Thousands of Oklahoma students returned to public schools for the fall of 2021 – the third school year impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

There were a total of 698,696 students in pre-K through 12th grades, according to enrollment data released Wednesday by the state Department of Education. That’s a 0.66% increase over the fall of 2020, but below the all-time high of 703,650 set in 2019, before COVID-19 disruptions.

Here are five trends seen in the latest data.

Schools Saw an Influx Of Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Students

In 2020, many parents held off on sending children to pre-K and kindergarten. Many schools were starting the year with distance learning or were relying more heavily on virtual programs, which can be difficult for the youngest students. Pre-K is optional and Oklahoma allows parents to delay kindergarten entry by a year if desired.

But in 2021, those grades began to rebound. Pre-K enrollment rose to 38,010 students, from 37,144 the previous year. Similarly, kindergarten enrollment increased to 51,272, from 50,351 the year before.

Hundreds of Districts Rebounded to Pre-Pandemic Enrollment

In Oklahoma, most school districts experienced an increase in enrollment in the fall of 2021, and in more than 200 districts, student counts were above pre-COVID numbers from the fall of 2019.

Take Bridge Creek Public Schools, 12 miles south of Mustang in Grady County. The district had 1,674 students in the fall of 2019, and 2020’s count was only three fewer. This year, the district reported an increase of more than 100 students.

Nationally, many school districts — especially larger ones — reported a second year of enrollment losses, according to a Dec. 15 NPR story. Oklahoma appears to be bucking that trend.

Virtual Charter Schools Reported Large Losses

In 2020, students flocked to virtual charter schools. Many did not return this year.

Most of those enrollment losses were at Epic Charter Schools, which saw enrollment decline 35% at its two models — a loss of more than 21,000 students. But its combined fall 2021 enrollment of 38,334 still makes it the largest school system in the state, and total enrollment is well above 2019 numbers.

Virtual charter schools reported 22,594 fewer students in 2021, compared to 2020. Our count includes Epic Blended, which uses the same online model as Epic One on One, though a small number of students also attend physical sites.

Tulsa is the Largest Urban District Now

For the first time since 2013, Tulsa Public Schools reported more students than Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Tulsa enrolled 33,211 students in 2021, up from 32,569 in 2020, but below its pre-pandemic count of 35,675 in 2019. Oklahoma City enrolled 32,086 in 2021, up from 31,026 in 2020 but below its pre-pandemic count of 35,897 in 2019.

Students attending charter schools sponsored by the districts are counted separately.

Charter Schools Experienced an Uptick in Enrollment

Oklahoma’s charter school sector has continued to grow through the pandemic. Charters enrolled a combined 15,256 students in 2021, excluding virtual charters and a school for incarcerated youth run by the Office of Juvenile Affairs. That’s up by more than 600 students from 2020, and an increase of nearly 2,500 from 2019, though still representing about 2% of all enrollment.

Two new charter schools opened this year: Western Gateway Elementary in Oklahoma City and Comanche Academy in Lawton. Both are language immersion schools.

Oklahoma Public School Enrollment

Here is the fall 2021 enrollment for each Oklahoma school district and charter school as reported to the state Department of Education. Students are counted each year on Oct. 1.





