Thousands of Oklahoma students returned to public schools for the fall of 2021 – the third school year impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

There were a total of 698,696 students in pre-K through 12th grades, according to enrollment data released Wednesday by the state Department of Education. That’s a 0.66% increase over the fall of 2020, but below the all-time high of 703,650 set in 2019, before COVID-19 disruptions. 

Here are five trends seen in the latest data. 

Schools Saw an Influx Of Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Students

In 2020, many parents held off on sending children to pre-K and kindergarten. Many schools were starting the year with distance learning or were relying more heavily on virtual programs, which can be difficult for the youngest students. Pre-K is optional and Oklahoma allows parents to delay kindergarten entry by a year if desired. 

But in 2021, those grades began to rebound. Pre-K enrollment rose to 38,010 students, from 37,144 the previous year. Similarly, kindergarten enrollment increased to 51,272, from 50,351 the year before.  

Hundreds of Districts Rebounded to Pre-Pandemic Enrollment

In Oklahoma, most school districts experienced an increase in enrollment in the fall of 2021, and in more than 200 districts, student counts were above pre-COVID numbers from the fall of 2019. 

Take Bridge Creek Public Schools, 12 miles south of Mustang in Grady County. The district had 1,674 students in the fall of 2019, and 2020’s count was only three fewer. This year, the district reported an increase of more than 100 students. 

Nationally, many school districts — especially larger ones — reported a second year of enrollment losses, according to a Dec. 15 NPR story. Oklahoma appears to be bucking that trend. 

Virtual Charter Schools Reported Large Losses

In 2020, students flocked to virtual charter schools. Many did not return this year. 

Most of those enrollment losses were at Epic Charter Schools, which saw enrollment decline 35% at its two models — a loss of more than 21,000 students. But its combined fall 2021 enrollment of 38,334 still makes it the largest school system in the state, and total enrollment is well above 2019 numbers. 

Virtual charter schools reported 22,594 fewer students in 2021, compared to 2020. Our count includes Epic Blended, which uses the same online model as Epic One on One, though a small number of students also attend physical sites. 

Tulsa is the Largest Urban District Now 

For the first time since 2013, Tulsa Public Schools reported more students than Oklahoma City Public Schools. 

Tulsa enrolled 33,211 students in 2021, up from 32,569 in 2020, but below its pre-pandemic count of 35,675 in 2019. Oklahoma City enrolled 32,086 in 2021, up from 31,026 in 2020 but below its pre-pandemic count of 35,897 in 2019. 

Students attending charter schools sponsored by the districts are counted separately. 

Charter Schools Experienced an Uptick in Enrollment

Oklahoma’s charter school sector has continued to grow through the pandemic. Charters enrolled a combined 15,256 students in 2021, excluding virtual charters and a school for incarcerated youth run by the Office of Juvenile Affairs. That’s up by more than 600 students from 2020, and an increase of nearly 2,500 from 2019, though still representing about 2% of all enrollment.

Two new charter schools opened this year: Western Gateway Elementary in Oklahoma City and Comanche Academy in Lawton. Both are language immersion schools. 

