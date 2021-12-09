In Episode 15 of Long Story Short (listen below), Oklahoma Watch journalists share insights from recent stories with executive director Ted Streuli.
- Education reporter Jennifer Palmer details the latest shakeup within Epic Charter Schools and the allegations of its former board vice chair.
- Criminal justice reporter Keaton Ross shares the story behind a state corrections department proposal to hire teenagers as correction officers.
- Paul Monies, who covers state agencies for Oklahoma Watch, takes a big picture look at how privatization and relocation compromised the mission of the state public health lab.
Long Story Short: Teenage Corrections Officers? Epic Shakeup, Public Health Lab Woes
by Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Watch
December 9, 2021