County District Enrollment Fall 2021 Enrollment Fall 2020 Percent Change from 2020 to 2021 Enrollment Fall 2019 Adair Peavine 90 113 -20.4% 110 Adair Watts 242 260 -6.9% 272 Adair Westville 966 999 -3.3% 1,133 Adair Dahlonegah 164 168 -2.4% 137 Adair Zion 304 310 -1.9% 326 Adair Stilwell 1,340 1,347 -0.5% 1,344 Adair Rocky Mountain 166 165 0.6% 173 Adair Maryetta 659 636 3.6% 638 Adair Cave Springs 175 165 6.1% 158 Alfalfa Burlington 132 133 -0.8% 134 Alfalfa Cherokee 413 410 0.7% 422 Alfalfa Timberlake 270 251 7.6% 292 Atoka Stringtown 226 232 -2.6% 235 Atoka Caney 256 261 -1.9% 268 Atoka Harmony 215 217 -0.9% 223 Atoka Atoka 870 870 0.0% 943 Atoka Lane 259 251 3.2% 284 Atoka Tushka 471 455 3.5% 469 Beaver Forgan 116 117 -0.9% 131 Beaver Turpin 420 412 1.9% 446 Beaver Beaver 281 275 2.2% 302 Beaver Balko 151 139 8.6% 149 Beckham Erick 208 221 -5.9% 226 Beckham Merritt 851 836 1.8% 814 Beckham Elk City 2,102 2,024 3.9% 2,181 Beckham Sayre 687 636 8.0% 710 Blaine Geary 293 306 -4.3% 318 Blaine Okeene 320 319 0.3% 329 Blaine Watonga 721 711 1.4% 752 Blaine Canton 334 312 7.1% 349 Bryan Achille 306 311 -1.6% 339 Bryan Caddo 508 498 2.0% 504 Bryan Calera 847 824 2.8% 787 Bryan Bennington 315 304 3.6% 316 Bryan Colbert 764 718 6.4% 802 Bryan Durant 3,770 3,478 8.4% 3,781 Bryan Silo 1,045 961 8.7% 988 Bryan Rock Creek 477 438 8.9% 463 Caddo Lookeba Sickles 197 230 -14.4% 235 Caddo Binger-Oney 304 331 -8.2% 338 Caddo Gracemont 127 133 -4.5% 120 Caddo Anadarko 1,450 1,495 -3.0% 1,600 Caddo Boone-Apache 507 513 -1.2% 554 Caddo Cement 215 214 0.5% 210 Caddo Hinton 723 716 1.0% 735 Caddo Carnegie 538 532 1.1% 547 Caddo Hydro-Eakly 473 467 1.3% 468 Caddo Fort Cobb-Broxton 306 292 4.8% 337 Caddo Cyril 367 344 6.7% 334 Canadian Union City 290 300 -3.3% 315 Canadian Maple 192 189 1.6% 186 Canadian Calumet 292 286 2.1% 288 Canadian Riverside 159 152 4.6% 161 Canadian El Reno 2,850 2,648 7.6% 2,911 Canadian Darlington 248 228 8.8% 227 Canadian Piedmont 4,823 4,416 9.2% 4,535 Canadian Mustang 13,001 11,868 9.6% 12,355 Canadian Yukon 9,105 8,158 11.6% 9,005 Canadian Banner 305 260 17.3% 298 Carter Fox 191 216 -11.6% 242 Carter Ardmore 2,639 2,693 -2.0% 2,858 Carter Zaneis 298 303 -1.7% 304 Carter Healdton 493 492 0.2% 477 Carter Lone Grove 1,390 1,364 1.9% 1,441 Carter Dickson 1,352 1,286 5.1% 1,339 Carter Plainview 1,572 1,495 5.2% 1,524 Carter Wilson 442 416 6.3% 436 Carter Springer 230 193 19.2% 206 Cherokee Cherokee Immersion Charter School* 95 114 -16.7% 120 Cherokee Shady Grove 125 146 -14.4% 153 Cherokee Tenkiller 215 250 -14.0% 256 Cherokee Norwood 125 138 -9.4% 150 Cherokee Peggs 182 199 -8.5% 210 Cherokee Grand View 486 503 -3.4% 593 Cherokee Lowrey 109 111 -1.8% 127 Cherokee Briggs 420 424 -0.9% 494 Cherokee Tahlequah 3,493 3,516 -0.7% 3,663 Cherokee Hulbert 577 528 9.3% 543 Cherokee Keys 754 683 10.4% 679 Cherokee Woodall 418 378 10.6% 446 Choctaw Fort Towson 281 315 -10.8% 343 Choctaw Soper 349 