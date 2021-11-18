In Episode 12 of Long Story Short (listen below), Oklahoma Watch journalists share findings and insights from their recent stories with executive director Ted Streuli.
Reporter Trevor Brown, who covers democracy for Oklahoma Watch, has been following the redistricting process. He shares takeaways and the chances Oklahoma would consider some alternative methods for drawing legislative maps.
Reporter Lionel Ramos, who covers race and equity for Oklahoma Watch, shares his findings on how the Legislature’s new plan for congressional districts will impact Latino Oklahomans, specifically those who live in south Oklahoma City.