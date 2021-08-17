Experts began warning of dire consequences soon after the pandemic arrived: Mental health crises would escalate. Suicides would rise.

In Oklahoma, those predictions came true. 

Last year, 883 Oklahomans died by suicide, according to data provided by the state medical examiner’s office. 

That’s nearly a 10% increase over 2019. It’s also the highest number of suicides since at least 2006 — when the agency began publishing the information online — an Oklahoma Watch analysis found. 

The data also shows:

  • Oklahomans who have died by suicide increased 62% since 2006, when there were 544. 
  • Suicides among Black Oklahomans doubled from 2016 to 2020. 
  • Suicide rates are highest in rural Oklahoma where access to care is scarce. 

Restrictions meant to protect people from the COVID-19 infections led to job loss, financial instability and isolation. With families cooped up at home, police and victim advocates say domestic and child abuse intensified. Weddings, graduations and holiday celebrations were canceled or postponed. 

The same for funerals, even as the pandemic’s death toll rose to nearly 620,000 — including 8,902 Oklahomans, according to Monday’s State Health Department report. Without those memorials, many loved ones struggled to find closure and support. 

So, when the Center for Disease Control released preliminary suicide data this spring, some experts were surprised. 

The national suicide rate fell by nearly 6% in 2020, according to the CDC data.

The report does not include details about race, age, gender, geography or other demographics that could explain the unexpected drop. But experts point to increased access to mental health care, financial support for struggling families and lack of opportunity as possible justifications. 

“When air is a threat to your life, there is a tendency to do what needs to be done to keep yourself alive during a crisis,” said Dr. Richard McKeon, who leads suicide prevention efforts at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. “COVID causing that may have had an impact.”

Following the onset of COVID-19, mental health programs began offering telehealth counseling sessions and virtual support groups to accommodate people who were encouraged to stay home, or in some cases, required to quarantine. A federal eviction moratorium and increased unemployment benefits eased or delayed financial stress for some families. Bullying at school and workplace harassment were less rampant with many working or learning remotely. And social media posts and personal stories from athletes and celebrities like Lady Gaga and former First Lady Michelle Obama amplified the importance of mental health care and reduced stigma. 

McKeon, a clinical psychologist who worked in emergency psychiatric services before joining the federal agency in 2003, said a significant number of suicides take place at home. The pandemic forced a spike in remote work and virtual schooling, which created fewer opportunities for self-harm, he said. Like the rest of the country, telehealth expanded in Oklahoma.

How To Get Help

In Oklahoma

Nationally

  • 1-800-273-8255
  • Text TALK to 741741

More Resources

Complicating Factors

Though national and state suicide counts fluctuate — Oklahoma’s suicide rate dropped in 2017 while the U.S. rate increased — the state’s 2020 rate is far above the national average. 

For every 100,000 people in the U.S., 13.5 died by suicide last year, compared to 22.3 Oklahomans per 100,000. 

The state confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, and within days, Oklahoma counselors saw an increase in anxiety and depression among their patients. By November, Terri White, who led the State Department of Mental Health before taking over as CEO of the state’s Mental Health Association, told Oklahoma Watch that economic fallout from the pandemic had heightened the risk for mental health and substance abuse disorders, “some of which results in death, like suicide and overdose.”

The pandemic isn’t the only factor in Oklahoma’s high numbers. 


According to the newly-released Census data, 16% of Oklahomans identify as Native American or Native American in addition to another race. And Native Americans have the highest suicide rate of any racial group in the U.S. especially among youth and young adults, according to Suicide Prevention Resource Center reports

Suicide rates also tend to be higher in rural areas where care is further away. More than half of Oklahoma’s 77 counties have fewer than 25,000 residents, according to the latest census data

And the risk of suicide is greater in places with a high prevelance of gun ownership.

According to the National Survey of Children’s Health, Oklahoma kids rank among the most traumatized in the nation. Left untreated, that trauma can lead to severe mental health challenges. And the most recent State of Mental Health in America report ranked Oklahoma among the worst states for the prevalence of mental illness and access to care for adults and kids. 

“Our rates have always been higher,” said Shelby Rowe, program manager at the national Suicide Prevention Resource Center based at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. “We look at different risk factors, things like our incarceration rates are higher and having a parent incarcerated is a risk factor for suicide for the child. And then being incarcerated is a risk factor, too. So yes, there are things on the public health level that will put us overall at a greater risk.” 

Rural counties had the highest 2020 suicide rates, which experts attribute to fewer treatment providers and increased stigma around seeking help. In counties with small populations, even one suicide can drastically impact the rate. For example, Cimarron County, which has a population of just over 2,000, ranked ninth in the state with one suicide in 2020.

The manner of death remained consistent with previous years. The vast majority died from gunshot wounds, 62%, followed by asphyxia, mostly hangings, which account for 27%. 

Suicides increased in 2020 among Native American, Hispanic and Black Oklahomans. Native American and Hispanic communities also contracted COVID-19 at higher rates, according to State Department of Health data. 

Despite a decrease in the overall national suicide rate, McKeon, who leads the federal government’s prevention efforts, said other states are reporting increased suicide among minority populations, which could signal a national trend. That is one area he will be reviewing closely when the CDC releases its final report.    

Rowe, who led suicide prevention efforts at the State Department of Mental Health before moving to the national resource center, said recent racial tensions could be a factor. 

After a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd, a Black man, in May of 2020, protests spread throughout the country, including Oklahoma. Floyd’s death and the stories of others like Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia fueled tensions and pitted police against members of the communities they’re charged to protect and serve. 