Oklahoma Public School Enrollment

Here is the fall 2021 enrollment for each Oklahoma school district and charter school as reported to the state Department of Education. Students are counted each year on Oct. 1.
CountyDistrictEnrollment Fall 2021Enrollment Fall 2020Percent Change from 2020 to 2021Enrollment Fall 2019
AdairPeavine90113-20.4%110
AdairWatts242260-6.9%272
AdairWestville966999-3.3%1,133
AdairDahlonegah164168-2.4%137
AdairZion304310-1.9%326
AdairStilwell1,3401,347-0.5%1,344
AdairRocky Mountain1661650.6%173
AdairMaryetta6596363.6%638
AdairCave Springs1751656.1%158
AlfalfaBurlington132133-0.8%134
AlfalfaCherokee4134100.7%422
AlfalfaTimberlake2702517.6%292
AtokaStringtown226232-2.6%235
AtokaCaney256261-1.9%268
AtokaHarmony215217-0.9%223
AtokaAtoka8708700.0%943
AtokaLane2592513.2%284
AtokaTushka4714553.5%469
BeaverForgan116117-0.9%131
BeaverTurpin4204121.9%446
BeaverBeaver2812752.2%302
BeaverBalko1511398.6%149
BeckhamErick208221-5.9%226
BeckhamMerritt8518361.8%814
BeckhamElk City2,1022,0243.9%2,181
BeckhamSayre6876368.0%710
BlaineGeary293306-4.3%318
BlaineOkeene3203190.3%329
BlaineWatonga7217111.4%752
BlaineCanton3343127.1%349
BryanAchille306311-1.6%339
BryanCaddo5084982.0%504
BryanCalera8478242.8%787
BryanBennington3153043.6%316
BryanColbert7647186.4%802
BryanDurant3,7703,4788.4%3,781
BryanSilo1,0459618.7%988
BryanRock Creek4774388.9%463
CaddoLookeba Sickles197230-14.4%235
CaddoBinger-Oney304331-8.2%338
CaddoGracemont127133-4.5%120
CaddoAnadarko1,4501,495-3.0%1,600
CaddoBoone-Apache507513-1.2%554
CaddoCement2152140.5%210
CaddoHinton7237161.0%735
CaddoCarnegie5385321.1%547
CaddoHydro-Eakly4734671.3%468
CaddoFort Cobb-Broxton3062924.8%337
CaddoCyril3673446.7%334
CanadianUnion City290300-3.3%315
CanadianMaple1921891.6%186
CanadianCalumet2922862.1%288
CanadianRiverside1591524.6%161
CanadianEl Reno2,8502,6487.6%2,911
CanadianDarlington2482288.8%227
CanadianPiedmont4,8234,4169.2%4,535
CanadianMustang13,00111,8689.6%12,355
CanadianYukon9,1058,15811.6%9,005
CanadianBanner30526017.3%298
CarterFox191216-11.6%242
CarterArdmore2,6392,693-2.0%2,858
CarterZaneis298303-1.7%304
CarterHealdton4934920.2%477
CarterLone Grove1,3901,3641.9%1,441
CarterDickson1,3521,2865.1%1,339
CarterPlainview1,5721,4955.2%1,524
CarterWilson4424166.3%436
CarterSpringer23019319.2%206
CherokeeCherokee Immersion Charter School*95114-16.7%120
CherokeeShady Grove125146-14.4%153
CherokeeTenkiller215250-14.0%256
CherokeeNorwood125138-9.4%150
CherokeePeggs182199-8.5%210
CherokeeGrand View486503-3.4%593
CherokeeLowrey109111-1.8%127
CherokeeBriggs420424-0.9%494
CherokeeTahlequah3,4933,516-0.7%3,663
CherokeeHulbert5775289.3%543
CherokeeKeys75468310.4%679
CherokeeWoodall41837810.6%446
ChoctawFort Towson281315-10.8%343
ChoctawSoper3493441.5%361
ChoctawBoswell3012826.7%346
ChoctawHugo1,1981,0929.7%1,198
CimarronFelt7374-1.4%84
CimarronBoise City3083070.3%308
ClevelandRobin Hill365372-1.9%367
ClevelandLittle Axe1,1401,1360.4%1,293
ClevelandMoore24,51523,3904.8%24,961
