There are more than 2,600 emergency certified teachers approved to work in Oklahoma public school classrooms across the state, according to state data. The state Board of Education has approved 2,673 emergency teaching certificates for the current school year — 390 in June and 2,283 since July 1.

Emergency certified educators are required to have obtained at least a bachelor’s degree.

Most applicants already have a teaching certificate in another subject area — say an early childhood educator teaching physical education. But many of these teachers have no formal training in teaching, like someone with a degree in accounting teaching math or someone with a business degree teaching English.

Emergency certificates can be renewed beyond two years if the teacher shows the state they are working toward certification and their district agrees to renew their contract.

Schools cannot use emergency certified teachers to fill special education positions.

The 2,673 approved so far for this school year surpasses the August totals for any other year, according to data compiled by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. A record number of emergency certificates were approved in 2019-20; that year, there were 2,319 by August.

Emergency Certified Teachers

The 2,673 emergency teachers approved so far for this school year surpasses the August totals for every other year, according to data compiled by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. A record number of emergency certificates were approved in 2019-20. However, that that year there were 2,319 by August.

School Year Emergency Teaching Certificates 2011-12 32 2012-13 97 2013-14 189 2014-15 505 2015-16 1,063 2016-17 1,160 2017-18 1,975 2018-19 3,038 2019-20 3,321 2020-21 2,801 2021-22* 2,673

Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers education. Contact her at (405) 761-0093 or jpalmer@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @jpalmerOKC

Republish This Story

X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Most of Oklahoma Watch’s content is available for republication by other news media in print and digital form. Please follow these terms for republication: * Reporters’ bylines and photographers’ credit lines should be accompanied by “Oklahoma Watch.” * Include the Oklahoma Watch logo (found here). * Use the following credit line at the end of the story, with oklahomawatch.org hyperlinked online: “Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.” Oklahoma Starts Year With Its Most Emergency Teachers On Record <h1>Oklahoma Starts Year With Its Most Emergency Teachers On Record</h1> <p class="byline">by Jennifer Palmer, Oklahoma Watch <br />September 1, 2021</p> <p>There are more than 2,600 emergency certified teachers approved to work in Oklahoma public school classrooms across the state, according to state data. The state Board of Education has approved 2,673 emergency teaching certificates for the current school year — 390 in June and 2,283 since July 1. </p> <p>Emergency certified educators are required to have obtained at least a bachelor’s degree. </p> <p>Most applicants already have a teaching certificate in another subject area — say an early childhood educator teaching physical education. But many of these teachers have no formal training in teaching, like someone with a degree in accounting teaching math or someone with a business degree teaching English.</p> <p>Emergency certificates can be renewed beyond two years if the teacher shows the state they are working toward certification and their district agrees to renew their contract.</p> <p>Schools cannot use emergency certified teachers to fill special education positions. </p> <p>The 2,673 approved so far for this school year surpasses the August totals for any other year, according to data compiled by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. A record number of emergency certificates were approved in 2019-20; that year, there were 2,319 by August.</p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://oklahomawatch.org/2021/09/01/oklahoma-starts-year-with-most-emergency-teachers-on-record/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://oklahomawatch.org">Oklahoma Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/okwatch-icon.png?fit=150%2C150&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://oklahomawatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=686618&ga=UA-41441228-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p> Copy to Clipboard