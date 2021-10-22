In Episode 8 of Long Story Short (listen below), Oklahoma Watch journalists share findings and insights from their latest stories with executive editor Mike Sherman.
- Capitol reporter Trevor Brown explains what was revealed when Tuesday when Oklahomans who submitted congressional redistricting maps proposals to the Legislature explained their proposal. A decade of political influence resonating to Washington and back is riding on what lawmakers decide next month.
- Criminal justice reporter Keaton Ross details the potential consequences of a proposal to reshape Oklahoma’s criminal code. The plan is the work of a state appointed panel of 22 lawmakers, prosecutors, law enforcement officials and one retired judge.
- Multimedia reporter Whitney Bryen shares her latest contribution to Oklahoma Watch‘s relatively new feature “A Mile In Another’s Shoes.” In it, Tiffany Crutcher talks about advocating for Black victims of police brutality like her brother Terence, who was unarmed in 2016 when he was shot and killed by a Tulsa police officer, and the generational trauma that fuels her.
Episodes of Long Story Short, sponsored by the Kirkpatrick Foundation, can also be found on podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Audible, Spotify and Pandora. Search for Oklahoma Watch and subscribe.