ClevelandLexington9969465.3%1,038
ClevelandNoble2,9722,7777.0%2,802
ClevelandNorman15,44714,4197.1%16,289
CoalCottonwood145156-7.1%181
CoalTupelo2422343.4%237
CoalCoalgate6576274.8%646
ComancheSterling337359-6.1%349
ComancheChattanooga226238-5.0%235
ComancheFletcher4954842.3%480
ComancheCache2,0331,9365.0%2,048
ComancheIndiahoma2011915.2%191
ComancheLawton13,71412,8976.3%13,679
ComancheElgin2,4842,3067.7%2,412
ComancheFlower Mound3573308.2%326
ComancheGeronimo34931012.6%336
ComancheBishop56549214.8%576
ComancheComanche Academy*570100.0%0
CottonBig Pasture188191-1.6%194
CottonWalters5935802.2%643
CottonTemple2001943.1%189
CraigKetchum551560-1.6%598
CraigWelch281282-0.4%279
CraigBluejacket2102024.0%207
CraigVinita1,2771,2145.2%1,361
CraigWhite Oak342630.8%32
CreekGypsy4455-20.0%47
CreekLone Star849874-2.9%931
CreekBristow1,6801,6670.8%1,750
CreekKellyville8148021.5%852
CreekOlive2552482.8%255
CreekDepew3553433.5%365
CreekMounds5985763.8%579
CreekSapulpa3,7063,5624.0%3,664
CreekDrumright4354174.3%474
CreekMannford1,5061,4305.3%1,475
CreekAllen-Bowden2752596.2%325
CreekKiefer9208607.0%913
CreekPretty Water2522328.6%240
CreekOilton28225112.4%253
CusterClinton2,0662,0660.0%2,183
CusterThomas-Fay-Custer Unified District4744671.5%482
CusterArapaho-Butler4844742.1%480
CusterWeatherford2,3022,2233.6%2,452
DelawareKenwood6870-2.9%93
DelawareKansas7837780.6%839
DelawareMoseley1651612.5%162
DelawareCleora1511435.6%132
DelawareColcord6936457.4%607
DelawareJay1,5861,4707.9%1,490
DelawareGrove2,5232,3059.5%2,529
DelawareLeach16114114.2%148
DelawareOaks-Mission20317317.3%160
DeweyTaloga97100-3.0%91
DeweyVici3032923.8%313
DeweySeiling4444225.2%461
EllisFargo209228-8.3%253
EllisArnett154167-7.8%171
EllisShattuck347355-2.3%366
GarfieldWaukomis391406-3.7%398
GarfieldCovington-Douglas273275-0.7%272
GarfieldChisholm1,1431,148-0.4%1,170
GarfieldPioneer-Pleasant Vale4824692.8%503
GarfieldKremlin-Hillsdale2982864.2%277
GarfieldEnid7,7207,3904.5%7,803
GarfieldGarber4123915.4%400
GarfieldDrummond3823596.4%354
GarvinPaoli193203-4.9%214
GarvinWynnewood665698-4.7%722
GarvinWhitebead354365-3.0%396
GarvinLindsay1,1551,177-1.9%1,224
GarvinElmore City-Pernell5065040.4%512
GarvinStratford6376084.8%644
GarvinPauls Valley1,3461,19912.3%1,293
GarvinMaysville32028313.1%325
GradyFriend215245-12.2%256
GradyNinnekah451511-11.7%531
GradyAmber-Pocasset431446-3.4%496
GradyAlex2912881.0%318
GradyPioneer3993853.6%388
GradyMinco5455234.2%548
GradyRush Springs4754534.9%510
GradyTuttle1,9511,8435.9%1,964
GradyBridge Creek1,7791,6716.5%1,674
GradyVerden3082829.2%287
GradyChickasha2,2432,0509.4%2,195
GradyMiddleberg2232039.9%210
GrantDeer Creek-Lamont125137-8.8%141
GrantPond Creek-Hunter325331-1.8%340
GrantMedford31227911.8%282
GreerMangum674680-0.9%717
GreerGranite2422229.0%225
HarmonHollis482511-5.7%532
HarperBuffalo266284-6.3%295
HarperLaverne4664620.9%476
HaskellKinta163180-9.4%196
HaskellKeota409423-3.3%420
HaskellStigler1,1831,187-0.3%1,253
HaskellMcCurtain2402256.7%214
HaskellWhitefield2111929.9%195