344 1.5% 361 Choctaw Boswell 301 282 6.7% 346 Choctaw Hugo 1,198 1,092 9.7% 1,198 Cimarron Felt 73 74 -1.4% 84 Cimarron Boise City 308 307 0.3% 308 Cleveland Robin Hill 365 372 -1.9% 367 Cleveland Little Axe 1,140 1,136 0.4% 1,293 Cleveland Moore 24,515 23,390 4.8% 24,961 Cleveland Lexington 996 946 5.3% 1,038 Cleveland Noble 2,972 2,777 7.0% 2,802 Cleveland Norman 15,447 14,419 7.1% 16,289 Coal Cottonwood 145 156 -7.1% 181 Coal Tupelo 242 234 3.4% 237 Coal Coalgate 657 627 4.8% 646 Comanche Sterling 337 359 -6.1% 349 Comanche Chattanooga 226 238 -5.0% 235 Comanche Fletcher 495 484 2.3% 480 Comanche Cache 2,033 1,936 5.0% 2,048 Comanche Indiahoma 201 191 5.2% 191 Comanche Lawton 13,714 12,897 6.3% 13,679 Comanche Elgin 2,484 2,306 7.7% 2,412 Comanche Flower Mound 357 330 8.2% 326 Comanche Geronimo 349 310 12.6% 336 Comanche Bishop 565 492 14.8% 576 Comanche Comanche Academy* 57 0 100.0% 0 Cotton Big Pasture 188 191 -1.6% 194 Cotton Walters 593 580 2.2% 643 Cotton Temple 200 194 3.1% 189 Craig Ketchum 551 560 -1.6% 598 Craig Welch 281 282 -0.4% 279 Craig Bluejacket 210 202 4.0% 207 Craig Vinita 1,277 1,214 5.2% 1,361 Craig White Oak 34 26 30.8% 32 Creek Gypsy 44 55 -20.0% 47 Creek Lone Star 849 874 -2.9% 931 Creek Bristow 1,680 1,667 0.8% 1,750 Creek Kellyville 814 802 1.5% 852 Creek Olive 255 248 2.8% 255 Creek Depew 355 343 3.5% 365 Creek Mounds 598 576 3.8% 579 Creek Sapulpa 3,706 3,562 4.0% 3,664 Creek Drumright 435 417 4.3% 474 Creek Mannford 1,506 1,430 5.3% 1,475 Creek Allen-Bowden 275 259 6.2% 325 Creek Kiefer 920 860 7.0% 913 Creek Pretty Water 252 232 8.6% 240 Creek Oilton 282 251 12.4% 253 Custer Clinton 2,066 2,066 0.0% 2,183 Custer Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified District 474 467 1.5% 482 Custer Arapaho-Butler 484 474 2.1% 480 Custer Weatherford 2,302 2,223 3.6% 2,452 Delaware Kenwood 68 70 -2.9% 93 Delaware Kansas 783 778 0.6% 839 Delaware Moseley 165 161 2.5% 162 Delaware Cleora 151 143 5.6% 132 Delaware Colcord 693 645 7.4% 607 Delaware Jay 1,586 1,470 7.9% 1,490 Delaware Grove 2,523 2,305 9.5% 2,529 Delaware Leach 161 141 14.2% 148 Delaware Oaks-Mission 203 173 17.3% 160 Dewey Taloga 97 100 -3.0% 91 Dewey Vici 303 292 3.8% 313 Dewey Seiling 444 422 5.2% 461 Ellis Fargo 209 228 -8.3% 253 Ellis Arnett 154 167 -7.8% 171 Ellis Shattuck 347 355 -2.3% 366 Garfield Waukomis 391 406 -3.7% 398 Garfield Covington-Douglas 273 275 -0.7% 272 Garfield Chisholm 1,143 1,148 -0.4% 1,170 Garfield Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 482 469 2.8% 503 Garfield Kremlin-Hillsdale 298 286 4.2% 277 Garfield Enid 7,720 7,390 4.5% 7,803 Garfield Garber 412 391 5.4% 400 Garfield Drummond 382 359 6.4% 354 Garvin Paoli 193 203 -4.9% 214 Garvin Wynnewood 665 698 -4.7% 722 Garvin Whitebead 354 365 -3.0% 396 Garvin Lindsay 1,155 1,177 -1.9% 1,224 Garvin Elmore City-Pernell 506 504 0.4% 512 Garvin Stratford 637 608 4.8% 644 Garvin Pauls Valley 1,346 1,199 12.3% 1,293 