Oklahoma City has the nation’s second-highest rate of police killings, according to a recent study of federal crime data. Tulsa ranks fifth. In Oklahoma City, Black people are killed at more than five times the rate of white people.

Rowe, who is Chickasaw and a suicide attempt survivor, said culture clashes can be traumatizing for people of color. 

Signs Of Hope

The fallout from the pandemic and a recent resurgence of COVID-19 has left many feeling anxious and fearful, especially as another unprecedented school year begins. Uneasiness spreads with the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant, breakthrough cases bring into question the vaccine’s ability to keep us safe and unvaccinated Oklahomans fill hospitals across the state. But Rowe said there is hope. 

Dire predictions and improved awareness of mental health have led to an increase in programs to help. 

Oklahoma’s Department of Education spent $35.7 million in federal pandemic relief funds to increase counselors and mental health support in schools. 

Beginning this school year, all teachers and school staff are required to take suicide prevention training. Lawmakers also passed a bill requiring insurance companies to pay health care practitioners the same amount for telehealth visits as in-person visits, which were previously reimbursed at higher rates. This could entice more counselors to offer online services, expanding care. 

Since the pandemic, the State Department of Mental Health has teamed up with the Owasso nonprofit Eagle Ops in an effort to reduce Oklahoma's veteran suicides, which are among the highest in the nation. Veterans from the nonprofit host firearm safety presentations at gun shows and other shooting events, and encourage other veterans who are struggling with their mental health to give their firearms to a friend from the military or to the nonprofit for safekeeping while they receive the treatment they need.

Despite increased efforts to reach those who are hurting and surprising national results, experts said the repercussions of the pandemic are far from over. 

The trauma caused by the pandemic could take years to manifest, Rowe said. For a child that was abused at home, that pain and anger might grow slowly over time, she said. Others may still be in shock, not yet feeling the emotions that could create future mental health challenges. 

Rowe predicts that trauma prompted by the pandemic will contribute to suicide rates through at least 2025. 

“I wish I had the answers. I think we all wish we had the answers,” Rowe said. “The only Oklahomans who have the answers are no longer with us.”