HughesMoss251262-4.2%265
HughesWetumka392394-0.5%428
HughesStuart2132111.0%260
HughesHoldenville9769453.3%1,022
HughesCalvin18516810.1%156
JacksonOlustee-Eldorado1811800.6%204
JacksonBlair2472431.7%243
JacksonAltus3,4783,2945.6%3,366
JacksonDuke1571486.1%163
JacksonNavajo4664337.6%479
JeffersonTerral4045-11.1%37
JeffersonRyan215221-2.7%236
JeffersonWaurika4594267.8%424
JeffersonRingling39935612.1%377
JohnstonWapanucka214224-4.5%242
JohnstonMannsville9495-1.1%107
JohnstonTishomingo8468410.6%899
JohnstonRavia91883.4%92
JohnstonMilburn2051964.6%195
JohnstonColeman1681558.4%159
JohnstonMill Creek19015919.5%172
KayKildare94102-7.8%110
KayBlackwell1,1071,0901.6%1,129
KayNewkirk7166962.9%749
KayPonca City4,5914,4084.2%4,741
KayTonkawa8197854.3%798
KayPeckham1111046.7%101
KingfisherKingfisher1,3431,373-2.2%1,519
KingfisherHennessey838846-1.0%883
KingfisherOkarche3953872.1%393
KingfisherLomega2242125.7%221
KingfisherDover1681539.8%153
KingfisherCashion72562016.9%631
KiowaSnyder439452-2.9%480
KiowaHobart6946802.1%736
KiowaLone Wolf13511814.4%107
KiowaMountain View-Gotebo26022714.5%247
LatimerPanola5467-19.4%0
LatimerRed Oak317328-3.4%329
LatimerWilburton8578342.8%860
LatimerBuffalo Valley17911851.7%134
Le FloreShady Point116142-18.3%158
Le FloreMonroe107120-10.8%127
Le FloreFanshawe102110-7.3%102
Le FloreArkoma380401-5.2%383
Le FloreSpiro1,0381,0290.9%1,051
Le FloreHeavener8738591.6%917
Le FlorePoteau2,2042,1552.3%2,277
Le FloreHodgen2662602.3%234
Le FlorePanama7297092.8%736
Le FloreHowe6446262.9%640
Le FloreTalihina5335153.5%565
Le FlorePocola7437134.2%774
Le FloreBokoshe1611535.2%164
Le FloreLe Flore2402275.7%259
Le FloreWister5194876.6%489
Le FloreCameron27624811.3%273
Le FloreWhitesboro21619212.5%196
LincolnCarney218234-6.8%233
LincolnAgra3253211.3%296
LincolnDavenport3833732.7%414
LincolnChandler1,1321,1002.9%1,184
LincolnStroud8157893.3%791
LincolnWellston5355104.9%565
LincolnMeeker6966605.5%770
LincolnPrague1,0359489.2%1,034
LincolnWhite Rock12611311.5%97
LoganCrescent5865526.2%557
LoganMulhall-Orlando2222067.8%228
LoganCoyle31625723.0%310
LoganGuthrie3,3842,62329.0%3,492
LoveTurner293304-3.6%311
LoveGreenville63630.0%101
LoveThackerville2962873.1%273
LoveMarietta1,1421,1073.2%1,132
MajorCimarron162204-20.6%262
MajorRingwood359360-0.3%370
MajorFairview7437203.2%805
MajorAline-Cleo12611410.5%128
MarshallMadill1,7601,7093.0%1,747
MarshallKingston1,2241,1248.9%1,243
MayesLocust Grove1,2641,299-2.7%1,339
MayesSalina722741-2.6%800
MayesOsage140143-2.1%145
MayesWickliffe91901.1%61
MayesChouteau-Mazie8317855.9%837
MayesPryor2,7212,5695.9%2,757
MayesAdair1,0609887.3%1,069
McClainWayne4554520.7%485
McClainPurcell1,4141,3564.3%1,425
McClainDibble7066459.5%694
McClainNewcastle2,5172,2929.8%2,336
McClainWashington1,1101,00510.5%1,026
McClainBlanchard2,1511,93711.1%2,053
McCurtainGlover7484-11.9%68
McCurtainHolly Creek222239-7.1%241
McCurtainBattiest234249-6.0%239
McCurtainIdabel1,2121,250-3.0%1,258
McCurtainForest Grove1251250.0%130
McCurtainEagletown1841821.1%160
