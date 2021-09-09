In Episode 2 of Long Story Short (listen below), three reporters share findings and insights from their latest stories with host Ted Streuli, Oklahoma Watch executive director.
- Rebecca Najera explains the massive delays in distributing federal Emergency Rental Assistance to Oklahomans in need, how the hold-ups are impacting lives and what the organizations responsible are doing to fix the problem.
- Jennifer Palmer shares the latest on mask mandates in Oklahoma public schools and the impact of opt-outs for parents.
- Lionel Ramos details the prospects of Afghan refugees resettling in the state, the process that could bring them here and early indications for how they may be received.
In addition to oklahomawatch.org, Long Story Short episodes can be found on podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Audible, Spotify and Pandora. Search for Oklahoma Watch.