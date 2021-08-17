Experts began warning of dire consequences soon after the pandemic arrived: Mental health crises would escalate. Suicides would rise.

In Oklahoma, those predictions came true.

Last year, 883 Oklahomans died by suicide, according to data provided by the state medical examiner’s office.

That’s nearly a 10% increase over 2019. It’s also the highest number of suicides since at least 2006 — when the agency began publishing the information online — an Oklahoma Watch analysis found.

The data also shows:

Oklahomans who have died by suicide increased 62% since 2006, when there were 544.

Suicides among Black Oklahomans doubled from 2016 to 2020.

Suicide rates are highest in rural Oklahoma where access to care is scarce.

Restrictions meant to protect people from the COVID-19 infections led to job loss, financial instability and isolation. With families cooped up at home, police and victim advocates say domestic and child abuse intensified. Weddings, graduations and holiday celebrations were canceled or postponed.

The same for funerals, even as the pandemic’s death toll rose to nearly 620,000 — including 8,902 Oklahomans, according to Monday’s State Health Department report. Without those memorials, many loved ones struggled to find closure and support.

So, when the Center for Disease Control released preliminary suicide data this spring, some experts were surprised.

The national suicide rate fell by nearly 6% in 2020, according to the CDC data.

The report does not include details about race, age, gender, geography or other demographics that could explain the unexpected drop. But experts point to increased access to mental health care, financial support for struggling families and lack of opportunity as possible justifications.

“When air is a threat to your life, there is a tendency to do what needs to be done to keep yourself alive during a crisis,” said Dr. Richard McKeon, who leads suicide prevention efforts at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. “COVID causing that may have had an impact.”

Following the onset of COVID-19, mental health programs began offering telehealth counseling sessions and virtual support groups to accommodate people who were encouraged to stay home, or in some cases, required to quarantine. A federal eviction moratorium and increased unemployment benefits eased or delayed financial stress for some families. Bullying at school and workplace harassment were less rampant with many working or learning remotely. And social media posts and personal stories from athletes and celebrities like Lady Gaga and former First Lady Michelle Obama amplified the importance of mental health care and reduced stigma.

McKeon, a clinical psychologist who worked in emergency psychiatric services before joining the federal agency in 2003, said a significant number of suicides take place at home. The pandemic forced a spike in remote work and virtual schooling, which created fewer opportunities for self-harm, he said. Like the rest of the country, telehealth expanded in Oklahoma.

How To Get Help In Oklahoma Dial 211

Visit csctulsa.org/211-oklahoma Nationally 1-800-273-8255

Text TALK to 741741 More Resources Visit www.sprc.org/states/oklahoma

Complicating Factors

Though national and state suicide counts fluctuate — Oklahoma’s suicide rate dropped in 2017 while the U.S. rate increased — the state’s 2020 rate is far above the national average.

For every 100,000 people in the U.S., 13.5 died by suicide last year, compared to 22.3 Oklahomans per 100,000.

The state confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, and within days, Oklahoma counselors saw an increase in anxiety and depression among their patients. By November, Terri White, who led the State Department of Mental Health before taking over as CEO of the state’s Mental Health Association, told Oklahoma Watch that economic fallout from the pandemic had heightened the risk for mental health and substance abuse disorders, “some of which results in death, like suicide and overdose.”

The pandemic isn’t the only factor in Oklahoma’s high numbers.

According to the newly-released Census data, 16% of Oklahomans identify as Native American or Native American in addition to another race. And Native Americans have the highest suicide rate of any racial group in the U.S. especially among youth and young adults, according to Suicide Prevention Resource Center reports.

Suicide rates also tend to be higher in rural areas where care is further away. More than half of Oklahoma’s 77 counties have fewer than 25,000 residents, according to the latest census data.

And the risk of suicide is greater in places with a high prevelance of gun ownership.

According to the National Survey of Children’s Health, Oklahoma kids rank among the most traumatized in the nation. Left untreated, that trauma can lead to severe mental health challenges. And the most recent State of Mental Health in America report ranked Oklahoma among the worst states for the prevalence of mental illness and access to care for adults and kids.

“Our rates have always been higher,” said Shelby Rowe, program manager at the national Suicide Prevention Resource Center based at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. “We look at different risk factors, things like our incarceration rates are higher and having a parent incarcerated is a risk factor for suicide for the child. And then being incarcerated is a risk factor, too. So yes, there are things on the public health level that will put us overall at a greater risk.”

Rural counties had the highest 2020 suicide rates, which experts attribute to fewer treatment providers and increased stigma around seeking help. In counties with small populations, even one suicide can drastically impact the rate. For example, Cimarron County, which has a population of just over 2,000, ranked ninth in the state with one suicide in 2020.

The manner of death remained consistent with previous years. The vast majority died from gunshot wounds, 62%, followed by asphyxia, mostly hangings, which account for 27%.

Suicides increased in 2020 among Native American, Hispanic and Black Oklahomans. Native American and Hispanic communities also contracted COVID-19 at higher rates, according to State Department of Health data.

Despite a decrease in the overall national suicide rate, McKeon, who leads the federal government’s prevention efforts, said other states are reporting increased suicide among minority populations, which could signal a national trend. That is one area he will be reviewing closely when the CDC releases its final report.

Rowe, who led suicide prevention efforts at the State Department of Mental Health before moving to the national resource center, said recent racial tensions could be a factor.