McCurtainValliant9189081.1%908
McCurtainHaworth5165091.4%515
McCurtainSmithville2692641.9%270
McCurtainBroken Bow1,5871,5373.3%1,592
McCurtainLukfata3813664.1%394
McCurtainDenison3082954.4%323
McCurtainWright City4974715.5%492
McIntoshHanna6072-16.7%73
McIntoshRyal5758-1.7%68
McIntoshEufaula1,1331,1121.9%1,181
McIntoshStidham94895.6%87
McIntoshChecotah1,4441,3368.1%1,398
McIntoshMidway23921610.7%224
MurraySulphur1,4281,4230.4%1,558
MurrayDavis9158932.5%962
MuskogeeWainwright6883-18.1%93
MuskogeeWarner805806-0.1%810
MuskogeeMuskogee4,8114,7940.4%5,367
MuskogeeFort Gibson1,7621,7431.1%1,775
MuskogeeHilldale1,9641,9361.5%1,960
MuskogeePorum4514383.0%448
MuskogeeHaskell6746503.7%740
MuskogeeOklahoma School For The Blind81783.9%0
MuskogeeOktaha6926565.5%665
MuskogeeWebbers Falls2942728.1%306
MuskogeeBraggs13411516.5%160
NobleBillings5974-20.3%74
NobleFrontier358375-4.5%368
NobleMorrison5895821.2%585
NoblePerry1,0401,0112.9%1,083
NowataNowata722769-6.1%796
NowataOklahoma Union630634-0.6%612
NowataSouth Coffeyville26323511.9%220
OkfuskeeGraham-Dustin133172-22.7%169
OkfuskeePaden220222-0.9%241
OkfuskeeBearden1411391.4%149
OkfuskeeWeleetka3953872.1%429
OkfuskeeOkemah7166834.8%785
OkfuskeeMason2542339.0%256
OklahomaEschool Virtual Charter Academy*+552978-43.6%44
OklahomaEpic Blended Learning Charter*15,17823,714-36.0%10,962
OklahomaEpic One On One Charter School*+23,15635,731-35.2%17,106
OklahomaOklahoma Virtual Charter Academy*+3,1574,011-21.3%2,669
OklahomaHarding Independence Charter*^829
OklahomaOklahoma City32,08631,0263.4%35,897
OklahomaOklahoma Connections Academy*+1,5341,779-13.8%1,112
OklahomaOklahoma Youth Academy*5563-12.7%90
OklahomaKipp Reach College*435465-6.5%297
OklahomaAcademy Of Seminole*280295-5.1%283
OklahomaASTEC Charters*1,2551,294-3.0%1,008
OklahomaJohn Rex Charter Elementary*703711-1.1%644
OklahomaInsight School Of Oklahoma*+8038000.4%601
OklahomaWestern Heights2,7482,7290.7%3,419
OklahomaHupfeld Academy at Western Village*3333300.9%331
OklahomaBethany1,7301,7031.6%1,730
OklahomaSanta Fe South Charter School*3,6943,6361.6%3,533
OklahomaPutnam City18,28717,8292.6%19,652
OklahomaJones1,0801,0493.0%1,123
OklahomaChoctaw-Nicoma Park5,6295,3295.6%5,735
OklahomaHarrah2,0731,9506.3%2,263
OklahomaOakdale6986527.1%684
OklahomaDeer Creek7,2196,7417.1%6,872
OklahomaCrooked Oak1,1971,1167.3%1,220
OklahomaEdmond25,48123,4968.5%25,619
OklahomaLuther80172610.3%776
OklahomaHarding Fine Arts Academy*37733711.9%364
OklahomaMidwest City-Del City12,43611,04412.6%14,207
OklahomaMillwood1,02690513.4%957
OklahomaDove Schools Of Oklahoma City*1,7791,50418.3%1,321
OklahomaCrutcho38329828.5%350
OklahomaLe Monde International School*30623231.9%199
OklahomaSovereign Community School*1249234.8%39
OklahomaWestern Gateway Elementary School*1670100.0%0
OklahomaOklahoma Information & Technology School*+6425156.0%0
OkmulgeeTwin Hills329334-1.5%329
OkmulgeeOkmulgee1,1141,117-0.3%1,213
OkmulgeeHenryetta1,0651,0551.0%1,185
OkmulgeeMorris9839533.2%998
