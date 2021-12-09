In Episode 15 of Long Story Short (listen below), Oklahoma Watch journalists share insights from recent stories with executive director Ted Streuli.

  • Education reporter Jennifer Palmer details the latest shakeup within Epic Charter Schools and the allegations of its former board vice chair.
  • Criminal justice reporter Keaton Ross shares the story behind a state corrections department proposal to hire teenagers as correction officers.
  • Paul Monies, who covers state agencies for Oklahoma Watch, takes a big picture look at how privatization and relocation compromised the mission of the state public health lab.

Episodes of Long Story Short, sponsored by the Kirkpatrick Foundation, can also be found on podcast apps, including Apple PodcastsAmazonAudibleSpotify and Pandora. Search for Oklahoma Watch and subscribe.

