4137
PottawatomieAsherAsher High School16.1318.5818.6318.5018.0824
PottawatomieBethelBethel High School18.9319.0021.3619.6919.85107
PottawatomieDaleDale High School19.4718.7221.4819.8119.9164
PottawatomieEarlsboroEarlsboro High School15.8516.1517.8517.0516.9020
PottawatomieMacombMacomb High School16.1716.1717.7816.2816.7218
PottawatomieMaudMaud High School17.2616.5717.7417.0017.3523
PottawatomieMcloudMcLoud High School16.8516.9818.1818.5917.80112
PottawatomieShawneeShawnee High School17.5217.7219.1518.8118.42302
PottawatomieTecumsehTecumseh High School17.3617.2719.1418.6618.25138
PottawatomieWanetteWanette High School13.5415.4613.1515.1514.4613
PushmatahaAntlersAntlers High School16.9617.0919.2918.7818.1376
PushmatahaClaytonClayton High School18.5518.3320.9720.1219.5233
PushmatahaMoyersMoyers High School13.6215.6216.0015.0815.3113
PushmatahaRattanRattan High School16.2917.7418.2618.5317.8238
Roger MillsCheyenneCheyenne High School17.9320.1321.5019.4719.8330
Roger MillsHammonHammon High School17.5420.4618.1519.4619.0813
Roger MillsLeedeyLeedey High School19.1219.0621.8821.3520.5317
Roger MillsReydonReydon High School.....5
Roger MillsSweetwaterSweetwater High School.....5
RogersCatoosaCatoosa High School17.4516.8919.3418.6418.22143
RogersChelseaChelsea High School17.4516.8318.6018.8318.0447
RogersClaremoreClaremore High School18.3718.7520.1919.5919.37315
RogersFoyilFoyil High School14.4316.5416.2617.4916.3135
RogersInolaInola High School18.9118.1620.2519.3119.3087
RogersOologah-TalalaOologah-Talala High School18.3918.1319.3619.1618.88129
RogersSequoyahSequoyah High School18.5917.7418.9118.6018.62110
RogersVerdigrisVerdigris High School19.6820.0521.3820.3320.44111
SeminoleBowlegsBowlegs High School14.5515.6016.2516.9515.9520
SeminoleButnerButner High School11.5714.1415.0015.6414.0714
SeminoleKonawaKonawa High School16.4117.3317.9118.0917.5558
SeminoleNew LimaNew Lima High School17.3116.6219.0018.7718.0813
SeminoleSasakwaSasakwa High School16.0817.3818.6216.8517.2313
SeminoleSeminoleSeminole High School15.9917.1618.0017.0317.15101
SeminoleStrotherStrother High School15.5716.8019.1417.1717.3135
SeminoleVarnumVarnum High School16.1417.3818.1017.7117.4321
SeminoleWewokaWewoka High School15.1615.9517.7017.4816.5944
SequoyahCentralCentral High School18.9017.1820.3118.4518.8049
SequoyahGansGans High School13.9715.4016.1116.3115.6035
SequoyahGoreGore High School15.6917.4717.7218.0017.2532
SequoyahMuldrowMuldrow High School17.7317.3218.4018.3918.12121
SequoyahRolandRoland High School17.1817.3818.6819.0418.2095
SequoyahSallisawSallisaw High School18.4117.6219.0918.8218.63114
SequoyahVianVian High School17.6317.0918.3118.7218.0965
StephensBray-DoyleBray-Doyle High School17.9316.8918.9319.4118.4827
StephensCentral HighCentral High High School19.1018.9023.0520.2420.4821
StephensComancheComanche High School16.8816.6518.7118.1817.7178
StephensDuncanDuncan High School16.7316.5218.3618.1717.57217
StephensEmpireEmpire High School16.2017.1017.9317.6317.3330
StephensMarlowMarlow High School19.2019.0021.3920.8320.1893
StephensVelma-AlmaVelma-Alma High School16.5517.8617.7317.8617.6422
TexasGoodwellGoodwell High School17.4318.3620.0018.7918.7114
TexasGuymonGuymon High School15.4716.5916.5617.4116.65232
TexasHardestyHardesty High School.....5
TexasHookerHooker High School17.1417.8018.7518.5518.1844
TexasTexhomaTexhoma High School16.2717.5817.1218.3917.4833
TexasTyroneTyrone High School15.9616.2617.9117.8317.0923