OkmulgeePreston6406065.6%577
OkmulgeeDewar4474099.3%454
OkmulgeeBeggs1,05094411.2%1,011
OkmulgeeWilson31828312.4%259
OkmulgeeSchulter18912946.5%130
OsagePrue282316-10.8%289
OsageWoodland379390-2.8%398
OsageHominy552560-1.4%576
OsageMcCord298301-1.0%337
OsageOsage Hills188189-0.5%196
OsagePawhuska7027010.1%744
OsageBowring59573.5%62
OsageBarnsdall3973775.3%392
OsageWynona1091017.9%89
OsageAvant81749.5%84
OsageShidler22220011.0%239
OsageAnderson23420315.3%353
OttawaCommerce821838-2.0%853
OttawaFairland5985980.0%642
OttawaAfton4594580.2%478
OttawaMiami2,1952,1094.1%2,185
OttawaWyandotte7627255.1%783
OttawaQuapaw5975636.0%569
OttawaTurkey Ford99918.8%101
PawneeCleveland1,5741,585-0.7%1,644
PawneePawnee6406055.8%651
PawneeJennings24622310.3%224
PayneOak Grove172186-7.5%177
PaynePerkins-Tryon1,5161,544-1.8%1,536
PayneYale3623532.6%424
PayneRipley4294133.9%456
PayneStillwater5,9945,6685.8%6,312
PayneGlencoe3303067.8%347
PayneCushing1,6321,4959.2%1,775
PittsburgCarlton Landing Academy*5965-9.2%61
PittsburgCanadian4494206.9%432
PittsburgFrink-Chambers383408-6.1%437
PittsburgTannehill124131-5.3%138
PittsburgHaywood110116-5.2%104
PittsburgHartshorne690713-3.2%775
PittsburgMcAlester2,8702,900-1.0%3,100
PittsburgSavanna3843820.5%380
PittsburgHaileyville2982922.1%328
PittsburgKiowa2842772.5%294
PittsburgPittsburg1671623.1%145
PittsburgQuinton4123876.5%430
PittsburgCrowder33329911.4%328
PittsburgIndianola28324913.7%274
PittsburgKrebs47741814.1%469
PontotocAllen4734641.9%500
PontotocAda2,4962,4233.0%2,564
PontotocLatta9048644.6%911
PontotocRoff2882735.5%323
PontotocByng1,7681,6715.8%1,780
PontotocStonewall4494138.7%445
PontotocVanoss53948511.1%553
PottawatomieSouth Rock Creek386403-4.2%416
PottawatomieShawnee3,3663,392-0.8%3,642
PottawatomieEarlsboro2772750.7%276
PottawatomieTecumseh1,9381,9230.8%2,086
PottawatomieMacomb2572541.2%268
PottawatomieDale7807543.5%784
PottawatomieAsher2592494.0%281
PottawatomieBethel1,1941,1137.3%1,177
PottawatomieGrove5084737.4%522
PottawatomieMcLoud1,6031,4887.7%1,666
PottawatomiePleasant Grove2202047.8%247
PottawatomieMaud26524110.0%269
PottawatomieNorth Rock Creek1,2311,11410.5%908
PottawatomieWanette12811511.3%123
PushmatahaAlbion4861-21.3%61
PushmatahaClayton214252-15.1%295
PushmatahaRattan4514402.5%466
PushmatahaAntlers9389063.5%965
PushmatahaTuskahoma69656.2%68
PushmatahaNashoba57529.6%58
PushmatahaMoyers18614924.8%172
Roger MillsSweetwater121137-11.7%124
Roger MillsCheyenne3133043.0%351
Roger MillsReydon1211173.4%115
Roger MillsLeedey2102024.0%216
Roger MillsHammon26624010.8%275
RogersFoyil426444-4.1%471
RogersJustus-Tiawah514525-2.1%565
RogersCatoosa1,8001,7950.3%1,881
RogersChelsea7777592.4%794
RogersOologah-Talala1,7341,6902.6%1,771
RogersSequoyah1,2881,2394.0%1,284
RogersVerdigris1,4141,3564.3%1,366
RogersClaremore3,8153,6524.5%3,746
RogersInola1,2891,1977.7%1,261
SeminoleJustice107138-22.5%182
SeminoleKonawa543557-2.5%601
SeminoleButner1901881.1%234
SeminoleVarnum3443401.2%292
SeminoleSeminole1,4241,3991.8%1,508