After a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd, a Black man, in May of 2020, protests spread throughout the country, including Oklahoma. Floyd’s death and the stories of others like Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia fueled tensions and pitted police against members of the communities they’re charged to protect and serve.

Oklahoma City has the nation’s second-highest rate of police killings, according to a recent study of federal crime data. Tulsa ranks fifth. In Oklahoma City, Black people are killed at more than five times the rate of white people.

Rowe, who is Chickasaw and a suicide attempt survivor, said culture clashes can be traumatizing for people of color.

Signs Of Hope

The fallout from the pandemic and a recent resurgence of COVID-19 has left many feeling anxious and fearful, especially as another unprecedented school year begins. Uneasiness spreads with the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant, breakthrough cases bring into question the vaccine’s ability to keep us safe and unvaccinated Oklahomans fill hospitals across the state. But Rowe said there is hope.

Dire predictions and improved awareness of mental health have led to an increase in programs to help.

Oklahoma’s Department of Education spent $35.7 million in federal pandemic relief funds to increase counselors and mental health support in schools.

Beginning this school year, all teachers and school staff are required to take suicide prevention training. Lawmakers also passed a bill requiring insurance companies to pay health care practitioners the same amount for telehealth visits as in-person visits, which were previously reimbursed at higher rates. This could entice more counselors to offer online services, expanding care.

Since the pandemic, the State Department of Mental Health has teamed up with the Owasso nonprofit Eagle Ops in an effort to reduce Oklahoma's veteran suicides, which are among the highest in the nation. Veterans from the nonprofit host firearm safety presentations at gun shows and other shooting events, and encourage other veterans who are struggling with their mental health to give their firearms to a friend from the military or to the nonprofit for safekeeping while they receive the treatment they need.

Despite increased efforts to reach those who are hurting and surprising national results, experts said the repercussions of the pandemic are far from over.

The trauma caused by the pandemic could take years to manifest, Rowe said. For a child that was abused at home, that pain and anger might grow slowly over time, she said. Others may still be in shock, not yet feeling the emotions that could create future mental health challenges.

Rowe predicts that trauma prompted by the pandemic will contribute to suicide rates through at least 2025.

“I wish I had the answers. I think we all wish we had the answers,” Rowe said. “The only Oklahomans who have the answers are no longer with us.”

Database: Oklahoma Suicides in 2020

In 2020, 883 Oklahomans died by suicide, according to data provided by the state medical examiner’s office. Each suicide is listed below by location of death (county), age range, race, month and manner of death. Oklahoma Watch does not publish the name of suicide victims.

