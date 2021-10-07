In Episode 6 of Long Story Short (listen below), three Oklahoma Watch journalists share findings and insights from their latest stories with executive director Ted Streuli.
- What can be learned from Oklahoma’s 2020 state assessment scores for grades third-eighth and 11th? Reporter Jennifer Palmer shares perspective on the caveats and insights from the results of standardized tests administered during the pandemic.
- A shortage of prison guards has prompted Oklahoma’s corrections department to offer bonuses to new hires and temporary pay increases to current corrections officers. Reporter Keaton Ross explains why this is a critical safety issue and the factors behind the shortage.
- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the latest data on domestic violence reports is especially alarming. Reporter Whitney Bryen explains the inspiration behind her extensive reporting on the topic and insights from the data.