Garvin Maysville 320 283 13.1% 325 Grady Friend 215 245 -12.2% 256 Grady Ninnekah 451 511 -11.7% 531 Grady Amber-Pocasset 431 446 -3.4% 496 Grady Alex 291 288 1.0% 318 Grady Pioneer 399 385 3.6% 388 Grady Minco 545 523 4.2% 548 Grady Rush Springs 475 453 4.9% 510 Grady Tuttle 1,951 1,843 5.9% 1,964 Grady Bridge Creek 1,779 1,671 6.5% 1,674 Grady Verden 308 282 9.2% 287 Grady Chickasha 2,243 2,050 9.4% 2,195 Grady Middleberg 223 203 9.9% 210 Grant Deer Creek-Lamont 125 137 -8.8% 141 Grant Pond Creek-Hunter 325 331 -1.8% 340 Grant Medford 312 279 11.8% 282 Greer Mangum 674 680 -0.9% 717 Greer Granite 242 222 9.0% 225 Harmon Hollis 482 511 -5.7% 532 Harper Buffalo 266 284 -6.3% 295 Harper Laverne 466 462 0.9% 476 Haskell Kinta 163 180 -9.4% 196 Haskell Keota 409 423 -3.3% 420 Haskell Stigler 1,183 1,187 -0.3% 1,253 Haskell McCurtain 240 225 6.7% 214 Haskell Whitefield 211 192 9.9% 195 Hughes Moss 251 262 -4.2% 265 Hughes Wetumka 392 394 -0.5% 428 Hughes Stuart 213 211 1.0% 260 Hughes Holdenville 976 945 3.3% 1,022 Hughes Calvin 185 168 10.1% 156 Jackson Olustee-Eldorado 181 180 0.6% 204 Jackson Blair 247 243 1.7% 243 Jackson Altus 3,478 3,294 5.6% 3,366 Jackson Duke 157 148 6.1% 163 Jackson Navajo 466 433 7.6% 479 Jefferson Terral 40 45 -11.1% 37 Jefferson Ryan 215 221 -2.7% 236 Jefferson Waurika 459 426 7.8% 424 Jefferson Ringling 399 356 12.1% 377 Johnston Wapanucka 214 224 -4.5% 242 Johnston Mannsville 94 95 -1.1% 107 Johnston Tishomingo 846 841 0.6% 899 Johnston Ravia 91 88 3.4% 92 Johnston Milburn 205 196 4.6% 195 Johnston Coleman 168 155 8.4% 159 Johnston Mill Creek 190 159 19.5% 172 Kay Kildare 94 102 -7.8% 110 Kay Blackwell 1,107 1,090 1.6% 1,129 Kay Newkirk 716 696 2.9% 749 Kay Ponca City 4,591 4,408 4.2% 4,741 Kay Tonkawa 819 785 4.3% 798 Kay Peckham 111 104 6.7% 101 Kingfisher Kingfisher 1,343 1,373 -2.2% 1,519 Kingfisher Hennessey 838 846 -1.0% 883 Kingfisher Okarche 395 387 2.1% 393 Kingfisher Lomega 224 212 5.7% 221 Kingfisher Dover 168 153 9.8% 153 Kingfisher Cashion 725 620 16.9% 631 Kiowa Snyder 439 452 -2.9% 480 Kiowa Hobart 694 680 2.1% 736 Kiowa Lone Wolf 135 118 14.4% 107 Kiowa Mountain View-Gotebo 260 227 14.5% 247 Latimer Panola 54 67 -19.4% 0 Latimer Red Oak 317 328 -3.4% 329 Latimer Wilburton 857 834 2.8% 860 Latimer Buffalo Valley 179 118 51.7% 134 Le Flore Shady Point 116 142 -18.3% 158 Le Flore Monroe 107 120 -10.8% 127 Le Flore Fanshawe 102 110 -7.3% 102 Le Flore Arkoma 380 401 -5.2% 383 Le Flore Spiro 1,038 1,029 0.9% 1,051 Le Flore Heavener 873 859 1.6% 917 Le Flore Poteau 2,204 2,155 2.3% 2,277 Le Flore Hodgen 266 260 2.3% 234 Le Flore Panama 729 709 2.8% 736 Le Flore Howe 644 626 2.9% 640 Le Flore Talihina 533 515 3.5% 565 Le Flore Pocola 743 713 4.2% 774 Le Flore Bokoshe 161 153 5.2% 164 Le Flore Le Flore 240 227 5.7% 259 Le Flore Wister 519 487 6.6% 489 Le Flore Cameron 276 248 11.3% 273 Le Flore Whitesboro 216 192 12.5% 196 Lincoln Carney 218 234 -6.8% 233 