Location of Death (County) Age Range Sex Race Month of Death Manner of Death Ellis 8-17 F White January Blunt force trauma Tulsa 8-17 M White February Gunshot Wagoner 8-17 M White February Gunshot Payne 8-17 M White February Gunshot Pawnee 8-17 M American Indian April Gunshot Oklahoma 8-17 F White April Asphyxia Oklahoma 8-17 F White April Drug overdose Leflore 8-17 F White April Asphyxia Pontotoc 8-17 M White April Gunshot Cotton 8-17 M White June Gunshot Pottawatomie 8-17 M White June Gunshot Osage 8-17 M White June Gunshot Logan 8-17 M Hispanic July Gunshot Tulsa 8-17 F American Indian July Asphyxia Oklahoma 8-17 M White July Gunshot Oklahoma 8-17 F Black July Asphyxia Kay 8-17 M White July Asphyxia Oklahoma 8-17 M Hispanic July Asphyxia Mccurtain 8-17 F Black July Asphyxia Sequoyah 8-17 F White August Blunt force trauma Mcclain 8-17 F White August Drug overdose Oklahoma 8-17 F American Indian August Asphyxia Creek 8-17 M White September Gunshot Bryan 8-17 M American Indian September Gunshot Garfield 8-17 M White October Gunshot Tulsa 8-17 F Hispanic October Asphyxia Wagoner 8-17 M Other October Asphyxia Washington 8-17 M White November Gunshot Okmulgee 8-17 M American Indian November Gunshot Lincoln 8-17 F White December Gunshot Mcclain 8-17 M White December Gunshot Oklahoma 8-17 M White December Asphyxia Rogers 8-17 M White May Asphyxia Osage 8-17 M White May Gunshot Oklahoma 8-17 M White May Gunshot Roger Mills 8-17 F White May Gunshot Wagoner 8-17 M White May Gunshot Pontotoc 8-17 F American Indian May Drug overdose Kingfisher 18-24 M American Indian January Asphyxia Oklahoma 18-24 M White January Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M White January Gunshot Tulsa 18-24 F White January Gunshot Comanche 18-24 F American Indian January Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M Black January Drug overdose Carter 18-24 M White January Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M White January Asphyxia Muskogee 18-24 M White January Gunshot Tulsa 18-24 M White January Gunshot Seminole 18-24 M White January Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M Black February Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 F White February Gunshot Comanche 18-24 F White February Asphyxia Tulsa 18-24 F Black February Drug overdose Washington 18-24 M White February Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M White February Gunshot Tulsa 18-24 F White March Gunshot Kay 18-24 M White March Gunshot Grady 18-24 F White March Asphyxia Comanche 18-24 M Black March Gunshot Sequoyah 18-24 M White March Other Tulsa 18-24 M American Indian March Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M White March Gunshot Harper 18-24 M White March Gunshot Tulsa 18-24 M White March Asphyxia Mccurtain 18-24 F White March Asphyxia Tulsa 18-24 M White March Gunshot Murray 18-24 M American Indian March Gunshot Hughes 18-24 M White March Gunshot Comanche 18-24 M White March Gunshot Payne 18-24 F White March Asphyxia Oklahoma 18-24 M Hispanic April Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M Black April Gunshot Ottawa 18-24 M White April Blunt force trauma Oklahoma 18-24 F Hispanic April Blunt force trauma Oklahoma 18-24 M White April Gunshot Payne 18-24 M White April Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M White April Gunshot Comanche 18-24 M White April Gunshot Tulsa 18-24 M White May Gunshot Seminole 18-24 M White May Gunshot Tulsa 18-24 M White May Gunshot Logan 18-24 M White May Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M White May Gunshot Kay 18-24 M White May Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M Black May Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M White May Gunshot Mccurtain 18-24 M Other June Asphyxia Tulsa 18-24 M Hispanic June Gunshot Tulsa 18-24 M White June Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M Hispanic June Gunshot Tulsa 18-24 F White June Asphyxia Tulsa 18-24 M White June Gunshot Osage 18-24 M White June Asphyxia Tulsa 18-24 M White June Gunshot Okmulgee 18-24 M Black June Asphyxia Tulsa 18-24 M Black July Gunshot Mccurtain 18-24 F White July Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 F Other July Blunt force trauma Tulsa 18-24 M White July Gunshot Osage 18-24 M White July Gunshot Washington 18-24 M White July Gunshot Marshall 18-24 M White July Gunshot Bryan 18-24 M White July Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M White August Gunshot Cleveland 18-24 M White August Asphyxia Payne 18-24 M White August Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M White August Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M White August Asphyxia Ottawa 18-24 M White August Asphyxia Oklahoma 18-24 M White August Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M Black August Gunshot Comanche 18-24 M Black August Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M Black September Gunshot Jackson 18-24 M Other September Asphyxia Tulsa 18-24 M Hispanic September Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M White September Asphyxia Oklahoma 18-24 M White September Gunshot Tulsa 18-24 M White September Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M White September Asphyxia Comanche 18-24 M White September Gunshot Coal 18-24 M White October Gunshot Tulsa 18-24 F White October Gunshot Payne 18-24 M White October Gunshot Payne 18-24 M White October Gunshot Leflore 18-24 M Hispanic October Asphyxia Tulsa 18-24 F Hispanic October Gunshot Canadian 18-24 M White October Asphyxia Oklahoma 18-24 F White October Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M Other October Gunshot Pottawatomie 18-24 F White November Gunshot Rogers 18-24 F White November Asphyxia Bryan 18-24 M Hispanic November Gunshot Comanche 18-24 M Hispanic November Asphyxia Oklahoma 18-24 M Hispanic November Gunshot Tulsa 18-24 F White November Asphyxia Garfield 18-24 M White November Gunshot Grady 18-24 M White November Gunshot Carter 18-24 M White November Gunshot Custer 18-24 M White November Asphyxia Kay 18-24 F American Indian November Asphyxia Johnston 18-24 M White November Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M White December Gunshot Tulsa 18-24 M American Indian December Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M White December Other Oklahoma 18-24 M Black December Asphyxia Oklahoma 18-24 M White December Asphyxia Jackson 18-24 M White December Asphyxia Oklahoma 18-24 F Hispanic December