In Episode 9 of Long Story Short (listen below), Oklahoma Watch journalists share findings and insights from their latest stories with executive director Ted Streuli.
- Criminal justice reporter Keaton Ross details how the counting of the incarcerated influences local, state and national politics. The state Legislature is set to hold its redistricting special session starting Nov. 15.
- Paul Monies, who covers Oklahoma government, discusses the fallout from the governor’s criticism of a decision to allow Oklahomans to use non-binary as their gender on birth certificates.
- Rebecca Najera covers race and equity issues for Oklahoma Watch with her fellow Report For America corps member Lionel Ramos. In reporting an upcoming story on new statewide initiative to address the crisis of missing indigenous women, Rebecca discovered some limitations to the legislature’s response to the problem and its early implementation.
Episodes of Long Story Short, sponsored by the Kirkpatrick Foundation, can also be found on podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Audible, and Spotify. Search for Oklahoma Watch and subscribe.