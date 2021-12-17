In Episode 15 of Long Story Short (listen below), Oklahoma Watch journalists share insights from their recent and upcoming stories with executive director Ted Streuli.
- Oklahoma City’s police department is working with one of the state’s largest mental health providers to change the way it responds to people in mental health crisis. Whitney Bryen explains why the partnership is being questioned by community members hungry for change.
- There’s a correlation between Oklahoma’s low COVID-19 vaccination rates and the state’s white evangelical Protestant roots. Trevor Brown shares his reporting for an upcoming story on the influence pastors are having on health decisions.
- Last month Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order banning birth certificate changes for Oklahomans who identify as non-binary and called on lawmakers to pass legislation outlawing changes in gender on birth certificates. Rebecca Najera, who covers race and equity, shares her reporting for an upcoming story on the response of some Oklahomans affected by Stitt’s order.