Asphyxia Oklahoma 18-24 M White December Gunshot Oklahoma 18-24 M White December Gunshot Washington 25-34 M White January Gunshot Mayes 25-34 F American Indian January Asphyxia Comanche 25-34 F Black January Drug overdose Tulsa 25-34 F White January Gunshot Bryan 25-34 M White January Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 F Hispanic January Gunshot Kay 25-34 M White January Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 F White January Asphyxia Tulsa 25-34 M White January Gunshot Caddo 25-34 M White January Asphyxia Tulsa 25-34 F White February Drug overdose Oklahoma 25-34 M Black February Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M White February Asphyxia Comanche 25-34 M White February Other Creek 25-34 F White February Other Tulsa 25-34 M White February Gunshot Comanche 25-34 M Black February Gunshot Jackson 25-34 M White February Asphyxia Coal 25-34 M White February Asphyxia Cleveland 25-34 F White February Asphyxia Grady 25-34 M White February Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 F White February Gunshot Cleveland 25-34 F Black February Asphyxia Comanche 25-34 M American Indian February Asphyxia Osage 25-34 F White March Gunshot Garfield 25-34 M White March Asphyxia Logan 25-34 M White March Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M White March Gunshot Comanche 25-34 M White March Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M White March Gunshot Mayes 25-34 F American Indian March Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M White March Drug overdose Mccurtain 25-34 M White March Asphyxia Hughes 25-34 M White March Gunshot Cherokee 25-34 M White March Asphyxia Logan 25-34 M White March Asphyxia Sequoyah 25-34 M White March Drug overdose Lincoln 25-34 M American Indian March Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M Black March Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 M Black April Gunshot Kay 25-34 M American Indian April Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 F White April Asphyxia Mcclain 25-34 M White April Asphyxia Pottawatomie 25-34 M White April Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M White April Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 M White April Asphyxia Creek 25-34 F White April Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 F White April Asphyxia Kay 25-34 M White April Asphyxia Payne 25-34 F White April Asphyxia Cleveland 25-34 M White April Gunshot Pottawatomie 25-34 M White April Gunshot Grady 25-34 M White May Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 M White May Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M White May Blunt force trauma Oklahoma 25-34 M White May Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 M White May Blunt force trauma Oklahoma 25-34 M Black May Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 F White May Asphyxia Mayes 25-34 M American Indian May Asphyxia Pontotoc 25-34 M White May Gunshot Tulsa 25-34 M White May Gunshot Cleveland 25-34 F Hispanic May Asphyxia Tulsa 25-34 M American Indian May Gunshot Muskogee 25-34 M White May Asphyxia Carter 25-34 M White June Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 M American Indian June Gunshot Marshall 25-34 M White June Gunshot Tulsa 25-34 M Black June Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 M White June Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 M White June Asphyxia Tulsa 25-34 M White June Gunshot Tulsa 25-34 F American Indian June Asphyxia Tulsa 25-34 M White June Asphyxia Tulsa 25-34 M Black June Asphyxia Cleveland 25-34 M White June Asphyxia Tulsa 25-34 M Unknown June Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M White June Gunshot Tulsa 25-34 M White June Asphyxia Logan 25-34 F White July Gunshot Ellis 25-34 M White July Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 M Black July Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 F Black July Drug overdose Pittsburg 25-34 M White July Other Cleveland 25-34 F White July Gunshot Tulsa 25-34 M White July Asphyxia Tulsa 25-34 M American Indian July Asphyxia Ellis 25-34 M White July Asphyxia Seminole 25-34 M White July Gunshot Beckham 25-34 F White July Asphyxia Love 25-34 M White July Gunshot Comanche 25-34 M White July Gunshot Delaware 25-34 F White July Asphyxia Comanche 25-34 M White July Asphyxia Tulsa 25-34 F White August Drug overdose Comanche 25-34 M White August Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 M White August Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M Black August Drug overdose Tulsa 25-34 M White August Gunshot Mccurtain 25-34 F White August Gunshot Kay 25-34 M White August Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M White August Asphyxia Washington 25-34 M White August Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M White August Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M Black August Drug overdose Oklahoma 25-34 M American Indian August Asphyxia Jackson 25-34 F White August Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M Hispanic August Blunt force trauma Oklahoma 25-34 F White August Asphyxia Mccurtain 25-34 M White September Asphyxia Tulsa 25-34 M Black September Gunshot Cherokee 25-34 M American Indian September Gunshot Leflore 25-34 M White September Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M Hispanic September Gunshot Caddo 25-34 M White September Asphyxia Seminole 25-34 M White September Asphyxia Tulsa 25-34 M White September Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M White September Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M Hispanic September Gunshot Seminole 25-34 M White September Gunshot Leflore 25-34 M White September Gunshot Cleveland 25-34 M Black September Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 M Hispanic September Gunshot Hughes 25-34 M Black September Asphyxia Mcclain 25-34 M White September Gunshot Pittsburg 25-34 F White September Gunshot Payne 25-34 F White September Asphyxia Woodward 25-34 M White October Asphyxia Adair 25-34 M White October Asphyxia Seminole 25-34 M White October Gunshot Washington 25-34 F Other October Asphyxia Hughes 25-34 M White October Gunshot Cleveland 25-34 M White October Gunshot Cleveland 25-34 M White October Drug overdose Tulsa 25-34 M White October Gunshot Muskogee 25-34 M Black October Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M White November Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M