Database: Oklahoma Suicides in 2020

In 2020, 883 Oklahomans died by suicide, according to data provided by the state medical examiner’s office. Each suicide is listed below by location of death (county), age range, race, month and manner of death. Oklahoma Watch does not publish the name of suicide victims.
Location of Death (County)Age RangeSexRaceMonth of DeathManner of Death
Ellis8-17FWhiteJanuaryBlunt force trauma
Tulsa8-17MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Wagoner8-17MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Payne8-17MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Pawnee8-17MAmerican IndianAprilGunshot
Oklahoma8-17FWhiteAprilAsphyxia
Oklahoma8-17FWhiteAprilDrug overdose
Leflore8-17FWhiteAprilAsphyxia
Pontotoc8-17MWhiteAprilGunshot
Cotton8-17MWhiteJuneGunshot
Pottawatomie8-17MWhiteJuneGunshot
Osage8-17MWhiteJuneGunshot
Logan8-17MHispanicJulyGunshot
Tulsa8-17FAmerican IndianJulyAsphyxia
Oklahoma8-17MWhiteJulyGunshot
Oklahoma8-17FBlackJulyAsphyxia
Kay8-17MWhiteJulyAsphyxia
Oklahoma8-17MHispanicJulyAsphyxia
Mccurtain8-17FBlackJulyAsphyxia
Sequoyah8-17FWhiteAugustBlunt force trauma
Mcclain8-17FWhiteAugustDrug overdose
Oklahoma8-17FAmerican IndianAugustAsphyxia
Creek8-17MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Bryan8-17MAmerican IndianSeptemberGunshot
Garfield8-17MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Tulsa8-17FHispanicOctoberAsphyxia
Wagoner8-17MOtherOctoberAsphyxia
Washington8-17MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Okmulgee8-17MAmerican IndianNovemberGunshot
Lincoln8-17FWhiteDecemberGunshot
Mcclain8-17MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Oklahoma8-17MWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Rogers8-17MWhiteMayAsphyxia
Osage8-17MWhiteMayGunshot
Oklahoma8-17MWhiteMayGunshot
Roger Mills8-17FWhiteMayGunshot
Wagoner8-17MWhiteMayGunshot
Pontotoc8-17FAmerican IndianMayDrug overdose
Kingfisher18-24MAmerican IndianJanuaryAsphyxia
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Tulsa18-24FWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Comanche18-24FAmerican IndianJanuaryGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MBlackJanuaryDrug overdose
Carter18-24MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteJanuaryAsphyxia
Muskogee18-24MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Tulsa18-24MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Seminole18-24MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MBlackFebruaryGunshot
Oklahoma18-24FWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Comanche18-24FWhiteFebruaryAsphyxia
Tulsa18-24FBlackFebruaryDrug overdose
Washington18-24MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Tulsa18-24FWhiteMarchGunshot
Kay18-24MWhiteMarchGunshot
Grady18-24FWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Comanche18-24MBlackMarchGunshot
Sequoyah18-24MWhiteMarchOther
Tulsa18-24MAmerican IndianMarchGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteMarchGunshot
Harper18-24MWhiteMarchGunshot
Tulsa18-24MWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Mccurtain18-24FWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Tulsa18-24MWhiteMarchGunshot
Murray18-24MAmerican IndianMarchGunshot
Hughes18-24MWhiteMarchGunshot
Comanche18-24MWhiteMarchGunshot
Payne18-24FWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Oklahoma18-24MHispanicAprilGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MBlackAprilGunshot
Ottawa18-24MWhiteAprilBlunt force trauma
Oklahoma18-24FHispanicAprilBlunt force trauma
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteAprilGunshot
Payne18-24MWhiteAprilGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteAprilGunshot
Comanche18-24MWhiteAprilGunshot
Tulsa18-24MWhiteMayGunshot
Seminole18-24MWhiteMayGunshot
Tulsa18-24MWhiteMayGunshot
Logan18-24MWhiteMayGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteMayGunshot
Kay18-24MWhiteMayGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MBlackMayGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteMayGunshot
Mccurtain18-24MOtherJuneAsphyxia
Tulsa18-24MHispanicJuneGunshot
Tulsa18-24MWhiteJuneGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MHispanicJuneGunshot
Tulsa18-24FWhiteJuneAsphyxia
Tulsa18-24MWhiteJuneGunshot
Osage18-24MWhiteJuneAsphyxia
Tulsa18-24MWhiteJuneGunshot
Okmulgee18-24MBlackJuneAsphyxia
Tulsa18-24MBlackJulyGunshot
Mccurtain18-24FWhiteJulyGunshot
Oklahoma18-24FOtherJulyBlunt force trauma
Tulsa18-24MWhiteJulyGunshot
Osage18-24MWhiteJulyGunshot
Washington18-24MWhiteJulyGunshot
Marshall18-24MWhiteJulyGunshot
Bryan18-24MWhiteJulyGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteAugustGunshot
Cleveland18-24MWhiteAugustAsphyxia
Payne18-24MWhiteAugustGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteAugustGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteAugustAsphyxia
Ottawa18-24MWhiteAugustAsphyxia
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteAugustGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MBlackAugustGunshot
Comanche18-24MBlackAugustGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MBlackSeptemberGunshot
Jackson18-24MOtherSeptemberAsphyxia
Tulsa18-24MHispanicSeptemberGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Tulsa18-24MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Comanche18-24MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Coal18-24MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Tulsa18-24FWhiteOctoberGunshot
Payne18-24MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Payne18-24MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Leflore18-24MHispanicOctoberAsphyxia
Tulsa18-24FHispanicOctoberGunshot
Canadian18-24MWhiteOctoberAsphyxia
Oklahoma18-24FWhiteOctoberGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MOtherOctoberGunshot
Pottawatomie18-24FWhiteNovemberGunshot
Rogers18-24FWhiteNovemberAsphyxia
Bryan18-24MHispanicNovemberGunshot
Comanche18-24MHispanicNovemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma18-24MHispanicNovemberGunshot
Tulsa18-24FWhiteNovemberAsphyxia
Garfield18-24MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Grady18-24MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Carter18-24MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Custer18-24MWhiteNovemberAsphyxia
Kay18-24FAmerican IndianNovemberAsphyxia
Johnston18-24MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Tulsa18-24MAmerican IndianDecemberGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteDecemberOther
Oklahoma18-24MBlackDecemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Jackson18-24MWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma18-24FHispanicDecemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Oklahoma18-24MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Washington25-34MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Mayes25-34FAmerican IndianJanuaryAsphyxia
Comanche25-34FBlackJanuaryDrug overdose
Tulsa25-34FWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Bryan25-34MWhiteJanuaryAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34FHispanicJanuaryGunshot
Kay25-34MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Oklahoma25-34FWhiteJanuaryAsphyxia
Tulsa25-34MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Caddo25-34MWhiteJanuaryAsphyxia
Tulsa25-34FWhiteFebruaryDrug overdose
Oklahoma25-34MBlackFebruaryAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteFebruaryAsphyxia
Comanche25-34MWhiteFebruaryOther
Creek25-34FWhiteFebruaryOther
Tulsa25-34MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Comanche25-34MBlackFebruaryGunshot
Jackson25-34MWhiteFebruaryAsphyxia
Coal25-34MWhiteFebruaryAsphyxia
Cleveland25-34FWhiteFebruaryAsphyxia
Grady25-34MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Oklahoma25-34FWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Cleveland25-34FBlackFebruaryAsphyxia
Comanche25-34MAmerican IndianFebruaryAsphyxia
Osage25-34FWhiteMarchGunshot
Garfield25-34MWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Logan25-34MWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteMarchGunshot
Comanche25-34MWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteMarchGunshot
Mayes25-34FAmerican IndianMarchAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteMarchDrug overdose
Mccurtain25-34MWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Hughes25-34MWhiteMarchGunshot
Cherokee25-34MWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Logan25-34MWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Sequoyah25-34MWhiteMarchDrug overdose
Lincoln25-34MAmerican IndianMarchAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MBlackMarchGunshot
Oklahoma25-34MBlackAprilGunshot
Kay25-34MAmerican IndianAprilAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34FWhiteAprilAsphyxia
Mcclain25-34MWhiteAprilAsphyxia
Pottawatomie25-34MWhiteAprilAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteAprilGunshot
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteAprilAsphyxia
Creek25-34FWhiteAprilGunshot
Oklahoma25-34FWhiteAprilAsphyxia
Kay25-34MWhiteAprilAsphyxia
Payne25-34FWhiteAprilAsphyxia
Cleveland25-34MWhiteAprilGunshot
Pottawatomie25-34MWhiteAprilGunshot
Grady25-34MWhiteMayGunshot
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteMayAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteMayBlunt force trauma
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteMayGunshot
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteMayBlunt force trauma
Oklahoma25-34MBlackMayGunshot
Oklahoma25-34FWhiteMayAsphyxia
Mayes25-34MAmerican IndianMayAsphyxia
Pontotoc25-34MWhiteMayGunshot
Tulsa25-34MWhiteMayGunshot
Cleveland25-34FHispanicMayAsphyxia
Tulsa25-34MAmerican IndianMayGunshot
Muskogee25-34MWhiteMayAsphyxia
Carter25-34MWhiteJuneGunshot
Oklahoma25-34MAmerican IndianJuneGunshot
Marshall25-34MWhiteJuneGunshot
Tulsa25-34MBlackJuneGunshot
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteJuneGunshot
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteJuneAsphyxia
Tulsa25-34MWhiteJuneGunshot
Tulsa25-34FAmerican IndianJuneAsphyxia
Tulsa25-34MWhiteJuneAsphyxia
Tulsa25-34MBlackJuneAsphyxia
Cleveland25-34MWhiteJuneAsphyxia
Tulsa25-34MUnknownJuneAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteJuneGunshot
Tulsa25-34MWhiteJuneAsphyxia
Logan25-34FWhiteJulyGunshot
Ellis25-34MWhiteJulyGunshot
Oklahoma25-34MBlackJulyAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34FBlackJulyDrug overdose
Pittsburg25-34MWhiteJulyOther
Cleveland25-34FWhiteJulyGunshot
Tulsa25-34MWhiteJulyAsphyxia
Tulsa25-34MAmerican IndianJulyAsphyxia
Ellis25-34MWhiteJulyAsphyxia
Seminole25-34MWhiteJulyGunshot
Beckham25-34FWhiteJulyAsphyxia
Love25-34MWhiteJulyGunshot
Comanche25-34MWhiteJulyGunshot
Delaware25-34FWhiteJulyAsphyxia
Comanche25-34MWhiteJulyAsphyxia
Tulsa25-34FWhiteAugustDrug overdose
Comanche25-34MWhiteAugustGunshot
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteAugustAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MBlackAugustDrug overdose
Tulsa25-34MWhiteAugustGunshot
Mccurtain25-34FWhiteAugustGunshot
Kay25-34MWhiteAugustAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteAugustAsphyxia
Washington25-34MWhiteAugustAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteAugustAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MBlackAugustDrug overdose
Oklahoma25-34MAmerican IndianAugustAsphyxia
Jackson25-34FWhiteAugustAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MHispanicAugustBlunt force trauma
Oklahoma25-34FWhiteAugustAsphyxia
Mccurtain25-34MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Tulsa25-34MBlackSeptemberGunshot
Cherokee25-34MAmerican IndianSeptemberGunshot
Leflore25-34MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MHispanicSeptemberGunshot
Caddo25-34MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Seminole25-34MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Tulsa25-34MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MHispanicSeptemberGunshot
Seminole25-34MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Leflore25-34MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Cleveland25-34MBlackSeptemberGunshot
Oklahoma25-34MHispanicSeptemberGunshot
Hughes25-34MBlackSeptemberAsphyxia
Mcclain25-34MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Pittsburg25-34FWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Payne25-34FWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Woodward25-34MWhiteOctoberAsphyxia
Adair25-34MWhiteOctoberAsphyxia
Seminole25-34MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Washington25-34FOtherOctoberAsphyxia
Hughes25-34MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Cleveland25-34MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Cleveland25-34MWhiteOctoberDrug overdose
Tulsa25-34MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Muskogee25-34MBlackOctoberAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteNovemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Tulsa25-34MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Nowata25-34MAmerican IndianNovemberGunshot
Tulsa25-34MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Garfield25-34FBlackNovemberAsphyxia
Grady25-34FWhiteNovemberGunshot
Oklahoma25-34FWhiteNovemberAsphyxia
Comanche25-34MBlackNovemberGunshot
