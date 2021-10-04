In Episode 5 of Long Story Short (listen below), three Oklahoma Watch journalists share findings and insights from their latest stories with host executive director Ted Streuli.
- Legislative reporter Trevor Brown shares the latest on the upcoming special session on redistricting legislative and congressional districts.
- Criminal justice reporter Keaton Ross talks about his explainer story on the rights of Oklahoma’s condemned prisoners.
- Paul Monies, who has focused on the state’s response to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, breaks down the latest on the coronavirus as Oklahoma surpasses its 10,000th COVID death.
In addition to oklahomawatch.org, Long Story Short episodes can be found on podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Audible, Spotify and Pandora. Search for Oklahoma Watch.
October 4, 2021