White November Gunshot Tulsa 25-34 M White November Gunshot Nowata 25-34 M American Indian November Gunshot Tulsa 25-34 M White November Gunshot Garfield 25-34 F Black November Asphyxia Grady 25-34 F White November Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 F White November Asphyxia Comanche 25-34 M Black November Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 M White November Gunshot Haskell 25-34 M White November Gunshot Woodward 25-34 M White November Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M Hispanic December Gunshot Comanche 25-34 M Black December Gunshot Muskogee 25-34 M White December Asphyxia Oklahoma 25-34 M American Indian December Gunshot Payne 25-34 M White December Drug overdose Tulsa 25-34 M Black December Gunshot Leflore 25-34 M White December Gunshot Pontotoc 25-34 M White December Gunshot Adair 25-34 M American Indian December Gunshot Oklahoma 25-34 M Black December Gunshot Johnston 25-34 M White December Asphyxia Comanche 25-34 M White December Asphyxia Custer 25-34 M White December Asphyxia Latimer 25-34 F White December Asphyxia Garfield 35-44 M White January Asphyxia Comanche 35-44 M American Indian January Asphyxia Comanche 35-44 M White January Asphyxia Oklahoma 35-44 M White January Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M White January Gunshot Logan 35-44 M White January Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M White January Gunshot Payne 35-44 M White January Asphyxia Tulsa 35-44 M White January Asphyxia Cleveland 35-44 F White January Asphyxia Tulsa 35-44 M White January Gunshot Mcclain 35-44 F White January Gunshot Craig 35-44 F White January Other Tulsa 35-44 M White January Gunshot Blaine 35-44 M White January Asphyxia Cleveland 35-44 M White February Asphyxia Canadian 35-44 M White February Asphyxia Pushmataha 35-44 F White February Gunshot Washington 35-44 M White February Gunshot Tulsa 35-44 M White February Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M White February Other Comanche 35-44 M White February Asphyxia Lincoln 35-44 M White February Asphyxia Tulsa 35-44 M White February Gunshot Cherokee 35-44 F White February Gunshot Osage 35-44 M White February Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M White February Gunshot Pontotoc 35-44 M White February Other Bryan 35-44 M White February Asphyxia Oklahoma 35-44 M White February Blunt force trauma Canadian 35-44 F White March Asphyxia Cleveland 35-44 M White March Gunshot Cleveland 35-44 F White March Gunshot Latimer 35-44 M White March Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M White March Gunshot Tulsa 35-44 M White March Asphyxia Bryan 35-44 M White March Gunshot Noble 35-44 M White March Asphyxia Oklahoma 35-44 F White March Drug overdose Tulsa 35-44 M White March Gunshot Wagoner 35-44 M White March Gunshot Tulsa 35-44 M White March Gunshot Tulsa 35-44 M Black March Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 F White March Asphyxia Caddo 35-44 M White March Asphyxia Canadian 35-44 M White April Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M White April Asphyxia Oklahoma 35-44 F White April Gunshot Bryan 35-44 F White April Asphyxia Wagoner 35-44 M White April Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M Black April Gunshot Tulsa 35-44 M Black April Blunt force trauma Kay 35-44 F American Indian April Asphyxia Stephens 35-44 M White April Asphyxia Oklahoma 35-44 M White May Asphyxia Kay 35-44 M White May Asphyxia Canadian 35-44 M White May Drug overdose Tulsa 35-44 M White May Asphyxia Oklahoma 35-44 M White May Other Caddo 35-44 M American Indian May Asphyxia Marshall 35-44 M White May Gunshot Cherokee 35-44 M White May Asphyxia Oklahoma 35-44 M White May Asphyxia Stephens 35-44 M White May Asphyxia Murray 35-44 F White May Drug overdose Oklahoma 35-44 M White May Asphyxia Oklahoma 35-44 M Hispanic May Asphyxia Comanche 35-44 M White May Asphyxia Garvin 35-44 M White May Blunt force trauma Creek 35-44 M White May Other Garfield 35-44 F White June Gunshot Muskogee 35-44 M White June Asphyxia Mccurtain 35-44 M White June Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M White June Gunshot Atoka 35-44 M White June Blunt force trauma Mcintosh 35-44 M American Indian June Asphyxia Tulsa 35-44 M Black June Gunshot Tulsa 35-44 F Black June Asphyxia Leflore 35-44 M White June Asphyxia Mcclain 35-44 M White June Gunshot Love 35-44 M White June Blunt force trauma Oklahoma 35-44 M White July Gunshot Pottawatomie 35-44 M White July Asphyxia Bryan 35-44 M White July Gunshot Cleveland 35-44 M White July Asphyxia Oklahoma 35-44 M White July Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M White July Gunshot Tulsa 35-44 F White July Gunshot Stephens 35-44 M White July Gunshot Hughes 35-44 F American Indian July Gunshot Choctaw 35-44 M White July Asphyxia Choctaw 35-44 M White July Asphyxia Oklahoma 35-44 F White July Asphyxia Canadian 35-44 F White July Gunshot Cleveland 35-44 M White July Gunshot Tulsa 35-44 M Other July Blunt force trauma Carter 35-44 M White July Asphyxia Cleveland 35-44 M White August Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M Black August Gunshot Garfield 35-44 F White August Gunshot Pontotoc 35-44 M White August Gunshot Cotton 35-44 M White August Gunshot Haskell 35-44 M White August Gunshot Creek 35-44 F White August Gunshot Kay 35-44 M White August Asphyxia Oklahoma 35-44 M White August Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M White August Gunshot Bryan 35-44 F White August Gunshot Tulsa 35-44 M Black August Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 F Other August Other Oklahoma 35-44 M White September Asphyxia Muskogee 35-44 F Black September Drug overdose Ottawa 35-44 M White September Asphyxia Oklahoma 35-44 M White September Asphyxia Tulsa 35-44 M Black September Gunshot Stephens 35-44 M White September Asphyxia Oklahoma 35-44 M White September Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 F White September Gunshot Beckham 35-44 M White September Asphyxia Oklahoma 35-44 F Hispanic September Asphyxia Cleveland 35-44 F White September Drug overdose Tulsa 35-44 M White September Gunshot Tulsa 35-44 M White September Gunshot Tulsa 35-44 M White September Gunshot, Asphyxia Rogers 35-44 F White October Asphyxia Carter 35-44 M White October Gunshot Kay 35-44 M White October Asphyxia Custer 35-44 M Black October Gunshot Delaware 35-44 M White October Gunshot Canadian 35-44 F White October Drug