Oklahoma25-34MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Haskell25-34MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Woodward25-34MWhiteNovemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MHispanicDecemberGunshot
Comanche25-34MBlackDecemberGunshot
Muskogee25-34MWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma25-34MAmerican IndianDecemberGunshot
Payne25-34MWhiteDecemberDrug overdose
Tulsa25-34MBlackDecemberGunshot
Leflore25-34MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Pontotoc25-34MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Adair25-34MAmerican IndianDecemberGunshot
Oklahoma25-34MBlackDecemberGunshot
Johnston25-34MWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Comanche25-34MWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Custer25-34MWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Latimer25-34FWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Garfield35-44MWhiteJanuaryAsphyxia
Comanche35-44MAmerican IndianJanuaryAsphyxia
Comanche35-44MWhiteJanuaryAsphyxia
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Logan35-44MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Payne35-44MWhiteJanuaryAsphyxia
Tulsa35-44MWhiteJanuaryAsphyxia
Cleveland35-44FWhiteJanuaryAsphyxia
Tulsa35-44MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Mcclain35-44FWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Craig35-44FWhiteJanuaryOther
Tulsa35-44MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Blaine35-44MWhiteJanuaryAsphyxia
Cleveland35-44MWhiteFebruaryAsphyxia
Canadian35-44MWhiteFebruaryAsphyxia
Pushmataha35-44FWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Washington35-44MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Tulsa35-44MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteFebruaryOther
Comanche35-44MWhiteFebruaryAsphyxia
Lincoln35-44MWhiteFebruaryAsphyxia
Tulsa35-44MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Cherokee35-44FWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Osage35-44MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Pontotoc35-44MWhiteFebruaryOther
Bryan35-44MWhiteFebruaryAsphyxia
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteFebruaryBlunt force trauma
Canadian35-44FWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Cleveland35-44MWhiteMarchGunshot
Cleveland35-44FWhiteMarchGunshot
Latimer35-44MWhiteMarchGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteMarchGunshot
Tulsa35-44MWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Bryan35-44MWhiteMarchGunshot
Noble35-44MWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Oklahoma35-44FWhiteMarchDrug overdose
Tulsa35-44MWhiteMarchGunshot
Wagoner35-44MWhiteMarchGunshot
Tulsa35-44MWhiteMarchGunshot
Tulsa35-44MBlackMarchGunshot
Oklahoma35-44FWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Caddo35-44MWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Canadian35-44MWhiteAprilGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteAprilAsphyxia
Oklahoma35-44FWhiteAprilGunshot
Bryan35-44FWhiteAprilAsphyxia
Wagoner35-44MWhiteAprilGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MBlackAprilGunshot
Tulsa35-44MBlackAprilBlunt force trauma
Kay35-44FAmerican IndianAprilAsphyxia
Stephens35-44MWhiteAprilAsphyxia
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteMayAsphyxia
Kay35-44MWhiteMayAsphyxia
Canadian35-44MWhiteMayDrug overdose
Tulsa35-44MWhiteMayAsphyxia
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteMayOther
Caddo35-44MAmerican IndianMayAsphyxia
Marshall35-44MWhiteMayGunshot
Cherokee35-44MWhiteMayAsphyxia
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteMayAsphyxia
Stephens35-44MWhiteMayAsphyxia
Murray35-44FWhiteMayDrug overdose
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteMayAsphyxia
Oklahoma35-44MHispanicMayAsphyxia
Comanche35-44MWhiteMayAsphyxia
Garvin35-44MWhiteMayBlunt force trauma
Creek35-44MWhiteMayOther
Garfield35-44FWhiteJuneGunshot
Muskogee35-44MWhiteJuneAsphyxia
Mccurtain35-44MWhiteJuneGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteJuneGunshot
Atoka35-44MWhiteJuneBlunt force trauma
Mcintosh35-44MAmerican IndianJuneAsphyxia
Tulsa35-44MBlackJuneGunshot
Tulsa35-44FBlackJuneAsphyxia
Leflore35-44MWhiteJuneAsphyxia
Mcclain35-44MWhiteJuneGunshot
Love35-44MWhiteJuneBlunt force trauma
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteJulyGunshot
Pottawatomie35-44MWhiteJulyAsphyxia
Bryan35-44MWhiteJulyGunshot
Cleveland35-44MWhiteJulyAsphyxia
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteJulyGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteJulyGunshot
Tulsa35-44FWhiteJulyGunshot
Stephens35-44MWhiteJulyGunshot
Hughes35-44FAmerican IndianJulyGunshot
Choctaw35-44MWhiteJulyAsphyxia
Choctaw35-44MWhiteJulyAsphyxia
Oklahoma35-44FWhiteJulyAsphyxia
Canadian35-44FWhiteJulyGunshot
Cleveland35-44MWhiteJulyGunshot
Tulsa35-44MOtherJulyBlunt force trauma
Carter35-44MWhiteJulyAsphyxia
Cleveland35-44MWhiteAugustGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MBlackAugustGunshot
Garfield35-44FWhiteAugustGunshot
Pontotoc35-44MWhiteAugustGunshot
Cotton35-44MWhiteAugustGunshot
Haskell35-44MWhiteAugustGunshot
Creek35-44FWhiteAugustGunshot
Kay35-44MWhiteAugustAsphyxia
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteAugustGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteAugustGunshot
Bryan35-44FWhiteAugustGunshot
Tulsa35-44MBlackAugustGunshot
Oklahoma35-44FOtherAugustOther
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Muskogee35-44FBlackSeptemberDrug overdose
Ottawa35-44MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Tulsa35-44MBlackSeptemberGunshot
Stephens35-44MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Oklahoma35-44FWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Beckham35-44MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma35-44FHispanicSeptemberAsphyxia
Cleveland35-44FWhiteSeptemberDrug overdose
Tulsa35-44MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Tulsa35-44MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Tulsa35-44MWhiteSeptemberGunshot, Asphyxia
Rogers35-44FWhiteOctoberAsphyxia
Carter35-44MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Kay35-44MWhiteOctoberAsphyxia
Custer35-44MBlackOctoberGunshot
Delaware35-44MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Canadian35-44FWhiteOctoberDrug overdose
Tulsa35-44FWhiteOctoberAsphyxia
Tulsa35-44MAmerican IndianOctoberGunshot
Cleveland35-44MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Mayes35-44MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Love35-44MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Cimarron35-44MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MBlackNovemberGunshot
