In Episode 4 of Long Story Short (listen below), three Oklahoma Watch journalists share findings and insights from their latest stories with host executive director Ted Streuli.
- Education reporter Jennifer Palmer discusses her story on Oklahoma teachers who discovered the limits of the personal responsibility approach to COVID-19 prevention when they returned to the classroom with many of the 2020-21 school year preventative measures removed.
- Lionel Ramos, one of two Oklahoma Watch reporters covering race and equity, shares what he’s found while looking into unemployment overpayments for an upcoming story. Resident of several states received more than they should have, but in Oklahoma residents got letters telling them to send the money back.
- Executive editor Mike Sherman shares the findings from reporter Whitney Bryen’s deep dive into Oklahoma crime data on domestic violence.
In addition to oklahomawatch.org, Long Story Short episodes can be found on podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Audible, Spotify and Pandora. Search for Oklahoma Watch.