overdose Tulsa 35-44 F White October Asphyxia Tulsa 35-44 M American Indian October Gunshot Cleveland 35-44 M White October Gunshot Mayes 35-44 M White October Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M White October Gunshot Love 35-44 M White October Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M White November Gunshot Cimarron 35-44 M White November Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M Black November Gunshot Cherokee 35-44 M American Indian November Gunshot Custer 35-44 M White November Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M White November Other Oklahoma 35-44 M White November Gunshot Pottawatomie 35-44 M White November Gunshot Wagoner 35-44 M White November Asphyxia Creek 35-44 M American Indian November Asphyxia Cleveland 35-44 M White November Gunshot Oklahoma 35-44 M White November Gunshot Tulsa 35-44 M White November Gunshot Custer 35-44 M Hispanic November Asphyxia Tulsa 35-44 M Hispanic November Gunshot Beckham 35-44 M American Indian November Asphyxia Pushmataha 35-44 M White November Asphyxia Okfuskee 35-44 M Hispanic November Asphyxia Latimer 35-44 M White November Gunshot Tulsa 35-44 F White November Drowning Muskogee 35-44 M White November Other Oklahoma 35-44 F White December Gunshot Muskogee 35-44 M White December Drug overdose Craig 35-44 F White December Asphyxia Canadian 35-44 M White December Gunshot Tulsa 35-44 F White December Drug overdose Tulsa 35-44 M White December Gunshot Pittsburg 35-44 M White December Gunshot Muskogee 35-44 M White December Gunshot Washington 35-44 M White December Gunshot Tulsa 35-44 M White December Gunshot Love 35-44 F White December Gunshot Creek 35-44 M White December Gunshot Kay 35-44 M White December Asphyxia Pittsburg 35-44 F White December Asphyxia Pottawatomie 35-44 M American Indian December Asphyxia Muskogee 45-54 F White January Drug overdose Kiowa 45-54 M Hispanic January Other Oklahoma 45-54 M Black January Asphyxia Tulsa 45-54 M White January Asphyxia Delaware 45-54 M White January Gunshot Rogers 45-54 M White January Gunshot Atoka 45-54 M White January Asphyxia Tulsa 45-54 M Other January Asphyxia Washington 45-54 M White February Gunshot Major 45-54 M White February Gunshot Major 45-54 M White February Gunshot Washita 45-54 M White February Gunshot Tulsa 45-54 F Hispanic February Gunshot Cleveland 45-54 F White February Other Wagoner 45-54 M White February Gunshot Oklahoma 45-54 M White February Gunshot Comanche 45-54 F White February Asphyxia Oklahoma 45-54 M White February Gunshot Leflore 45-54 M White February Asphyxia Rogers 45-54 M White February Gunshot Cleveland 45-54 M White February Gunshot Adair 45-54 F White March Asphyxia Lincoln 45-54 F White March Gunshot Oklahoma 45-54 M White March Gunshot Cleveland 45-54 M White March Asphyxia Tulsa 45-54 M White March Gunshot Oklahoma 45-54 M White March Drug overdose Tulsa 45-54 M White March Drug overdose Okfuskee 45-54 M White March Gunshot Oklahoma 45-54 M White March Other Oklahoma 45-54 M Black March Asphyxia Haskell 45-54 M White April Gunshot Tulsa 45-54 M White April Asphyxia Tulsa 45-54 M White April Gunshot Haskell 45-54 M American Indian April Gunshot Oklahoma 45-54 M White May Gunshot Wagoner 45-54 F American Indian May Gunshot Oklahoma 45-54 M Black May Gunshot Osage 45-54 M White May Gunshot Oklahoma 45-54 F White May Drug overdose Grady 45-54 F Hispanic May Gunshot Mccurtain 45-54 M White May Gunshot Tulsa 45-54 M White May Asphyxia Okmulgee 45-54 M White May Asphyxia Cherokee 45-54 F White May Gunshot Rogers 45-54 F White June Asphyxia Oklahoma 45-54 M White June Gunshot Cleveland 45-54 M White June Asphyxia Tulsa 45-54 M White June Gunshot Pottawatomie 45-54 F White June Gunshot Tulsa 45-54 F White June Gunshot Seminole 45-54 M White June Gunshot Seminole 45-54 F White June Gunshot Carter 45-54 F White June Gunshot Garfield 45-54 M White June Gunshot Washington 45-54 M White June Gunshot Oklahoma 45-54 F White June Drug overdose Tulsa 45-54 M White July Other Choctaw 45-54 M White July Gunshot Tulsa 45-54 M Black July Asphyxia Tulsa 45-54 F White July Asphyxia Tulsa 45-54 M White July Drug overdose Pittsburg 45-54 F White July Drug overdose Garfield 45-54 M Hispanic August Gunshot Grady 45-54 M White August Gunshot Oklahoma 45-54 F White August Drug overdose Oklahoma 45-54 M Hispanic August Asphyxia Tulsa 45-54 M Other August Gunshot Oklahoma 45-54 M White August Gunshot Pontotoc 45-54 F White August Gunshot Craig 45-54 M White August Gunshot Washington 45-54 F White August Asphyxia Cleveland 45-54 M White August Gunshot Bryan 45-54 M White August Asphyxia Choctaw 45-54 M White September Gunshot Seminole 45-54 M White September Gunshot Ottawa 45-54 M White September Gunshot Tulsa 45-54 M White September Gunshot Washington 45-54 M White September Gunshot Logan 45-54 M White September Asphyxia Carter 45-54 M White September Gunshot Washita 45-54 M White September Drug overdose Tulsa 45-54 M White September Gunshot Cleveland 45-54 M White September Gunshot Ottawa 45-54 M White September Gunshot Oklahoma 45-54 M White September Gunshot Jackson 45-54 M Other October Asphyxia Sequoyah 45-54 M White October Drug overdose Tulsa 45-54 M White October Asphyxia Cleveland 45-54 M White October Gunshot Oklahoma 45-54 M White October Gunshot Oklahoma 45-54 M White October Gunshot Choctaw 45-54 M White October Gunshot Tulsa 45-54 M Hispanic October Asphyxia Tulsa 45-54 M White October Other Mcintosh 45-54 M White October Asphyxia Comanche 45-54 M White November Gunshot Carter 45-54 M White November Gunshot Tulsa 45-54 M White November Asphyxia Osage 45-54 M White November Asphyxia Oklahoma 45-54 M White November Gunshot Woodward 45-54 M White November Asphyxia Logan 45-54 F White November Drug overdose Wagoner 45-54 M White November Gunshot Oklahoma 45-54 M White November Gunshot Stephens 45-54 M White November Gunshot Haskell 45-54 M White November Gunshot Comanche 45-54 M White December Gunshot Tulsa 45-54 M White December Asphyxia Payne 45-54 M White December Asphyxia Tulsa 45-54 M White December Asphyxia Tulsa 45-54 M White December Gunshot Oklahoma 45-54 M White December Asphyxia Love 45-54 M American Indian December Gunshot Tulsa 45-54 M White December Gunshot Rogers 45-54 M White December Gunshot Mccurtain 45-54 F White December Other Wagoner 45-54 F White December Gunshot Leflore 45-54 F Other December Asphyxia Oklahoma 45-54 F White December Gunshot Kay 45-54 M