Cherokee35-44MAmerican IndianNovemberGunshot
Custer35-44MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteNovemberOther
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Pottawatomie35-44MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Wagoner35-44MWhiteNovemberAsphyxia
Creek35-44MAmerican IndianNovemberAsphyxia
Cleveland35-44MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Oklahoma35-44MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Tulsa35-44MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Custer35-44MHispanicNovemberAsphyxia
Tulsa35-44MHispanicNovemberGunshot
Beckham35-44MAmerican IndianNovemberAsphyxia
Pushmataha35-44MWhiteNovemberAsphyxia
Okfuskee35-44MHispanicNovemberAsphyxia
Latimer35-44MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Tulsa35-44FWhiteNovemberDrowning
Muskogee35-44MWhiteNovemberOther
Oklahoma35-44FWhiteDecemberGunshot
Muskogee35-44MWhiteDecemberDrug overdose
Craig35-44FWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Canadian35-44MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Tulsa35-44FWhiteDecemberDrug overdose
Tulsa35-44MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Pittsburg35-44MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Muskogee35-44MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Washington35-44MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Tulsa35-44MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Love35-44FWhiteDecemberGunshot
Creek35-44MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Kay35-44MWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Pittsburg35-44FWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Pottawatomie35-44MAmerican IndianDecemberAsphyxia
Muskogee45-54FWhiteJanuaryDrug overdose
Kiowa45-54MHispanicJanuaryOther
Oklahoma45-54MBlackJanuaryAsphyxia
Tulsa45-54MWhiteJanuaryAsphyxia
Delaware45-54MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Rogers45-54MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Atoka45-54MWhiteJanuaryAsphyxia
Tulsa45-54MOtherJanuaryAsphyxia
Washington45-54MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Major45-54MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Major45-54MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Washita45-54MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Tulsa45-54FHispanicFebruaryGunshot
Cleveland45-54FWhiteFebruaryOther
Wagoner45-54MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Oklahoma45-54MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Comanche45-54FWhiteFebruaryAsphyxia
Oklahoma45-54MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Leflore45-54MWhiteFebruaryAsphyxia
Rogers45-54MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Cleveland45-54MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Adair45-54FWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Lincoln45-54FWhiteMarchGunshot
Oklahoma45-54MWhiteMarchGunshot
Cleveland45-54MWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Tulsa45-54MWhiteMarchGunshot
Oklahoma45-54MWhiteMarchDrug overdose
Tulsa45-54MWhiteMarchDrug overdose
Okfuskee45-54MWhiteMarchGunshot
Oklahoma45-54MWhiteMarchOther
Oklahoma45-54MBlackMarchAsphyxia
Haskell45-54MWhiteAprilGunshot
Tulsa45-54MWhiteAprilAsphyxia
Tulsa45-54MWhiteAprilGunshot
Haskell45-54MAmerican IndianAprilGunshot
Oklahoma45-54MWhiteMayGunshot
Wagoner45-54FAmerican IndianMayGunshot
Oklahoma45-54MBlackMayGunshot
Osage45-54MWhiteMayGunshot
Oklahoma45-54FWhiteMayDrug overdose
Grady45-54FHispanicMayGunshot
Mccurtain45-54MWhiteMayGunshot
Tulsa45-54MWhiteMayAsphyxia
Okmulgee45-54MWhiteMayAsphyxia
Cherokee45-54FWhiteMayGunshot
Rogers45-54FWhiteJuneAsphyxia
Oklahoma45-54MWhiteJuneGunshot
Cleveland45-54MWhiteJuneAsphyxia
Tulsa45-54MWhiteJuneGunshot
Pottawatomie45-54FWhiteJuneGunshot
Tulsa45-54FWhiteJuneGunshot
Seminole45-54MWhiteJuneGunshot
Seminole45-54FWhiteJuneGunshot
Carter45-54FWhiteJuneGunshot
Garfield45-54MWhiteJuneGunshot
Washington45-54MWhiteJuneGunshot
Oklahoma45-54FWhiteJuneDrug overdose
Tulsa45-54MWhiteJulyOther
Choctaw45-54MWhiteJulyGunshot
Tulsa45-54MBlackJulyAsphyxia
Tulsa45-54FWhiteJulyAsphyxia
Tulsa45-54MWhiteJulyDrug overdose
Pittsburg45-54FWhiteJulyDrug overdose
Garfield45-54MHispanicAugustGunshot
Grady45-54MWhiteAugustGunshot
Oklahoma45-54FWhiteAugustDrug overdose
Oklahoma45-54MHispanicAugustAsphyxia
Tulsa45-54MOtherAugustGunshot
Oklahoma45-54MWhiteAugustGunshot
Pontotoc45-54FWhiteAugustGunshot
Craig45-54MWhiteAugustGunshot
Washington45-54FWhiteAugustAsphyxia
Cleveland45-54MWhiteAugustGunshot
Bryan45-54MWhiteAugustAsphyxia
Choctaw45-54MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Seminole45-54MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Ottawa45-54MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Tulsa45-54MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Washington45-54MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Logan45-54MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Carter45-54MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Washita45-54MWhiteSeptemberDrug overdose
Tulsa45-54MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Cleveland45-54MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Ottawa45-54MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Oklahoma45-54MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Jackson45-54MOtherOctoberAsphyxia
Sequoyah45-54MWhiteOctoberDrug overdose
Tulsa45-54MWhiteOctoberAsphyxia
Cleveland45-54MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Oklahoma45-54MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Oklahoma45-54MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Choctaw45-54MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Tulsa45-54MHispanicOctoberAsphyxia
Tulsa45-54MWhiteOctoberOther
Mcintosh45-54MWhiteOctoberAsphyxia
Comanche45-54MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Carter45-54MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Tulsa45-54MWhiteNovemberAsphyxia
Osage45-54MWhiteNovemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma45-54MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Woodward45-54MWhiteNovemberAsphyxia
Logan45-54FWhiteNovemberDrug overdose
Wagoner45-54MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Oklahoma45-54MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Stephens45-54MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Haskell45-54MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Comanche45-54MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Tulsa45-54MWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Payne45-54MWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Tulsa45-54MWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Tulsa45-54MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Oklahoma45-54MWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Love45-54MAmerican IndianDecemberGunshot
