In Episode 10 of Long Story Short (listen below), Oklahoma Watch journalists share findings and insights from their latest stories with executive director Ted Streuli.
- Education reporter Jennifer Palmer‘s shares the latest from her continuing coverage of how Oklahoma school districts are spending millions in federal relief funds: A look at how they are fulfilling the requirement to seek community input on ideas for how the money would be best spent.
- Government reporter Paul Monies discusses the Legislature’s congressional redistricting plan that split the 5th District, creating what Democrats are calling an unfair advantage for a Republican party that already occupies all of Oklahoma’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
- Palmer’s second segment features her reporting on campaign fundraising in the race for Oklahoma state school superintendent, which she covered in her latest Education Watch newsletter. Click here to subscribe.
Episodes of Long Story Short, sponsored by the Kirkpatrick Foundation, can also be found on podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Audible, Spotify and Pandora. Search for Oklahoma Watch and subscribe.