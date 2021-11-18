In Episode 12 of Long Story Short (listen below), Oklahoma Watch journalists share findings and insights from their recent stories with executive director Ted Streuli.

  • Reporter Trevor Brown, who covers democracy for Oklahoma Watch, has been following the redistricting process. He shares takeaways and the chances Oklahoma would consider some alternative methods for drawing legislative maps.
  • Reporter Lionel Ramos, who covers race and equity for Oklahoma Watch, shares his findings on how the Legislature’s new plan for congressional districts will impact Latino Oklahomans, specifically those who live in south Oklahoma City.

Episodes of Long Story Short, sponsored by the Kirkpatrick Foundation, can also be found on podcast apps, including Apple PodcastsAmazonAudibleSpotify and Pandora. Search for Oklahoma Watch and subscribe.

Oklahoma Watch · Long Story Short Ep 12

Support our publication

Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.

This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.