Tulsa45-54MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Rogers45-54MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Mccurtain45-54FWhiteDecemberOther
Wagoner45-54FWhiteDecemberGunshot
Leflore45-54FOtherDecemberAsphyxia
Oklahoma45-54FWhiteDecemberGunshot
Kay45-54MWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Tulsa45-54MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Oklahoma55-64FBlackJanuaryDrug overdose
Oklahoma55-64FWhiteJanuaryAsphyxia
Oklahoma55-64MHispanicJanuaryGunshot
Oklahoma55-64FWhiteJanuaryDrug overdose
Pawnee55-64FWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Canadian55-64MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Osage55-64MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Tulsa55-64MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Rogers55-64MWhiteJanuaryAsphyxia
Mcclain55-64MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Murray55-64FWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Pottawatomie55-64MWhiteFebruaryAsphyxia
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Creek55-64MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Creek55-64MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Tulsa55-64MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Canadian55-64MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Beckham55-64MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Rogers55-64FAmerican IndianFebruaryGunshot
Creek55-64MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Canadian55-64FWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Okmulgee55-64MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteMarchGunshot
Cleveland55-64MWhiteMarchGunshot
Tulsa55-64MWhiteMarchGunshot
Oklahoma55-64MHispanicMarchOther
Pottawatomie55-64MWhiteMarchGunshot
Tulsa55-64MWhiteMarchGunshot
Tulsa55-64MWhiteMarchGunshot
Ottawa55-64MWhiteMarchGunshot
Tulsa55-64MWhiteMarchGunshot
Tulsa55-64MWhiteMarchGunshot
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteMarchGunshot
Canadian55-64MWhiteAprilDrug overdose
Hughes55-64FWhiteAprilGunshot
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteAprilGunshot
Cleveland55-64FWhiteAprilDrug overdose
Love55-64MWhiteMayGunshot
Tulsa55-64FWhiteMayAsphyxia
Logan55-64MWhiteMayGunshot
Oklahoma55-64FWhiteMayGunshot
Grady55-64MWhiteMayGunshot
Tulsa55-64FWhiteMayDrug overdose
Stephens55-64MWhiteMayGunshot
Jackson55-64FWhiteMayDrug overdose
Creek55-64MWhiteMayGunshot
Tulsa55-64MWhiteMayGunshot
Muskogee55-64MWhiteMayGunshot
Garfield55-64MWhiteMayGunshot
Leflore55-64MWhiteJuneGunshot
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteJuneGunshot
Latimer55-64MWhiteJuneGunshot
Tulsa55-64MWhiteJuneDrug overdose
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteJuneAsphyxia
Tulsa55-64FWhiteJuneGunshot
Payne55-64MWhiteJuneAsphyxia
Cherokee55-64MAmerican IndianJuneGunshot
Kay55-64MHispanicJuneGunshot
Johnston55-64FWhiteJuneBlunt force trauma
Tulsa55-64MWhiteJuneGunshot
Oklahoma55-64FWhiteJuneGunshot
Oklahoma55-64FWhiteJuneOther
Sequoyah55-64FWhiteJuneGunshot
Marshall55-64FAmerican IndianJuneGunshot
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteJuneGunshot
Tulsa55-64MWhiteJulyGunshot
Kay55-64MWhiteJulyAsphyxia
Osage55-64MWhiteJulyGunshot
Carter55-64MWhiteJulyGunshot
Oklahoma55-64MHispanicJulyGunshot
Kiowa55-64FWhiteJulyBlunt force trauma
Woodward55-64FWhiteJulyGunshot
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteJulyGunshot
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteJulyAsphyxia
Cleveland55-64MWhiteJulyGunshot
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteJulyOther
Beckham55-64FWhiteJulyGunshot
Garfield55-64MWhiteJulyGunshot
Dewey55-64MWhiteAugustGunshot
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteAugustGunshot
Choctaw55-64FWhiteAugustGunshot
Mayes55-64MWhiteAugustOther
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteAugustGunshot
Choctaw55-64MWhiteAugustGunshot
Woods55-64MWhiteAugustGunshot
Oklahoma55-64FWhiteSeptemberDrug overdose
Tulsa55-64FWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Tulsa55-64FWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Comanche55-64MBlackSeptemberGunshot
Cherokee55-64MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Stephens55-64MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Tulsa55-64MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Adair55-64MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Noble55-64MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Bryan55-64MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Tulsa55-64MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Tulsa55-64FWhiteSeptemberDrug overdose
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Tulsa55-64MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Cleveland55-64MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Pottawatomie55-64MAmerican IndianOctoberGunshot
Comanche55-64MWhiteOctoberAsphyxia
Oklahoma55-64FWhiteOctoberAsphyxia
Delaware55-64FWhiteOctoberGunshot
Canadian55-64MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Muskogee55-64FWhiteOctoberDrug overdose
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteOctoberBlunt force trauma
Oklahoma55-64MHispanicOctoberGunshot
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Custer55-64MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Wagoner55-64MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Cleveland55-64MWhiteNovemberOther
Oklahoma55-64MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Canadian55-64MWhiteNovemberOther
Lincoln55-64MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Sequoyah55-64FWhiteDecemberGunshot
Tulsa55-64MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Pottawatomie55-64MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Garfield55-64FWhiteDecemberGunshot
Comanche55-64MWhiteDecemberAsphyxia
Bryan55-64FOtherDecemberAsphyxia
Choctaw55-64MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Muskogee55-64MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Tulsa55-64FWhiteDecemberGunshot
Oklahoma55-64FWhiteDecemberGunshot
Rogers65+FWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Cleveland65+MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Cleveland65+MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Washington65+MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Payne65+MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Osage65+MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Leflore65+MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Stephens65+MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Oklahoma65+MWhiteJanuaryAsphyxia
