In Episode 11 of Long Story Short (listen below), Oklahoma Watch journalists share findings and insights from their recent award-winning stories with executive director Ted Streuli.
- Reporter Paul Monies‘ shares findings from his investigation into how Oklahoma sidelined its lead epidemiologists in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The story was honored by the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists contest with first place in general news reporting.
- The Institute For Nonprofit News honored Oklahoma Watch reporter Whitney Bryen with Insight Award for her story on a family-owned nursing home in Alva and its fight to keep its residents safe from COVID-19. She shares the origins of that story and its immediate legacy.
- Education reporter Jennifer Palmer won first place in the Oklahoma SPJ contest in the special report enterprise category for her five-month investigation into Epic Charter Schools and the low college enrollment rates of its graduates. Jennifer shares her findings and what has changed with Epic since that story’s publication.
Episodes of Long Story Short, sponsored by the Kirkpatrick Foundation, can also be found on podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Audible, Spotify and Pandora. Search for Oklahoma Watch and subscribe.