Oklahoma’s average ACT composite score climbed 1 point in 2021, though far fewer students took the exam due to pandemic cancellations.

The state’s class of 2021 averaged a 19.7 on the ACT, according to data released Wednesday (see table below). The national average was 20.3 on the exam, which has a maximum score of 35.

But Oklahoma’s participation dropped to an estimated 58% after several years of achieving 100% due to the state’s requirement that all 11th graders take a college readiness exam at school for accountability. Nearly all Oklahoma districts administer the ACT, though a few use SAT.

These students would have been in 11th grade in 2020, when state tests were canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. All states received federal waivers from testing that year.

The Oklahoma Department of Education planned to pay to administer the ACT or SAT in the fall of 2020 when those students returned for their senior year, but the Legislature cut the department’s budget by $78 million, including $5.4 million less for testing.

Students could take the test on their own at a national testing site, but there are barriers to doing so, including cost, transportation, work and family obligations, and coronavirus-related closures.

This year, the state expanded the exams offered to students using federal COVID-19 relief funding. Schools could provide optional test dates for the ACT, SAT and PSAT for students in 10th through 12th grades. The PSAT is the qualifying test for the National Merit Scholarship program.

Beginning with the 2017 graduating class, Oklahoma began offering either ACT or SAT for free during school hours to all juniors. That year’s seniors averaged a 19.4 composite, a one-point compared to the previous year.

A decrease in scores typically occurs when the pool of test takers is widened.

Nationally, though, both the number of students who took the ACT and the average score declined. U.S. 2021 graduates’ average composite score of 20.3 was down from 20.6 in 2020 and the lowest score in more than a decade, according to ACT.

Among the class of 2021, just 1.3 million students took the ACT, compared to 1.7 million 2020 graduates and 2 million students from the Class of 2017. Far fewer students took the SAT as well, according to College Board.

Most universities across the country have opted to not require students to submit standardized test scores, with those policies expanding significantly since 2020. That has been good news for students, particularly those from diverse backgrounds, said Bob Shaeffer, executive director of the National Center for Fair & Open Testing, or FairTest, an advocacy organization that works to end biases and misuses of standardized testing.

Test-optional schools consider applicants’ grade point average, class rank and other achievements. About two dozen Oklahoma universities are included on a list of test-optional schools maintained by FairTest.

“In general, schools that went test-optional got more applicants, better academically qualified applicants and more diversity,” Shaeffer said. “It’s been a win-win for students and admissions offices.”

The freshman class at the University of Oklahoma in Norman is the most diverse in the school’s history, according to university data. Of its 4,595 freshman students, 38% are non-white and 25% are first-generation students, meaning they do not have a parent who completed a bachelor’s degree.

Just 65% reported an ACT or SAT score in their application, compared to nearly 99% in 2020, the data shows.

Oklahoma State University in Stillwater also reported admitting its most diverse class of students ever, with historically marginalized and underrepresented students making up 30% of the incoming class. Twenty percent of the freshman class are first-generation students.

Shaeffer said he believes many universities will maintain test-optional policies after the pandemic.

Average ACT Scores by State for the Graduating Class of 2021

Best practice is to compare states with similar participation rates. Benchmark scores predict a 50% chance a student will obtain a grade of B or higher or 75% chance of obtaining a C or higher in the corresponding college course.



State Estimated Percent of Graduates Tested Average Composite Score Percent Meeting English Benchmark Percent Meeting Reading Benchmark Percent Meeting Math Benchmark Percent Meeting Science Benchmark Alabama 100 18.7 48 32 21 23 Kentucky 100 19.2 51 36 27 26 Mississippi 100 18.1 43 28 18 19 Nevada 100 17.8 39 29 20 20 North Dakota 100 19.6 51 37 35 32 Tennessee 100 19.1 52 36 25 28 Arkansas 99 19 51 34 23 26 Louisiana 98 18.4 48 31 20 23 Wisconsin 96 20 55 39 37 36 North Carolina 92 18.9 43 36 29 27 Wyoming 91 19.8 53 42 32 32 Nebraska 86 20 55 42 33 35 Utah 86 20.6 59 46 38 37 Ohio 85 19.6 50 40 33 31 Kansas 79 19.9 53 42 32 32 Montana 70 20.4 56 44 36 36 Hawaii 67 18.2 40 31 22 23 Missouri 63 20.6 59 46 35 36 Minnesota 60 21.6 61 52 48 45 Oklahoma 58 19.7 55 42 26 29 South Dakota 55 21.6 65 52 46 45 South Carolina 50 18.6 43 35 25 26 Iowa 47 21.5 64 52 41 44 Arizona 35 19.8 52 41 35 32 Florida 34 20.4 59 46 34 35 West Virginia 30 20.8 68 49 32 36 Georgia 24 22.6 72 58 50 48 New Mexico 23 20.7 58 47 36 37 Texas 23 20.1 52 42 35 34 Oregon 20 20.6 56 47 38 38 District of Columbia 19 25.6 76 70 66 66 Illinois 19 25.2 88 72 68 65 Alaska 16 20.6 56 47 41 38 Colorado 16 23.6 78 64 59 56 Idaho 16 23 75 61 53 51 Indiana 14 23.1 74 62 57 52 New Jersey 12 25.1 83 70 67 62 Connecticut 9 27.2 92 82 78 76 Michigan 9 25.1 87 72 68 65 New York 9 26.3 88 77 76 73 Virginia 9 25.5 86 75 68 67 Maryland 8 25.5 86 74 67 65 Massachusetts 7 27.6 92 83 81 79 Pennsylvania 7 25 84 73 67 64 Washington 7 23.6 70 62 57 55 California 5 26.1 84 74 72 68 Delaware 5 25.7 86 76 66 68 New Hampshire 4 26.6 89 79 75 71 Rhode Island 4 25.8 89 79 70 67 Vermont 4 24.7 83 77 62 66 Maine 2 25.6 87 77 72 69 National 35 20.3 56 44 36 35 Source: ACT

Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers education.