Lincoln Agra 325 321 1.3% 296 Lincoln Davenport 383 373 2.7% 414 Lincoln Chandler 1,132 1,100 2.9% 1,184 Lincoln Stroud 815 789 3.3% 791 Lincoln Wellston 535 510 4.9% 565 Lincoln Meeker 696 660 5.5% 770 Lincoln Prague 1,035 948 9.2% 1,034 Lincoln White Rock 126 113 11.5% 97 Logan Crescent 586 552 6.2% 557 Logan Mulhall-Orlando 222 206 7.8% 228 Logan Coyle 316 257 23.0% 310 Logan Guthrie 3,384 2,623 29.0% 3,492 Love Turner 293 304 -3.6% 311 Love Greenville 63 63 0.0% 101 Love Thackerville 296 287 3.1% 273 Love Marietta 1,142 1,107 3.2% 1,132 Major Cimarron 162 204 -20.6% 262 Major Ringwood 359 360 -0.3% 370 Major Fairview 743 720 3.2% 805 Major Aline-Cleo 126 114 10.5% 128 Marshall Madill 1,760 1,709 3.0% 1,747 Marshall Kingston 1,224 1,124 8.9% 1,243 Mayes Locust Grove 1,264 1,299 -2.7% 1,339 Mayes Salina 722 741 -2.6% 800 Mayes Osage 140 143 -2.1% 145 Mayes Wickliffe 91 90 1.1% 61 Mayes Chouteau-Mazie 831 785 5.9% 837 Mayes Pryor 2,721 2,569 5.9% 2,757 Mayes Adair 1,060 988 7.3% 1,069 McClain Wayne 455 452 0.7% 485 McClain Purcell 1,414 1,356 4.3% 1,425 McClain Dibble 706 645 9.5% 694 McClain Newcastle 2,517 2,292 9.8% 2,336 McClain Washington 1,110 1,005 10.5% 1,026 McClain Blanchard 2,151 1,937 11.1% 2,053 McCurtain Glover 74 84 -11.9% 68 McCurtain Holly Creek 222 239 -7.1% 241 McCurtain Battiest 234 249 -6.0% 239 McCurtain Idabel 1,212 1,250 -3.0% 1,258 McCurtain Forest Grove 125 125 0.0% 130 McCurtain Eagletown 184 182 1.1% 160 McCurtain Valliant 918 908 1.1% 908 McCurtain Haworth 516 509 1.4% 515 McCurtain Smithville 269 264 1.9% 270 McCurtain Broken Bow 1,587 1,537 3.3% 1,592 McCurtain Lukfata 381 366 4.1% 394 McCurtain Denison 308 295 4.4% 323 McCurtain Wright City 497 471 5.5% 492 McIntosh Hanna 60 72 -16.7% 73 McIntosh Ryal 57 58 -1.7% 68 McIntosh Eufaula 1,133 1,112 1.9% 1,181 McIntosh Stidham 94 89 5.6% 87 McIntosh Checotah 1,444 1,336 8.1% 1,398 McIntosh Midway 239 216 10.7% 224 Murray Sulphur 1,428 1,423 0.4% 1,558 Murray Davis 915 893 2.5% 962 Muskogee Wainwright 68 83 -18.1% 93 Muskogee Warner 805 806 -0.1% 810 Muskogee Muskogee 4,811 4,794 0.4% 5,367 Muskogee Fort Gibson 1,762 1,743 1.1% 1,775 Muskogee Hilldale 1,964 1,936 1.5% 1,960 Muskogee Porum 451 438 3.0% 448 Muskogee Haskell 674 650 3.7% 740 Muskogee Oklahoma School For The Blind 81 78 3.9% 0 Muskogee Oktaha 692 656 5.5% 665 Muskogee Webbers Falls 294 272 8.1% 306 Muskogee Braggs 134 115 16.5% 160 Noble Billings 59 74 -20.3% 74 Noble Frontier 358 375 -4.5% 368 Noble Morrison 589 582 1.2% 585 Noble Perry 1,040 1,011 2.9% 1,083 Nowata Nowata 722 769 -6.1% 796 Nowata Oklahoma Union 630 634 -0.6% 612 Nowata South Coffeyville 263 235 11.9% 220 Okfuskee Graham-Dustin 133 172 -22.7% 169 Okfuskee Paden 220 222 -0.9% 241 Okfuskee Bearden 141 139 1.4% 149 Okfuskee Weleetka 395 387 2.1% 429 Okfuskee Okemah 716 683 4.8% 785 Okfuskee Mason 254 233 9.0% 256 Oklahoma Eschool Virtual Charter Academy*+ 552 978 -43.6% 44 Oklahoma Epic