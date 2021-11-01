In Episode 9 of Long Story Short (listen below), Oklahoma Watch journalists share findings and insights from their latest stories with executive director Ted Streuli.

Episodes of Long Story Short, sponsored by the Kirkpatrick Foundation, can also be found on podcast apps, including Apple PodcastsAmazonAudible, and Spotify. Search for Oklahoma Watch and subscribe.

Creative Commons License

Support our publication

Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.

This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.