White December Asphyxia Tulsa 45-54 M White December Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 F Black January Drug overdose Oklahoma 55-64 F White January Asphyxia Oklahoma 55-64 M Hispanic January Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 F White January Drug overdose Pawnee 55-64 F White January Gunshot Canadian 55-64 M White January Gunshot Osage 55-64 M White January Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 M White January Gunshot Rogers 55-64 M White January Asphyxia Mcclain 55-64 M White January Gunshot Murray 55-64 F White February Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 M White February Gunshot Pottawatomie 55-64 M White February Asphyxia Oklahoma 55-64 M White February Gunshot Creek 55-64 M White February Gunshot Creek 55-64 M White February Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 M White February Gunshot Canadian 55-64 M White February Gunshot Beckham 55-64 M White February Gunshot Rogers 55-64 F American Indian February Gunshot Creek 55-64 M White February Gunshot Canadian 55-64 F White February Gunshot Okmulgee 55-64 M White February Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 M White March Asphyxia Oklahoma 55-64 M White March Gunshot Cleveland 55-64 M White March Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 M White March Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 M Hispanic March Other Pottawatomie 55-64 M White March Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 M White March Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 M White March Gunshot Ottawa 55-64 M White March Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 M White March Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 M White March Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 M White March Gunshot Canadian 55-64 M White April Drug overdose Hughes 55-64 F White April Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 M White April Gunshot Cleveland 55-64 F White April Drug overdose Love 55-64 M White May Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 F White May Asphyxia Logan 55-64 M White May Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 F White May Gunshot Grady 55-64 M White May Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 F White May Drug overdose Stephens 55-64 M White May Gunshot Jackson 55-64 F White May Drug overdose Creek 55-64 M White May Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 M White May Gunshot Muskogee 55-64 M White May Gunshot Garfield 55-64 M White May Gunshot Leflore 55-64 M White June Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 M White June Gunshot Latimer 55-64 M White June Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 M White June Drug overdose Oklahoma 55-64 M White June Asphyxia Tulsa 55-64 F White June Gunshot Payne 55-64 M White June Asphyxia Cherokee 55-64 M American Indian June Gunshot Kay 55-64 M Hispanic June Gunshot Johnston 55-64 F White June Blunt force trauma Tulsa 55-64 M White June Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 F White June Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 F White June Other Sequoyah 55-64 F White June Gunshot Marshall 55-64 F American Indian June Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 M White June Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 M White July Gunshot Kay 55-64 M White July Asphyxia Osage 55-64 M White July Gunshot Carter 55-64 M White July Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 M Hispanic July Gunshot Kiowa 55-64 F White July Blunt force trauma Woodward 55-64 F White July Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 M White July Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 M White July Asphyxia Cleveland 55-64 M White July Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 M White July Other Beckham 55-64 F White July Gunshot Garfield 55-64 M White July Gunshot Dewey 55-64 M White August Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 M White August Gunshot Choctaw 55-64 F White August Gunshot Mayes 55-64 M White August Other Oklahoma 55-64 M White August Gunshot Choctaw 55-64 M White August Gunshot Woods 55-64 M White August Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 F White September Drug overdose Tulsa 55-64 F White September Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 F White September Asphyxia Comanche 55-64 M Black September Gunshot Cherokee 55-64 M White September Gunshot Stephens 55-64 M White September Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 M White September Gunshot Adair 55-64 M White September Gunshot Noble 55-64 M White September Gunshot Bryan 55-64 M White September Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 M White September Asphyxia Tulsa 55-64 F White September Drug overdose Oklahoma 55-64 M White October Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 M White October Gunshot Cleveland 55-64 M White October Gunshot Pottawatomie 55-64 M American Indian October Gunshot Comanche 55-64 M White October Asphyxia Oklahoma 55-64 F White October Asphyxia Delaware 55-64 F White October Gunshot Canadian 55-64 M White October Gunshot Muskogee 55-64 F White October Drug overdose Oklahoma 55-64 M White October Blunt force trauma Oklahoma 55-64 M Hispanic October Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 M White October Gunshot Custer 55-64 M White November Gunshot Wagoner 55-64 M White November Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 M White November Gunshot Cleveland 55-64 M White November Other Oklahoma 55-64 M White November Gunshot Canadian 55-64 M White November Other Lincoln 55-64 M White December Gunshot Sequoyah 55-64 F White December Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 M White December Gunshot Pottawatomie 55-64 M White December Gunshot Garfield 55-64 F White December Gunshot Comanche 55-64 M White December Asphyxia Bryan 55-64 F Other December Asphyxia Choctaw 55-64 M White December Gunshot Muskogee 55-64 M White December Gunshot Tulsa 55-64 F White December Gunshot Oklahoma 55-64 F White December Gunshot Rogers 65+ F White January Gunshot Cleveland 65+ M White January Gunshot Cleveland 65+ M White January Gunshot Washington 65+ M White January Gunshot Payne 65+ M White January Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White January Gunshot Osage 65+ M White January Gunshot Leflore 65+ M White January Gunshot Stephens 65+ M White January Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White January Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White January Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ M White January Asphyxia Canadian 65+ F White January Gunshot Latimer 65+ M White January Gunshot Bryan 65+ M White January Gunshot Choctaw 65+ M White January Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ M White January Gunshot Canadian 65+ M White January Gunshot Cleveland 65+ M White February Drug overdose Grady 65+ M White February Gunshot Canadian 65+ M White February Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White February Gunshot Tulsa 65+ F White February Other Oklahoma 65+ F White February Gunshot Noble 65+ M White February Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ M White February Gunshot Leflore 65+ M White February Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ M White February Gunshot Kay 65+ F White February Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ F White February Asphyxia Pawnee 65+ M White March Gunshot Pushmataha 65+ M White March Gunshot Bryan 65+ M White March Gunshot Canadian 65+ M White March Drug overdose Seminole 65+ M White March Gunshot Garfield 65+ F White March Drug overdose Marshall 65+ M White March Gunshot Cleveland 65+ M White March Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ M White March Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White March Gunshot Comanche 65+ M White March Gunshot Wagoner 65+ M White March Asphyxia Kiowa 65+ M White April Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White April Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White April Drug overdose Tulsa 65+ M White April Gunshot Mcintosh 65+ M White April Gunshot Kay 65+ M White April Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White April Other Delaware 65+ M White April Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White May Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White May Gunshot Delaware 65+ M White May Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White May Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White May Gunshot Canadian 65+ M White May Gunshot Pittsburg 65+ M White May Gunshot Cleveland 65+ M White May Gunshot Stephens 65+ F White May Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White May Gunshot Canadian 65+ M White June Gunshot Pottawatomie 65+ M White June Gunshot Cleveland 65+ F White June Drug overdose Oklahoma 65+ M White June Gunshot Haskell 65+ M White June Gunshot Cleveland 65+ M White June Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ M White June Asphyxia Rogers 65+ M White June Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White June Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ M White June Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ M White June Gunshot Beckham 65+ M White June Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ M White June Drug overdose Tulsa 65+ M White June Gunshot Carter 65+ M White June Gunshot Wagoner 65+ M White June Gunshot Jefferson 65+ M American Indian June Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White June Gunshot Ottawa 65+ M White June Gunshot Hughes 65+ M White June Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ F White June Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ M White June Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White June Gunshot Rogers 65+ F White June Gunshot Osage 65+ M White June Gunshot Canadian 65+ M White June Gunshot Carter 65+ M White June Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White June Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ F White July Drug overdose Oklahoma 65+ M White July Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ M White July Gunshot Payne 65+ M White July Gunshot Bryan 65+ M White July Gunshot Kiowa 65+ M White July Other Tulsa 65+ M White July Gunshot Delaware 65+ M White August Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ M White August Asphyxia Leflore 65+ M White August Gunshot Mayes 65+ M White August Gunshot Pawnee 65+ M White August Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White August Gunshot Leflore 65+ M White August Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White August Other Oklahoma 65+ M White August Gunshot Rogers 65+ M American Indian September Gunshot Atoka 65+ M White September Gunshot Creek 65+ F White September Other Oklahoma 65+ M White September Gunshot Washington 65+ M White September Gunshot Murray 65+ F White September Gunshot Pottawatomie 65+ M White September Gunshot Cleveland 65+ M White September Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ M White September Asphyxia Tulsa 65+ F White September Blunt force trauma Canadian 65+ M White September Gunshot Creek 65+ M White September Gunshot Stephens 65+ M White September Gunshot Okfuskee 65+ F Black September Gunshot Okfuskee 65+ M White October Gunshot Caddo 65+ M White October Gunshot Kay 65+ M White October Gunshot Mayes 65+ M White October Gunshot Mayes 65+ M White October Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ M White October Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White October Gunshot Beckham 65+ M Black October Asphyxia Coal 65+ M White November Gunshot Comanche 65+ M White November Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White November Asphyxia Beckham 65+ M Hispanic November Other Carter 65+ M White November Gunshot Tulsa 65+ F White November Asphyxia Tulsa 65+ M White November Gunshot Washington 65+ M White November Other Tulsa 65+ F White November Drug overdose Oklahoma 65+ M White November Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White November Gunshot Jackson 65+ M White November Gunshot Kay 65+ M White November Gunshot Tulsa 65+ M White November Gunshot Delaware 65+ M White November Asphyxia Pottawatomie 65+ M White November Gunshot Latimer 65+ M White November Gunshot Pittsburg 65+ M White November Gunshot Pawnee 65+ M White December Gunshot Leflore 65+ F White December Gunshot Pontotoc 65+ M White December Gunshot Oklahoma 65+ M White December Gunshot Stephens 65+ M White December Gunshot

Whitney Bryen is an investigative reporter and visual storyteller at Oklahoma Watch with an emphasis on domestic violence, mental health and nursing homes affected by COVID-19. Contact her at (405) 201-6057 or wbryen@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @SoonerReporter.