TexasYarbroughYarbrough High School19.4417.2218.5617.4418.229
TillmanFrederickFrederick High School18.7318.2020.9419.2019.3949
TillmanGrandfieldGrandfield High School14.3616.5017.0018.1416.5714
TillmanTiptonTipton High School17.2717.1219.4218.5818.2326
TulsaBerryhillBerryhill High School18.7418.7220.6919.0119.46101
TulsaBixbyBixby High School20.2220.4122.1721.2721.15437
TulsaTulsaBooker T. Washington High School23.2721.6124.4722.8923.17259
TulsaBroken ArrowBroken Arrow High School21.7020.5322.6521.8121.78477
TulsaTulsaCentral High School12.2014.8614.4314.7414.1735
TulsaSand SpringsCharles Page High School17.7817.8718.8318.7618.48427
TulsaCollinsvilleCollinsville High School18.2518.4719.5519.3819.05219
TulsaTulsaDaniel Webster High School13.8316.2415.4516.3315.5542
TulsaDiscovery Schools Of TulsaDove Science Academy Tulsa High School19.7319.0621.3019.3920.0266
TulsaTulsaEast Central High School14.5517.1317.2817.4816.7364
TulsaGlenpoolGlenpool High School16.3617.8818.3117.8717.74170
TulsaJenksJenks High School20.5720.4321.8021.2221.12887
TulsaLibertyLiberty High School18.0017.1118.7418.0918.0935
TulsaTulsaMcLain High School For Science And Tech12.6715.4314.1014.6714.2921
TulsaTulsaMemorial High School16.2817.4318.5517.8717.6393
TulsaTulsaNathan Hale High School14.5915.7116.3216.3415.8841
TulsaOwassoOwasso High School20.2919.9422.2221.1321.02670
TulsaSkiatookSkiatook High School18.5918.3419.8419.1719.09183
TulsaSperrySperry High School17.0316.9318.2218.1617.7076
TulsaTulsaThomas Edison Preparatory High School21.3120.2323.0921.6921.70172
TulsaTulsaTraice.....1
TulsaTulsaTulsa Met High School.....1
TulsaTulsa School of Arts and SciencesTulsa School of Arts Sciences High School17.6417.8719.1818.3618.3577
TulsaUnionUnion High School20.2420.4721.9021.4221.14622
TulsaTulsaWill Rogers College High School16.5917.0318.3318.1317.6476
WagonerCowetaCoweta High School17.7518.5419.4619.3218.88229
WagonerOkayOkay High School17.0816.9618.5018.6917.8826
WagonerPorter ConsolidatedPorter Consolidated High School16.1116.9717.8417.3717.2138
WagonerWagonerWagoner High School17.4417.7319.2718.3818.33157
WashingtonBartlesvilleBartlesville High School19.6219.8521.6820.7820.61384
WashingtonCaney ValleyCaney Valley High School17.7717.9319.1719.4318.6860
WashingtonCopanCopan High School16.0017.3318.5217.7117.5221
WashingtonDeweyDewey High School15.7816.3517.9118.1917.1778
WashitaSentinelBlanche Thomas High School16.7818.1719.5619.2218.6118
WashitaBurns Flat-Dill CityBurns Flat-Dill City High School17.3818.4219.8318.5018.6724
WashitaCanuteCanute High School16.0016.9818.4917.4717.3749
WashitaCordellCordell High School17.7418.5219.8619.3319.0042
WoodsAlvaAlva High School17.6918.1019.3919.9318.9367
WoodsFreedomFreedom High School16.2717.0917.7318.0917.4511
WoodsWaynokaWaynoka High School17.0017.2916.9318.2917.5014
WoodwardFort SupplyFort Supply High School15.2916.8617.4320.0017.297
WoodwardMoorelandMooreland High School18.2718.9119.5519.2719.1822
WoodwardSharon-MutualSharon-Mutual High School17.0016.7118.7118.6317.8824
WoodwardWoodwardWoodward High School16.6516.8918.0018.2017.54200
Statewide18.0018.3019.7019.2018.90

Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers education. Contact her at (405) 761-0093 or jpalmer@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @jpalmerOKC

Support our publication

Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.

This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.