In Episode 1 of Season 2 for Long Story Short (listen below), Oklahoma Watch journalists share insights from their recent and upcoming stories with executive director Ted Streuli.
- Oklahoma’s ability to carry out executions using its current lethal injection procedures is at stake next month in federal court. Keaton Ross shares shares his reporting from a recent story on the looming criminal justice issues in 2022, including details on that case, the future of the Oklahoma County Detention Center and a possible overhaul of the state criminal code.
- To improve her storytelling on mental health in 2022, Whitney Bryen has launched a survey to hear directly from Oklahomans struggling with their mental health or who are caring for those struggling. She shares the early feedback she’s received and some possible story threads.
- Trevor Brown shares his perspective on the biggest issues voters and legislators will decide in 2022 and how some key statewide elections are shaping up.
Episodes of Long Story Short, sponsored by the Kirkpatrick Foundation, can also be found on podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Audible, Spotify and Pandora. Search for Oklahoma Watch and subscribe.
