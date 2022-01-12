In Episode 2 of Season 2 for Long Story Short (listen below), Oklahoma Watch journalists share insights from their recent and upcoming stories with executive director Ted Streuli.
- Education reporter Jennifer Palmer discusses what the current all-Republican field in the race for state superintending schools race could mean for voters.
- Trevor Brown explains his new beat at Oklahoma Watch — democracy — and how this focus flows from his recent reporting and the issues facing the state and country.
- Oklahoma corrections officials report that 70% of the state prison population is fully vaccinated — compared to 62% statewide. Criminal justice reporter Keaton Ross talks about what that means for COVID-19 cases among the incarcerated as the omicron variant spreads.