Blended Learning Charter* 15,178 23,714 -36.0% 10,962 Oklahoma Epic One On One Charter School*+ 23,156 35,731 -35.2% 17,106 Oklahoma Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy*+ 3,157 4,011 -21.3% 2,669 Oklahoma Harding Independence Charter*^ 829 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 32,086 31,026 3.4% 35,897 Oklahoma Oklahoma Connections Academy*+ 1,534 1,779 -13.8% 1,112 Oklahoma Oklahoma Youth Academy* 55 63 -12.7% 90 Oklahoma Kipp Reach College* 435 465 -6.5% 297 Oklahoma Academy Of Seminole* 280 295 -5.1% 283 Oklahoma ASTEC Charters* 1,255 1,294 -3.0% 1,008 Oklahoma John Rex Charter Elementary* 703 711 -1.1% 644 Oklahoma Insight School Of Oklahoma*+ 803 800 0.4% 601 Oklahoma Western Heights 2,748 2,729 0.7% 3,419 Oklahoma Hupfeld Academy at Western Village* 333 330 0.9% 331 Oklahoma Bethany 1,730 1,703 1.6% 1,730 Oklahoma Santa Fe South Charter School* 3,694 3,636 1.6% 3,533 Oklahoma Putnam City 18,287 17,829 2.6% 19,652 Oklahoma Jones 1,080 1,049 3.0% 1,123 Oklahoma Choctaw-Nicoma Park 5,629 5,329 5.6% 5,735 Oklahoma Harrah 2,073 1,950 6.3% 2,263 Oklahoma Oakdale 698 652 7.1% 684 Oklahoma Deer Creek 7,219 6,741 7.1% 6,872 Oklahoma Crooked Oak 1,197 1,116 7.3% 1,220 Oklahoma Edmond 25,481 23,496 8.5% 25,619 Oklahoma Luther 801 726 10.3% 776 Oklahoma Harding Fine Arts Academy* 377 337 11.9% 364 Oklahoma Midwest City-Del City 12,436 11,044 12.6% 14,207 Oklahoma Millwood 1,026 905 13.4% 957 Oklahoma Dove Schools Of Oklahoma City* 1,779 1,504 18.3% 1,321 Oklahoma Crutcho 383 298 28.5% 350 Oklahoma Le Monde International School* 306 232 31.9% 199 Oklahoma Sovereign Community School* 124 92 34.8% 39 Oklahoma Western Gateway Elementary School* 167 0 100.0% 0 Oklahoma Oklahoma Information & Technology School*+ 64 25 156.0% 0 Okmulgee Twin Hills 329 334 -1.5% 329 Okmulgee Okmulgee 1,114 1,117 -0.3% 1,213 Okmulgee Henryetta 1,065 1,055 1.0% 1,185 Okmulgee Morris 983 953 3.2% 998 Okmulgee Preston 640 606 5.6% 577 Okmulgee Dewar 447 409 9.3% 454 Okmulgee Beggs 1,050 944 11.2% 1,011 Okmulgee Wilson 318 283 12.4% 259 Okmulgee Schulter 189 129 46.5% 130 Osage Prue 282 316 -10.8% 289 Osage Woodland 379 390 -2.8% 398 Osage Hominy 552 560 -1.4% 576 Osage McCord 298 301 -1.0% 337 Osage Osage Hills 188 189 -0.5% 196 Osage Pawhuska 702 701 0.1% 744 Osage Bowring 59 57 3.5% 62 Osage Barnsdall 397 377 5.3% 392 Osage Wynona 109 101 7.9% 89 Osage Avant 81 74 9.5% 84 Osage Shidler 222 200 11.0% 239 Osage Anderson 234 203 15.3% 353 Ottawa Commerce 821 838 -2.0% 853 Ottawa Fairland 598 598 0.0% 642 Ottawa Afton 459 458 0.2% 478 Ottawa Miami 2,195 2,109 4.1% 2,185 Ottawa Wyandotte 762 725 5.1% 783 Ottawa Quapaw 597 563 6.0% 569 Ottawa Turkey Ford 99 91 8.8% 101 Pawnee Cleveland 1,574 1,585 -0.7% 1,644 Pawnee Pawnee 640 605 5.8% 651 Pawnee Jennings 246 223 10.3% 224 Payne Oak Grove 172 186 -7.5% 177 Payne Perkins-Tryon 1,516 1,544 -1.8% 1,536 Payne Yale 362 353 2.6% 424 Payne Ripley 429 413 