Oklahoma Watch executive director Ted Streuli will be among 10 inductees into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame on April 28 at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Streuli, 60, becomes the first inductee from a web-only news organization. He was the editor of The Journal Record (2004-2017) and worked previously for Southern Newspapers and Westward Communications in Texas, and Lesher Communications in California.

He has appeared regularly on OETA, KOSU and KGOU and served as president of OPA and FOI Oklahoma.

Streuli’s awards include the Will Rogers Award for Humanitarianism from the National Society of Newspaper Columnists, the Voice Award from the US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, the Pilot Award from the Oklahoma Business Ethics Consortium and numerous writing and editing awards.

Other members of the 2022 induction class: Barbara Byrne Allen, former Oklahoma journalist and educator and current director of college programming for the Poynter Institute for Media Studies; Susan Cadot, vice president of production at the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority; J. Scott Cherry, retired restaurant critic and wine columnist for the Tulsa World; Richard Dowdell, longtime radio personality, educator and radio reporter in Tulsa; Sam Jones, award-winning broadcast reporter and anchor from Tulsa; Ellen Knickmeyer, longtime Washington and foreign correspondent; Steve Lackmeyer, author and reporter/columnist for The Oklahoman; Bryan Painter, longtime journalist and writer in Enid and Oklahoma City; Pat Riley Reeder, longtime editor in Claremore and now the public relations representative for the Will Rogers Memorial.

The 2022 Lifetime Achievement honoree will be Drew Edmondson, who served as Oklahoma’s attorney general from 1995-2011.

“Drew Edmondson became an adamant defender of freedom of information and First Amendment issues during his political career. This distinguishes him apart from other noteworthy public officials in this state and is the reasoning for his unanimous selection,” said Joe Hight, director of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. Hight, UCO’s Edith Kinney Gaylord Endowed Chair of Journalism Ethics, is also chairman of the board for Oklahoma Watch.

