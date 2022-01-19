In Episode 3 of Season 2 for Long Story Short (listen below), Oklahoma Watch journalists share insights from their recent and upcoming stories with executive director Ted Streuli.

Oklahoma customers are on the hook for the massive fuel costs racked up by the state’s electric and natural gas utilities in the winter storm last February. Oklahoma Watch‘s Paul Monies discusses his collaborative investigation with Miranda Green of Floodlight on how that happened and what other options energy regulators had.

Rebecca Najera, a race and equity reporter for Oklahoma Watch, discusses the impact of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order against non-binary birth certificate changes and his call for legislation clearly stating that changes in sex or gender on birth certificates goes against state law.

Trevor Brown, Oklahoma Watch’s democracy and misinformation reporter, explains his new project to add transparency and openness to potential conflicts of interest in the Legislature.

Episodes of Long Story Short, sponsored by the Kirkpatrick Foundation, can also be found on podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Audible, Spotify and Pandora. Search for Oklahoma Watch and subscribe.