3.9% 456 Payne Stillwater 5,994 5,668 5.8% 6,312 Payne Glencoe 330 306 7.8% 347 Payne Cushing 1,632 1,495 9.2% 1,775 Pittsburg Carlton Landing Academy* 59 65 -9.2% 61 Pittsburg Canadian 449 420 6.9% 432 Pittsburg Frink-Chambers 383 408 -6.1% 437 Pittsburg Tannehill 124 131 -5.3% 138 Pittsburg Haywood 110 116 -5.2% 104 Pittsburg Hartshorne 690 713 -3.2% 775 Pittsburg McAlester 2,870 2,900 -1.0% 3,100 Pittsburg Savanna 384 382 0.5% 380 Pittsburg Haileyville 298 292 2.1% 328 Pittsburg Kiowa 284 277 2.5% 294 Pittsburg Pittsburg 167 162 3.1% 145 Pittsburg Quinton 412 387 6.5% 430 Pittsburg Crowder 333 299 11.4% 328 Pittsburg Indianola 283 249 13.7% 274 Pittsburg Krebs 477 418 14.1% 469 Pontotoc Allen 473 464 1.9% 500 Pontotoc Ada 2,496 2,423 3.0% 2,564 Pontotoc Latta 904 864 4.6% 911 Pontotoc Roff 288 273 5.5% 323 Pontotoc Byng 1,768 1,671 5.8% 1,780 Pontotoc Stonewall 449 413 8.7% 445 Pontotoc Vanoss 539 485 11.1% 553 Pottawatomie South Rock Creek 386 403 -4.2% 416 Pottawatomie Shawnee 3,366 3,392 -0.8% 3,642 Pottawatomie Earlsboro 277 275 0.7% 276 Pottawatomie Tecumseh 1,938 1,923 0.8% 2,086 Pottawatomie Macomb 257 254 1.2% 268 Pottawatomie Dale 780 754 3.5% 784 Pottawatomie Asher 259 249 4.0% 281 Pottawatomie Bethel 1,194 1,113 7.3% 1,177 Pottawatomie Grove 508 473 7.4% 522 Pottawatomie McLoud 1,603 1,488 7.7% 1,666 Pottawatomie Pleasant Grove 220 204 7.8% 247 Pottawatomie Maud 265 241 10.0% 269 Pottawatomie North Rock Creek 1,231 1,114 10.5% 908 Pottawatomie Wanette 128 115 11.3% 123 Pushmataha Albion 48 61 -21.3% 61 Pushmataha Clayton 214 252 -15.1% 295 Pushmataha Rattan 451 440 2.5% 466 Pushmataha Antlers 938 906 3.5% 965 Pushmataha Tuskahoma 69 65 6.2% 68 Pushmataha Nashoba 57 52 9.6% 58 Pushmataha Moyers 186 149 24.8% 172 Roger Mills Sweetwater 121 137 -11.7% 124 Roger Mills Cheyenne 313 304 3.0% 351 Roger Mills Reydon 121 117 3.4% 115 Roger Mills Leedey 210 202 4.0% 216 Roger Mills Hammon 266 240 10.8% 275 Rogers Foyil 426 444 -4.1% 471 Rogers Justus-Tiawah 514 525 -2.1% 565 Rogers Catoosa 1,800 1,795 0.3% 1,881 Rogers Chelsea 777 759 2.4% 794 Rogers Oologah-Talala 1,734 1,690 2.6% 1,771 Rogers Sequoyah 1,288 1,239 4.0% 1,284 Rogers Verdigris 1,414 1,356 4.3% 1,366 Rogers Claremore 3,815 3,652 4.5% 3,746 Rogers Inola 1,289 1,197 7.7% 1,261 Seminole Justice 107 138 -22.5% 182 Seminole Konawa 543 557 -2.5% 601 Seminole Butner 190 188 1.1% 234 Seminole Varnum 344 340 1.2% 292 Seminole Seminole 1,424 1,399 1.8% 1,508 Seminole Bowlegs 237 231 2.6% 212 Seminole Sasakwa 219 213 2.8% 229 Seminole Wewoka 673 647 4.0% 662 Seminole New Lima 247 237 4.2% 260 Seminole Strother 415 396 4.8% 408 Sequoyah Marble City 71 79 -10.1% 109 Sequoyah Gans 351 371 -5.4% 398 Sequoyah Vian 827 809 2.2% 854 Sequoyah Sallisaw 1,870 1,813 3.1% 1,877 Sequoyah Roland 872 838 4.1% 933 Sequoyah Moffett 367 351 4.6% 355 Sequoyah Brushy 377 360 4.7% 399 Sequoyah Central 473 451 4.9% 497 Sequoyah Muldrow 1,268 1,207 5.1% 