SeminoleBowlegs2372312.6%212
SeminoleSasakwa2192132.8%229
SeminoleWewoka6736474.0%662
SeminoleNew Lima2472374.2%260
SeminoleStrother4153964.8%408
SequoyahMarble City7179-10.1%109
SequoyahGans351371-5.4%398
SequoyahVian8278092.2%854
SequoyahSallisaw1,8701,8133.1%1,877
SequoyahRoland8728384.1%933
SequoyahMoffett3673514.6%355
SequoyahBrushy3773604.7%399
SequoyahCentral4734514.9%497
SequoyahMuldrow1,2681,2075.1%1,325
SequoyahBelfonte1661585.1%170
SequoyahLiberty3663475.5%335
SequoyahGore5334947.9%520
StephensGrandview120135-11.1%128
StephensEmpire5265220.8%526
StephensVelma-Alma4354262.1%466
StephensComanche9439222.3%919
StephensCentral High4013883.4%409
StephensDuncan3,2743,1424.2%3,484
StephensBray-Doyle2752634.6%308
StephensMarlow1,4321,3049.8%1,358
TexasHardesty6781-17.3%71
TexasHooker581610-4.8%629
TexasGuymon2,9382,956-0.6%3,070
TexasStraight39390.0%40
TexasOptima50500.0%49
TexasTexhoma3003000.0%294
TexasGoodwell2222162.8%224
TexasTyrone2292213.6%227
TexasYarbrough977726.0%67
TillmanDavidson2741-34.2%37
TillmanTipton230237-3.0%267
TillmanGrandfield2172150.9%207
TillmanFrederick8478252.7%850
TulsaTulsa Legacy Charter School*543633-14.2%653
TulsaDeborah Brown Community School*204232-12.1%251
TulsaTulsa33,21132,5692.0%35,675
TulsaCollege Bound Academy*456481-5.2%471
TulsaKIPP Tulsa*553577-4.2%516
TulsaCollegiate Hall*289296-2.4%232
TulsaLiberty459469-2.1%504
TulsaBerryhill1,1231,133-0.9%1,181
TulsaTulsa School of Arts and Sciences*523527-0.8%451
TulsaUnion15,00814,9590.3%15,815
TulsaKeystone2732720.4%318
TulsaSand Springs4,9664,8791.8%5,064
TulsaDove Schools Of Tulsa*1,2341,2092.1%1,240
TulsaSankofa Middle School*90873.5%109
TulsaSkiatook2,2772,1993.6%2,352
TulsaCollinsville2,9652,8524.0%2,872
TulsaJenks12,51911,9794.5%12,527
TulsaBroken Arrow19,52718,6194.9%19,436
TulsaGlenpool2,8252,6685.9%2,837
TulsaSperry1,0801,0186.1%1,046
TulsaOwasso9,6569,0356.9%9,782
TulsaBixby7,2886,56011.1%6,726
TulsaTulsa Honor Academy*87168227.7%511
WagonerWagoner2,0662,0630.2%2,267
WagonerOkay3493402.7%365
WagonerPorter Consolidated5535363.2%587
WagonerCoweta3,4383,2266.6%3,364
WashingtonDewey1,2261,2131.1%1,239
WashingtonCaney Valley7887712.2%838
WashingtonBartlesville6,0785,8284.3%5,963
WashingtonCopan2142016.5%190
WashitaSentinel301315-4.4%316
WashitaCordell6296250.6%681
WashitaBurns Flat-Dill City5204886.6%602
WashitaCanute3813576.7%354
WoodsAlva1,0411,0330.8%1,031
WoodsWaynoka2192028.4%223
WoodsFreedom46429.5%47
WoodwardWoodward2,5202,4970.9%2,671
WoodwardFort Supply1511463.4%143
WoodwardMooreland6025617.3%560
WoodwardSharon-Mutual20317814.0%238

Editor’s Note: *- indicates charter school; +-indicates virtual school; ^-indicates created in 2021 by merging two charter schools, Harding Charter Preparatory and Independence Middle School; previous enrollment figures not reflected in the table.

Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers education. Contact her at (405) 761-0093 or jpalmer@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @jpalmerOKC

