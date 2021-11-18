Updated

Thursday 18 November 14:04

With less than four hours until Oklahoma was scheduled to execute Julius Jones, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he issued an executive order to commute the death sentence of Jones, sparing his life.

“After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” Stitt said in a news release.

Julius Jones at his 2002 sentencing hearing. (Photo by Paul Hellstern/The Oklahoman)

Jones, who was convicted of murdering Edmond businessman Paul Howell in 1999, is scheduled to be executed at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He maintains his innocence. The Howell family argued the evidence is overwhelming and Jones’ execution should be carried out.

The governor’s executive order, which was announced at 12:10 p.m., commutes Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility for parole, on the condition that he shall never again be eligible to apply for, be considered for, or receive any additional commutation, pardon, or parole.

Thursday 18 November 14:03

When the News Broke

Julius Jones supporters at the Oklahoma State Capitol Building learn Gov. Kevin Stitt has granted clemency. #okleg #JuliusJones pic.twitter.com/JDe8w8A7dk — Tyler Talley (@tylertalley22) November 18, 2021

The Capitol crowd discovers #JuliusJones sentence has been commuted. He will not be executed. pic.twitter.com/XusoC2HukH — Nuria Martinez-Keel (@NuriaMKeel) November 18, 2021

‘Today is a Good Day’

(Whitney Bryen/@SoonerReporter)

The Rev. Keith Josell, spiritual advisor for Julius Jones, spoke to the crowd assembled in McAlester near the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. “Today is a good day.”

(Below) A demonstrator’s rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

(Whitney Bryen/@SoonerReporter)

Thursday 18 November 13:59

What They’re Saying

Reaction to Stitt’s commutation of Julius Jones’ death sentence from around the state, nation and political spectrum:

Sister Helen Prejean, whose story was featured in the movie “Dead Man Walking” starring Sean Penn and is an ardent opponent of the death penalty. Sister Prejean was outside the gates of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in 2015 when :

“While Julius Jones’s death sentence was commuted to life without parole on condition that he can never again apply for a pardon or commutation, this does not preclude Julius from pursuing legal exoneration in state or federal courts.” via @helenprejean/Twitter

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, and husband of Mercedes Schlapp, former President Donald Trump’s director of strategic communications:

“Thank you Gov. Stitt for discerning a path of mercy for Julius Jones. We realize that for all the families involved, including the victim’s loved ones, this has been traumatic. But a life was spared today at the urging of experts who looked at facts. May God’s love bring healing.” via @mschlapp/Twitter

In October, Schlapp co-authored this letter to Stitt:





I BELIEVE these words from my father.#JuliusJones lives to fight on and so many will continue to fight on his behalf.



This is what People Power can do.



Keep your heads up.



Let’s walk and work together. pic.twitter.com/ppxgm9UWZw — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 18, 2021