1,325 Sequoyah Belfonte 166 158 5.1% 170 Sequoyah Liberty 366 347 5.5% 335 Sequoyah Gore 533 494 7.9% 520 Stephens Grandview 120 135 -11.1% 128 Stephens Empire 526 522 0.8% 526 Stephens Velma-Alma 435 426 2.1% 466 Stephens Comanche 943 922 2.3% 919 Stephens Central High 401 388 3.4% 409 Stephens Duncan 3,274 3,142 4.2% 3,484 Stephens Bray-Doyle 275 263 4.6% 308 Stephens Marlow 1,432 1,304 9.8% 1,358 Texas Hardesty 67 81 -17.3% 71 Texas Hooker 581 610 -4.8% 629 Texas Guymon 2,938 2,956 -0.6% 3,070 Texas Straight 39 39 0.0% 40 Texas Optima 50 50 0.0% 49 Texas Texhoma 300 300 0.0% 294 Texas Goodwell 222 216 2.8% 224 Texas Tyrone 229 221 3.6% 227 Texas Yarbrough 97 77 26.0% 67 Tillman Davidson 27 41 -34.2% 37 Tillman Tipton 230 237 -3.0% 267 Tillman Grandfield 217 215 0.9% 207 Tillman Frederick 847 825 2.7% 850 Tulsa Tulsa Legacy Charter School* 543 633 -14.2% 653 Tulsa Deborah Brown Community School* 204 232 -12.1% 251 Tulsa Tulsa 33,211 32,569 2.0% 35,675 Tulsa College Bound Academy* 456 481 -5.2% 471 Tulsa KIPP Tulsa* 553 577 -4.2% 516 Tulsa Collegiate Hall* 289 296 -2.4% 232 Tulsa Liberty 459 469 -2.1% 504 Tulsa Berryhill 1,123 1,133 -0.9% 1,181 Tulsa Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences* 523 527 -0.8% 451 Tulsa Union 15,008 14,959 0.3% 15,815 Tulsa Keystone 273 272 0.4% 318 Tulsa Sand Springs 4,966 4,879 1.8% 5,064 Tulsa Dove Schools Of Tulsa* 1,234 1,209 2.1% 1,240 Tulsa Sankofa Middle School* 90 87 3.5% 109 Tulsa Skiatook 2,277 2,199 3.6% 2,352 Tulsa Collinsville 2,965 2,852 4.0% 2,872 Tulsa Jenks 12,519 11,979 4.5% 12,527 Tulsa Broken Arrow 19,527 18,619 4.9% 19,436 Tulsa Glenpool 2,825 2,668 5.9% 2,837 Tulsa Sperry 1,080 1,018 6.1% 1,046 Tulsa Owasso 9,656 9,035 6.9% 9,782 Tulsa Bixby 7,288 6,560 11.1% 6,726 Tulsa Tulsa Honor Academy* 871 682 27.7% 511 Wagoner Wagoner 2,066 2,063 0.2% 2,267 Wagoner Okay 349 340 2.7% 365 Wagoner Porter Consolidated 553 536 3.2% 587 Wagoner Coweta 3,438 3,226 6.6% 3,364 Washington Dewey 1,226 1,213 1.1% 1,239 Washington Caney Valley 788 771 2.2% 838 Washington Bartlesville 6,078 5,828 4.3% 5,963 Washington Copan 214 201 6.5% 190 Washita Sentinel 301 315 -4.4% 316 Washita Cordell 629 625 0.6% 681 Washita Burns Flat-Dill City 520 488 6.6% 602 Washita Canute 381 357 6.7% 354 Woods Alva 1,041 1,033 0.8% 1,031 Woods Waynoka 219 202 8.4% 223 Woods Freedom 46 42 9.5% 47 Woodward Woodward 2,520 2,497 0.9% 2,671 Woodward Fort Supply 151 146 3.4% 143 Woodward Mooreland 602 561 7.3% 560 Woodward Sharon-Mutual 203 178 14.0% 238

Editor’s Note: *- indicates charter school; +-indicates virtual school; ^-indicates created in 2021 by merging two charter schools, Harding Charter Preparatory and Independence Middle School; previous enrollment figures not reflected in the table.

Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers education. Contact her at (405) 761-0093 or jpalmer@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @jpalmerOKC

