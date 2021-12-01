In Episode 14 of Long Story Short (listen below), Oklahoma Watch journalists share insights from their upcoming stories with executive director Ted Streuli.
- Oklahoma City allocated $300,000 in taxpayer funds to change the way its police department responds to mental health emergencies. Oklahoma Watch reporter Whitney Bryen shares the latest on what that change could look like and why it’s needed.
- Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent trip to Mexico included discussions on the possibility of opening a Mexican consulate in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Watch reporter Lionel Ramos shares what is driving the need and what a consulate in Oklahoma City or Tulsa would mean to residents from Mexico.
- Trevor Brown‘s reporting on democracy for Oklahoma Watch includes extensive coverage of the congressional redistricting process. He shares the changes in the state’s redrawn legislative map and how it may alter Republicans’ super-majority in the Legislature.
