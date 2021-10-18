In Episode 7 of Long Story Short (listen below), three Oklahoma Watch journalists share findings and insights from their latest stories with executive director Ted Streuli.
- Education reporter Jennifer Palmer shares what can be gleaned about the extent to which COVID has affected Oklahoma teachers from a recent survey.
- Capitol reporter Trevor Brown explains what state education superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s entry in the 2022 governor’s race as a Democrat means to her new party, the one she left and the upcoming election.
- Race and equity reporter Lionel Ramos provides an update on the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Oklahoma.
In addition to oklahomawatch.org, Long Story Short episodes can be found on podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Audible, Spotify and Pandora. Search for Oklahoma Watch.