Canadian65+FWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Latimer65+MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Bryan65+MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Choctaw65+MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Oklahoma65+MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Canadian65+MWhiteJanuaryGunshot
Cleveland65+MWhiteFebruaryDrug overdose
Grady65+MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Canadian65+MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Tulsa65+FWhiteFebruaryOther
Oklahoma65+FWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Noble65+MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Oklahoma65+MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Leflore65+MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Oklahoma65+MWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Kay65+FWhiteFebruaryGunshot
Oklahoma65+FWhiteFebruaryAsphyxia
Pawnee65+MWhiteMarchGunshot
Pushmataha65+MWhiteMarchGunshot
Bryan65+MWhiteMarchGunshot
Canadian65+MWhiteMarchDrug overdose
Seminole65+MWhiteMarchGunshot
Garfield65+FWhiteMarchDrug overdose
Marshall65+MWhiteMarchGunshot
Cleveland65+MWhiteMarchGunshot
Oklahoma65+MWhiteMarchGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteMarchGunshot
Comanche65+MWhiteMarchGunshot
Wagoner65+MWhiteMarchAsphyxia
Kiowa65+MWhiteAprilGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteAprilGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteAprilDrug overdose
Tulsa65+MWhiteAprilGunshot
Mcintosh65+MWhiteAprilGunshot
Kay65+MWhiteAprilGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteAprilOther
Delaware65+MWhiteAprilGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteMayGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteMayGunshot
Delaware65+MWhiteMayGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteMayGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteMayGunshot
Canadian65+MWhiteMayGunshot
Pittsburg65+MWhiteMayGunshot
Cleveland65+MWhiteMayGunshot
Stephens65+FWhiteMayGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteMayGunshot
Canadian65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Pottawatomie65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Cleveland65+FWhiteJuneDrug overdose
Oklahoma65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Haskell65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Cleveland65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Oklahoma65+MWhiteJuneAsphyxia
Rogers65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Oklahoma65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Oklahoma65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Beckham65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Oklahoma65+MWhiteJuneDrug overdose
Tulsa65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Carter65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Wagoner65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Jefferson65+MAmerican IndianJuneGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Ottawa65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Hughes65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Oklahoma65+FWhiteJuneGunshot
Oklahoma65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Rogers65+FWhiteJuneGunshot
Osage65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Canadian65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Carter65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteJuneGunshot
Oklahoma65+FWhiteJulyDrug overdose
Oklahoma65+MWhiteJulyGunshot
Oklahoma65+MWhiteJulyGunshot
Payne65+MWhiteJulyGunshot
Bryan65+MWhiteJulyGunshot
Kiowa65+MWhiteJulyOther
Tulsa65+MWhiteJulyGunshot
Delaware65+MWhiteAugustGunshot
Oklahoma65+MWhiteAugustAsphyxia
Leflore65+MWhiteAugustGunshot
Mayes65+MWhiteAugustGunshot
Pawnee65+MWhiteAugustGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteAugustGunshot
Leflore65+MWhiteAugustGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteAugustOther
Oklahoma65+MWhiteAugustGunshot
Rogers65+MAmerican IndianSeptemberGunshot
Atoka65+MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Creek65+FWhiteSeptemberOther
Oklahoma65+MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Washington65+MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Murray65+FWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Pottawatomie65+MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Cleveland65+MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Oklahoma65+MWhiteSeptemberAsphyxia
Tulsa65+FWhiteSeptemberBlunt force trauma
Canadian65+MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Creek65+MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Stephens65+MWhiteSeptemberGunshot
Okfuskee65+FBlackSeptemberGunshot
Okfuskee65+MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Caddo65+MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Kay65+MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Mayes65+MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Mayes65+MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Oklahoma65+MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteOctoberGunshot
Beckham65+MBlackOctoberAsphyxia
Coal65+MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Comanche65+MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteNovemberAsphyxia
Beckham65+MHispanicNovemberOther
Carter65+MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Tulsa65+FWhiteNovemberAsphyxia
Tulsa65+MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Washington65+MWhiteNovemberOther
Tulsa65+FWhiteNovemberDrug overdose
Oklahoma65+MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Jackson65+MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Kay65+MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Tulsa65+MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Delaware65+MWhiteNovemberAsphyxia
Pottawatomie65+MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Latimer65+MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Pittsburg65+MWhiteNovemberGunshot
Pawnee65+MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Leflore65+FWhiteDecemberGunshot
Pontotoc65+MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Oklahoma65+MWhiteDecemberGunshot
Stephens65+MWhiteDecemberGunshot

Whitney Bryen is an investigative reporter and visual storyteller at Oklahoma Watch with an emphasis on domestic violence, mental health and nursing homes affected by COVID-19. Contact her at (405) 201-6057 or wbryen@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @SoonerReporter.

